List Of Political Heavyweights Present At The 2017 PDP Convention by CeoNewshelm(m): 6:56pm
Here are some of the political heavyweights that were present at the 2017 PDP convention currently going on in Abuja
Senator Ahmed Makarfi
Former President President Goodluck Jonathan
Former Vice President Namadi Sambo
Former Vice President Atiku Abubakar
Deputy Senate President Ike Ekweremadu
Former Senate President David Mark
Former governor Sule Lamido of Jigawa
Governor Ayodele Fayose of Ekiti
Nyesom Wike of Rivers
Ifeanyi Okowa of Delta …
|Re: List Of Political Heavyweights Present At The 2017 PDP Convention by TheHistorian(m): 8:25pm
What does GEJ do for a living now?
|Re: List Of Political Heavyweights Present At The 2017 PDP Convention by TheNextAce: 8:25pm
Ok
|Re: List Of Political Heavyweights Present At The 2017 PDP Convention by Heywhizzy(m): 8:25pm
mtcheew.. I was expecting to see men like Bash Alli, Ultimate commander, Samuel Peter, Anthony Joshua and the likes
I must confess, I'm hugely disappointed
|Re: List Of Political Heavyweights Present At The 2017 PDP Convention by King4Roller: 8:25pm
Chief Dum dum dum dum
|Re: List Of Political Heavyweights Present At The 2017 PDP Convention by HenryO2(m): 8:26pm
Ok
|Re: List Of Political Heavyweights Present At The 2017 PDP Convention by vicola0281: 8:26pm
dead party
|Re: List Of Political Heavyweights Present At The 2017 PDP Convention by sleemfesh: 8:26pm
Oya start pounding the egg.
|Re: List Of Political Heavyweights Present At The 2017 PDP Convention by benjsniper33: 8:26pm
Heavyweights my foot.
We have more igbo-smoking heavyweights in APC hahaha
|Re: List Of Political Heavyweights Present At The 2017 PDP Convention by Kitanadex(m): 8:26pm
CeoNewshelm:Indeed
|Re: List Of Political Heavyweights Present At The 2017 PDP Convention by Marcelinho(m): 8:26pm
That list is uncomplete, all the PDP Governors were present, all PDP senators and HOR members present too, or do you mean to say they are not political heavyweight in your language?
|Re: List Of Political Heavyweights Present At The 2017 PDP Convention by paulchineduN(m): 8:26pm
Only? I hope u have not lost count? Or, don't u know how to count in the first place?
|Re: List Of Political Heavyweights Present At The 2017 PDP Convention by kay29000(m): 8:27pm
Okay.
|Re: List Of Political Heavyweights Present At The 2017 PDP Convention by Collins0609(m): 8:27pm
ok
|Re: List Of Political Heavyweights Present At The 2017 PDP Convention by yjgm(m): 8:27pm
See heavy weights. Hehehehe. I Laf in Swahili
|Re: List Of Political Heavyweights Present At The 2017 PDP Convention by DMerciful(m): 8:27pm
For PDP so survive the political quagmire and war against opposition by the Bubu led administration shows how resilient and tough the party is. PDP is resurrecting. 2019, we will atikukate
|Re: List Of Political Heavyweights Present At The 2017 PDP Convention by TarabaTino: 8:27pm
Mumu Naira land.. So Taraba state governor na Political Akamu abi?
|Re: List Of Political Heavyweights Present At The 2017 PDP Convention by Jackeeh(m): 8:27pm
List of political heavyweight criminals!
|Re: List Of Political Heavyweights Present At The 2017 PDP Convention by deco22(m): 8:27pm
But the one who seems to be calling the shots now is WIKE.
|Re: List Of Political Heavyweights Present At The 2017 PDP Convention by 8stargeneral: 8:27pm
I pity apc come 2019
|Re: List Of Political Heavyweights Present At The 2017 PDP Convention by Roon9(m): 8:27pm
Guys, next Monday will be the last day for me in this platform cos I will be travelling to England on Tuesday to further my studies and will be there for 3 years, I'll miss you all so much. May God be with you all. Please forward this message to all those who know me. I've just forwarded as I received it and I dont even know who is travelling.
|Re: List Of Political Heavyweights Present At The 2017 PDP Convention by Finest6: 8:28pm
Same people, Same squad, No wonder Nigeria is still at this level.
|Re: List Of Political Heavyweights Present At The 2017 PDP Convention by IbokPatrick(m): 8:28pm
Godswill Akpabio was not there..?
|Re: List Of Political Heavyweights Present At The 2017 PDP Convention by Cornerstone2020: 8:28pm
Anything that can sack the dullard come February 16 2019 I am in
|Re: List Of Political Heavyweights Present At The 2017 PDP Convention by Lanre4uonly(m): 8:28pm
It is noted.
|Re: List Of Political Heavyweights Present At The 2017 PDP Convention by remirez07(m): 8:28pm
Welcome back pdp
|Re: List Of Political Heavyweights Present At The 2017 PDP Convention by ipobarecriminals: 8:29pm
National THIEVES association
|Re: List Of Political Heavyweights Present At The 2017 PDP Convention by Adeevah(f): 8:30pm
TheHistorian:
A public/motivational speaker
|Re: List Of Political Heavyweights Present At The 2017 PDP Convention by jericco1(m): 8:30pm
Heywhizzy:use your head na
|Re: List Of Political Heavyweights Present At The 2017 PDP Convention by Abfinest007(m): 8:31pm
TheHistorian:he is now d special advicer on corruption matters
