|PDP Chairmanship: Tunde Adeniran Is Consensus Candidate For South-West by IbadanInsider: 5:49pm
Hours before voting gets underway at the convention of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, the leaders of the party in the South-West have forged a common front with the adoption of Professor Tunde Adeniran as the consensus candidate for the zone.
The decision to present Adeniran, who is a former Ambassador to Germany, was taken at a meeting of the leaders from the zone convened by a former governor of Oyo State, Senator Rashidi Ladoja and held till the early hours of Saturday in Abuja.
A communiqué issued at the end of the meeting and signed by Ladoja said: “From consultations with stakeholders from various zones, we gathered that from all zones, the stakeholders who prefer to back the South-West zone for the position suggested that we should prune down the number, if possible, to one person.
“To reciprocate this laudable gestures, meetings of the seven (7) aspirants were held with Senator Rashidi Adewolu Ladoja as the convener on Wednesday 6, Thursday 7, Friday 8 and Saturday 9, December with the sole aim of agreeing on a consensus candidate.
“We all agreed that the chances of one person winning are better than those of seven people who are likely to divide the votes coming to the zone.
“Since then, Mr Jimi Agbaje, Chief Olabode George, Senator Rashidi Ladoja and Mr Olusegun Aderemi have withdrawn from the race.
“Accordingly, I am of the opinion that Professor Tunde Adeniran should become our consensus candidate for the South-West zone.
“I am hereby appealing to all lovers of the South-West zone to support the candidature of Professor Tunde Adeniran to clinch the position of the national chairman of our great party, PDP,” Ladoja said
Source: https://www.ibadaninsider.com/politics/ladoja-adedoja-other-south-west-pdp-leaders-adopt-adeniran-as-consensus-candidate/
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: PDP Chairmanship: Tunde Adeniran Is Consensus Candidate For South-West by dodelight(m): 6:12pm
Way to go. Now this is democracy. Pdp, show them the way
22 Likes
|Re: PDP Chairmanship: Tunde Adeniran Is Consensus Candidate For South-West by zombieHUNTER: 6:30pm
Now we are talking....
I love this
20 Likes
|Re: PDP Chairmanship: Tunde Adeniran Is Consensus Candidate For South-West by TherWasACountry: 6:54pm
Lol
|Re: PDP Chairmanship: Tunde Adeniran Is Consensus Candidate For South-West by TyrantInAsoRock: 7:32pm
Since morning
|Re: PDP Chairmanship: Tunde Adeniran Is Consensus Candidate For South-West by honey001(m): 8:21pm
When we tell them that SW sabi politics, they will call us different names....
55 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: PDP Chairmanship: Tunde Adeniran Is Consensus Candidate For South-West by TheHistorian(m): 8:30pm
Useless Party!
Let a SW'ener win and completely obliterate whatever life that remains within the Party.
1 Like
|Re: PDP Chairmanship: Tunde Adeniran Is Consensus Candidate For South-West by Heywhizzy(m): 8:30pm
politiffs na dirty game
|Re: PDP Chairmanship: Tunde Adeniran Is Consensus Candidate For South-West by Teewhy2: 8:30pm
His name has not be associated with much corruption saga ,so he is a better candidate.
Congratulations in advance Mr. Chairman
11 Likes
|Re: PDP Chairmanship: Tunde Adeniran Is Consensus Candidate For South-West by lilfreezy: 8:30pm
All these SW fraudsters will sell the party during the 2019 election for just small money
8 Likes 1 Share
|Re: PDP Chairmanship: Tunde Adeniran Is Consensus Candidate For South-West by kay29000(m): 8:30pm
Good move.
|Re: PDP Chairmanship: Tunde Adeniran Is Consensus Candidate For South-West by Giannakopoulos(f): 8:30pm
Wike go believe politics
1 Like
|Re: PDP Chairmanship: Tunde Adeniran Is Consensus Candidate For South-West by Earthquake1: 8:31pm
The disorganized people have finally agreed
8 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: PDP Chairmanship: Tunde Adeniran Is Consensus Candidate For South-West by deco22(m): 8:31pm
See gang up against WIKE and SECONDUS.
|Re: PDP Chairmanship: Tunde Adeniran Is Consensus Candidate For South-West by Marcelinho(m): 8:32pm
Ok
|Re: PDP Chairmanship: Tunde Adeniran Is Consensus Candidate For South-West by TVTKOKO(m): 8:32pm
Now, this is common sense! Instead of divide their votes between plenty candidates that won't hold water, they direct the bullet to one single person.. Talk of Unity of Purpose
10 Likes
|Re: PDP Chairmanship: Tunde Adeniran Is Consensus Candidate For South-West by onlyAtikucan: 8:32pm
Nice one if true
1 Like
|Re: PDP Chairmanship: Tunde Adeniran Is Consensus Candidate For South-West by FisifunKododada: 8:33pm
|Re: PDP Chairmanship: Tunde Adeniran Is Consensus Candidate For South-West by Spuggie: 8:33pm
The press release was silent on Otunba Gbenga Daniels or was he not part of the meeting?
|Re: PDP Chairmanship: Tunde Adeniran Is Consensus Candidate For South-West by Elnino4ladies: 8:33pm
Wike how market?
2 Likes 1 Share
|Re: PDP Chairmanship: Tunde Adeniran Is Consensus Candidate For South-West by ipobarecriminals: 8:34pm
league of STEALING IS NOT CORRUPTION
2 Likes
|Re: PDP Chairmanship: Tunde Adeniran Is Consensus Candidate For South-West by angels09: 8:34pm
http://www.nairaland.com/4224562/profile-incoming-pdp-national-chairman#63133777
mynd44 lalasticlala do the needful
|Re: PDP Chairmanship: Tunde Adeniran Is Consensus Candidate For South-West by Chukazu: 8:35pm
Adeniran is a good man.
Not a fresh blood but a clean blood... unlike the so called SECUNDUIT(conduit pipe for corruption) abi SECONDUs the same crooks that have ran the party aground
6 Likes
|Re: PDP Chairmanship: Tunde Adeniran Is Consensus Candidate For South-West by kolnel: 8:36pm
hes not a politician
pdp seems to be suffering from dearth of good people
imagine selfish ladoja that killed his party in oyo state or the ex con george
2 Likes
|Re: PDP Chairmanship: Tunde Adeniran Is Consensus Candidate For South-West by baby124: 8:36pm
Lol. Smh. All these ancient politicians and their cunny ways. Candidate is a handsome old man though. Not overbloated and looking like he just escaped from poverty.
1 Like
|Re: PDP Chairmanship: Tunde Adeniran Is Consensus Candidate For South-West by Lanre4uonly(m): 8:36pm
Political calculation. Anyway, let's wait and see how it will unfold.
All the best.
|Re: PDP Chairmanship: Tunde Adeniran Is Consensus Candidate For South-West by DMerciful(m): 8:36pm
Best interest for PDP to have a SW chairman. The will everly get block vote from SS & SE, get 50% vote from SW, get 60% vote from NE and get 50% from NC then its goodbye to the Duara man
3 Likes 1 Share
|Re: PDP Chairmanship: Tunde Adeniran Is Consensus Candidate For South-West by BakireBulmaker: 8:37pm
Nice!
|Re: PDP Chairmanship: Tunde Adeniran Is Consensus Candidate For South-West by okway: 8:37pm
Unity.... that's what SW APC and SW PDP needs.
Support. Unity. Conquer.
Be it APC or PDP.
1 Like
