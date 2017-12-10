₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Buhari Celebrates TY Danjuma's 80th Birthday (1933 Views)
|Buhari Celebrates TY Danjuma's 80th Birthday by zakim(m): 5:33am
President Muhammadu Buhari has congratulated General Theophilus Danjuma (rtd) on his 80th birthday anniversary.
The president, in a congratulatory letter he personally signed, wrote: “On behalf of the Federal Executive Council, my family and all Nigerians, please accept my warm felicitations on your 80th birthday.
“I share in the grace and joy that comes with this special day, having keenly followed your leadership trajectory over the years in selfless service to the nation, courageous military career and building a versatile business empire.”
Buhari, who also lauded Danjuma’s various roles in stabilising the country, said: “As you turn 80 years, the meritorious role you played during the Nigerian civil war easily comes to mind, and as a nation, we are grateful for your numerous interventions in the political space to ensure peace, stability and secure a future of one nation for our children.
“I believe your birthday is unique and memorable for the life you live in constantly looking out for the weak and vulnerable among us, which naturally inspired the TY Danjuma Foundation, and more recently, your acceptance to serve as Chairman of the Presidential Committee on North East Initiative.”
The president wished Danjuma God’s blessings of good health and longer life to continue in the service of humanity.
|Re: Buhari Celebrates TY Danjuma's 80th Birthday by TheDokita(m): 6:30am
Happy Birthday General
|Re: Buhari Celebrates TY Danjuma's 80th Birthday by chukslawrence(m): 6:48am
hbd
|Re: Buhari Celebrates TY Danjuma's 80th Birthday by ettybaba(m): 6:50am
Happy Birthday to you sir.
May God bless you more.
|Re: Buhari Celebrates TY Danjuma's 80th Birthday by RichDad1(m): 8:29am
The real CABAL GRANDMASTER
|Re: Buhari Celebrates TY Danjuma's 80th Birthday by ibkgab001: 8:29am
Unknown soldiers
Cabals of cabals
Oil Barron
Siphoning Master
God dey oooooo
|Re: Buhari Celebrates TY Danjuma's 80th Birthday by ogene700: 8:30am
hbd
|Re: Buhari Celebrates TY Danjuma's 80th Birthday by iambijo(m): 8:31am
Underground political lord
|Re: Buhari Celebrates TY Danjuma's 80th Birthday by idu1(m): 8:31am
Old soldier never die...
|Re: Buhari Celebrates TY Danjuma's 80th Birthday by deepwater(f): 8:31am
lol
|Re: Buhari Celebrates TY Danjuma's 80th Birthday by anonimi: 8:31am
ettybaba:
Bless him with more looting of our money that barawo bubu will subsequently deny as he did for Abacha
And I imagine that you also join others in saying leadership is our problem, not so?
We shall all suffer for long before our brains are reformatted.
|Re: Buhari Celebrates TY Danjuma's 80th Birthday by deepwater(f): 8:31am
They killed people in Adamawa
He said nothing about it!
Nigerians! Y'all got a
|Re: Buhari Celebrates TY Danjuma's 80th Birthday by Quality20(m): 8:32am
me, I don't even celebrate birthdays, but for those of u who do y don't u celebrate it everyday?
|Re: Buhari Celebrates TY Danjuma's 80th Birthday by WunderGist: 8:33am
Hapi birthday to the man
|Re: Buhari Celebrates TY Danjuma's 80th Birthday by b3llo(m): 8:33am
Biafran wont like this... HBD Gen TY Danjuma
|Re: Buhari Celebrates TY Danjuma's 80th Birthday by edoman2016: 8:34am
TY Danjuma is one of the problems to Niger Delta. Hausa man owning and controlling oil bloc in Niger Delta region. No wonder they are afraid of restructuring Nigeria.
|Re: Buhari Celebrates TY Danjuma's 80th Birthday by Quality20(m): 8:36am
edoman2016:u are too myopic. How is everyone from d north a Hausa man? This is a man who just like u sees Hausa man as his enemy
|Re: Buhari Celebrates TY Danjuma's 80th Birthday by castrol180(m): 8:36am
Happy Birthday to a general of repute, wishing you many more years on the land of the living.
That's my general who made Aguiyi Ironsi know it all in the 1966 counter coup...
thumb up for you T. Y. Danjuma.
|Re: Buhari Celebrates TY Danjuma's 80th Birthday by edoman2016: 8:50am
Quality20:You can say whatever you want to say. How I wish Northern states are blessed with crude oil just like Niger Delta and tell me if Hausa will allow other tribes to own and control oil bloc in their region.
|Re: Buhari Celebrates TY Danjuma's 80th Birthday by AheadMarket(m): 8:53am
See these idiiots. with so much hunger in the land and unemployment, u still have time to celebrate birthday.
How many times have u heard developed countries celebrate birthday?
|Re: Buhari Celebrates TY Danjuma's 80th Birthday by Deo1986(m): 9:02am
AheadMarket:Shut up, the queen 90th birthday was celebrated,George Bush snr 90th birthday was also celebrated.. Stop being sentimental.
|Re: Buhari Celebrates TY Danjuma's 80th Birthday by rozayx5(m): 9:02am
One of the real cabal
