Also 80th birthday ceremony of Genaral TY Danjuma was held at Eko Atlantic Lagos State.In attendance were Honorable Minister of Transportation, Rt. Hon Chibuike Rotimi Amaechi, his wife Dame Judith Amaechi and others.



See photos below



stephenduru:

Useless politicians 6 Likes 2 Shares







The Original Alibaba and the 40 Thieves... 6 Likes 1 Share

Behold my fellow Nigerians. Behold your oppressors. 4 Likes 1 Share





It's not fair,

Gowon should die. Ojukwu is dead, what is he still waiting for?



I sometimes wonder why Aguiyi Ironsi's ghost has not killed Danjuma. It's not fair,Gowon should die. Ojukwu is dead, what is he still waiting for?I sometimes wonder why Aguiyi Ironsi's ghost has not killed Danjuma. 1 Like 1 Share





Awon ojelu OkAwon ojelu 1 Like

BUHARIISCURSED:

Useless politicians

But you were hailing Secondus in another thread just now. Isn't he also a politician? 3 Likes 1 Share

Seun, Nairaland does not have a 17th rule Seun, Nairaland does not have a 17th rule

This very Danjuma is younger than Buhari , But because Buhari is ashamed and scared of telling his real age, he'll be dieing in pain to see his younger boy celebrate his birthday as his elder. 2 Likes

All of una penrobbers

Now, tell me say money no good make I slap you....

This was a man credited with killing the aguiyi ironsi...also played a crucial role in d counter coup of 1966...yet celebrated. Smh 3 Likes 1 Share

I DID NOT SEE ANY STORM



Abeg INFORM ME WHEN THE STORMING COMES?? 1 Like

happy birthday sir t.y danjuma

Can't you do it in you room and make use of that money you lavishly spend.



Bunch of naughty nigerians 2 Likes 1 Share

Happy birthday baba





Money good ooo See as Daisy dey glow.Money good ooo

I can bet Dele Momodu is somewhere in that place licking asses 2 Likes 1 Share

Happy birthday to him

Happy birthday General.

OboOlora:

I can bet Dele Momodu is somewhere in that place licking asses



Agwa gwa Agwa gwa

Gen. T. Y. Danjuma. The real Evil Genius. Master coup plotter and strategist. Angel with a condemned soul and offspring of Lucifer himself. SMH. 1 Like

BUHARIISCURSED:

Useless politicians





sucess001:

This was a man credited with killing the aguiyi ironsi...also played a crucial role in d counter coup of 1966...yet celebrated. Smh

Simply shows you that naijeriya is owned by the northerners who are born-to-rule their slaves in the south as demonstrated in the Arabic words on the Nigerian Arewa army logo.

The southerners can keep calling themselves names to further divide and help their slave masters keep control. Simply shows that been book smart is different from being street smart.





Simply shows you that naijeriya is owned by the northerners who are born-to-rule their slaves in the south as demonstrated in the Arabic words on theArewa army logo.The southerners can keep calling themselves names to further divide and help their slave masters keep control. Simply shows that been book smart is different from being street smart.

NwaAmaikpe:





It's not fair,

Gowon should die. Ojukwu is dead, what is he still waiting for?



I sometimes wonder why Aguiyi Ironsi's ghost has not killed Danjuma.



Because Ojukwu and Aguiyi were the villains n Because Ojukwu and Aguiyi were the villains n

OMEGA009:

Gen. T. Y. Danjuma. The real Evil Genius. Master coup plotter and strategist. Angel with a condemned soul and offspring of Lucifer himself. SMH. He persuaded OBJ to be head of state, brought in a very junior officer Shehu Musa Yaradua as 2nd in command while he remains Chief of Army to checkmate any baga. Tough soldier indeed. He persuaded OBJ to be head of state, brought in a very junior officer Shehu Musa Yaradua as 2nd in command while he remains Chief of Army to checkmate any baga. Tough soldier indeed.

ifyalways:

See as Daisy dey glow.



Money good ooo

When you are the Executive Vice Chair of Sapetro, you will glow like a new born child. When you are the Executive Vice Chair of Sapetro, you will glow like a new born child.