Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Raymond Dokpesi Congratulates Uche Secondus, Thanks Delegates (4193 Views)

Profile Of Uche Secondus, PDP National Chairman AKA The “Total Chairman” / PDP Chairmanship: Don't Blame Wike Or Secondus - Okupe Tells Bode George, Others / Raymond Dokpesi Escapes Assassination In Abuja (Photos) (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (Reply) (Go Down)





One of the contestants for the position of the national chairmanship of the Peoples Democratic Party, Dr. Raymond Dokpesi, has congratulated the winner of the election.



Dokpesi had initially protested the distribution of “Unity List ” to the delegates by unknown people at Eagles Square, venue of the convention, on Saturday night.

His name was not on the list.

All those who were on the list eventually won.



But when Secondus was eventually declared winner in the early morning of Sunday, Dokpesi in a statement, said that the delegates had spoken.

He said, “I write to thank you (delegates) most wholeheartedly for voting at the just concluded Elective National Convention in Abuja.



“The delegates have spoken. I congratulate the newly elected Prince Uche Secondus led National Working Committee.

“You will recall that i said that the PDP must be the ultimate winner at the end of the contest. God bless the Peoples Democratic Party. Congratulations PDP as i wish all our members the best of luck.”



http://punchng.com/dokpesi-congratulates-secondus-thanks-delegates/amp/ Olusola Fabiyi, AbujaOne of the contestants for the position of the national chairmanship of the Peoples Democratic Party, Dr. Raymond Dokpesi, has congratulated the winner of the election.Dokpesi had initially protested the distribution of “Unity List ” to the delegates by unknown people at Eagles Square, venue of the convention, on Saturday night.His name was not on the list.All those who were on the list eventually won.But when Secondus was eventually declared winner in the early morning of Sunday, Dokpesi in a statement, said that the delegates had spoken.He said, “I write to thank you (delegates) most wholeheartedly for voting at the just concluded Elective National Convention in Abuja.“The delegates have spoken. I congratulate the newly elected Prince Uche Secondus led National Working Committee.“You will recall that i said that the PDP must be the ultimate winner at the end of the contest. God bless the Peoples Democratic Party. Congratulations PDP as i wish all our members the best of luck.” 9 Likes 3 Shares

God is unarguably with the PDP!



To correct the mistake of 2015 is a task for all of us!



Lalasticlala 28 Likes 3 Shares

That is the spirit of sportsmanship!



Prof should follow suit



All in the interest of PDP



All in the interest of Nigeria



All in the interest of Democracy! 26 Likes 3 Shares

God bless bless the PDP



God bless Atiku the digital President! 25 Likes

One person is missing, Jombojombo where are you?





All contestants must know that what is ahead is greater than what we have today!



We should all work to chase the dullard out of Aso Rock!



Then all men will smile



Atiku is ok! Good one!All contestants must know that what is ahead is greater than what we have today!We should all work to chase the dullard out of Aso Rock!Then all men will smileAtiku is ok! 15 Likes

Some people will not like this. Dokpesi why, why have you chosen to frustrate the haters of PDP! why?

They had wished you maintain a hardened position so that PDP will be fractionalized again, but now you have disappointed them, why?



cc:

Ngene anu mpama

(a.k.a Lorita Onochie) 20 Likes 2 Shares

That's the spirit 9 Likes 3 Shares

Mynd44:

That's the spirit I see some hidden PAINS. how do you cope with that? I see some hidden PAINS. how do you cope with that? 5 Likes 1 Share

UmuEri:

Some people will not like this. Dokpesi why, why have you chosen to frustrate the haters of PDP! why?

They had wished you maintain a hardened position so that PDP will be fractionalized again, but now you have disappointed them, why?



cc:

Ngene anu mpama

(a.k.a Lorita Onochie)





Some of them have been saying Dokpesi will decamp after the convention so they will have control of AIT



God punish them zombies all Some of them have been saying Dokpesi will decamp after the convention so they will have control of AITGod punish them zombies all 14 Likes 1 Share

Good... This is what PDP need.... 4 Likes 2 Shares

Great news!



With unity of purpose (to chase out the dullard), PDP remains the party to beat!



Atikulation is the way! 8 Likes

Lalasticlala this news is from the Punch



We need to balance the reportage



Let the world know that Dokpesi accept defeat contrary to the fake news being spread by the likes of Sahara Reporters and their zombies on nairaland 4 Likes 1 Share





Nigerians are praying for you Congrats to PDP......Now be more strategic and calm the aggrievedNigerians are praying for you 3 Likes

Oluwabusobomi:

God bless bless the PDP



God bless Atiku the digital President! Atiku2019! No shaking Atiku2019! No shaking 2 Likes

Dokpesi never stood a chance.

Don't be a victim of scam and rippers anymore!!!,I buy itunes,amazon,vanilla, walmart and other E-cards at a cool rate. ., please visit my thread for more info @ http://www.nairaland.com/4221116/buy-other-e-cards-good-rate#63076588 or you can chat me up on •• +234_8160942210 ••, a trial will Convince you .may jah bless our hustle

Fayose is on bench now

Simple, short and concise.

ATIKU/FAYOSE 2019 5 Likes 1 Share

Great



Atiku cancel Buhari



(Strong christain candidate perhaps Catholic/ Anglican/ Methodist/ Baptist from South) to cancel Redeemed Pastor Osinbajo.



National Assembly ( PDP brethens already control)

We Nigerians can never take pdp serious anymore 2 Likes

it is well

Way to go



In every contest there must be a winner.



There are facts you can't take away from Uche Secondus . No contestant is as experienced as he is and ye he is one of the Youngest among them.



My Candidate was Gbenga Daniels but Uche is not a bad idea. He has been state party chairman for 8 years, deputy national chairman, Acting National chairman and now chairman. He climbed the rope an well deserving.



Uche once said he prefers a young person as Nigerias president in 2019. I won't be surprised if we have a strange face from the North emerge s flag bearer.



PDP has a good way o sharing power. South West will be compensated adequately



Congratulations o PDP and let all Loosers of last night join hands in rebuilding and mobilizing.



APC before you castigate PDp and masturbate. Please organize a free and fair National convention let's see. 1 Like

Bye bye to APC Dem go die

Power to the people

PDP will NEVERRRRRRR RULA NAIJA AGAIN



SAI BABA

IN JESUS NAME



AMENNNNNNNNNNNNNNNN!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!! 3 Likes

Observing

Good one! That's the spirit that means you guys were reading my piece on this forum. Let the ordinary Nigerians be the benefit of all politics. Prof Adeniran do same likewise, I recognise your are good but the task ahead is beyond your scope as far politics under this gov't is concerned! 1 Like 1 Share

Mortal kombat 2019 loading