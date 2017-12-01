₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,925,458 members, 3,960,646 topics. Date: Saturday, 09 December 2017 at 11:36 PM
Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Tunde Adeniran Rejects Outcome Of PDP Convention, Calls BOT To Take Over Party (16513 Views)
|Tunde Adeniran Rejects Outcome Of PDP Convention, Calls BOT To Take Over Party by NgeneUkwenu(f): 9:58pm
Sumner Shagari Sambo:
Breaking News:
ADENIRAN REJECTS OUTCOME OF PDP CONVENTION
PDP Chairmanship Aspirant, Tunde Adeniran has rejected the conduct of the election exercise and yet to be announced results.
Calls for Board of Trustees of the Peoples Democratic Party to immediately takeover the party [quote]
https://mobile.twitter.com/Sumner_Sambo/status/939597742871121921
1 Like
|Re: Tunde Adeniran Rejects Outcome Of PDP Convention, Calls BOT To Take Over Party by NgeneUkwenu(f): 9:58pm
Useless Party...Wike Has Finally Buried The Party, While the idiotic ipob miscreants are AthiefCulating and feeding on the carcass!
At this point, President Muhammadu Buhari May Just Be Reelected unopposed in 2019..
Sheriff was right after all....he exposed the plans of Wike a Year Ago...
51 Likes 6 Shares
|Re: Tunde Adeniran Rejects Outcome Of PDP Convention, Calls BOT To Take Over Party by kahal29: 10:01pm
Mmmmmh
Two of the four candidates that participated in the chairmanship contest at the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) convention, Professor Tunde Adeniran and Chief Raymond Dokpesi on Saturday have rejected the result of the election.
The two separately declared their rejection on the basis of the circulation of a unity list among the delegates.
They made their submissions just as delegates finished voting even before the votes were collated.
Dokpesi told newsmen at the convention ground that the process of voting has been rigged, following the distribution of a unity list containing names of candidates believed to have won elections into various National leadership positions in the party.
He said complaints were lodged to the chairman of the PDP electoral committee Chairman Gabriel Suswan who confirmed that he had seen the list with some delegates but that he was overwhelmed.
Similarly, Professor Tunde Adeniran has called for the cancellation of the entire exercise, saying Governors Nyesom Wike foisted the unity list on delegates.
“We reject the entire electoral process. The election has been grossly compromised to achieve a predetermined end. The illegal unity list is prepared by governors Wike and Ayodele Fayose to foist on the entire delegates” Mr. Taiwo Akeju, director, media and publicity of the Adeniran Campaign said last night.
https://www.vanguardngr.com/2017/12/breaking-dokpesi-adeniran-reject-pdp-chairmanship-election-results/
4 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Tunde Adeniran Rejects Outcome Of PDP Convention, Calls BOT To Take Over Party by tunderay(m): 10:02pm
LMAO. Their problem, their headache. But I'm just happy for one thing, this development means one thing, the death of PDP in South West.
52 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Tunde Adeniran Rejects Outcome Of PDP Convention, Calls BOT To Take Over Party by IamPatriotic(m): 10:04pm
There they go, another round of crises, the next nomenclature is ''UnitedPDP''....
10 Likes
|Re: Tunde Adeniran Rejects Outcome Of PDP Convention, Calls BOT To Take Over Party by IamPatriotic(m): 10:07pm
The mother of all crises on the horizon, their next nomenclature is ''UnitedPDP''
16 Likes
|Re: Tunde Adeniran Rejects Outcome Of PDP Convention, Calls BOT To Take Over Party by Stingman: 10:07pm
NgeneUkwenu:
Laurette...shut it...
How does what happens in PDP, affect your supporter of APC party?
18 Likes 3 Shares
|Re: Tunde Adeniran Rejects Outcome Of PDP Convention, Calls BOT To Take Over Party by NgeneUkwenu(f): 10:07pm
lalasticlala as e dey hot!
3 Likes
|Re: Tunde Adeniran Rejects Outcome Of PDP Convention, Calls BOT To Take Over Party by NgeneUkwenu(f): 10:08pm
Stingman:
23 Likes 4 Shares
|Re: Tunde Adeniran Rejects Outcome Of PDP Convention, Calls BOT To Take Over Party by kings09(m): 10:10pm
But Tinubu n Amaechi shared dollars at the Lagos Apc convention for buhari to win or u tink ppl have forgotten?
Jesu! A cool bottle of star for d commentus below
21 Likes 4 Shares
|Re: Tunde Adeniran Rejects Outcome Of PDP Convention, Calls BOT To Take Over Party by Stingman: 10:10pm
[quote author=NgeneUkwenu post=63136560][/quote]
Authe...! See your life!!!
10 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Tunde Adeniran Rejects Outcome Of PDP Convention, Calls BOT To Take Over Party by saynotoidiots: 10:13pm
NgeneUkwenu:
Nigeria is not 2 party state, APC is PDP!
The same idiots looters in PDP financed & control APC of today e.g Saraki et all
Only the zombies will say otherwise
4 Likes
|Re: Tunde Adeniran Rejects Outcome Of PDP Convention, Calls BOT To Take Over Party by DLondonboiy: 10:15pm
Mynd44...pls do something.
Where these ppl pull out lies from is a wonder!!
|Re: Tunde Adeniran Rejects Outcome Of PDP Convention, Calls BOT To Take Over Party by Kokolet11: 10:16pm
NgeneUkwenu:onochie onochie leave IPOB alone and focus more on your pay per post
7 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Tunde Adeniran Rejects Outcome Of PDP Convention, Calls BOT To Take Over Party by princeade86(m): 10:16pm
he don lose.
|Re: Tunde Adeniran Rejects Outcome Of PDP Convention, Calls BOT To Take Over Party by saynotoidiots: 10:17pm
kings09:
Heres the link to the news
http://www.theheraldng.com/dollarization-apcprimaries-amaehi-vanquished-atiku-saibuhari/
|Re: Tunde Adeniran Rejects Outcome Of PDP Convention, Calls BOT To Take Over Party by NgeneUkwenu(f): 10:18pm
DLondonboiy:
Perhaps, you don't have television at home.... Why not tune to Channel news they are screening it live..
5 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Tunde Adeniran Rejects Outcome Of PDP Convention, Calls BOT To Take Over Party by Bolustical: 10:19pm
Watch out as they will blame APC and Ali-Modu Sherrif for their woes.
PDP must suffer perpetual confusion for a very long time because of how they ran this country aground.
20 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Tunde Adeniran Rejects Outcome Of PDP Convention, Calls BOT To Take Over Party by CoolFreeday(m): 10:19pm
I dislike anything PDP, if they like they can have 5 chairmen or better still appoint my father as their chairman, I WILL NOT WASTE MY VOTE ON PDP
16 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Tunde Adeniran Rejects Outcome Of PDP Convention, Calls BOT To Take Over Party by Bolustical: 10:19pm
I am very happy Prof Tunde Adeniran is losing out,
Because the region that desperately wants the VP slot in 2019 will have to forfeit it.
The SW is too relevant for the PDP to maltreat and believe me or not, the VP seat is that compensation.
12 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Tunde Adeniran Rejects Outcome Of PDP Convention, Calls BOT To Take Over Party by saynotoidiots: 10:19pm
DLondonboiy:he will rather push it to front page, if its news that tarnish the image of APC or expose APC then it will be closed but this is a news that has to do with PDP condemnation.
I belonged to neither of the party but its not a hidden fact that APC have a say on this forum intact APC controls this forum
***modified***
Hahaha I said it!
Yipee!!!
2 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Tunde Adeniran Rejects Outcome Of PDP Convention, Calls BOT To Take Over Party by NtoAkwaIbom(m): 10:20pm
Hahahahahahaha E haf start
2 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Tunde Adeniran Rejects Outcome Of PDP Convention, Calls BOT To Take Over Party by goldenceo1: 10:20pm
The game changers have started giving out oil money...
If your state nor get money to throw around for this convention make all the delegates hide their face..
1 Like
|Re: Tunde Adeniran Rejects Outcome Of PDP Convention, Calls BOT To Take Over Party by saynotoidiots: 10:21pm
NgeneUkwenu:yes, but you can help him buy one using the money you get from your pay per post job
4 Likes
|Re: Tunde Adeniran Rejects Outcome Of PDP Convention, Calls BOT To Take Over Party by zombieHUNTER: 10:21pm
NgeneUkwenu:
This guy will have a heart attack because of ipob one day....
Quote me anywhere
4 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Tunde Adeniran Rejects Outcome Of PDP Convention, Calls BOT To Take Over Party by okway: 10:21pm
PDP is dead in the SW. Finally!
Praise the Lord
10 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Tunde Adeniran Rejects Outcome Of PDP Convention, Calls BOT To Take Over Party by greiboy: 10:21pm
omg
The end of sw pdp
Ayo fayose must be considering his options now
7 Likes
|Re: Tunde Adeniran Rejects Outcome Of PDP Convention, Calls BOT To Take Over Party by Stingman: 10:22pm
CoolFreeday:
It is not theparty it i the individuals in the party...
Why do you like APC, when most of the top members' are from PDP?
|Re: Tunde Adeniran Rejects Outcome Of PDP Convention, Calls BOT To Take Over Party by zombieHUNTER: 10:23pm
NgeneUkwenu:
30k a month cannot get you a husband
4 Likes
|Re: Tunde Adeniran Rejects Outcome Of PDP Convention, Calls BOT To Take Over Party by seniormallam(m): 10:23pm
Sule Lamido was interviewed at the convention today and he said something that got me worried, he said " please tell Nigerians to pray for Nigeria because I know Nigeria" very big word if you ask me
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: Tunde Adeniran Rejects Outcome Of PDP Convention, Calls BOT To Take Over Party by Alariiwo: 10:23pm
** Dancing azonto **
ile lo lo ta ra ra.. Rest in Pieces PDP
1 Like
|Re: Tunde Adeniran Rejects Outcome Of PDP Convention, Calls BOT To Take Over Party by GoroTango: 10:23pm
This is music to the ears for those of us in the Buhari camp. PDP infighting will put the final nails into the coffin of the dead party
9 Likes 3 Shares
Borno To Demolish Churches For The Construction Of Housing Units / Magu To Sue The Sun Newspaper, Denies Owning House In Maitama / Lagos Lg Poll: Ward Chairman On The Run, After Collecting, Shared Aspirant’s N3m
Viewing this topic: vacanci, kayburner, Bemby69(m), chibuthanks, Sokoflow(m), Royalty4vpz, tilesworld1, Bleiz(m), Richardquest23, peeparty(m), vetisrael(m), Davidatita, adeniyi00(m), picaso313(m), fmlala, spymaster(m), mainaugustine(m), doubleportion, realoscar84(m), Adeeko007(m), Uptown7(m), zolapower, CaptainStephen(m), ZESTN, wolexf(m), anomsodi(m), Escravos(m), ajoshuay(m), bulletproofmonk(m), BigBelleControl(m), tonero263(m), yinksondudu(m), ShySteady(m), Liebermantic, fedundiran(m), gtrust, sheyiOlu(m), 36STATES, Dbakre1, chappymyk, HoLEEsinner, UGWENNA, bankylan, akinbode1(m), StainlessH(m), zerozeroseven(m), xbit, camaraderi(m), simple87, Gravy, excellence44(m), Ayconq(m), meforyou1(m), ekems2017(f), bencynthgreat, achobs, ozo13(m), Ratugal, Andyg, Gracedvessel, Nosaghae(m), yang(m), luiginho2xl(m), harrysterol(m), oshibote1, maco1, wearley21(m), Irukjames007(m), dematino, imam07, huptin(m), samsam69(m), ezeigwe92, Ideyontop, Omotee10, calmbabadee(m), Ayed44, Dondbuzor, innason(m), royalamour(m), itsene, Oksman(m), coachee, BelloSKK, deelaw4mp, Antrax, managermahmud, capitalzero, JJUGAY200, Newbiee, Physical101(f), straight123, Leemekzy(m), kannymoore(m), ifekayodee(m), kokosheen(m), friidA22, Remoter, FrankFrenzy(m), pboy247(m), ItachiUchiha, Danoluwa(m), vince001, Adsen, olufunkeolufunke(f), IbnIbrahim, IamJames, abibun, akeweje, Wizzaro2014(m), CHANCEMAN, able24(m), anthony86(m), golum, Johnnyoungster(m), caniva(m), JuicyStar, Mizabey(f), neyop85(m), Eshinery(m), Alkanoicacid(m), Fezchima, Nickymichy(m), antifat(m), LaaJiblik, Adekdammy and 225 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 13