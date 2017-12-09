₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Atiku Addressing PDP Members And Supporters At The Elective National Convention by LadyNaija: 4:17pm
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=uxcFluq522s
Former Vice President addressing PDP members and supporters at the Elective National Convention
Re: Atiku Addressing PDP Members And Supporters At The Elective National Convention by Keneking: 4:32pm
But where is lalasticlala sef..
Watch from 6:12secs...
He delivered...the punches were targetted and direct....
APC would need 72hours to re-articulate a response
Re: Atiku Addressing PDP Members And Supporters At The Elective National Convention by maximunimpact(m): 4:46pm
#StealingMeetsCorruption
Re: Atiku Addressing PDP Members And Supporters At The Elective National Convention by chinjo(m): 4:48pm
maximunimpact:You will just die untimely death.
Re: Atiku Addressing PDP Members And Supporters At The Elective National Convention by Kulas: 5:07pm
#ATIKULATIONProject
Re: Atiku Addressing PDP Members And Supporters At The Elective National Convention by randomme: 5:50pm
Nice speech with facts I must say.
I feel tempted to vote for PDP again.
But I have already vowed not to vote in this country again, be it APC or PDP. It doesn't matter if my vote will count or not as I have already given up.
I will just activate my sit-and-watch mode during elections, buy enough data to ready the fight between nairlander, and watch how sarrki, BMC guys, and other 30k crew will be turning topics upside down as they always give every political topic a sense of humor by embarrassing themselves
Re: Atiku Addressing PDP Members And Supporters At The Elective National Convention by NwaAmaikpe: 7:31pm
I wish Atiku luck.
This is the same zeal Buhari displayed and when he eventually got the Presidency, he turned out to be clueless.
The reason I won't want Atiku as President is that, just like Buhari; he wants to prove a point to some 'kingmakers' that he can become President without having to lick ass.
Then, he also has lots of vendetta stored in his briefcase.
He has no ideologies,
No principles,
No creative governance style....just a quest fuelled by an overbloated ego.
I dedicate this post to the three ladies I made out with at Shiloh.
One of whom was a married deaconess from Kenya.
God bless you all for being good Samaritans to me.
Re: Atiku Addressing PDP Members And Supporters At The Elective National Convention by princechurchill(m): 7:31pm
maximunimpact:
Your stupid sheriff is yet to convict anyone
Re: Atiku Addressing PDP Members And Supporters At The Elective National Convention by eleojo23: 7:31pm
maximunimpact:
Re: Atiku Addressing PDP Members And Supporters At The Elective National Convention by deco22(m): 7:32pm
randomme:I never see sarrki for how many days,abi the 30k no reach am buy card.
Re: Atiku Addressing PDP Members And Supporters At The Elective National Convention by NtoAkwaIbom(m): 7:32pm
If PDP was in power for well over 16yrs of our Democracy .
If PDP was in government when oil sold at its highest.
But the very moment they left power, they were unable to sustain itself for even a month.. What does it hv to say about them ?
In 2015, they brought in Ali Modu Sheriff to pay its staff, in return for making him chairman.
However, as revealed by its member today, it is evident that after, that, they have been unable to pay for anything to keep the party standing as tgey are owing their workers for 3yrs straight.
2015-2016-2017.
Is it not shocking that Nigerians are calling on these same folks to come and commandeer the opposition come 2019 ?
If with oil, selling at 120-150 per barrel, these people drained our foreign reserves, without leaving any structures, either in their party or in the country,
How do we expect them to run and operate, with oil moving on and below 50dolar per barrel ?
We Know that Buhari has failed in a number of ways, but the very fact that we are running to PDP, is a shame on all Nigerians.. And at this point, with the current South West vs South South infighting in the party, it is more than evident that Nigeria will no w be forced to go with PMB for lack of better opposition
Re: Atiku Addressing PDP Members And Supporters At The Elective National Convention by webbro007(m): 7:32pm
Re: Atiku Addressing PDP Members And Supporters At The Elective National Convention by nonesense: 7:32pm
Waste of time and resources.
We wont vote for u come 2019, except PDP provide a better candidate
Re: Atiku Addressing PDP Members And Supporters At The Elective National Convention by polite2(m): 7:33pm
Atiku finished APC
Re: Atiku Addressing PDP Members And Supporters At The Elective National Convention by candidbabe(f): 7:33pm
Still do not trust Atiku
Re: Atiku Addressing PDP Members And Supporters At The Elective National Convention by BruncleZuma: 7:33pm
Re: Atiku Addressing PDP Members And Supporters At The Elective National Convention by dieBYfire: 7:33pm
chinjo:. His death is timely. Nigga isn't suppose to clock 40 before kicking the bucket
Re: Atiku Addressing PDP Members And Supporters At The Elective National Convention by chinawapz(m): 7:34pm
Atiku go and sit down
Re: Atiku Addressing PDP Members And Supporters At The Elective National Convention by Dannyset(m): 7:36pm
Am just having a feeling that this man will cry after 2019 election. Where will he go from there, KOWA?
Whoever is deceiving him that he can match Buhari in the whole of the North where elections are won should think again. Nigerians can't romance PDP again.
Re: Atiku Addressing PDP Members And Supporters At The Elective National Convention by kay29000(m): 7:36pm
Someone should transcribe the video.
Re: Atiku Addressing PDP Members And Supporters At The Elective National Convention by cyojunior1: 7:37pm
nonesense:.
u have really proven to the world whom u are!
typing and spewing nonsense is truly ur identity
Re: Atiku Addressing PDP Members And Supporters At The Elective National Convention by bonechamberlain(m): 7:37pm
Keneking:
Re: Atiku Addressing PDP Members And Supporters At The Elective National Convention by Sunnycliff(m): 7:38pm
Political Desperadoes
Re: Atiku Addressing PDP Members And Supporters At The Elective National Convention by efighter: 7:38pm
chinjo:
That will be after your miserable death.
Re: Atiku Addressing PDP Members And Supporters At The Elective National Convention by AkupeMBANO(m): 7:39pm
waziri adamawa the next president of Nigeria. the burukutu sipping dullard ignoramus will be panicking right now
Re: Atiku Addressing PDP Members And Supporters At The Elective National Convention by speaktome(m): 7:39pm
There is more in a name. Secondus appears synonymous to second. PDP beware of anything that will make us come second in 2019
#MySignatureMyBusiness
Re: Atiku Addressing PDP Members And Supporters At The Elective National Convention by NothingDoMe: 7:39pm
Bye bye Buhari.
Re: Atiku Addressing PDP Members And Supporters At The Elective National Convention by dieBYfire: 7:39pm
webbro007:Very True!
Do you live in Hamburg?
Lebest du in Hamburg ?
Ich wohne in Müchen, aber du bist sehr richtig !
Bitteschön !
Re: Atiku Addressing PDP Members And Supporters At The Elective National Convention by BafanaBafana: 7:40pm
Still
Re: Atiku Addressing PDP Members And Supporters At The Elective National Convention by dieBYfire: 7:41pm
deco22:
Sarrki don change moniker nah. D attack became too much to bear. You Nairalanders are bunch of Savage Kings
Re: Atiku Addressing PDP Members And Supporters At The Elective National Convention by efighter: 7:42pm
princechurchill:
So Buhari is also the judges who collect bribes from looters and free them.
Re: Atiku Addressing PDP Members And Supporters At The Elective National Convention by desire222(f): 7:42pm
They are all the same.
