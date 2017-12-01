₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,925,293 members, 3,960,137 topics. Date: Saturday, 09 December 2017 at 04:34 PM
Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / We Have Not Paid Our Secretariat Staff For Over 3 Years- PDP National Secretary (3901 Views)
PDP Apologises To Its Ex-national Secretary, Oyinlola (pics) / 16 Years PDP Misrule? See 30 Top Ex-pdp Members Who Are Now Key Members Of APC / Nigeria Lost N9t To Fuel Subsidy In Four Years,pdp Senators,reps. (1) (2) (3) (4)
|We Have Not Paid Our Secretariat Staff For Over 3 Years- PDP National Secretary by CeoNewshelm(m): 12:40pm
"We have not paid our staff in PDP secretariat for over 3 years, if we can not do that how can we claim to be able to lead Nigeria" Senator Obi National Secretary of PDP.
http://www.newshelmng.com/2017/12/we-have-not-paid-our-secretariat-for.html
2 Likes
|Re: We Have Not Paid Our Secretariat Staff For Over 3 Years- PDP National Secretary by python1: 12:51pm
For over three years, lol. . A very clear confession that pdp was being funded from the federation account.
33 Likes
|Re: We Have Not Paid Our Secretariat Staff For Over 3 Years- PDP National Secretary by seunmsg(m): 12:55pm
And they want to change the change. These bunch of jokers think Nigerians are foolish. We will bury that their useless party for them in 2019.
21 Likes 1 Share
|Re: We Have Not Paid Our Secretariat Staff For Over 3 Years- PDP National Secretary by LionDeLeo: 1:24pm
How will you pay when the key to the nation's treasury is no longer in your hands?
I understand one donkey called Atiku is now a card carrying member, let him pay all the debts from his loot.
Meanwhile, for the moderator that gave me two month ban for insulting pigs and called it insult to a tribe, pls which tribe is pig in Nigeria? Or you just feel like banning me?
17 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: We Have Not Paid Our Secretariat Staff For Over 3 Years- PDP National Secretary by dannytoe(m): 2:42pm
you mean no loot again to pay political salaries
5 Likes
|Re: We Have Not Paid Our Secretariat Staff For Over 3 Years- PDP National Secretary by Realkenny(m): 3:01pm
Is This a good thing or bad thing?
seunmsg:
LionDeLeo:
python1:
dannytoe:see as dey line up
2 Likes
|Re: We Have Not Paid Our Secretariat Staff For Over 3 Years- PDP National Secretary by auduadeniyi(m): 3:02pm
Who sent them now
1 Like
|Re: We Have Not Paid Our Secretariat Staff For Over 3 Years- PDP National Secretary by saraki2019(m): 3:02pm
i hope you shouldn't
come back to power
a pdp that can't stand without public fund
i think EFCC sould go after any man at te venue of the convntion
pdp is the problem of this country
7 Likes
|Re: We Have Not Paid Our Secretariat Staff For Over 3 Years- PDP National Secretary by Naturallyme: 3:03pm
Collection of idiots. If suicide bomber can just enter their midst and kill all of them, Nigeria will move forward in two days. That bomber will receive a medal and GCFR as well
9 Likes
|Re: We Have Not Paid Our Secretariat Staff For Over 3 Years- PDP National Secretary by yeyeboi(m): 3:03pm
Ok
|Re: We Have Not Paid Our Secretariat Staff For Over 3 Years- PDP National Secretary by Tajbol4splend(m): 3:04pm
PINDIPI FIDIFI FOWER FOR THE FIFU
|Re: We Have Not Paid Our Secretariat Staff For Over 3 Years- PDP National Secretary by Secur: 3:04pm
This Quality cctv spy recording pen is good for secret recording of events like business deal, conference,evidence of fact that is needed.The pen is good for secret recording purpose of everything that you don't want people to know.The pen can video,audio and can snap pictures secretly. The camera quality is very sharp with high lasting battery.Price is 12k. The work of this pen is much higher than its price. We offer pay on delivery to all States in Nigeria. To buy pls call 08066804625.
|Re: We Have Not Paid Our Secretariat Staff For Over 3 Years- PDP National Secretary by Lanre4uonly(m): 3:04pm
It shows there are no more leakages.
|Re: We Have Not Paid Our Secretariat Staff For Over 3 Years- PDP National Secretary by Pharaoh001(f): 3:04pm
from owning their workers to owning NEPA?? Probably because they HAVE no funds again... PMB has dealth with them !
Thank GOD you people were no more in the Top Government¿ if not they would owe civil workers for like 3 years! ....We're still facing problems created by these sect.,
useless party for useless party getting vote from wretched and hopeless people!
NO way for you ....COME 2019!!!
3 Likes
|Re: We Have Not Paid Our Secretariat Staff For Over 3 Years- PDP National Secretary by Antipob777(f): 3:04pm
Rather than paying there workers, they spent there money sponsoring the Ipobs pigs and idiots on a useless and baseless agitation.
Tell me how can PDP change the change. They allowed cownu the school drop out and terorist to scam them.
No wonder Ipobs carry PDP on there heads.
Ndi Ara
6 Likes
|Re: We Have Not Paid Our Secretariat Staff For Over 3 Years- PDP National Secretary by new2012: 3:04pm
so why are the APC BMC staff first and second to comment on this thread? the PDP is acknowledging their flaws, can APC ever tell the truth? btw, both are just different sides to same coin.
the comments here shows the kind of youths in this country
2 Likes
|Re: We Have Not Paid Our Secretariat Staff For Over 3 Years- PDP National Secretary by datola: 3:05pm
Every right thinking Nigerian knows that obvious truth that you were looting to pay yourselves/each others until you were disgracefully booted out office.
|Re: We Have Not Paid Our Secretariat Staff For Over 3 Years- PDP National Secretary by VictorRomanov: 3:05pm
Yes na. Every knows that. Na Govt money them dey use pay party salaries. Don't be surprised that the ruling party is doing same
3 Likes
|Re: We Have Not Paid Our Secretariat Staff For Over 3 Years- PDP National Secretary by Primusinterpares(m): 3:05pm
And the people are still working... something is fishy... nai be say d corner runs dey come steady so they ain't bothered abt salaries...
Hummmmm
No salaries for 3 years
|Re: We Have Not Paid Our Secretariat Staff For Over 3 Years- PDP National Secretary by lustychima: 3:05pm
Atiku will do that for you guys
we still remember sherrif
Who don't know the reason for the Heroic welcome being given to Atiku (money is the mission)
Once you guys get that, the Sherrif fate will become his lot. You guys will abandon him like road project
BTW: owing debt is a PDP, same almost all state were owing salary under our "hero" and I took a "dullard" to provide bail out fund, Paris club refund just remedy the mess
You change shout your "change the change" to indomie generation but for me, what the lord has started he will perfect
|Re: We Have Not Paid Our Secretariat Staff For Over 3 Years- PDP National Secretary by Brugo(m): 3:06pm
Casting. So they were running on government money.
Party of criminals.
3 Likes
|Re: We Have Not Paid Our Secretariat Staff For Over 3 Years- PDP National Secretary by YoungMILITANT(m): 3:06pm
PDP is just confused.
God abeg epp them.
3 Likes
|Re: We Have Not Paid Our Secretariat Staff For Over 3 Years- PDP National Secretary by kcmichael: 3:06pm
You guys cannot pay your staff for 3yrs yet you wanna govern Nigeria.how will you run ur campaigns in 2019?
3 Likes
|Re: We Have Not Paid Our Secretariat Staff For Over 3 Years- PDP National Secretary by myboy2111(m): 3:06pm
Three years ,That was before you left power? Seriously serious
|Re: We Have Not Paid Our Secretariat Staff For Over 3 Years- PDP National Secretary by castrol180(m): 3:06pm
...better go and do the needful or are you people not reeling in money from the government coffers?
|Re: We Have Not Paid Our Secretariat Staff For Over 3 Years- PDP National Secretary by Alariiwo: 3:07pm
Even with all the loots under GEJ?
Trust SE politicians, they will all run when it comes to footing party bills. But when soup done, they'll show face and attempt to claim glory.
5 Likes
|Re: We Have Not Paid Our Secretariat Staff For Over 3 Years- PDP National Secretary by Civeli(m): 3:07pm
PDP has nothing to offer than stealling of public fund.
4 Likes
|Re: We Have Not Paid Our Secretariat Staff For Over 3 Years- PDP National Secretary by Okewa: 3:07pm
It's obvious we have a long way to go in the country because if a party can not manage it staff properly, Hw do we expect dem to manage the country?
5 Likes
|Re: We Have Not Paid Our Secretariat Staff For Over 3 Years- PDP National Secretary by Ekeeyhandsome(m): 3:07pm
Nawa oooo..
Meanwhile let's make some money this December
Signup this link with your email, http://eurous.net/p931449/ it will automatically give you $100, to trade with very legit.
|Re: We Have Not Paid Our Secretariat Staff For Over 3 Years- PDP National Secretary by agealuwala: 3:08pm
Who Is A Gynecologist?
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=fT4kjx9PeTs
|Re: We Have Not Paid Our Secretariat Staff For Over 3 Years- PDP National Secretary by Alariiwo: 3:08pm
kcmichael:
Good question..
Atikuchukwu is their new ATM. After they've milked Sheriff dry.
Dokpesi will run free campaign for them with his TV and radio stations.
It's the dollars they will share to buy votes I want to see. You won't see SE politicians talk about that. slimy bunch.
3 Likes
|Re: We Have Not Paid Our Secretariat Staff For Over 3 Years- PDP National Secretary by agealuwala: 3:09pm
Education, Labour Ministers Escape Kidnap Plot / Imo State Recovers 100 Vehicles 'stolen' By Former Public Officers / Turai Yar'dua Also Ignore Protocol, Decended The Plane Before the President?.
Viewing this topic: Segun61(m), BafanaBafana, bellville, dannB(m), Richielol(m), bosman4u, Zumbest, qreem231(m), OgbeniOlaLekan, Rogerz007(m), Yem0350, hopebacy(m), aby1976(m), realjidejamal(m), profjyde(m), Ibukune(m), CuriousX, hlemon, kalishay, Emu4u2c, Emmaesty(f), FredB1(m), mammyshiloh, BigBizzy(m) and 24 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 22