http://www.newshelmng.com/2017/12/we-have-not-paid-our-secretariat-for.html "We have not paid our staff in PDP secretariat for over 3 years, if we can not do that how can we claim to be able to lead Nigeria" Senator Obi National Secretary of PDP. 2 Likes

. A very clear confession that pdp was being funded from the federation account. For over three years, lol.. A very clear confession that pdp was being funded from the federation account. 33 Likes

And they want to change the change. These bunch of jokers think Nigerians are foolish. We will bury that their useless party for them in 2019. 21 Likes 1 Share

How will you pay when the key to the nation's treasury is no longer in your hands?



I understand one donkey called Atiku is now a card carrying member, let him pay all the debts from his loot.



Meanwhile, for the moderator that gave me two month ban for insulting pigs and called it insult to a tribe, pls which tribe is pig in Nigeria? Or you just feel like banning me? 17 Likes 2 Shares

you mean no loot again to pay political salaries 5 Likes







seunmsg:

And they want to change the change. These bunch of jokers think Nigerians are foolish. We will bury that their useless party for them in 2019.

How will you pay when the key to the nation's treasury is no longer in your hands?



I understand one donkey called Atiku is now a card carrying member, let him pay all the debts from his loot.



Meanwhile, for the moderator that gave me two month ban for insulting pigs and called it insult to a tribe, pls which tribe is pig in Nigeria? Or you just feel like banning me?

For over three years, lol. . A very clear confession that pdp was being funded from the federation account.

you mean no loot again to pay political salaries see as dey line up Is This a good thing or bad thing?

Who sent them now 1 Like

i hope you shouldn't

come back to power

a pdp that can't stand without public fund

i think EFCC sould go after any man at te venue of the convntion

pdp is the problem of this country 7 Likes

Collection of idiots. If suicide bomber can just enter their midst and kill all of them, Nigeria will move forward in two days. That bomber will receive a medal and GCFR as well 9 Likes

Ok

PINDIPI FIDIFI FOWER FOR THE FIFU

It shows there are no more leakages.

from owning their workers to owning NEPA?? Probably because they HAVE no funds again... PMB has dealth with them !

Thank GOD you people were no more in the Top Government¿ if not they would owe civil workers for like 3 years! ....We're still facing problems created by these sect.,

useless party for useless party getting vote from wretched and hopeless people!

NO way for you ....COME 2019!!! 3 Likes

Rather than paying there workers, they spent there money sponsoring the Ipobs pigs and idiots on a useless and baseless agitation.



Tell me how can PDP change the change. They allowed cownu the school drop out and terorist to scam them.



No wonder Ipobs carry PDP on there heads.



Ndi Ara 6 Likes

so why are the APC BMC staff first and second to comment on this thread? the PDP is acknowledging their flaws, can APC ever tell the truth? btw, both are just different sides to same coin.



the comments here shows the kind of youths in this country 2 Likes

Every right thinking Nigerian knows that obvious truth that you were looting to pay yourselves/each others until you were disgracefully booted out office.

Yes na. Every knows that. Na Govt money them dey use pay party salaries. Don't be surprised that the ruling party is doing same 3 Likes

something is fishy... nai be say d corner runs dey come steady so they ain't bothered abt salaries...





Hummmmm



No salaries for 3 years And the people are still working...something is fishy... nai be say d corner runs dey come steady so they ain't bothered abt salaries...

Atiku will do that for you guys



we still remember sherrif



Who don't know the reason for the Heroic welcome being given to Atiku (money is the mission)



Once you guys get that, the Sherrif fate will become his lot. You guys will abandon him like road project



BTW: owing debt is a PDP, same almost all state were owing salary under our "hero" and I took a "dullard" to provide bail out fund, Paris club refund just remedy the mess



You change shout your "change the change" to indomie generation but for me, what the lord has started he will perfect

Casting. So they were running on government money.



Party of criminals. 3 Likes

PDP is just confused.



God abeg epp them. 3 Likes

? You guys cannot pay your staff for 3yrs yet you wanna govern Nigeria.how will you run ur campaigns in 2019 3 Likes

Three years ,That was before you left power? Seriously serious

...better go and do the needful or are you people not reeling in money from the government coffers?

Even with all the loots under GEJ?



Trust SE politicians, they will all run when it comes to footing party bills. But when soup done, they'll show face and attempt to claim glory. 5 Likes

PDP has nothing to offer than stealling of public fund. 4 Likes

It's obvious we have a long way to go in the country because if a party can not manage it staff properly, Hw do we expect dem to manage the country? 5 Likes



