Breaking News:

ADENIRAN REJECTS OUTCOME OF PDP CONVENTION



PDP Chairmanship Aspirant, Tunde Adeniran has rejected the conduct of the election exercise and yet to be announced results.



Calls for Board of Trustees of the Peoples Democratic Party to immediately takeover the party [quote]



Useless Party...Wike Has Finally Buried The Party, While the idiotic ipob miscreants are AthiefCulating and feeding on the carcass!



At this point, President Muhammadu Buhari May Just Be Reelected unopposed in 2019..



Two of the four candidates that participated in the chairmanship contest at the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) convention, Professor Tunde Adeniran and Chief Raymond Dokpesi on Saturday have rejected the result of the election.



The two separately declared their rejection on the basis of the circulation of a unity list among the delegates.



They made their submissions just as delegates finished voting even before the votes were collated.



Dokpesi told newsmen at the convention ground that the process of voting has been rigged, following the distribution of a unity list containing names of candidates believed to have won elections into various National leadership positions in the party.



He said complaints were lodged to the chairman of the PDP electoral committee Chairman Gabriel Suswan who confirmed that he had seen the list with some delegates but that he was overwhelmed.



Similarly, Professor Tunde Adeniran has called for the cancellation of the entire exercise, saying Governors Nyesom Wike foisted the unity list on delegates.



“We reject the entire electoral process. The election has been grossly compromised to achieve a predetermined end. The illegal unity list is prepared by governors Wike and Ayodele Fayose to foist on the entire delegates” Mr. Taiwo Akeju, director, media and publicity of the Adeniran Campaign said last night.



LMAO. Their problem, their headache. But I'm just happy for one thing, this development means one thing, the death of PDP in South West. 52 Likes 1 Share

There they go, another round of crises, the next nomenclature is ''UnitedPDP''.... 10 Likes

The mother of all crises on the horizon, their next nomenclature is ''UnitedPDP'' 16 Likes

Laurette...shut it...



How does what happens in PDP, affect your supporter of APC party?

lalasticlala as e dey hot! 3 Likes

Laurette...shut it...

But Tinubu n Amaechi shared dollars at the Lagos Apc convention for buhari to win or u tink ppl have forgotten?



Jesu! A cool bottle of star for d commentus below 21 Likes 4 Shares

Authe...! See your life!!! 10 Likes 1 Share

Nigeria is not 2 party state, APC is PDP!



The same idiots looters in PDP financed & control APC of today e.g Saraki et all



Only the zombies will say otherwise Nigeria is not 2 party state, APC is PDP!The same idiots looters in PDP financed & control APC of today e.g Saraki et allOnly the zombies will say otherwise 4 Likes

Mynd44...pls do something.



Where these ppl pull out lies from is a wonder!!

he don lose.

But Tinubu n Amaechi shared dollars at the Lagos Apc convention for buhari to win or u tink ppl have forgotten?



Jesu! A cool bottle of star for d commentus below

Heres the link to the news

http://www.theheraldng.com/dollarization-apcprimaries-amaehi-vanquished-atiku-saibuhari/ Heres the link to the news

Mynd44...pls do something.



Where these ppl pull out lies from is a wonder!!

Perhaps, you don't have television at home.... Why not tune to Channel news they are screening it live..

Watch out as they will blame APC and Ali-Modu Sherrif for their woes.



PDP must suffer perpetual confusion for a very long time because of how they ran this country aground. 20 Likes 2 Shares

I dislike anything PDP, if they like they can have 5 chairmen or better still appoint my father as their chairman, I WILL NOT WASTE MY VOTE ON PDP 16 Likes 2 Shares

I am very happy Prof Tunde Adeniran is losing out,



Because the region that desperately wants the VP slot in 2019 will have to forfeit it.



The SW is too relevant for the PDP to maltreat and believe me or not, the VP seat is that compensation. 12 Likes 2 Shares

Mynd44...pls do something.



Where these ppl pull out lies from is a wonder!! he will rather push it to front page, if its news that tarnish the image of APC or expose APC then it will be closed but this is a news that has to do with PDP condemnation.



I belonged to neither of the party but its not a hidden fact that APC have a say on this forum intact APC controls this forum





***modified***



Hahaha I said it!





he will rather push it to front page, if its news that tarnish the image of APC or expose APC then it will be closed but this is a news that has to do with PDP condemnation.

I belonged to neither of the party but its not a hidden fact that APC have a say on this forum intact APC controls this forum

Hahahahahahaha E haf start 2 Likes 1 Share

The game changers have started giving out oil money...



If your state nor get money to throw around for this convention make all the delegates hide their face.. 1 Like

Perhaps, you don't have television at home.... Why not tune to Channel news they are screening it live.. yes, but you can help him buy one using the money you get from your pay per post job yes, but you can help him buy one using the money you get from your pay per post job 4 Likes

This guy will have a heart attack because of ipob one day....

This guy will have a heart attack because of ipob one day....

Quote me anywhere



Praise the Lord PDP is dead in the SW. Finally!Praise the Lord





omg



The end of sw pdp



Ayo fayose must be considering his options now omgThe end of sw pdpAyo fayose must be considering his options now 7 Likes

I dislike anything PDP, if they like they can have 5 chairmen or better still appoint my father as their chairman, I WILL NOT WASTE MY VOTE ON PDP

It is not theparty it i the individuals in the party...



Why do you like APC, when most of the top members' are from PDP? It is not theparty it i the individuals in the party...Why do you like APC, when most of the top members' are from PDP?

30k a month cannot get you a husband 30k a month cannot get you a husband 4 Likes

Sule Lamido was interviewed at the convention today and he said something that got me worried, he said " please tell Nigerians to pray for Nigeria because I know Nigeria" very big word if you ask me 1 Like 1 Share

** Dancing azonto **



ile lo lo ta ra ra.. Rest in Pieces PDP 1 Like