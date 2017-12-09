Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Uche Secondus Elected PDP Chairman Amid Protests By Other Aspirants (1650 Views)

Prince Uche Secondus: 2000 Votes



Ramond Dokpesi: 66 Votes



Prof. Tunde Adeniran: 230 Votes



Prof.Taoheed Adedoja Nil vote



Invalid votes were 55







Congratulations sir!!



A candidate backed by Rivers state Governor Nyeom Wike has won the People's Democratic Party chairmanship. Uche Secondus has emerged as the National Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party ( PDP) the major opposition party in Nigeria after he defeated three other aspirants with over 2000 votes.



His close contender Prof. Tunde Adeniran polled 230 votes, Raymond Dokpesi scored 66 votes while Taoheed Adedoja nil vote.



Meanwhile, Umar Ibrahim has won as National Secretary of the party with 1549 votes to beat Abubakar Mustapha who scored 371 votes and Nenadi Usman who got 287 votes.



Also, Senator Gamawa Babawo Garba has been announced as the winner for Deputy National Chairman (North ) 1316 votes to beat six other contenders.



Five aspirants have earlier withdrawn from the Chairmanship race which includes; Bode George, Jimi Agbaje, Gbenga Daniel, Rasheed Ladoja and Remi Olusegun.



Raymond Dokpesi and Prof. Tunde Adeniran who earlier walked out of the convention ground have rejected the results and called for its cancellation following the series of allegations of bribery of delegates and irregularities. They described the process as unfair.



They stated that delegates were given a list of candidates to support and that the organizers of the convention had become helpless



All what I can see is Fraudulent group of people conducting fraudulent and dubious election, fraudulent group of people who has rule and want to rule nigeria fraudulently in a dubious ways 2 Likes

The North after endorsing and deceiving Prof Adeniran turned around and abandoned him.



SW Region, after stepping down and choosing Prof Adeniran as a consensus candidate turned around and abandoned their own brother.



Now, our great party is now firmly in the hands of SS/SE/North. 4 Likes 2 Shares

This is a victory to PDP and Nigeria!!!



Though I'm still in Eagles Square...

UP Secondus 6 Likes 1 Share

Ok

Congrats to him, hope his opponents rally around him and work together for the interest of the party and Nigeria as a whole. 1 Like

Alariiwo how market?

TonyeBarcanista:

This is a victory to PDP and Nigeria!!!





Though I'm still in Eagles Square...



UP Secondus weldone my Coordinator. 1 Like

Now Uncle Bode George, Jimi Agbaje, Gbenga Daniel and others can shut up. 1 Like

I hope no court cases and factions after this..oh PDP 1 Like

temitemi1:

weldone my Coordinator. Oga mi, I loyal baba Oga mi, I loyal baba

NORSIYK:

Who cares? They have been acting like toddlers all year anyway.

I hope they can now put their house in order and play viable opposition



Opposition without bitterness



Congratulations to secondus



And on a litter note I hope his name will not be rubbing on them negatively by making them to come second in election they contest in 2 Likes

evy1:

Lawyers must eat na. But this result was not unexpected.



Now let the bellyaching start

TonyeBarcanista:

Oga mi, I loyal baba you have done well by representing us well at the convention ground.

Mynd44:

Now Uncle Bode George, Jimi Agbaje, Gbenga Daniel and others can shut up.



They will all be carried along.

congrats to him and the entire pdp members. make una know say una failure just dey start. 1 Like

abiolert:

Go and conduct your convention first.

Really free and fair...pdp will really take over come 2019...#Buharigoandsitdown

Congrats to Prince Uche Secondus and other elected officers.

Better luck next time to the unelected candidates. But nevertheless, you're all winners.

All the best to the PDP.

God bless Nigeria and Nigerians. 1 Like

Secondus comes first......





Shebi you guys said yorubas are political magicians..What happened na?Wike the wiket clipped you guys wings..Im peel una feather like potatoe. Hahahahaha!Where are those ewedu loud mouth chest beaters named Alariiwo ad mayor of lagos?Pls your attention is needed hia.

So u mean those Yoruba's just made noise no action.second us I thought will come second came first.



Well deserved victory for SS.



Hebis over qualified.



Deputy chairman,acting chairman,now chairman.



So how were folks thinking of beating this guy who has held d position...and entered into acting capacity?



The guy merit the jib joor

Is Evans his younger brother?

B

Power of wike.



Dollar Don rain out there.

The name of the pdp's chairman says the outcome too well...

Lols 2 Likes





Sending Dullingham home is a task that must be done. Victory for everyone. PDP knows how to carry people along. Let the reconciliation start. SW refused to come up with a consensus candidate.....something that they have been accusing SE of. This is another way to tell them that SW alone can't determine the dynamics of Nigerian politics as e-rats claim. Secondus please reach out to SW and play an inclusive leadership.Sending Dullingham home is a task that must be done.

TonyeBarcanista:

This is a victory to PDP and Nigeria!!!





Though I'm still in Eagles Square...



UP Secondus

abeg how much wey they paid the committee that conducted the election? I have a friend that is among the committee from SW. hope he is coming back with some millions as we are expecting. make pdp no fall our hands.