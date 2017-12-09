₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Testimonies From Day 5 Of RCCG's Holy Ghost Congress by Omooba77: 12:22pm
Testimony:
God gave me a set of twins in 2015 and as if that was not enough ,he gave me a set of triplets in 2017 and as if that was not enough,he raised one of my dead triplet to live.....Is my God not Wonderful!!
#SongsofVictory
#HGC2017
Pastor Adeboye
2. I was born into a Muslim family; my parents said I will never marry unless I marry from their side, since I have become born again. I tried like four times and never came to pass.
I came to Redemption and made 4 points of contacts using my father Pastor Adeboye as my lawyer.
To the glory of God in July I got married and come next Holy Ghost congress, I will come with our children.
#SongsofVictory
#HGC2017
Pastor Adeboye
3. I got a dream job through prayers of Daddy and mummy G.O.
#SongsofVictory
#HGC2017
Pastor Adeboye
4. Hurricane Maria carried my car in Huston and Doctor told me I may not recover properly.
I requested for Halleluya handkerchief and laid on my self. My recovery has been amazing.
#SongsofVictory
#HGC2017
Pastor Adeboye
5. I was supposed to have heart transplant in London, but I decided to come straight to camp from airport. I wrote our Daddy in the Lord and he replied God will intervene. When I went back again to London, the Dr. was temporarily made because he couldnt find any cancecerous growth in my heart again. Everrything is perfect and ai am looking younger. Praise the Lord.
#SongsofVictory
#HGC2017
Pastor Adeboye
6. Iam a female wrestler, I had schorlarship to study in Finland. Came back for African champion in Morocco, but there was no sponship for world event. I wrote Daddy Adeboye and he provided for me to attend. I came eighth. Last week I participated in Gov. Wike Wrestling championship; this is my gold medal to show for it.
I was born into a Muslim family, but since I gave my life to Jesus, he has made me a champion.
#SongsofVictory
#HGC2017
Pastor Adeboye
5 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Testimonies From Day 5 Of RCCG's Holy Ghost Congress by giftedshantel(m): 12:31pm
Wow God is great!
Freeze and his e-warriors will not be happy to hear this one
11 Likes
|Re: Testimonies From Day 5 Of RCCG's Holy Ghost Congress by Omooba77: 3:11pm
May the name of the Lord be praised for all these testimonies and more to come
8 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Testimonies From Day 5 Of RCCG's Holy Ghost Congress by Narldon(f): 3:28pm
IMO STATE COMMISSIONER FOR ORANGE AND FRUIT FULFILMENT
4 Likes
|Re: Testimonies From Day 5 Of RCCG's Holy Ghost Congress by ElPadrino33: 3:29pm
God is good! I'm a living testimony
3 Likes
|Re: Testimonies From Day 5 Of RCCG's Holy Ghost Congress by Secur: 3:29pm
H
|Re: Testimonies From Day 5 Of RCCG's Holy Ghost Congress by ElPadrino33: 3:29pm
Daddy Freeze right now
7 Likes
|Re: Testimonies From Day 5 Of RCCG's Holy Ghost Congress by firstolalekan(m): 3:29pm
1 Like
|Re: Testimonies From Day 5 Of RCCG's Holy Ghost Congress by MobilityExpress: 3:30pm
Nice
|Re: Testimonies From Day 5 Of RCCG's Holy Ghost Congress by firstolalekan(m): 3:30pm
This is hilarious and ridiculous
This sheeps just ascribe every event in their lives to spirituality.
Sheeps indeed
1 Like 3 Shares
|Re: Testimonies From Day 5 Of RCCG's Holy Ghost Congress by jordanobi73(m): 3:30pm
|Re: Testimonies From Day 5 Of RCCG's Holy Ghost Congress by ElPadrino33: 3:30pm
"Halleuyah handkerchief"
2 Likes
|Re: Testimonies From Day 5 Of RCCG's Holy Ghost Congress by Mufasa27(m): 3:31pm
I come read comments
|Re: Testimonies From Day 5 Of RCCG's Holy Ghost Congress by iyke926(m): 3:31pm
Wow!! Nice testimonies.
2 Likes
|Re: Testimonies From Day 5 Of RCCG's Holy Ghost Congress by firstolalekan(m): 3:31pm
Lol
|Re: Testimonies From Day 5 Of RCCG's Holy Ghost Congress by Spuggie: 3:31pm
Watching in 3D
|Re: Testimonies From Day 5 Of RCCG's Holy Ghost Congress by moscobabs(m): 3:31pm
T
|Re: Testimonies From Day 5 Of RCCG's Holy Ghost Congress by lakesider(m): 3:31pm
Wow ...
What is the difference between this and Mmm
2 Likes
|Re: Testimonies From Day 5 Of RCCG's Holy Ghost Congress by seankay(m): 3:31pm
Religious People sha. Every good thing is credited to your Pastor but you suspect your innocent families and Villagers at every bad incidence. What you need to know is that live is all about good, bad and ugly.
Until we have more realists than religious folks, this Country will continue to wallow in underdevelopment and hardship!
5 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Testimonies From Day 5 Of RCCG's Holy Ghost Congress by ElPadrino33: 3:31pm
.
|Re: Testimonies From Day 5 Of RCCG's Holy Ghost Congress by bro4u: 3:31pm
Hurricane Maria carried my
halleluya handkerchief ni praise-the-lord face towel ko
God gave me a set of twins inhe should complete it and give you fourplets at once naw:->
1 Like
|Re: Testimonies From Day 5 Of RCCG's Holy Ghost Congress by Lacomus(m): 3:32pm
firstolalekan:yes cry na
1 Like
|Re: Testimonies From Day 5 Of RCCG's Holy Ghost Congress by elysian777: 3:33pm
Pls correct number 5,the woman said it was a liver transplant she was suppose to have not heart.
|Re: Testimonies From Day 5 Of RCCG's Holy Ghost Congress by MrRichy(m): 3:33pm
The 50 demon man won't like this....
1 Like
|Re: Testimonies From Day 5 Of RCCG's Holy Ghost Congress by obowunmi(m): 3:34pm
Alleluia...
|Re: Testimonies From Day 5 Of RCCG's Holy Ghost Congress by wittyt98(m): 3:35pm
Halleluya handkerchief
"Iam a female wrestler, I had schorlarship to study in Finland. Came back for African champion in Morocco, but there was no sponship for world event. I wrote Daddy Adeboye and he provided for me to attend. I came eighth. Last week I participated in Gov. Wike Wrestling championship; this is my gold medal to show for it.
I was born into a Muslim family, but since I gave my life to Jesus, he has made me a champion." I WONDER IF JESUS OR BEING BORN INTO A CHRISTIAN HOME WOULD HAVE HELPED YOU IF YOU DIDN'T PRACTICE OR TRAIN congrats anyway
1 Like
|Re: Testimonies From Day 5 Of RCCG's Holy Ghost Congress by smithsydny(m): 3:35pm
Halleyluya handkerchief
1 Like
|Re: Testimonies From Day 5 Of RCCG's Holy Ghost Congress by naijaboiy: 3:35pm
|Re: Testimonies From Day 5 Of RCCG's Holy Ghost Congress by Juenwume: 3:39pm
iyke926:Those used by devil will not say anything here. They are not happy. They were shocked .
1 Like
|Re: Testimonies From Day 5 Of RCCG's Holy Ghost Congress by alexistaiwo: 3:41pm
Na so
|Re: Testimonies From Day 5 Of RCCG's Holy Ghost Congress by CHIGIM: 3:43pm
God has always been great to all humans that is why for every one miracle in church there is one thousand of it outside the church and is that same God that is doing it so come on be wise its their business plan and more money in their pocket.
giftedshantel:
1 Like
|Re: Testimonies From Day 5 Of RCCG's Holy Ghost Congress by potent5(m): 3:51pm
We have cripples and other persons living with disabilities in our society. They urgently need these miracles.
1 Like 1 Share
