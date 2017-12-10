₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Raymond Dokpesi Congratulates Uche Secondus, Thanks Delegates by Beress(f): 10:20am
Olusola Fabiyi, Abuja
One of the contestants for the position of the national chairmanship of the Peoples Democratic Party, Dr. Raymond Dokpesi, has congratulated the winner of the election.
Dokpesi had initially protested the distribution of “Unity List ” to the delegates by unknown people at Eagles Square, venue of the convention, on Saturday night.
His name was not on the list.
All those who were on the list eventually won.
But when Secondus was eventually declared winner in the early morning of Sunday, Dokpesi in a statement, said that the delegates had spoken.
He said, “I write to thank you (delegates) most wholeheartedly for voting at the just concluded Elective National Convention in Abuja.
“The delegates have spoken. I congratulate the newly elected Prince Uche Secondus led National Working Committee.
“You will recall that i said that the PDP must be the ultimate winner at the end of the contest. God bless the Peoples Democratic Party. Congratulations PDP as i wish all our members the best of luck.”
http://punchng.com/dokpesi-congratulates-secondus-thanks-delegates/amp/
9 Likes 3 Shares
|Re: Raymond Dokpesi Congratulates Uche Secondus, Thanks Delegates by Beress(f): 10:21am
God is unarguably with the PDP!
To correct the mistake of 2015 is a task for all of us!
Lalasticlala
28 Likes 3 Shares
|Re: Raymond Dokpesi Congratulates Uche Secondus, Thanks Delegates by PeterObi2019(m): 10:25am
That is the spirit of sportsmanship!
Prof should follow suit
All in the interest of PDP
All in the interest of Nigeria
All in the interest of Democracy!
26 Likes 3 Shares
|Re: Raymond Dokpesi Congratulates Uche Secondus, Thanks Delegates by Oluwabusobomi(f): 10:31am
God bless bless the PDP
God bless Atiku the digital President!
25 Likes
|Re: Raymond Dokpesi Congratulates Uche Secondus, Thanks Delegates by GameGod(m): 10:35am
One person is missing, Jombojombo where are you?
|Re: Raymond Dokpesi Congratulates Uche Secondus, Thanks Delegates by LudaChriz(m): 10:35am
Good one!
All contestants must know that what is ahead is greater than what we have today!
We should all work to chase the dullard out of Aso Rock!
Then all men will smile
Atiku is ok!
15 Likes
|Re: Raymond Dokpesi Congratulates Uche Secondus, Thanks Delegates by UmuEri(m): 10:37am
Some people will not like this. Dokpesi why, why have you chosen to frustrate the haters of PDP! why?
They had wished you maintain a hardened position so that PDP will be fractionalized again, but now you have disappointed them, why?
cc:
Ngene anu mpama
(a.k.a Lorita Onochie)
20 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Raymond Dokpesi Congratulates Uche Secondus, Thanks Delegates by Mynd44: 10:42am
That's the spirit
9 Likes 3 Shares
|Re: Raymond Dokpesi Congratulates Uche Secondus, Thanks Delegates by UmuEri(m): 10:44am
Mynd44:I see some hidden PAINS. how do you cope with that?
5 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Raymond Dokpesi Congratulates Uche Secondus, Thanks Delegates by PeterObi2019(m): 10:47am
UmuEri:
Some of them have been saying Dokpesi will decamp after the convention so they will have control of AIT
God punish them zombies all
14 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Raymond Dokpesi Congratulates Uche Secondus, Thanks Delegates by uwa1(m): 10:48am
Good... This is what PDP need....
4 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Raymond Dokpesi Congratulates Uche Secondus, Thanks Delegates by Booby88(m): 10:50am
Great news!
With unity of purpose (to chase out the dullard), PDP remains the party to beat!
Atikulation is the way!
8 Likes
|Re: Raymond Dokpesi Congratulates Uche Secondus, Thanks Delegates by Oluwabusobomi(f): 10:53am
Lalasticlala this news is from the Punch
We need to balance the reportage
Let the world know that Dokpesi accept defeat contrary to the fake news being spread by the likes of Sahara Reporters and their zombies on nairaland
4 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Raymond Dokpesi Congratulates Uche Secondus, Thanks Delegates by TrueSenator(m): 10:54am
Congrats to PDP......Now be more strategic and calm the aggrieved
Nigerians are praying for you
3 Likes
|Re: Raymond Dokpesi Congratulates Uche Secondus, Thanks Delegates by mercyp001(f): 10:59am
Oluwabusobomi:Atiku2019! No shaking
2 Likes
|Re: Raymond Dokpesi Congratulates Uche Secondus, Thanks Delegates by otokx(m): 11:28am
Dokpesi never stood a chance.
|Re: Raymond Dokpesi Congratulates Uche Secondus, Thanks Delegates by dontgiveupp(f): 11:40am
|Re: Raymond Dokpesi Congratulates Uche Secondus, Thanks Delegates by dapsoneh: 11:41am
Fayose is on bench now
|Re: Raymond Dokpesi Congratulates Uche Secondus, Thanks Delegates by BruncleZuma: 11:41am
Simple, short and concise.
|Re: Raymond Dokpesi Congratulates Uche Secondus, Thanks Delegates by papascode: 11:43am
ATIKU/FAYOSE 2019
5 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Raymond Dokpesi Congratulates Uche Secondus, Thanks Delegates by Keneking: 11:43am
Great
Atiku cancel Buhari
(Strong christain candidate perhaps Catholic/ Anglican/ Methodist/ Baptist from South) to cancel Redeemed Pastor Osinbajo.
National Assembly ( PDP brethens already control)
|Re: Raymond Dokpesi Congratulates Uche Secondus, Thanks Delegates by PUSH1(m): 11:44am
We Nigerians can never take pdp serious anymore
2 Likes
|Re: Raymond Dokpesi Congratulates Uche Secondus, Thanks Delegates by Chetimah(m): 11:44am
|Re: Raymond Dokpesi Congratulates Uche Secondus, Thanks Delegates by Gkay1(m): 11:44am
it is well
|Re: Raymond Dokpesi Congratulates Uche Secondus, Thanks Delegates by Built2last: 11:44am
Way to go
In every contest there must be a winner.
There are facts you can't take away from Uche Secondus . No contestant is as experienced as he is and ye he is one of the Youngest among them.
My Candidate was Gbenga Daniels but Uche is not a bad idea. He has been state party chairman for 8 years, deputy national chairman, Acting National chairman and now chairman. He climbed the rope an well deserving.
Uche once said he prefers a young person as Nigerias president in 2019. I won't be surprised if we have a strange face from the North emerge s flag bearer.
PDP has a good way o sharing power. South West will be compensated adequately
Congratulations o PDP and let all Loosers of last night join hands in rebuilding and mobilizing.
APC before you castigate PDp and masturbate. Please organize a free and fair National convention let's see.
1 Like
|Re: Raymond Dokpesi Congratulates Uche Secondus, Thanks Delegates by osemoses1234(m): 11:45am
Bye bye to APC Dem go die
|Re: Raymond Dokpesi Congratulates Uche Secondus, Thanks Delegates by link2ok22: 11:45am
Power to the people
|Re: Raymond Dokpesi Congratulates Uche Secondus, Thanks Delegates by rattlesnake(m): 11:47am
PDP will NEVERRRRRRR RULA NAIJA AGAIN
SAI BABA
IN JESUS NAME
AMENNNNNNNNNNNNNNNN!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!
3 Likes
|Re: Raymond Dokpesi Congratulates Uche Secondus, Thanks Delegates by kings09(m): 11:47am
Observing
|Re: Raymond Dokpesi Congratulates Uche Secondus, Thanks Delegates by frankwyte: 11:48am
Good one! That's the spirit that means you guys were reading my piece on this forum. Let the ordinary Nigerians be the benefit of all politics. Prof Adeniran do same likewise, I recognise your are good but the task ahead is beyond your scope as far politics under this gov't is concerned!
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: Raymond Dokpesi Congratulates Uche Secondus, Thanks Delegates by Nonnyflex(m): 11:49am
Mortal kombat 2019 loading
|Re: Raymond Dokpesi Congratulates Uche Secondus, Thanks Delegates by money121(m): 11:49am
Ok
Awon ojelu
