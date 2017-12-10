₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Full List Of Elected PDP Officers At The National Convention 2017 by nghubs1(m): 8:13am
The Peoples Democratic party (PDP) elected its national executives during the National Convention held at Eagles square Abuja.
According to NGHUBS.COM Uche Secondus emerged victorious as the National chairman of the party while Ibrahim Tsauri emerged the National Secretary of the party.
Kola Ologbondiyan and Hon. Diyan Odeyemi emerged the Publicity Secretary and Deputy Publicity Secretary respectively.
See full list below
|Re: Full List Of Elected PDP Officers At The National Convention 2017 by thesolutions: 8:19am
The list is a prove that Atiku is the Presidential candidate.
APC can't play this league.
|Re: Full List Of Elected PDP Officers At The National Convention 2017 by elgramz: 8:48am
The unity list was elected as the new PDP exco. The governors have taken over the party. GEJ and Babangida have lost out. It invariably means that the governors will determine who the next Presidential candidate of the party will be
|Re: Full List Of Elected PDP Officers At The National Convention 2017 by viviangist: 11:39am
|Re: Full List Of Elected PDP Officers At The National Convention 2017 by lilfreezy: 11:40am
|Re: Full List Of Elected PDP Officers At The National Convention 2017 by Thorhammer(m): 11:41am
Wike is in charge of PDP
|Re: Full List Of Elected PDP Officers At The National Convention 2017 by Dottune(m): 11:41am
It is exactly the same with "The Unity List" that was posted here yesterday on this thread http://www.nairaland.com/4224288/allegations-manipulation-pdp-convention-unity, long before the elections were over. No difference at all.
|Re: Full List Of Elected PDP Officers At The National Convention 2017 by Anapuao(f): 11:41am
This list is balance. It cuts across all regions
|Re: Full List Of Elected PDP Officers At The National Convention 2017 by Charltex(m): 11:42am
|Re: Full List Of Elected PDP Officers At The National Convention 2017 by link2ok22: 11:42am
Power to the people
Laughing APC E-rats
|Re: Full List Of Elected PDP Officers At The National Convention 2017 by MrRichy(m): 11:42am
dullharry and APthieves right now.....
|Re: Full List Of Elected PDP Officers At The National Convention 2017 by AbuMaryam1(m): 11:43am
Unity list on common wealth. Continue.
|Re: Full List Of Elected PDP Officers At The National Convention 2017 by Theben(m): 11:44am
I hope they scam Atiku and bring out an intelligent, young, hard working and focused presidential candidate.
|Re: Full List Of Elected PDP Officers At The National Convention 2017 by Ololanla: 11:45am
Nice one
|Re: Full List Of Elected PDP Officers At The National Convention 2017 by ratcock: 11:45am
Good Good and Good. Let the strategy for 2019 election begin.
|Re: Full List Of Elected PDP Officers At The National Convention 2017 by captainbell: 11:46am
isn't it funny that the same people on the unity list before the election actually won the various post after election, this shows that the election is for formality sake, the election result was already out before the election even commences. this is not an election, but a selection. With this its shows PDP are still far from been a better alternative to APC. Irregularities and imposition still reign supreme among them. PDP will never win the presidential election come 2019.
|Re: Full List Of Elected PDP Officers At The National Convention 2017 by Aikayy: 11:47am
Lol
|Re: Full List Of Elected PDP Officers At The National Convention 2017 by fineyemi(m): 11:48am
We need young vibrant intellectual knowledgeable eloquent, intelligent, Goldy (Christian to be precise) man as president. If PDP can provide that, I will gladly vote for PDP. We don't need old cargos. Enough is Enough
|Re: Full List Of Elected PDP Officers At The National Convention 2017 by Agbaletu: 11:50am
Anapuao:Absolutely!
|Re: Full List Of Elected PDP Officers At The National Convention 2017 by money121(m): 11:50am
Ok
|Re: Full List Of Elected PDP Officers At The National Convention 2017 by luxy44: 11:50am
Nice, presently Wike is one of the biggest spender in PDP, Rivers state is a rich state! Wike is important, the result is cool for him and his candidate(s).
Fashola (Lagos) and Amechi (Rivers)did the same to APC.
|Re: Full List Of Elected PDP Officers At The National Convention 2017 by Scatterscatter(m): 11:52am
The hope for Nigeria is still like 10million light-years from now.
|Re: Full List Of Elected PDP Officers At The National Convention 2017 by dvee2: 11:52am
fineyemi:
The youngest governor in Nigeria today is kogi state governor, the worse governor, he is a failure of monumental proportion. So my friend, its not by age.
|Re: Full List Of Elected PDP Officers At The National Convention 2017 by IamPatriotic(m): 11:53am
When the Nation Newspaper for broke the story of a purported ''unity list'' , they insulted the media house saying it was an attempt by APC to discrete the convention process and cause acrimony in PDP, how about now, hope they that criticized the Nation will commend them now for for their journalistic bravery.
|Re: Full List Of Elected PDP Officers At The National Convention 2017 by joystickextend1(m): 11:53am
Alright
|Re: Full List Of Elected PDP Officers At The National Convention 2017 by alexnwamiro: 11:53am
Only 2 Igbo people
|Re: Full List Of Elected PDP Officers At The National Convention 2017 by hucienda: 11:55am
List cuts across length and breadth of the country.
|Re: Full List Of Elected PDP Officers At The National Convention 2017 by Built2last: 11:55am
Give it to PDP when it comes to balancing power.
Can you see how even minorities are represented in that list.
Let APC do their own. You will chin chun chu
|Re: Full List Of Elected PDP Officers At The National Convention 2017 by ENDTIMEgist(m): 11:55am
Dottune:
They can never change.
|Re: Full List Of Elected PDP Officers At The National Convention 2017 by fineyemi(m): 11:57am
dvee2:OK sir
|Re: Full List Of Elected PDP Officers At The National Convention 2017 by Nonnyflex(m): 11:57am
Buhari why
