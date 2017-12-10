Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Full List Of Elected PDP Officers At The National Convention 2017 (7155 Views)

According to NGHUBS.COM Uche Secondus emerged victorious as the National chairman of the party while Ibrahim Tsauri emerged the National Secretary of the party.



Kola Ologbondiyan and Hon. Diyan Odeyemi emerged the Publicity Secretary and Deputy Publicity Secretary respectively.



See full list below



The list is a prove that Atiku is the Presidential candidate.



APC can't play this league. 6 Likes

The unity list was elected as the new PDP exco. The governors have taken over the party. GEJ and Babangida have lost out. It invariably means that the governors will determine who the next Presidential candidate of the party will be 4 Likes

Wike is in charge of PDP 3 Likes

It is exactly the same with "The Unity List" that was posted here yesterday on this thread, long before the elections were over. No difference at all.

This list is balance. It cuts across all regions 4 Likes

Power to the people



Laughing APC E-rats 2 Likes

dullharry and APthieves right now..... 5 Likes 1 Share

Unity list on common wealth. Continue. 1 Like

I hope they scam Atiku and bring out an intelligent, young, hard working and focused presidential candidate. 3 Likes 1 Share

Nice one

Good Good and Good. Let the strategy for 2019 election begin.

isn't it funny that the same people on the unity list before the election actually won the various post after election, this shows that the election is for formality sake, the election result was already out before the election even commences. this is not an election, but a selection. With this its shows PDP are still far from been a better alternative to APC. Irregularities and imposition still reign supreme among them. PDP will never win the presidential election come 2019. 10 Likes 1 Share

We need young vibrant intellectual knowledgeable eloquent, intelligent, Goldy (Christian to be precise) man as president. If PDP can provide that, I will gladly vote for PDP. We don't need old cargos. Enough is Enough

Anapuao:

This list is balance. It cuts across all regions Absolutely! Absolutely!

Nice, presently Wike is one of the biggest spender in PDP, Rivers state is a rich state! Wike is important, the result is cool for him and his candidate(s).



Fashola (Lagos) and Amechi (Rivers)did the same to APC.

The hope for Nigeria is still like 10million light-years from now. 1 Like

fineyemi:

We need young vibrant intellectual knowledgeable man as president. If PDP can provide that, I will gladly vote for PDP. We don't need old cargos. Enough is Enough

The youngest governor in Nigeria today is kogi state governor, the worse governor, he is a failure of monumental proportion. So my friend, its not by age. The youngest governor in Nigeria today is kogi state governor, the worse governor, he is a failure of monumental proportion. So my friend, its not by age. 9 Likes

When the Nation Newspaper for broke the story of a purported ''unity list'' , they insulted the media house saying it was an attempt by APC to discrete the convention process and cause acrimony in PDP, how about now, hope they that criticized the Nation will commend them now for for their journalistic bravery.

Only 2 Igbo people

List cuts across length and breadth of the country.

Give it to PDP when it comes to balancing power.



Can you see how even minorities are represented in that list.



Let APC do their own. You will chin chun chu 1 Like

Dottune:

They can never change.

They can never change. They can never change. 1 Like

dvee2:





The youngest governor in Nigeria today is kogi state governor, the worse governor, he is a failure of monumental proportion. So my friend, its not by age. OK sir OK sir