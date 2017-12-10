Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Buhari Celebrates TY Danjuma's 80th Birthday (1933 Views)

The president, in a congratulatory letter he personally signed, wrote: “On behalf of the Federal Executive Council, my family and all Nigerians, please accept my warm felicitations on your 80th birthday.



“I share in the grace and joy that comes with this special day, having keenly followed your leadership trajectory over the years in selfless service to the nation, courageous military career and building a versatile business empire.”



Buhari, who also lauded Danjuma’s various roles in stabilising the country, said: “As you turn 80 years, the meritorious role you played during the Nigerian civil war easily comes to mind, and as a nation, we are grateful for your numerous interventions in the political space to ensure peace, stability and secure a future of one nation for our children.



“I believe your birthday is unique and memorable for the life you live in constantly looking out for the weak and vulnerable among us, which naturally inspired the TY Danjuma Foundation, and more recently, your acceptance to serve as Chairman of the Presidential Committee on North East Initiative.”



The president wished Danjuma God’s blessings of good health and longer life to continue in the service of humanity.



Happy Birthday General 1 Like

Happy Birthday to you sir.

May God bless you more. 1 Like

The real CABAL GRANDMASTER 2 Likes

Unknown soldiers



Cabals of cabals



Oil Barron



Siphoning Master





God dey oooooo 5 Likes

Underground political lord 1 Like

Old soldier never die...

ettybaba:

Happy Birthday to you sir.

May God bless you more.

Bless him with more looting of our money that barawo bubu will subsequently deny as he did for Abacha

And I imagine that you also join others in saying leadership is our problem, not so?

We shall all suffer for long before our brains are reformatted.



Bless him with more looting of our money that barawo bubu will subsequently deny as he did for AbachaAnd I imagine thatnot so?We shall all suffer for long before our brains are reformatted. 1 Like



He said nothing about it!



Nigerians! Y'all got a president that opens his ears to what he wants to hear and not what he needs to hear They killed people in AdamawaHe said nothing about it!Nigerians! Y'all got athat opens his ears to what heto hear and not what heto hear

me, I don't even celebrate birthdays, but for those of u who do y don't u celebrate it everyday?

Hapi birthday to the man

Biafran wont like this... HBD Gen TY Danjuma

TY Danjuma is one of the problems to Niger Delta. Hausa man owning and controlling oil bloc in Niger Delta region. No wonder they are afraid of restructuring Nigeria.

edoman2016:

Ty Danjuma is one of the problems to Niger Delta. Hausa man controlling oil bloc in another region. No wonder they are afraid of restructuring Nigeria. u are too myopic. How is everyone from d north a Hausa man? This is a man who just like u sees Hausa man as his enemy u are too myopic. How is everyone from d north a Hausa man? This is a man who just like u sees Hausa man as his enemy

Happy Birthday to a general of repute, wishing you many more years on the land of the living.





That's my general who made Aguiyi Ironsi know it all in the 1966 counter coup...



thumb up for you T. Y. Danjuma.

Quality20:

u are too myopic. How is everyone from d north a Hausa man? This is a man who just like u sees Hausa man as his enemy You can say whatever you want to say. How I wish Northern states are blessed with crude oil just like Niger Delta and tell me if Hausa will allow other tribes to own and control oil bloc in their region. You can say whatever you want to say. How I wish Northern states are blessed with crude oil just like Niger Delta and tell me if Hausa will allow other tribes to own and control oil bloc in their region.





How many times have u heard developed countries celebrate birthday? See these idiiots. with so much hunger in the land and unemployment, u still have time to celebrate birthday.How many times have u heard developed countries celebrate birthday?

AheadMarket:

See these idiiots. with so much hunger in the land and unemployment, u still have time to celebrate birthday.



How many times have u heard developed countries celebrate birthday? Shut up, the queen 90th birthday was celebrated,George Bush snr 90th birthday was also celebrated.. Stop being sentimental. Shut up, the queen 90th birthday was celebrated,George Bush snr 90th birthday was also celebrated.. Stop being sentimental.