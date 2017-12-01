Here are some of the political heavyweights that were present at the 2017 PDP convention currently going on in AbujaSenator Ahmed MakarfiFormer President President Goodluck JonathanFormer Vice President Namadi SamboFormer Vice President Atiku AbubakarDeputy Senate President Ike EkweremaduFormer Senate President David MarkFormer governor Sule Lamido of JigawaGovernor Ayodele Fayose of EkitiNyesom Wike of RiversIfeanyi Okowa of Delta …

That list is uncomplete, all the PDP Governors were present, all PDP senators and HOR members present too, or do you mean to say they are not political heavyweight in your language?

For PDP so survive the political quagmire and war against opposition by the Bubu led administration shows how resilient and tough the party is. PDP is resurrecting. 2019, we will atikukate