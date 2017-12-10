Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Religion / 14 Reasons Why I Love Pastor Chris Oyakhilome (1695 Views)

Someone shared these 14 Reasons in commemoration of the birthday of the great man of God Rev. DR. Chris Oyakhilome and I agree 100%

He is a man of the Spirit and follows the leading of the Spirit rather than the leading of men.

He is a man of prayer

He is a great teacher of the gospel.

He exudes the grace and love of God

He is a selfless leader

Idolizing a vain con man.



I can't just imagine him preparing for a service. He would stand before a mirror applying a load of activator in his hair.

He is a master soul winner

He has given my life a meaning

He is a man of excellence

22 FACTS YOU SHOULD KNOW ABOUT PASTOR CHRIS OYAKHILOME

By Leke Beecroft



1. Christian Oyakhilome was born on December 7, 1961 to the family of Elder T.E Oyakhilome who was one of the pioneers of the Assemblies of God Church (AG) in Benin City and major parts of the old Mid-Western Region of Nigeria. He is an Esan from Edo State.



2. Chris Oyakhilome conducted his first crusade at the age of 9.



3. On completion of his secondary education at the Edo College, Benin City, he spent his vacation as a bookstore attendant, selling books at the reknowned Faith Miracle Centre opposite Benin Airport pastored by Rev Benson Idahosa of the Church of God Missions Int’l Incorporated (CGMI).



4. He got admitted into the old Bendel State University established by late Governor Ambrose Alli (now Ambrose Alli University) when it was established in 1981 and studied Architecture.



5. As an undergraduate, he established a fellowship known as Youths For Christ (YFC), notable among the leaders was another student, Tom Amenkhienan who was the leader of the choir. Anita Ebodaghe and her friend, Joy were members of the choir who soon married both Chris and Tom. YFC soon became one of the largest fellowships on Campus in Ekpoma.



6. By 1989, Chris Oyakhilome established the ministry known as Believers Loveworld inc (BLW) and named her church arm Christ Embassy with headquarters in Lagos. He got married to Anita on February 2nd 1991.



7. Six months before he passed on, Benson Idahosa told Chris Oyakhilome to invite him to a program in BLW before March 14th. Benson Idahosa died unexpectedly on March 12.



8. By 2002, BLW had become the most prominent Christian ministry on television in not just Nigeria but all over the African Continent with her Atmosphere for Miracles. Nigerian former President, Olusegun Obasanjo through the NBC in May 2004 stopped the airing of miracles on Television, an action that was largely seen by Pastor Chris as targeting Christ Embassy and subsequently took the matter to court.



9. Earlier in 2003, Pastor Chris pioneered the first 24 hour Christian satellite network broadcasting from Africa worldwide.



10. Christ Embassy is one of the 5 largest indigenously established 'Pentecostal' churches in Nigeria and perhaps Africa today however Pastor Chris does not agree with the appellation 'Pentecostal Church'?



11. The Rhapsody of Realities by Pastor Chris translated in 837 languages in 242 countries and domains is widely considered as the most popular devotional in the world. He has authored over 21 books.



12. The Inner City Missions of BLW is a program held to feed the poor in the suburbs and slums of Africa.



13. The Loveworld Convocation Arena (LCA) is a 17,000 capacity auditorium built by Christ Embassy and is one of the largest church auditoria in Africa.



14. Pastor Chris has conducted some of the largest Christian crusades in the world till date. The Port Harcourt as well as the FNB Johannesburg crusades were said to have hosted crowds of about 2.5 million people according to Pastor Chris.



15. More than any ministry, Christ Embassy has touched the music scene of Christianity today producing gospel music ministers such as Sinach, Joe Praize, Samsong, Buchi, Jahdiel, Eben and Frank Edwards among many others.

16. Today, Christ Embassy has about 3,500 branches in about 5 continents of the world.



17. In 2011, Forbes Magazine alluded that Chris Oyakhilome is one of the richest pastors in the world.



18. Pastor Chris has 2 daughters named Sharon and Charlane.



19. Believers Loveworld owns numerous properties in Lagos, a campground on the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway as well as another on the Benin –Sapele Expressway which usually holds Atmosphere for Miracles and Higher Life Conferences.



20. In January 2014, Pastor Chris Oyakhilome PhD donated a 650 capacity auditorium to his alma mater, Ambrose Alli University while also donating N1 Billion (about $3 million) to Benson Idahosa University (BIU) to build her engineering faculty. The faculty has been named Chris Oyakhilome Faculty of Engineering, BIU.



21. Though he is a protégé of the late Archbishop Benson Idahosa, Pastor Chris is not a member of the Pentecostal Fellowship of Nigeria (PFN) pioneered by Idahosa and others.



22. December 7 every year, the birthday of Pastor Chris, is commemorated as ‘OFFER 7’ in BLW, it is the day members of BLW and all others blessed by the ministry of Pastor Chris Oyakhilome are encouraged to offer a seed into the life of the clergyman fondly referred to as ‘Our Man of God’.



The AFRICAN APOSTLES

Patriarchs and Pacesetters[truncated by WhatsApp] 3 Likes

Nice. But they got some of the facts wrong.



Nice. But they got some of the facts wrong.

E.g.. Believers Loveworld was founded in 1987 not 1989. And BLW wasn't the first ministry he started.

Many fail to understand that there was first this...

Before this...

...So they run their mouths anyhow and regret later

If he still looked like the above picture in white up-and-down, they'd say he is a genuine man of God.

He is handsome, eloquent, and very clever, but he doesn't deserve your worship. How many pictures of Jesus have you posted on this forum?

Seun:

He is handsome, eloquent, and very clever, but he doesn’t deserve your worship. How many pictures of Jesus have you posted on this forum?





Any picture of Jesus I post will be fake na.

I’m trying to understand how Pastor Chris became more handsome with age..



He lost the moustache.



He was born with an undersized forehead, so as his hairline receded, his face became more proportionate.



His cheeks have expanded greatly, making him look very well-fed, which he is, thanks to your tithes and first fruits.



Despite this, his belly has remained perfectly flat, making him look fit.

He must have gotten several tummy tucks (stomach fat removal surgeries).



His more recent photos were taken by professionals who used better lighting and cameras, chose his best angles, and asked him to smile.



More expensive fitted suits and hair products.

Seun:

I’m trying to understand how Pastor Chris became more handsome with age..



He lost the silly moustache.



He was born with an undersized forehead, so as his hairline receded, his face became more proportionate.



His cheeks have expanded greatly, making him look very well-fed, which he is, thanks to your tithes and first fruits.



Despite this, his belly has remained perfectly flat, making him look fit.

He must have gotten several tummy tucks (stomach fat removal surgeries).



His more recent photos were taken by professionals who used better lighting and cameras, chose his best angles, and asked him to smile.



Ha! Ha!

Seun:

I’m trying to understand how Pastor Chris became more handsome with age..

The glory keeps increasing...from glory to glory...



Seun:

He lost the silly moustache.

Well...



Seun:



He was born with an undersized forehead, so as his hairline receded, his face became more proportionate.



Na you sabi



Seun:



His cheeks have expanded greatly, making him look very well-fed, which he is, thanks to your tithes and first fruits. He is a blessed man. Many around the world want to give to him. He doesn't eat tithes and offerings.



Seun:



Despite this, his belly has remained perfectly flat, making him look fit.

He must have gotten several tummy tucks (stomach fat removal surgeries).





He is disciplined... Not a gluton and loves prayer and fasting a lot.



Seun:



His more recent photos were taken by professionals who used better lighting and cameras, chose his best angles, and asked him to smile.

You're not serious...



Seun:



More expensive fitted suits and hair products.

Just a by-product of the blessing.





The Pharisees have been awaiting the end of Believers LoveWorld. Don't u get it? Over 30yrs and the Ministry keeps getting better.





Now i see the reason you are offline on Sunday mornings



Friday night clubbing

Saturday night clubbing

Sunday morning service with Pastor Chris



But the guy na third class holder for Ambrose Alli Uni

Come nack doctorate degree from Toronto



Which one is love again? Where is his wife?













Make I no talk oooo before dem say I be belle





Na your own view be that sha

Make I no talk oooo before dem say I be belle

Make I finish my drink and come and be going oooo

Worship Jesus alone

S

BluntBoy:

Idolizing a vain con man.



just shut up. Ignorance gone on rampage

Great man

donnie:

He has given your life a meaning. Really? Smh

You Only See The Name & Moniker, Seun On Sundays, On Christianity Threads, Taunting Christians. But That's His Business...