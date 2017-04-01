₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
TY Danjuma's 80th Birthday Celebration: Ambode, Amaechi, Amosun, Gowon Attend by stephenduru: 6:56am
The Vice President, Prof. Yemi Osinbajo, former Head of State, General Yakubu Gown, Ogun State Governor, Senator Ibikunle Amosun and his colleague from Lagos State, Mr. Akinwunmi Ambode, joined family and other dignitaries from all works of life, at a thanksgiving service to mark the 80th birthday of Lt. General Theophilus Yakubu Danjuma (GCON), at the Cathedral Church of Christ, Marina, Lagos on Saturday.
Also 80th birthday ceremony of Genaral TY Danjuma was held at Eko Atlantic Lagos State.In attendance were Honorable Minister of Transportation, Rt. Hon Chibuike Rotimi Amaechi, his wife Dame Judith Amaechi and others.
See photos below
Source: http://www.trezzyhelm.com/2017/12/dignitaries-storm-lagos-for-80th.html?m=1
Re: TY Danjuma's 80th Birthday Celebration: Ambode, Amaechi, Amosun, Gowon Attend by stephenduru: 6:57am
Re: TY Danjuma's 80th Birthday Celebration: Ambode, Amaechi, Amosun, Gowon Attend by stephenduru: 6:58am
stephenduru:more
Re: TY Danjuma's 80th Birthday Celebration: Ambode, Amaechi, Amosun, Gowon Attend by BUHARIISCURSED(m): 7:01am
Useless politicians
Re: TY Danjuma's 80th Birthday Celebration: Ambode, Amaechi, Amosun, Gowon Attend by WunderGist: 8:39am
Space for sale here ooo
Meet me at WunderGist
Re: TY Danjuma's 80th Birthday Celebration: Ambode, Amaechi, Amosun, Gowon Attend by BruncleZuma: 8:39am
The Original Alibaba and the 40 Thieves...
Re: TY Danjuma's 80th Birthday Celebration: Ambode, Amaechi, Amosun, Gowon Attend by jayAjoku(m): 8:40am
Behold my fellow Nigerians. Behold your oppressors.
Re: TY Danjuma's 80th Birthday Celebration: Ambode, Amaechi, Amosun, Gowon Attend by NwaAmaikpe: 8:41am
It's not fair,
Gowon should die. Ojukwu is dead, what is he still waiting for?
I sometimes wonder why Aguiyi Ironsi's ghost has not killed Danjuma.
Re: TY Danjuma's 80th Birthday Celebration: Ambode, Amaechi, Amosun, Gowon Attend by money121(m): 8:41am
Ok
Awon ojelu
Re: TY Danjuma's 80th Birthday Celebration: Ambode, Amaechi, Amosun, Gowon Attend by GavelSlam: 8:41am
BUHARIISCURSED:
But you were hailing Secondus in another thread just now. Isn't he also a politician?
Re: TY Danjuma's 80th Birthday Celebration: Ambode, Amaechi, Amosun, Gowon Attend by Determinism: 8:41am
Seun, Nairaland does not have a 17th rule
Re: TY Danjuma's 80th Birthday Celebration: Ambode, Amaechi, Amosun, Gowon Attend by donstan18(m): 8:42am
This very Danjuma is younger than Buhari , But because Buhari is ashamed and scared of telling his real age, he'll be dieing in pain to see his younger boy celebrate his birthday as his elder.
Re: TY Danjuma's 80th Birthday Celebration: Ambode, Amaechi, Amosun, Gowon Attend by kswarthy: 8:42am
All of una penrobbers
Re: TY Danjuma's 80th Birthday Celebration: Ambode, Amaechi, Amosun, Gowon Attend by Magnifik18: 8:42am
Now, tell me say money no good make I slap you....
Re: TY Danjuma's 80th Birthday Celebration: Ambode, Amaechi, Amosun, Gowon Attend by sucess001(m): 8:42am
This was a man credited with killing the aguiyi ironsi...also played a crucial role in d counter coup of 1966...yet celebrated. Smh
Re: TY Danjuma's 80th Birthday Celebration: Ambode, Amaechi, Amosun, Gowon Attend by bedspread: 8:43am
I DID NOT SEE ANY STORM
Abeg INFORM ME WHEN THE STORMING COMES??
Re: TY Danjuma's 80th Birthday Celebration: Ambode, Amaechi, Amosun, Gowon Attend by habibest06(m): 8:44am
happy birthday sir t.y danjuma
Re: TY Danjuma's 80th Birthday Celebration: Ambode, Amaechi, Amosun, Gowon Attend by seunlly(m): 8:44am
Can't you do it in you room and make use of that money you lavishly spend.
Bunch of naughty nigerians
Re: TY Danjuma's 80th Birthday Celebration: Ambode, Amaechi, Amosun, Gowon Attend by fakuta(f): 8:46am
Happy birthday baba
Re: TY Danjuma's 80th Birthday Celebration: Ambode, Amaechi, Amosun, Gowon Attend by ifyalways(f): 8:46am
See as Daisy dey glow.
Money good ooo
Re: TY Danjuma's 80th Birthday Celebration: Ambode, Amaechi, Amosun, Gowon Attend by OboOlora(f): 8:46am
I can bet Dele Momodu is somewhere in that place licking asses
Re: TY Danjuma's 80th Birthday Celebration: Ambode, Amaechi, Amosun, Gowon Attend by asdfjklhaha(f): 8:47am
Happy birthday to him
Re: TY Danjuma's 80th Birthday Celebration: Ambode, Amaechi, Amosun, Gowon Attend by TheDokita(m): 8:50am
Happy birthday General.
Re: TY Danjuma's 80th Birthday Celebration: Ambode, Amaechi, Amosun, Gowon Attend by Martin0(m): 8:50am
OboOlora:
Agwa gwa
Re: TY Danjuma's 80th Birthday Celebration: Ambode, Amaechi, Amosun, Gowon Attend by OMEGA009(m): 8:59am
Gen. T. Y. Danjuma. The real Evil Genius. Master coup plotter and strategist. Angel with a condemned soul and offspring of Lucifer himself. SMH.
Re: TY Danjuma's 80th Birthday Celebration: Ambode, Amaechi, Amosun, Gowon Attend by anonimi: 9:09am
BUHARIISCURSED:
Re: TY Danjuma's 80th Birthday Celebration: Ambode, Amaechi, Amosun, Gowon Attend by anonimi: 9:13am
sucess001:
Simply shows you that naijeriya is owned by the northerners who are born-to-rule their slaves in the south as demonstrated in the Arabic words on the
The southerners can keep calling themselves names to further divide and help their slave masters keep control. Simply shows that been book smart is different from being street smart.
Re: TY Danjuma's 80th Birthday Celebration: Ambode, Amaechi, Amosun, Gowon Attend by ProWalker: 9:15am
NwaAmaikpe:
Because Ojukwu and Aguiyi were the villains n
Re: TY Danjuma's 80th Birthday Celebration: Ambode, Amaechi, Amosun, Gowon Attend by BabaO2: 9:17am
OMEGA009:He persuaded OBJ to be head of state, brought in a very junior officer Shehu Musa Yaradua as 2nd in command while he remains Chief of Army to checkmate any baga. Tough soldier indeed.
Re: TY Danjuma's 80th Birthday Celebration: Ambode, Amaechi, Amosun, Gowon Attend by ProWalker: 9:17am
ifyalways:
When you are the Executive Vice Chair of Sapetro, you will glow like a new born child.
Re: TY Danjuma's 80th Birthday Celebration: Ambode, Amaechi, Amosun, Gowon Attend by castrol180(m): 9:19am
.
