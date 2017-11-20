Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Religion / Pastor Chris Oyakhilome Gets Jet Plane Gift From Loveworld Music & Arts Group (16244 Views)

REVEREND CHRIS OYAKHILOME DSc. DD. GETS A JET PLANE GIFT - Stanley K. Ofulue



#REVEREND_CHRIS_OYAKHILOME_DSc_DD_GETS_A_JET_PLANE_GIFT.



#My_Pastor, Reverend Chris Oyakhilome, this night receives a gift of a Jet Aircraft at the Loveworld International Music Award which took place on Sunday night at the prestigious Loveworld Convocation Arena (LCA) to close the week long International Pastors and Partners Conference (IPPC) held in Lagos Nigeria.



The Jet Aircraft gift was given by the Loveworld Music and Art group, an arm of the Believers Loveworld Ministry (aka Christ Embassy) trained by the Man of God to produce world class, worded and faith-filled gospel tunes as well as highly skilled and energetic kingdom dancers. These folks are not mere singers and entertainers but they are spirit filled gospel music ministers.



Believers Loveworld under the leadership and tutelage of Pastor Chris has produced an uncountable talented worshippers all around the world; such as the " I Know Who I Am" crooner, Sinach, Evang Kathy Woghiren, Buchi, Frank Edward, Joseph Omo Ebhodaghe (Joe Praise), Eben, Ada Ehi Moses, Martin Phyke, Peter Tobe, Viwe Nikita, Samsong, Da Flame, Pee Yu. Obi Shine, Victor Ike, Sophia, Chris Shalom, T-Sharp, Sharon CSO, Deacon Raph, Isaiah, Eli J, Iyke Onka, Destine Destined Destiny and a whole lot more.



I am particularly very excited that this laudable and auspicious gift is coming just from a Department in Church, a department of very young successful people in Church. They are made successful by following the words of our Man of God. I am very excited again that this is happening at a time like this when some sense-ruled folks are crying over ten percent tithe and offering. Unfortunately for the folks, they have been left behind groping in the dark. Their wisdom has failed them because it will always come to naught. The more we sow into the anointing, the bigger we become and the more they complain and profane against the anointing, the smaller and worse they become.

Only through knowledge shall the just be delivered into their inheritances.

Bravo to our Loveworld Music Stars!

You Are Made And Exalted Forever!!

Much Love From All Of Us!!!



Let him sell it like the pope.

Ranchhoddas:

Let him sell it like the pope.

But he is not the pope. Nor worry make your own money, then you spend it as you choose.



He voiced his reservations about such gifts though. But received it and blessed them.

This is just to boost his own ego and propel him to the league of Nigerian pastors with private jet. He probably engineered and envisaged it for long.

This is to show that the higher hierarchy human care less about those that are lower, they'll rather keep going higher than raise people below them to their own par. Religion is a scam to help put human in a control society and make them unable to question their environment and personal thought and conviction. Break yourself from this close system of believe or whatever tends you to make decisions on what others approve as the right thing. Work on yourself, read, learn and assimilate your environment and win before you die. Those pastors and politician and co-operate lord are already ruling their own world.

Be a better version of yourself and never accept to be gullible in any form. Seek knowledge and use it to either win or at least be sure of your stand in life.





P.S I have nothing against pastor Chris and his like. I just want emancipation of every soul from gullibility. 4 Likes

I know say him no fit.

He is one of the Yahooboy pastors according to Daddy Freeze.



He blessed them. He be Jesus Christ?

I know say him no fit.

He is one of the Yahooboy pastors according to Daddy Freeze.



He blessed them. He be Jesus Christ?

I don't know who the bolded is... please shift.

How can members of your church bought a private jet for you and you did not question the source's of that money?Pastor Chris is a parasite who disguise as a man of God to swindle members of his church.Sorry to say. 39 Likes 4 Shares

These people will buy jets with church money and claim they were gifted with it. That's what is now trending 84 Likes 10 Shares

How can members of your church bought a private jet for you and you did not question the source's of that money?Pastor Chris is a parasite who disguise as a man of God to swindle members of his church.Sorry to say.

You must think every church is as broke as your church? Did you see the calibre of people that department has produced? And please please don't start imagining those your church choristers.

These people will buy jets with church money and claim they were gifted with it. That's what is now trending

If you know CE, you'll know they are not afraid of you or your kind.

This isn't in any way related to what I posted above.

This isn't in any way related to what I posted above.

It sure is... those who lie are afraid of the consequences of telling the truth.

All the critics saw was the gift of a jet they all forgot how the ministry of Pastor Chris has helped nurture nobody's like Sinach and Frank Edward's into international superstar's. Congrats Pastor. 12 Likes

And you think Christ Embassy isn't one?

And you think Christ Embassy isn't one?

What are you saying...Abeg shift

you quoted me first, so shift too

All the critics saw was the gift of a jet they all forgot how the ministry of Pastor Chris has helped nurture nobody's like Sinach and Frank Edward's into international superstar's. Congrats Pastor.

Eeh ehh, na imam you for tok say make e go nurture Oyakhilome church member na

The fruit of his labor.

For all those dumb people who will suddenly open their mouth to start blabbing. The gift was from the greatest gospel musicians in Nigeria who found their calling to Pst Chris. They are infact the greatest in africa and have a special place in the world's christian music industry. Those were the people that contributed to buy the jet to say thank u for being the searchlight God used to show us our talents and destiny.

So before u open ur mouth and start shouting tithe, its good u know the source so u would sound dumb even to urself wen u do 12 Likes 1 Share

Oga otem, pls shift oooo, this is not yaba left matter here, kindly swerve abeg. U cant say wat u say about my God and christianity and i wont think u re a potential yaba left patient

The fruit of his labor.

For all those dumb people who will suddenly open their mouth to start blabbing. The gift was from the greatest gospel musicians in Nigeria who found their calling to Pst Chris. They are infact the greatest in africa and have a special place in the world's christian music industry. Those were the people that contributed to buy the jet to say thank u for being the searchlight God used to show us our talents and destiny.

So before u open ur mouth and start shouting tithe, its good u know the source so u would sound dumb even to urself wen u do





I just love Christ Embassy...

They don't answer critics, they let their results speak.

Those "frozen" critics haven't yet recovered from the millions of dollars donated to Loveworld usa.... now this.

I just love Christ Embassy...

They don't answer critics, they let their results speak.

Those "frozen" critics haven't yet recovered from the millions of dollars donated to Loveworld usa.... now this.

Great News

Many of them are scammers.

Congratulations to Pastor Chris, indeed he has impacted our generation positively through the word of God. 2 Likes

freeze right now. 10 Likes

Let's talk about this elephant in the room.

Buys private jet. 2 Likes

To God be the glory. .......





