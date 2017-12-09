Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Atiku Addressing PDP Members And Supporters At The Elective National Convention (6031 Views)

Nnamdi Kanu And His Supporters At Douglas Road, Ekeonunwa Market Owerri (Photos) / Godwin Obaseki Addresses A Huge Crowd Of Supporters At Ringroad (photos) / Pro-Biafra Supporters At London Hospital In Search Of Buhari (Photos) (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (Reply) (Go Down)



https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=uxcFluq522s





Former Vice President addressing PDP members and supporters at the Elective National Convention Former Vice President addressing PDP members and supporters at the Elective National Convention 3 Likes





Watch from 6:12secs...



He delivered...the punches were targetted and direct....



APC would need 72hours to re-articulate a response But where is lalasticlala sef..Watch from 6:12secs...He delivered...the punches were targetted and direct....APC would need 72hours to re-articulate a response 4 Likes

#StealingMeetsCorruption 11 Likes 2 Shares

maximunimpact:

#StealingMeetsCorruption You will just die untimely death. You will just die untimely death. 22 Likes 1 Share

#ATIKULATIONProject 5 Likes



















I feel tempted to vote for PDP again.

But I have already vowed not to vote in this country again, be it APC or PDP. It doesn't matter if my vote will count or not as I have already given up.













I will just activate my sit-and-watch mode during elections, buy enough data to ready the fight between nairlander, and watch how sarrki, BMC guys, and other 30k crew will be turning topics upside down as they always give every political topic a sense of humor by embarrassing themselves Nice speech with facts I must say.I feel tempted to vote for PDP again.But I have already vowed not to vote in this country again, be it APC or PDP. It doesn't matter if my vote will count or not as I have already given up.I will just activate my sit-and-watch mode during elections, buy enough data to ready the fight between nairlander, and watch how sarrki, BMC guys, and other 30k crew will be turning topics upside down as they always give every political topic a sense of humor by embarrassing themselves 9 Likes







I wish Atiku luck.

This is the same zeal Buhari displayed and when he eventually got the Presidency, he turned out to be clueless.



The reason I won't want Atiku as President is that, just like Buhari; he wants to prove a point to some 'kingmakers' that he can become President without having to lick ass.

Then, he also has lots of vendetta stored in his briefcase.

He has no ideologies,

No principles,

No creative governance style....just a quest fuelled by an overbloated ego.







I dedicate this post to the three ladies I made out with at Shiloh.

One of whom was a married deaconess from Kenya.

God bless you all for being good Samaritans to me. I wish Atiku luck.This is the same zeal Buhari displayed and when he eventually got the Presidency, he turned out to be clueless.The reason I won't want Atiku as President is that, just like Buhari; he wants to prove a point to some 'kingmakers' that he can become President without having to lick ass.Then, he also has lots of vendetta stored in his briefcase.He has no ideologies,No principles,No creative governance style....just a quest fuelled by an overbloated ego.I dedicate this post to the three ladies I made out with at Shiloh.One of whom was a married deaconess from Kenya.God bless you all for being good Samaritans to me. 2 Likes 1 Share

maximunimpact:

#StealingMeetsCorruption

Your stupid sheriff is yet to convict anyone Your stupid sheriff is yet to convict anyone 8 Likes 2 Shares

maximunimpact:

#StealingMeetsCorruption 10 Likes 1 Share

randomme:

Nice speech with facts I must say.

















I feel tempted to vote for PDP again.

But I have already vowed not to vote in this country again, be it APC or PDP. It doesn't matter if my vote will count or not as I have already given up.













I will just activate my sit-and-watch mode during elections, buy enough data to ready the fight between nairlander, and watch how sarrki, BMC guys, and other 30k crew will be turning topics upside down as they always give every political topic a sense of humor by embarrassing themselves I never see sarrki for how many days,abi the 30k no reach am buy card. I never see sarrki for how many days,abi the 30k no reach am buy card. 4 Likes

If PDP was in power for well over 16yrs of our Democracy .

If PDP was in government when oil sold at its highest.

But the very moment they left power, they were unable to sustain itself for even a month.. What does it hv to say about them ?

In 2015, they brought in Ali Modu Sheriff to pay its staff, in return for making him chairman.



However, as revealed by its member today, it is evident that after, that, they have been unable to pay for anything to keep the party standing as tgey are owing their workers for 3yrs straight.

2015-2016-2017.



Is it not shocking that Nigerians are calling on these same folks to come and commandeer the opposition come 2019 ?



If with oil, selling at 120-150 per barrel, these people drained our foreign reserves, without leaving any structures, either in their party or in the country,

How do we expect them to run and operate, with oil moving on and below 50dolar per barrel ?





We Know that Buhari has failed in a number of ways, but the very fact that we are running to PDP, is a shame on all Nigerians.. And at this point, with the current South West vs South South infighting in the party, it is more than evident that Nigeria will no w be forced to go with PMB for lack of better opposition 3 Likes

Germany is a highly industrialized country. In such a country, many will think its people lead a luxurious life.

When we arrived at Hamburg , my colleagues walked into the restaurant, we noticed that a lot of tables were empty. There was a table where a young couple was having their meal. There were only two dishes and two cans of beer on the table. I wondered if such simple meal could be romantic, and whether the girl will leave this stingy guy.

There were a few old ladies on another table. When a dish is served, the waiter would distribute the food for them, and they would finish every bit of the food on their plates.

As we were hungry, our local colleague ordered more food for us.When we left, there was still about one third of un-consumed food on the table.

When we were leaving the restaurant, the old ladies spoke to us in English, we understood that they were unhappy about us wasting so much food.

"We paid for our food, it is none of your business how much food we left behind," my colleague told the old ladies. The old ladies were furious. One of them immediately took her hand phone out and made a call to someone. After a while, a man in uniform from Social Security organisation arrived. Upon knowing what the dispute was, he issued us a 50 Euro fine. We all kept quiet.

The officer told us in a stern voice, "ORDER WHAT YOU CAN CONSUME, MONEY IS YOURS BUT RESOURCES BELONG TO THE SOCIETY. THERE ARE MANY OTHERS IN THE WORLD WHO ARE FACING SHORTAGE OF RESOURCES. YOU HAVE NO REASON TO WASTE_RESOURCES."

The mindset of people of this rich country put all of us to shame. WE REALLY NEED TO REFLECT ON THIS. We are from country which is not very rich in resources. To save face, we order large quantity and also waste food when we give others a treat.

THINK SERIOUSLY ABOUT CHANGING OUR BAD HABITS.

VERY TRUE -"MONEY IS YOURS BUT RESOURCES BELONG TO THE SOCIETY" 10 Likes 1 Share

Waste of time and resources.

We wont vote for u come 2019, except PDP provide a better candidate

Atiku finished APC 4 Likes

Still do not trust Atiku

chinjo:





You will just die untimely death. . His death is timely. Nigga isn't suppose to clock 40 before kicking the bucket . His death is timely. Nigga isn't suppose to clock 40 before kicking the bucket 1 Like

Atiku go and sit down



Whoever is deceiving him that he can match Buhari in the whole of the North where elections are won should think again. Nigerians can't romance PDP again. Am just having a feeling that this man will cry after 2019 election. Where will he go from there, KOWA?Whoever is deceiving him that he can match Buhari in the whole of the North where elections are won should think again. Nigerians can't romance PDP again.

Someone should transcribe the video.

nonesense:

Waste of time and resources.

We wont vote for u come 2019, except PDP provide a better candidate

.





u have really proven to the world whom u are!



typing and spewing nonsense is truly ur identity u have really proven to the world whom u are!typing and spewing nonsense is truly ur identity 1 Like

Keneking:

But where is lalasticlala sef..

Watch from 6:12secs...

He delivered...the punches were targetted and direct....

APC would need 72hours to re-articulate a response

Political Desperadoes

chinjo:





You will just die untimely death.

That will be after your miserable death. That will be after your miserable death.

waziri adamawa the next president of Nigeria. the burukutu sipping dullard ignoramus will be panicking right now 1 Like

There is more in a name. Secondus appears synonymous to second. PDP beware of anything that will make us come second in 2019



















#MySignatureMyBusiness

Bye bye Buhari.

webbro007:

Germany is a highly industrialized country. In such a country, many will think its people lead a luxurious life.

When we arrived at Hamburg , my colleagues walked into the restaurant, we noticed that a lot of tables were empty. There was a table where a young couple was having their meal. There were only two dishes and two cans of beer on the table. I wondered if such simple meal could be romantic, and whether the girl will leave this stingy guy.

There were a few old ladies on another table. When a dish is served, the waiter would distribute the food for them, and they would finish every bit of the food on their plates.

As we were hungry, our local colleague ordered more food for us.When we left, there was still about one third of un-consumed food on the table.

When we were leaving the restaurant, the old ladies spoke to us in English, we understood that they were unhappy about us wasting so much food.

"We paid for our food, it is none of your business how much food we left behind," my colleague told the old ladies. The old ladies were furious. One of them immediately took her hand phone out and made a call to someone. After a while, a man in uniform from Social Security organisation arrived. Upon knowing what the dispute was, he issued us a 50 Euro fine. We all kept quiet.

The officer told us in a stern voice, "ORDER WHAT YOU CAN CONSUME, MONEY IS YOURS BUT RESOURCES BELONG TO THE SOCIETY. THERE ARE MANY OTHERS IN THE WORLD WHO ARE FACING SHORTAGE OF RESOURCES. YOU HAVE NO REASON TO WASTE_RESOURCES."

The mindset of people of this rich country put all of us to shame. WE REALLY NEED TO REFLECT ON THIS. We are from country which is not very rich in resources. To save face, we order large quantity and also waste food when we give others a treat.

THINK SERIOUSLY ABOUT CHANGING OUR BAD HABITS.

VERY TRUE -"MONEY IS YOURS BUT RESOURCES BELONG TO THE SOCIETY" Very True!

Do you live in Hamburg?

Lebest du in Hamburg ?

Ich wohne in Müchen, aber du bist sehr richtig !

Bitteschön ! Very True!Do you live in Hamburg?Lebest du in Hamburg ?Ich wohne in Müchen, aber du bist sehr richtig !Bitteschön !

Still

deco22:

I never see sarrki for how many days,abi the 30k no reach am buy card.

Sarrki don change moniker nah. D attack became too much to bear. You Nairalanders are bunch of Savage Kings Sarrki don change moniker nah. D attack became too much to bear. You Nairalanders are bunch of Savage Kings

princechurchill:





Your stupid sheriff is yet to convict anyone

So Buhari is also the judges who collect bribes from looters and free them. So Buhari is also the judges who collect bribes from looters and free them.