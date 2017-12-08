₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,924,913 members, 3,958,926 topics. Date: Saturday, 09 December 2017 at 12:15 AM
Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Crime / FRSC Reacts To Woman Beating Video, "The Woman Attacked Officer First' (8057 Views)
Woman Attacked By Armed Robbers In Abuja As Bullet Fired Brushed Her Arm. Photos / Woman Attacked By Her Step Children in Kaduna (Photos) / Woman Attacked By The "7-Year-Old Boy" Tells What Really Happened (VIDEO) (1) (2) (3) (4)
|FRSC Reacts To Woman Beating Video, "The Woman Attacked Officer First' by aminulive: 7:00pm On Dec 08
@POLITICSNGR
The Federal road safety commission has reacted to a viral video showing one of its officials fighting with a woman in the Northern part of the country.
PoliticsNGR has obtained a statement signed by Bisi Kazeem, the Corps commander in charge of Public Enlightenment and it reads;
The attention of the Management of the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) has been drawn to a trending video footage on social media, especially Facebook and WhatsApp which shows members of the FRSC patrol team engaging in a fight with a female driver and a passenger during a patrol duty along Jalingo-Wukari route in Taraba state.
In line with the existing policy of the Corps on fighting involving its personnel on patrol, the Corps Marshal ordered a preliminary investigation into the matter which revealed that the affected patrol team was from Taraba State Sector Command. That in the course of its patrol along the route, a female driver was sighted driving without wearing a seat belt, upon which she was stopped for consolidation of the offence by a member of the patrol team.
In the process, the offender flared up on the grounds that she was on seat belt; retorting and shouting on top of her voice with verbal insults on the arresting marshal who got provoked and retaliated verbally to the altercation.
In the ensuing arguments, the front seat passenger who was also identified as mother to the offending driver, not only prompted her to physically attack the arresting marshal using her shoe but joined in the attack, while the marshal fought back, though not in our character as an organisation that is very civil and disciplined
Members of the public are hereby informed that in view of the standing policy of the FRSC on issues of indiscipline among its personnel and vehemence with which the Corps Marshal holds issues of fighting involving its personnel on patrol duties, he has ordered full investigation into the matter to determine the background, the cause and culprits of the unfortunate incident.
In addition, the Corps Marshal has directed that the affected personnel appear before the Federal Road Safety Corps Disciplinary Panel at Zone 3 Headquarters Yola, Adamawa state to face charges of fighting and conduct unbecoming of Officers and gentlemen of the Corps.
FRSC Management regrets the embarrassment caused by the ugly incident to members of the public and strategic stakeholders of the Corps whose supports have led to the high-level disciplinary standards the Corps has been known for over the years.
https://politicsngr.com/2017/12/08/frsc-reacts-viral-beating-video-says-woman-attacked-officer-first/
|Re: FRSC Reacts To Woman Beating Video, "The Woman Attacked Officer First' by videkon(m): 7:17pm On Dec 08
Women now be hiding under weaker sexs, doing big things
21 Likes 1 Share
|Re: FRSC Reacts To Woman Beating Video, "The Woman Attacked Officer First' by Becoted001: 8:06pm On Dec 08
|Re: FRSC Reacts To Woman Beating Video, "The Woman Attacked Officer First' by oshibote1: 10:25pm On Dec 08
Hmmmm
|Re: FRSC Reacts To Woman Beating Video, "The Woman Attacked Officer First' by aikfrank(m): 10:25pm On Dec 08
Its impossible for the officer to just start hitting that Woman, am sure she started it with a fight.
32 Likes 1 Share
|Re: FRSC Reacts To Woman Beating Video, "The Woman Attacked Officer First' by olusholajohn(m): 10:25pm On Dec 08
SARS, FRSC, PMB, bunch of problems to these zoo
6 Likes
|Re: FRSC Reacts To Woman Beating Video, "The Woman Attacked Officer First' by GeeString: 10:25pm On Dec 08
I hate to admit it but this is true.
When I watched the video, it was the first thing I spotted.
She hit the dude first.
Now legally, he has a right to defend himself - Bleep the "he's a man" thingy. What if he dies? Women have murdered many men these past 3 months.
But he should have kept his cool since he is a uniformed man and avoided her.
Women also have a way of making men do things they don't intend doing.
55 Likes 3 Shares
|Re: FRSC Reacts To Woman Beating Video, "The Woman Attacked Officer First' by Hardeybohwarley(m): 10:26pm On Dec 08
We are all law abiding they say. Some ladies can be worse, remember a scenario at Ikeja Along, this lady was just everywhere she didn't even allow her guy to concentrate.
Strange creatures showing end time signs.
3 Likes 1 Share
|Re: FRSC Reacts To Woman Beating Video, "The Woman Attacked Officer First' by rockcitie: 10:26pm On Dec 08
So are they trying to justify their actions?
1 Like
|Re: FRSC Reacts To Woman Beating Video, "The Woman Attacked Officer First' by GreenNegro(m): 10:26pm On Dec 08
Despite that, he shouldn't have engaged her in fight. No matter what people would still blame him
3 Likes 1 Share
|Re: FRSC Reacts To Woman Beating Video, "The Woman Attacked Officer First' by enemyofprogress: 10:26pm On Dec 08
Mtcheeeeeeeeeeeeeeeew
|Re: FRSC Reacts To Woman Beating Video, "The Woman Attacked Officer First' by hotboz: 10:26pm On Dec 08
Where are the women right activists... always hiding under "weaker sex" to perpetrate what man can't even dare. mtshewww
2 Likes
|Re: FRSC Reacts To Woman Beating Video, "The Woman Attacked Officer First' by Michaelpresh(m): 10:26pm On Dec 08
She attacked officers first??
She be Evelyn salt??
3 Likes
|Re: FRSC Reacts To Woman Beating Video, "The Woman Attacked Officer First' by classicfrank4u(m): 10:26pm On Dec 08
imagine beating an officer wit shoe,lata Dy will cm hia to shout "GENDER Equality"
8 Likes
|Re: FRSC Reacts To Woman Beating Video, "The Woman Attacked Officer First' by hexy40: 10:27pm On Dec 08
Motto: be the First to insult, be the first to attack, be the first to cry.
Am a feminist, i belive equal rights and treatment for males and females, if a female attacks u , u will be a sexist not to treat her as u will treat a man.
FRSC might be lying sha
3 Likes
|Re: FRSC Reacts To Woman Beating Video, "The Woman Attacked Officer First' by Ruggedfitness: 10:27pm On Dec 08
In the process, the offender flared up on the grounds that she was on seat belt; retorting and shouting on top of her voice with verbal insults on the arresting marshal who got provoked and retaliated verbally to the altercation.
Hope he didn't black her eye ooo, or there is nothing FRSC would have done if she sued him to court
|Re: FRSC Reacts To Woman Beating Video, "The Woman Attacked Officer First' by okenwaa(m): 10:27pm On Dec 08
Speechless.
|Re: FRSC Reacts To Woman Beating Video, "The Woman Attacked Officer First' by edisoncash: 10:27pm On Dec 08
videkon:My brother i tire ohhhhh
You need to see how this women behave on the road
She deserves the beating oooo
4 Likes
|Re: FRSC Reacts To Woman Beating Video, "The Woman Attacked Officer First' by firstolalekan(m): 10:28pm On Dec 08
Fools
EndSars
|Re: FRSC Reacts To Woman Beating Video, "The Woman Attacked Officer First' by papiwyte(m): 10:28pm On Dec 08
See them.......
|Re: FRSC Reacts To Woman Beating Video, "The Woman Attacked Officer First' by sotonzBlog(m): 10:28pm On Dec 08
our country is cursed.....
|Re: FRSC Reacts To Woman Beating Video, "The Woman Attacked Officer First' by ojmetrix(m): 10:29pm On Dec 08
i
|Re: FRSC Reacts To Woman Beating Video, "The Woman Attacked Officer First' by DeSepiero(m): 10:29pm On Dec 08
Women!!! LMAO Life and death dey their tongue
|Re: FRSC Reacts To Woman Beating Video, "The Woman Attacked Officer First' by Laple0541(m): 10:29pm On Dec 08
FRSC is now more corrupt in Nigeria than police, you don't need a driver licence, seat belt, fire extinguisher or whatsoever before you drive on Nigerian roads this days, all you need is #200 notes at every FRSC check point, they don't mind chasing a car from Lagos to Lokoja because of #200, MAD PEOPLE.
2 Likes
|Re: FRSC Reacts To Woman Beating Video, "The Woman Attacked Officer First' by EsotericMonk: 10:29pm On Dec 08
Shameful to say the least.
After North, fear APC, after APC, fear women. They can ruin you (as she has done for this man) and still play the victim. Stewpid hoe. Buh, the officer fvck up, werent they given temperamental training? She commited a crime, simply book her and leave, no one wins an argument.
1 Like
|Re: FRSC Reacts To Woman Beating Video, "The Woman Attacked Officer First' by fuckerstard: 10:30pm On Dec 08
And beating is the next option.
|Re: FRSC Reacts To Woman Beating Video, "The Woman Attacked Officer First' by biggy26: 10:30pm On Dec 08
Shameful statement...if it was John Cena that attacked u first, would u have beaten him?
1 Like
|Re: FRSC Reacts To Woman Beating Video, "The Woman Attacked Officer First' by Mrchippychappy(m): 10:30pm On Dec 08
First SARS now FRSC, Just what is going on in this damn zoo?
Just look at the FRSC symbol , An Eagle at the top and an Owl tangled in a triangular signpost, what on earth does that symbol even mean!!!
3 Likes
|Re: FRSC Reacts To Woman Beating Video, "The Woman Attacked Officer First' by tolumizzy(m): 10:30pm On Dec 08
Hmm
|Re: FRSC Reacts To Woman Beating Video, "The Woman Attacked Officer First' by Spanner4(m): 10:31pm On Dec 08
Hmmmm
|Re: FRSC Reacts To Woman Beating Video, "The Woman Attacked Officer First' by Lanre4uonly(m): 10:31pm On Dec 08
It is well.
|Re: FRSC Reacts To Woman Beating Video, "The Woman Attacked Officer First' by Follysho707: 10:32pm On Dec 08
aikfrank:
I concur!
1 Like
Hafiz Lecky Is A Scammer: Please Avoid Him / Sexy Brazilian Cop Arrests Gang Leader, Gang Members Leaks Her Nude Pictures... / Angry Mob Stripped And Beats Kidnappers In Epe Area Itokin(photos)
Viewing this topic: bluntjudge, olaskul(m), JuicyStar, Adeneyagrofeeds, eazysally, CELEBRITIZ(m), primusmaximus, stylse(m), teelaw4life(m), bobbymartinz(m), kanirip, deolumike(m), uboma(m), Shadeolad(f), Tommmy(m), Irunnia, Dionnetech, warreng16(m), Harkholarworle, tony9k, Aythereal, Clobis(m), tit(f), dominique(f), ibnzubair(m), tpapi, madjune, tolex34(m), enjay1(m), jerryunit48, Olarajee(m) and 36 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 16