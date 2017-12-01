₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Alibaba: Unemployment Made 80% Of Kano People To Massively Welcome Buhari by LadyNaija: 5:55pm
Nigerian Popular comedian Alibaba took on his Instagram to comment on the news going around, how Kano came out massively to welcome Buhari on a Day visit.
Posting this photo from Presidnet Buhari' recent 2-day visit to Kano, Alibaba wrote
'If 80% of these people were gainfully employed they will not be on the road welcoming Buhari. And it's not about PMB. Because these are backlogs of unemployed and unemployable citizens for over 20 years and counting. These are the types that will cast votes for you for an exchange of a 5kg bag of rice. Why? Because they are down to their last hope. I tell many people.
A citizen who gets good primary education will be triggered to get secondary education. At worst they will do better at Vocational schools. But once there is no foundational education, as basic as A is for Apple and 1+1=2 and all elementary teachings, the brain is locked out of the growth process. Because that basic education is what all other things are built on. Look at the pictures, you see popularity... I see thousands who can be used by anyone who has plans that will not benefit this country. Let's begin to educate the child. The educated child will understand policies. The educated child will become a good citizen. The educated child will grow up to contribute to Nigerian economy. What do I know Sef? Shebi I am just a comedian?
http://www.naijanewspapers.com.ng/2017/12/if-80-of-crowd-that-gathered-to-welcome.html
31 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Alibaba: Unemployment Made 80% Of Kano People To Massively Welcome Buhari by smulti(m): 5:58pm
Gbam !!
unemployed and unemployable yoots
Alibaba you are not far from the truth
.
70 Likes 4 Shares
|Re: Alibaba: Unemployment Made 80% Of Kano People To Massively Welcome Buhari by Lightening: 6:01pm
LadyNaija:
True talk. The North is replete with such characters that have no stake at all in the Nigeria project .
29 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Alibaba: Unemployment Made 80% Of Kano People To Massively Welcome Buhari by progress69: 6:01pm
Lightening:
smulti:
Agreed!!!
Same goes for the jobless youths that were following late Kanu. Abi?
What is good for the goose is good for the gander.
In b/w many of the Nothern states have more IGR than where u come from? UKR?
Una even dey comepete with BH ravaged North
SHAME!!!
29 Likes 7 Shares
|Re: Alibaba: Unemployment Made 80% Of Kano People To Massively Welcome Buhari by Ttalk: 6:04pm
Alibaba, you can't be more apt
3 Likes
|Re: Alibaba: Unemployment Made 80% Of Kano People To Massively Welcome Buhari by yanshDoctor: 6:07pm
if them alibaba put their weight against buhari. PDP will win like Efe of BBN.
3 Likes
|Re: Alibaba: Unemployment Made 80% Of Kano People To Massively Welcome Buhari by smulti(m): 6:09pm
progress69:
More IGR but rejecting restructuring... hu
pls tell me more
18 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Alibaba: Unemployment Made 80% Of Kano People To Massively Welcome Buhari by progress69: 6:11pm
smulti:
At least u accept that ipob yoots that rallied around late Kanu are as jobless as the ones that came out for Buhari in Kano...abi?
In b/w u Nigeria didnt need restructuring when election looser Jonathan was in power right?
12 Likes 5 Shares
|Re: Alibaba: Unemployment Made 80% Of Kano People To Massively Welcome Buhari by smulti(m): 6:16pm
progress69:
what ever that suits you !!!
but they aren't parasites or suicide bombers
in need of virgins after their dastardly act
.
31 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Alibaba: Unemployment Made 80% Of Kano People To Massively Welcome Buhari by progress69: 6:21pm
smulti:
But u can eat their beef, use their tomatoes and onions, eat their food?
U contribute one of the leasts to the federal coffers, generate one of the lowest IGRs competing with states that have IDPs, states ravaged by BH, yet u have the guts to call some people parasites
Well they arent pigs and idiots too...neither are drug pushers, and canibals!
18 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Alibaba: Unemployment Made 80% Of Kano People To Massively Welcome Buhari by smulti(m): 6:29pm
progress69:
your eyes won't be open until the ZOOOO is restructured
then it will be too late for your region to catch up with other regions
.
20 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Alibaba: Unemployment Made 80% Of Kano People To Massively Welcome Buhari by furrr(m): 6:30pm
progress69:
Chia see finishing....
Dia ris god ooooo
11 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Alibaba: Unemployment Made 80% Of Kano People To Massively Welcome Buhari by progress69: 6:31pm
smulti:
Stale!
U mean my region SouthSouth u are trying to attach to by force?
13 Likes
|Re: Alibaba: Unemployment Made 80% Of Kano People To Massively Welcome Buhari by deedy111: 6:32pm
Zoo nation
|Re: Alibaba: Unemployment Made 80% Of Kano People To Massively Welcome Buhari by Desyner: 6:33pm
True. If they had jobs to do they won't leave it to go greet Buhari.
3 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Alibaba: Unemployment Made 80% Of Kano People To Massively Welcome Buhari by meccuno: 6:34pm
furrr:u are just as dvmb as the person you quoted. why would a sane human reason like this??
8 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Alibaba: Unemployment Made 80% Of Kano People To Massively Welcome Buhari by bedspread: 6:35pm
Haahaaaaa
80% UNEMPLOYED and UNEMPLOYABLE came out to meet a President ..
Wat a Description!!!
Haahaaaahaaaaaaaha...
Ali u are Terrible and Terrific!!!!
14 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Alibaba: Unemployment Made 80% Of Kano People To Massively Welcome Buhari by smulti(m): 6:43pm
progress69:
Niger delta and oil money will soon be of the past bro,
talk of human capital development, you and I give it to S E, right.
!!!
in ur local area, S E still control the comers
.
5 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Alibaba: Unemployment Made 80% Of Kano People To Massively Welcome Buhari by progress69: 6:47pm
smulti:
Bye kid! U getting emotional.
6 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Alibaba: Unemployment Made 80% Of Kano People To Massively Welcome Buhari by id911: 6:57pm
progress69:
Stop lying! You're not from Niger Delta where I come from
16 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Alibaba: Unemployment Made 80% Of Kano People To Massively Welcome Buhari by obonujoker(m): 7:04pm
smulti:
Be advised... that guy is a Northerner...
7 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Alibaba: Unemployment Made 80% Of Kano People To Massively Welcome Buhari by Balkan(m): 7:10pm
So that means unemployed will vote 80% for buhari
|Re: Alibaba: Unemployment Made 80% Of Kano People To Massively Welcome Buhari by progress69: 7:34pm
obonujoker:
Lol
I have no obligation to proove anything to u. Call me BH sef, na u knw. I av made my point, na that one concern me
3 Likes
|Re: Alibaba: Unemployment Made 80% Of Kano People To Massively Welcome Buhari by Wiseandtrue(f): 7:55pm
They are in the street under the sun
While their children is in their mansions under the AC
They are coming out to greet him for what exactly
For the imposed hardship Recession Or for the hike in petrol which by the way is scarce now
What has he done
What exactly are they happy about
Alli baba is just kind with words, I wish there is something harsher that can reset their brain!
Zombies
24 Likes 3 Shares
|Re: Alibaba: Unemployment Made 80% Of Kano People To Massively Welcome Buhari by CharlotteFlair(f): 7:59pm
Lightening:AnanseK come and wail here.
|Re: Alibaba: Unemployment Made 80% Of Kano People To Massively Welcome Buhari by GrandFinale2017(m): 8:02pm
He should shut up. What does a clueless comedien know about politics. cc Bari22
|Re: Alibaba: Unemployment Made 80% Of Kano People To Massively Welcome Buhari by GrandFinale2017(m): 8:05pm
Wiseandtrue:senseless comment from a clueless IPOBress
5 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Alibaba: Unemployment Made 80% Of Kano People To Massively Welcome Buhari by Wiseandtrue(f): 8:11pm
GrandFinale2017:See am!
Zombidified
20 Likes 3 Shares
|Re: Alibaba: Unemployment Made 80% Of Kano People To Massively Welcome Buhari by GrandFinale2017(m): 8:25pm
Wiseandtrue:if you're a graduate better go get enrolled in Npower scheme, get paid with the sum of 30k for two years, use the resources as capital to boost your business and appreciate Buhari's government for alleviatin your poverty.
Something clueless umbrella party never considered.
cc yarimo sarrki madridguy python1 GameGod
5 Likes
|Re: Alibaba: Unemployment Made 80% Of Kano People To Massively Welcome Buhari by Bari22(m): 8:27pm
Grandfinale2017 you are a patriot, forget about all those paid political analysts, they are paid for that. Kano people are always in support of Baba, let them go and check the history
2 Likes
|Re: Alibaba: Unemployment Made 80% Of Kano People To Massively Welcome Buhari by Wiseandtrue(f): 8:31pm
GrandFinale2017:Why are you calling your fellow incurable zombies
They won't tell you the truth! They will tell you what you want to hear cause you all reason alike
Afterall birds of the feather flocks together
13 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Alibaba: Unemployment Made 80% Of Kano People To Massively Welcome Buhari by GrandFinale2017(m): 8:39pm
Wiseandtrue:I'm a patroit from SS and the major obligation of a citizen is to support the ruling party in power.
If i should be blunt with the truth and compare and contrast this present govt with the former.
I'll be forever loyal with APC due to it's resolute stance against corruption and favoritism.
Pdp is dead and can never smear Aso Rock again
4 Likes 1 Share
