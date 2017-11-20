₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Pastor Chris Oyakhilome Gets Jet Plane Gift From Loveworld Music & Arts Group by donnie(m): 10:16am
#BREAKING_NEWS!
REVEREND CHRIS OYAKHILOME DSc. DD. GETS A JET PLANE GIFT - Stanley K. Ofulue
#REVEREND_CHRIS_OYAKHILOME_DSc_DD_GETS_A_JET_PLANE_GIFT.
https://m.facebook.com/story.php?story_fbid=10204190378357522&id=1768706958&refid=17
|Re: Pastor Chris Oyakhilome Gets Jet Plane Gift From Loveworld Music & Arts Group by Ranchhoddas(m): 10:23am
Let him sell it like the pope.
|Re: Pastor Chris Oyakhilome Gets Jet Plane Gift From Loveworld Music & Arts Group by donnie(m): 10:25am
Ranchhoddas:
But he is not the pope. Nor worry make your own money, then you spend it as you choose.
He voiced his reservations about such gifts though. But received it and blessed them.
|Re: Pastor Chris Oyakhilome Gets Jet Plane Gift From Loveworld Music & Arts Group by ABBkelvin(m): 10:28am
This is just to boost his own ego and propel him to the league of Nigerian pastors with private jet. He probably engineered and envisaged it for long.
This is to show that the higher hierarchy human care less about those that are lower, they'll rather keep going higher than raise people below them to their own par. Religion is a scam to help put human in a control society and make them unable to question their environment and personal thought and conviction. Break yourself from this close system of believe or whatever tends you to make decisions on what others approve as the right thing. Work on yourself, read, learn and assimilate your environment and win before you die. Those pastors and politician and co-operate lord are already ruling their own world.
Be a better version of yourself and never accept to be gullible in any form. Seek knowledge and use it to either win or at least be sure of your stand in life.
P.S I have nothing against pastor Chris and his like. I just want emancipation of every soul from gullibility.
|Re: Pastor Chris Oyakhilome Gets Jet Plane Gift From Loveworld Music & Arts Group by Ranchhoddas(m): 10:29am
donnie:I know say him no fit.
He is one of the Yahooboy pastors according to Daddy Freeze.
He blessed them. He be Jesus Christ?
|Re: Pastor Chris Oyakhilome Gets Jet Plane Gift From Loveworld Music & Arts Group by donnie(m): 10:33am
Ranchhoddas:
I don't know who the bolded is... please shift.
|Re: Pastor Chris Oyakhilome Gets Jet Plane Gift From Loveworld Music & Arts Group by comshots(m): 10:35am
How can members of your church bought a private jet for you and you did not question the source's of that money?Pastor Chris is a parasite who disguise as a man of God to swindle members of his church.Sorry to say.
|Re: Pastor Chris Oyakhilome Gets Jet Plane Gift From Loveworld Music & Arts Group by 0temAtum: 10:41am
These people will buy jets with church money and claim they were gifted with it. That's what is now trending
|Re: Pastor Chris Oyakhilome Gets Jet Plane Gift From Loveworld Music & Arts Group by donnie(m): 10:43am
comshots:
You must think every church is as broke as your church? Did you see the calibre of people that department has produced? And please please don't start imagining those your church choristers.
|Re: Pastor Chris Oyakhilome Gets Jet Plane Gift From Loveworld Music & Arts Group by donnie(m): 10:44am
0temAtum:
If you know CE, you'll know they are not afraid of you or your kind.
|Re: Pastor Chris Oyakhilome Gets Jet Plane Gift From Loveworld Music & Arts Group by 0temAtum: 10:47am
donnie:This isn't in any way related to what I posted above.
|Re: Pastor Chris Oyakhilome Gets Jet Plane Gift From Loveworld Music & Arts Group by donnie(m): 10:49am
0temAtum:
It sure is... those who lie are afraid of the consequences of telling the truth.
|Re: Pastor Chris Oyakhilome Gets Jet Plane Gift From Loveworld Music & Arts Group by Dmacaw: 10:50am
All the critics saw was the gift of a jet they all forgot how the ministry of Pastor Chris has helped nurture nobody's like Sinach and Frank Edward's into international superstar's. Congrats Pastor.
|Re: Pastor Chris Oyakhilome Gets Jet Plane Gift From Loveworld Music & Arts Group by 0temAtum: 10:50am
donnie:And you think Christ Embassy isn't one?
|Re: Pastor Chris Oyakhilome Gets Jet Plane Gift From Loveworld Music & Arts Group by donnie(m): 10:54am
0temAtum:
What are you saying...Abeg shift
|Re: Pastor Chris Oyakhilome Gets Jet Plane Gift From Loveworld Music & Arts Group by 0temAtum: 10:55am
donnie:you quoted me first, so shift too
|Re: Pastor Chris Oyakhilome Gets Jet Plane Gift From Loveworld Music & Arts Group by 0temAtum: 10:56am
Dmacaw:
Eeh ehh, na imam you for tok say make e go nurture Oyakhilome church member na
|Re: Pastor Chris Oyakhilome Gets Jet Plane Gift From Loveworld Music & Arts Group by zionmde: 11:05am
The fruit of his labor.
For all those dumb people who will suddenly open their mouth to start blabbing. The gift was from the greatest gospel musicians in Nigeria who found their calling to Pst Chris. They are infact the greatest in africa and have a special place in the world's christian music industry. Those were the people that contributed to buy the jet to say thank u for being the searchlight God used to show us our talents and destiny.
So before u open ur mouth and start shouting tithe, its good u know the source so u would sound dumb even to urself wen u do
|Re: Pastor Chris Oyakhilome Gets Jet Plane Gift From Loveworld Music & Arts Group by zionmde: 11:07am
0temAtum:Oga otem, pls shift oooo, this is not yaba left matter here, kindly swerve abeg. U cant say wat u say about my God and christianity and i wont think u re a potential yaba left patient
|Re: Pastor Chris Oyakhilome Gets Jet Plane Gift From Loveworld Music & Arts Group by donnie(m): 11:10am
zionmde:
I just love Christ Embassy...
They don't answer critics, they let their results speak.
Those "frozen" critics haven't yet recovered from the millions of dollars donated to Loveworld usa.... now this.
|Re: Pastor Chris Oyakhilome Gets Jet Plane Gift From Loveworld Music & Arts Group by felixomor: 11:30am
Great News
|Re: Pastor Chris Oyakhilome Gets Jet Plane Gift From Loveworld Music & Arts Group by comshots(m): 11:33am
donnie:Many of them are scammers.
|Re: Pastor Chris Oyakhilome Gets Jet Plane Gift From Loveworld Music & Arts Group by DozieInc(m): 12:47pm
Congratulations to Pastor Chris, indeed he has impacted our generation positively through the word of God.
|Re: Pastor Chris Oyakhilome Gets Jet Plane Gift From Loveworld Music & Arts Group by Caseless: 12:48pm
freeze right now.
|Re: Pastor Chris Oyakhilome Gets Jet Plane Gift From Loveworld Music & Arts Group by miqos02(m): 12:48pm
nice
|Re: Pastor Chris Oyakhilome Gets Jet Plane Gift From Loveworld Music & Arts Group by BruncleZuma: 12:49pm
Let's talk about this elephant in the room.
|Re: Pastor Chris Oyakhilome Gets Jet Plane Gift From Loveworld Music & Arts Group by cardoctor(m): 12:49pm
Buys private jet.
|Re: Pastor Chris Oyakhilome Gets Jet Plane Gift From Loveworld Music & Arts Group by MANNABBQGRILLS: 12:49pm
To God be the glory. .......
|Re: Pastor Chris Oyakhilome Gets Jet Plane Gift From Loveworld Music & Arts Group by EVILFOREST: 12:49pm
Business Moving
