Ex-President Goodluck Ebere Jonathan some minutes ago arrived at the eagle Square for the PDP Convention.

Mr JoJo I see hw u are dance 4 Likes

The greatest leader in the history of Nigeria after Azikiwe. 59 Likes 4 Shares

announcing the arrival of GOODLUCK AKPOJIHOMI IGOTEGUNO AZIKIWE SULEIMAN JONATHAN. 12 Likes 1 Share





Now Nigerians commit suicide like it's no man's business and we are being sold into slavery in Libya. Jonathan was ultra corrupt but things weren't this bad.





God Bless You Mr. Jonathan I love this man 32 Likes 2 Shares

Nice... Meanwhile... Oga Jona hope u are okay because this period dat APC has started working on the road in ur hometown.... Hmmmm... Politics bad sha... 5 Likes

PDP is moving forward 3 Likes

damn you just can't find 1 good picture of Jonathans. the man is just not photogenic.most leaders have this gift of looking regal, not jonathan. p.s I don't hate the man just stating my opinion. 4 Likes

BMc right now 21 Likes 1 Share

Buhari must be watching AIT all day 8 Likes

Dis man's cluelessness got us where we are today, if only he has little clue, just alittle, we wldnt even consider Buhari, if dem like, make dem repackage am pass Mandela. 6 Likes 1 Share

The face of Nigerian democracy. 3 Likes

5 Likes

A man greater than Buhari the dullard hundred times 14 Likes 1 Share

Jonathan was ultra corrupt but things weren’t this bad.



Now Nigerians commit suicide like it’s no man’s business and we are being sold into slavery in Libya.

There is no justification for corruption. You were simply postponing your evil days thinking you were enjoying. A lot of people have been dying in the Mediterranean sea and suffering in Libya even before the government of Buhari. Even UN lost count and this numbers include your country men.

NIGERIA WILL BE GREAT AGAIN!! 2 Likes

My Bros would have take enough ogogoro before enter the venue. I trust the man that used women to destroyed the party during his tenure, were are the women now?

My President! Am sorry I voted against u in 2015,I was even a tool for mass rigging for APC. Please forgive me I was bewitched my my ex she straffed hell out of me and I lost my political focus n joined the APC criminals ! Now I am wiser. How can I serve you better? If it's ATIKU u want ,I will vote and make sure all APC votes are void, I want to make it right Again! I hail you Nigeria's last educated president

GEJ forever has my respect 6 Likes

Oga jona try back oo. If confidence is there.













My Bros would have take enough ogogoro before enter the venue. I trust the man that used women to destroyed the party during his tenure, were are the women now? Go School You No Gree. You Prefer To Dey Spew Gibberish For Public. 3 Likes

man of the people. .... 1 Like

Ineffectual Buffon!!

A man of peace . something dat has eluded n will continue to elude buhari.



Wat a tribalistic failure. Buhari shall be quickly forgotten as far as history is concerned 3 Likes

Always looking dull and timid.