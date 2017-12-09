₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Uche Secondus Elected PDP Chairman Amid Protests By Other Aspirants by temitemi1(m): 2:39am
PDP NATIONAL ELECTIVE CONVENTION CHAIRMANSHIP RESULTS
Prince Uche Secondus: 2000 Votes
Ramond Dokpesi: 66 Votes
Prof. Tunde Adeniran: 230 Votes
Prof.Taoheed Adedoja Nil vote
Invalid votes were 55
Congratulations sir!!
A candidate backed by Rivers state Governor Nyeom Wike has won the People's Democratic Party chairmanship. Uche Secondus has emerged as the National Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party ( PDP) the major opposition party in Nigeria after he defeated three other aspirants with over 2000 votes.
http://saharareporters.com/2017/12/09/uche-secondus-wins-pdp-chairmanship-dokpesi-and-adeniran-reject-results
1 Like
|Re: Uche Secondus Elected PDP Chairman Amid Protests By Other Aspirants by yarimo(m): 2:44am
All what I can see is Fraudulent group of people conducting fraudulent and dubious election, fraudulent group of people who has rule and want to rule nigeria fraudulently in a dubious ways
2 Likes
|Re: Uche Secondus Elected PDP Chairman Amid Protests By Other Aspirants by SouthEastFacts: 2:47am
The North after endorsing and deceiving Prof Adeniran turned around and abandoned him.
SW Region, after stepping down and choosing Prof Adeniran as a consensus candidate turned around and abandoned their own brother.
Now, our great party is now firmly in the hands of SS/SE/North.
4 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Uche Secondus Elected PDP Chairman Amid Protests By Other Aspirants by TonyeBarcanista(m): 2:51am
This is a victory to PDP and Nigeria!!!
Though I'm still in Eagles Square...
UP Secondus
6 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Uche Secondus Elected PDP Chairman Amid Protests By Other Aspirants by Headlaw(m): 2:53am
Ok
|Re: Uche Secondus Elected PDP Chairman Amid Protests By Other Aspirants by NORSIYK(m): 2:53am
Congrats to him, hope his opponents rally around him and work together for the interest of the party and Nigeria as a whole.
1 Like
|Re: Uche Secondus Elected PDP Chairman Amid Protests By Other Aspirants by SouthEastFacts: 2:56am
Alariiwo how market?
|Re: Uche Secondus Elected PDP Chairman Amid Protests By Other Aspirants by temitemi1(m): 2:57am
weldone my Coordinator.
TonyeBarcanista:
1 Like
|Re: Uche Secondus Elected PDP Chairman Amid Protests By Other Aspirants by Mynd44: 2:57am
Now Uncle Bode George, Jimi Agbaje, Gbenga Daniel and others can shut up.
1 Like
|Re: Uche Secondus Elected PDP Chairman Amid Protests By Other Aspirants by evy1(m): 2:57am
I hope no court cases and factions after this..oh PDP
1 Like
|Re: Uche Secondus Elected PDP Chairman Amid Protests By Other Aspirants by TonyeBarcanista(m): 2:58am
temitemi1:Oga mi, I loyal baba
|Re: Uche Secondus Elected PDP Chairman Amid Protests By Other Aspirants by Mynd44: 2:58am
NORSIYK:Who cares? They have been acting like toddlers all year anyway.
|Re: Uche Secondus Elected PDP Chairman Amid Protests By Other Aspirants by omoiyalayi(m): 2:59am
I hope they can now put their house in order and play viable opposition
Opposition without bitterness
Congratulations to secondus
And on a litter note I hope his name will not be rubbing on them negatively by making them to come second in election they contest in
2 Likes
|Re: Uche Secondus Elected PDP Chairman Amid Protests By Other Aspirants by Mynd44: 2:59am
evy1:Lawyers must eat na. But this result was not unexpected.
Now let the bellyaching start
|Re: Uche Secondus Elected PDP Chairman Amid Protests By Other Aspirants by temitemi1(m): 3:02am
you have done well by representing us well at the convention ground.
TonyeBarcanista:
|Re: Uche Secondus Elected PDP Chairman Amid Protests By Other Aspirants by temitemi1(m): 3:05am
They will all be carried along.
Mynd44:
|Re: Uche Secondus Elected PDP Chairman Amid Protests By Other Aspirants by abiolert(m): 3:06am
congrats to him and the entire pdp members. make una know say una failure just dey start.
1 Like
|Re: Uche Secondus Elected PDP Chairman Amid Protests By Other Aspirants by SouthEastFacts: 3:10am
abiolert:Go and conduct your convention first.
2 Likes
|Re: Uche Secondus Elected PDP Chairman Amid Protests By Other Aspirants by Priscy01(f): 3:18am
|Re: Uche Secondus Elected PDP Chairman Amid Protests By Other Aspirants by edlion57(m): 3:20am
Really free and fair...pdp will really take over come 2019...#Buharigoandsitdown
|Re: Uche Secondus Elected PDP Chairman Amid Protests By Other Aspirants by Lanre4uonly(m): 3:21am
Congrats to Prince Uche Secondus and other elected officers.
Better luck next time to the unelected candidates. But nevertheless, you're all winners.
All the best to the PDP.
God bless Nigeria and Nigerians.
1 Like
|Re: Uche Secondus Elected PDP Chairman Amid Protests By Other Aspirants by Lexusgs430: 3:22am
Secondus comes first......
|Re: Uche Secondus Elected PDP Chairman Amid Protests By Other Aspirants by ZorGBUooeh: 3:24am
Hahahahaha!Where are those ewedu loud mouth chest beaters named Alariiwo ad mayor of lagos?Pls your attention is needed hia.
Shebi you guys said yorubas are political magicians..What happened na?Wike the wiket clipped you guys wings..Im peel una feather like potatoe.
|Re: Uche Secondus Elected PDP Chairman Amid Protests By Other Aspirants by hooklover: 3:25am
So u mean those Yoruba's just made noise no action.second us I thought will come second came first.
Well deserved victory for SS.
Hebis over qualified.
Deputy chairman,acting chairman,now chairman.
So how were folks thinking of beating this guy who has held d position...and entered into acting capacity?
The guy merit the jib joor
|Re: Uche Secondus Elected PDP Chairman Amid Protests By Other Aspirants by colossus2: 3:25am
Is Evans his younger brother?
|Re: Uche Secondus Elected PDP Chairman Amid Protests By Other Aspirants by Lordsocrates: 3:25am
B
|Re: Uche Secondus Elected PDP Chairman Amid Protests By Other Aspirants by sdindan: 3:26am
Power of wike.
Dollar Don rain out there.
|Re: Uche Secondus Elected PDP Chairman Amid Protests By Other Aspirants by NtoAkwaIbom(m): 3:26am
The name of the pdp's chairman says the outcome too well...
Lols
2 Likes
|Re: Uche Secondus Elected PDP Chairman Amid Protests By Other Aspirants by legendte(m): 3:27am
Victory for everyone. PDP knows how to carry people along. Let the reconciliation start. SW refused to come up with a consensus candidate.....something that they have been accusing SE of. This is another way to tell them that SW alone can't determine the dynamics of Nigerian politics as e-rats claim. Secondus please reach out to SW and play an inclusive leadership.
Sending Dullingham home is a task that must be done.
|Re: Uche Secondus Elected PDP Chairman Amid Protests By Other Aspirants by Luv2byoung4eva: 3:28am
TonyeBarcanista:
abeg how much wey they paid the committee that conducted the election? I have a friend that is among the committee from SW. hope he is coming back with some millions as we are expecting. make pdp no fall our hands.
|Re: Uche Secondus Elected PDP Chairman Amid Protests By Other Aspirants by Misterdhee1(m): 3:28am
R.I.P Pdp in the South West...Can't wait for 2019..
1 Like
