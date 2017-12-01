₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Goodluck Jonathan Arrives PDP Convention Venue (Photos) by 360frolic(m): 12:32pm
Ex-President Goodluck Ebere Jonathan some minutes ago arrived at the eagle Square for the PDP Convention.
http://www.newshelmng.com/2017/12/photos-goodluck-jonathan-arrives-pdp.html
1 Like
|Re: Goodluck Jonathan Arrives PDP Convention Venue (Photos) by nittroboy(m): 12:34pm
Mr JoJo I see hw u are dance
4 Likes
|Re: Goodluck Jonathan Arrives PDP Convention Venue (Photos) by cyril83(m): 12:35pm
..
|Re: Goodluck Jonathan Arrives PDP Convention Venue (Photos) by NwaChibuzor33: 12:39pm
The greatest leader in the history of Nigeria after Azikiwe.
59 Likes 4 Shares
|Re: Goodluck Jonathan Arrives PDP Convention Venue (Photos) by iluvdonjazzy: 12:49pm
announcing the arrival of GOODLUCK AKPOJIHOMI IGOTEGUNO AZIKIWE SULEIMAN JONATHAN.
12 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Goodluck Jonathan Arrives PDP Convention Venue (Photos) by Alcatraz005: 12:53pm
Jonathan was ultra corrupt but things weren’t this bad.
Now Nigerians commit suicide like it’s no man’s business and we are being sold into slavery in Libya.
31 Likes 4 Shares
|Re: Goodluck Jonathan Arrives PDP Convention Venue (Photos) by Mufasa27(m): 12:58pm
I love this man
God Bless You Mr. Jonathan
32 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Goodluck Jonathan Arrives PDP Convention Venue (Photos) by uwa1(m): 1:05pm
Nice... Meanwhile... Oga Jona hope u are okay because this period dat APC has started working on the road in ur hometown.... Hmmmm... Politics bad sha...
5 Likes
|Re: Goodluck Jonathan Arrives PDP Convention Venue (Photos) by Aubrey1(m): 1:09pm
PDP is moving forward
3 Likes
|Re: Goodluck Jonathan Arrives PDP Convention Venue (Photos) by jollymizzle(m): 1:21pm
damn you just can't find 1 good picture of Jonathans. the man is just not photogenic.most leaders have this gift of looking regal, not jonathan. p.s I don't hate the man just stating my opinion.
4 Likes
|Re: Goodluck Jonathan Arrives PDP Convention Venue (Photos) by binsanni(m): 1:22pm
oya let's start the program before Chelsea match abeg
|Re: Goodluck Jonathan Arrives PDP Convention Venue (Photos) by raker300: 1:22pm
BMc right now
21 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Goodluck Jonathan Arrives PDP Convention Venue (Photos) by Keneking: 1:28pm
Buhari must be watching AIT all day
8 Likes
|Re: Goodluck Jonathan Arrives PDP Convention Venue (Photos) by samyyoung1(m): 1:40pm
Dis man's cluelessness got us where we are today, if only he has little clue, just alittle, we wldnt even consider Buhari, if dem like, make dem repackage am pass Mandela.
6 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Goodluck Jonathan Arrives PDP Convention Venue (Photos) by deco22(m): 1:41pm
The face of Nigerian democracy.
3 Likes
|Re: Goodluck Jonathan Arrives PDP Convention Venue (Photos) by Atiku2019: 1:41pm
5 Likes
|Re: Goodluck Jonathan Arrives PDP Convention Venue (Photos) by Realkenny(m): 1:42pm
A man greater than Buhari the dullard hundred times
14 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Goodluck Jonathan Arrives PDP Convention Venue (Photos) by Lanre4uonly(m): 1:42pm
Ok. You're welcome sir.
|Re: Goodluck Jonathan Arrives PDP Convention Venue (Photos) by writerights: 1:43pm
Alcatraz005:
There is no justification for corruption. You were simply postponing your evil days thinking you were enjoying. A lot of people have been dying in the Mediterranean sea and suffering in Libya even before the government of Buhari. Even UN lost count and this numbers include your country men.
4 Likes
|Re: Goodluck Jonathan Arrives PDP Convention Venue (Photos) by mekstaniac(m): 1:44pm
NIGERIA WILL BE GREAT AGAIN!!
2 Likes
|Re: Goodluck Jonathan Arrives PDP Convention Venue (Photos) by Civeli(m): 1:45pm
My Bros would have take enough ogogoro before enter the venue. I trust the man that used women to destroyed the party during his tenure, were are the women now?
|Re: Goodluck Jonathan Arrives PDP Convention Venue (Photos) by dieBYfire: 1:46pm
360frolic:
My President! Am sorry I voted against u in 2015,I was even a tool for mass rigging for APC. Please forgive me I was bewitched my my ex she straffed hell out of me and I lost my political focus n joined the APC criminals ! Now I am wiser. How can I serve you better? If it's ATIKU u want ,I will vote and make sure all APC votes are void, I want to make it right Again! I hail you Nigeria's last educated president
14 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Goodluck Jonathan Arrives PDP Convention Venue (Photos) by ElPadrino33: 1:47pm
GEJ forever has my respect
6 Likes
|Re: Goodluck Jonathan Arrives PDP Convention Venue (Photos) by Comrsum: 1:48pm
Oga jona try back oo. If confidence is there.
|Re: Goodluck Jonathan Arrives PDP Convention Venue (Photos) by castrokins(m): 1:49pm
Go School You No Gree. You Prefer To Dey Spew Gibberish For Public.
Civeli:
3 Likes
|Re: Goodluck Jonathan Arrives PDP Convention Venue (Photos) by kinzmen: 1:50pm
man of the people. ....
1 Like
|Re: Goodluck Jonathan Arrives PDP Convention Venue (Photos) by AxxeMan: 1:52pm
Ineffectual Buffon!!
|Re: Goodluck Jonathan Arrives PDP Convention Venue (Photos) by kings09(m): 1:52pm
A man of peace . something dat has eluded n will continue to elude buhari.
Wat a tribalistic failure. Buhari shall be quickly forgotten as far as history is concerned
3 Likes
|Re: Goodluck Jonathan Arrives PDP Convention Venue (Photos) by enemyofprogress: 1:55pm
Always looking dull and timid.
|Re: Goodluck Jonathan Arrives PDP Convention Venue (Photos) by ruggedised: 1:55pm
Alcatraz005:
were you not among those who campaigned for the dullard in apc
2 Likes
