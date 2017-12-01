Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Celebrities / Alibaba: Unemployment Made 80% Of Kano People To Massively Welcome Buhari (7889 Views)

Posting this photo from Presidnet Buhari' recent 2-day visit to Kano, Alibaba wrote



'If 80% of these people were gainfully employed they will not be on the road welcoming Buhari. And it's not about PMB. Because these are backlogs of unemployed and unemployable citizens for over 20 years and counting. These are the types that will cast votes for you for an exchange of a 5kg bag of rice. Why? Because they are down to their last hope. I tell many people.





A citizen who gets good primary education will be triggered to get secondary education. At worst they will do better at Vocational schools. But once there is no foundational education, as basic as A is for Apple and 1+1=2 and all elementary teachings, the brain is locked out of the growth process. Because that basic education is what all other things are built on. Look at the pictures, you see popularity... I see thousands who can be used by anyone who has plans that will not benefit this country. Let's begin to educate the child. The educated child will understand policies. The educated child will become a good citizen. The educated child will grow up to contribute to Nigerian economy. What do I know Sef? Shebi I am just a comedian?



Gbam !!



unemployed and unemployable yoots





Alibaba you are not far from the truth

LadyNaija:

Nigerian Popular comedian Alibaba took on his Instagram to comment on the news going around, how Kano came out massively to welcome Buhari on a Day visit.



Posting this photo from Presidnet Buhari' recent 2-day visit to Kano, Alibaba wrote



'If 80% of these people were gainfully employed they will not be on the road welcoming Buhari. And it's not about PMB. Because these are backlogs of unemployed and unemployable citizens for over 20 years and counting. These are the types that will cast votes for you for an exchange of a 5kg bag of rice. Why? Because they are down to their last hope. I tell many people.





A citizen who gets good primary education will be triggered to get secondary education. At worst they will do better at Vocational schools. But once there is no foundational education, as basic as A is for Apple and 1+1=2 and all elementary teachings, the brain is locked out of the growth process. Because that basic education is what all other things are built on. Look at the pictures, you see popularity... I see thousands who can be used by anyone who has plans that will not benefit this country. Let's begin to educate the child. The educated child will understand policies. The educated child will become a good citizen. The educated child will grow up to contribute to Nigerian economy. What do I know Sef? Shebi I am just a comedian?



True talk. The North is replete with such characters that have no stake at all in the Nigeria project .

Lightening:





True talk. The North is replete with such characters thst have no stake at all in the country. smulti:

Gbam !!





Alibaba you at not far from the truth

.

Agreed!!!

Same goes for the jobless youths that were following late Kanu. Abi?

What is good for the goose is good for the gander.



In b/w many of the Nothern states have more IGR than where u come from? UKR?

Una even dey comepete with BH ravaged North



Alibaba, you can't be more apt 3 Likes

if them alibaba put their weight against buhari. PDP will win like Efe of BBN. 3 Likes

progress69:





Agreed!!!

Same goes for the jobless youths that were following late Kanu. Abi?

What is good for the goose is good for the gander.



In b/w many of the Nothern states have more IGR than where u come from? UKR?

Una even dey comepete with BH ravaged North



SHAME!!!



More IGR but rejecting restructuring... hu





smulti:





More IGR but rejecting restructuring... hu





pls tell me more



At least u accept that ipob yoots that rallied around late Kanu are as jobless as the ones that came out for Buhari in Kano...abi?



progress69:





At least u accept that ipob yoots that rallied around late Kanu are as jobless as the ones that came out for Buhari in Kano...abi?



In b/w u Nigeria didnt need restructuring when election looser Jonathan was in power right?

what ever that suits you !!!







but they aren't parasites or suicide bombers

in need of virgins after their dastardly act

smulti:





what ever that suits you !!!







but they aren't parasites or suicide bombers

.





But u can eat their beef, use their tomatoes and onions, eat their food?

U contribute one of the leasts to the federal coffers, generate one of the lowest IGRs competing with states that have IDPs, states ravaged by BH, yet u have the guts to call some people parasites

progress69:





But u can eat their beef, use their tomatoes and onions, eat their food?

U contribute onenm of the leasts to the federal coffers, generate one of the lowest IGRs competing with states that have IDPs, states ravaged by BH, yet u call some people parasites

Well they arent pigs and idiots too...neither are drug pushers, and canibals!

your eyes won't be open until the ZOOOO is restructured



then it will be too late for your region to catch up with other regions

progress69:





But u can eat their beef, use their tomatoes and onions, eat their food?

U contribute onenm of the leasts to the federal coffers, generate one of the lowest IGRs competing with states that have IDPs, states ravaged by BH, yet u call some people parasites

Well they arent pigs and idiots too...neither are drug pushers, and canibals!

Chia see finishing....



smulti:





your eyes won't be open until the ZOOOO is restructured



then it will be too late for your region to catch up with other regions

.

Stale!





Zoo nation

True. If they had jobs to do they won't leave it to go greet Buhari. 3 Likes 1 Share

furrr:





Chia see finishing....



Haahaaaaa

80% UNEMPLOYED and UNEMPLOYABLE came out to meet a President ..

Wat a Description!!!

Haahaaaahaaaaaaaha...

progress69:





Stale!





U mean my region SouthSouth u are trying to attach to by force?

Niger delta and oil money will soon be of the past bro,



talk of human capital development, you and I give it to S E, right.

!!!





in ur local area, S E still control the comers

smulti:





Niger delta and oil money will soon be of the past bro,



talk of human capital development, you and I give it to S E, right.

!!!





in ur local area, S E still control the comers

.

progress69:



Stale!



U mean my region SouthSouth u are trying to attach to by force?

smulti:





Niger delta and oil money will soon be of the past bro,



talk of human capital development, you and I give it to S E, right.

!!!





in ur local area, S E still control the comers

.

So that means unemployed will vote 80% for buhari

obonujoker:





Be advised... that guy is a Northerner...

Lol



They are in the street under the sun



While their children is in their mansions under the AC



They are coming out to greet him for what exactly



For the imposed hardship Recession Or for the hike in petrol which by the way is scarce now



What has he done



What exactly are they happy about



Alli baba is just kind with words, I wish there is something harsher that can reset their brain!



Lightening:





True talk. The North is replete with such characters that have no stake at all in the Nigeria project . AnanseK come and wail here. AnanseK come and wail here.

He should shut up. What does a clueless comedien know about politics. cc Bari22

Wiseandtrue:

They are under the street



While their children is under the AC



They are coming out to greet him for what exactly



For the imposed hardship Recession Or for the hike in petrol which by the way is scarce now



What has he done



What exactly are they happy about



GrandFinale2017:

senseless comment from a clueless IPOBress See am!



Wiseandtrue:



See am!



Zombidified if you're a graduate better go get enrolled in Npower scheme, get paid with the sum of 30k for two years, use the resources as capital to boost your business and appreciate Buhari's government for alleviatin your poverty.

Something clueless umbrella party never considered.

Grandfinale2017 you are a patriot, forget about all those paid political analysts, they are paid for that. Kano people are always in support of Baba, let them go and check the history 2 Likes

GrandFinale2017:

if you're a graduate better go get enrolled in Npower scheme, get paid with the sum of 30k for two years, use the resources as capital to boost your business and appreciate Buhari's government for alleviatin your poverty.

Something clueless umbrella party never considered.

cc yarimo sarrki madridguy python1 GameGod Why are you calling your fellow incurable zombies



They won't tell you the truth! They will tell you what you want to hear cause you all reason alike



