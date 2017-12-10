Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Okorocha: "Tinubu Crying More Than The Bereaved; Atiku’s Departure Sad For APC" (20331 Views)

The Imo State Governor, Chief Rochas Okorocha, has said that Alhaji Atiku Abubakar resigning from the ruling All Progressives Congress was not a good development for the party.



Atiku recently defected from the APC to the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, ahead of the 2019 Presidential Election.





The Imo State Governor spoke with journalists after receiving an honorary doctorate degree at the Adekunle Ajasin University, Akungba Akoko, Ondo State on Saturday.



He however, described Abubakar as a heavyweight politician.



He said, “I have taken a holistic view of our party, it (Atiku’s exit ) is not the best because no matter how anybody thinks, Atiku carries some political weight . His leaving our party is not the best.



Okorocha, however, said that since the former Vice President had decided to move on politically by going to another political party, the APC would make amend and his (Atiku) place will be filled up accordingly.





Reacting to Tinubu’s comment on automatic ticket for Buhari, Okorocha maintained that he would support Buhari for a second term.



Okorocha said, “The (Tinubu’s) statement came to me as a surprise, come to think of it, I never referred to him. I refer to the governors of Nigeria including the PDP governors and I said only one or two of them have not joined yet.



“Since I made the statement, no governor has said something contrary to what I said. I am surprised that Asiwaju will now be speaking for the governors. He looks like somebody crying more than the bereaved.



“I did not see reason for the statement actually. But he commands my respect and I don’t want to join issue with the National Leader of my party.





“What I mentioned was for the governors and secondly what I said is support.



“The word I use is support that does not mean there will not be primary.



“Governors can only contribute only 37 votes, we still have over 5 ,000 votes up there . What I was talking about was governors.



“I was not talking about other party members . Governors alone do not determine the flagbearer of a party.



“If you recall, I said but for Buhari, I would have run for presidency of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.



“But I found in him a man credible and he still has four years term to do.



“I will allow him to complete and I will go back to my political trenches because I would still run for presidency anyhow.



“I consider myself young enough to wait until 2023 and I don’t hide my stand on any issue. But for now , my support goes to President Muhammadu Buhari.”



Okoroawusa dey craze..... 34 Likes

The President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria in 2023!



OWELLE!!!



BIRIKWAOO!!! 7 Likes





*Kneels down and does sign of the cross*



Father in heaven,

May every rat, cockroach, ant, spider, weevil,

lizard, bedbug and mosquito pursue Rochas

If he ever steps foot in Aso Rock to visit

let alone becoming President.

Father Lord, he can be when I have permanently relocated to that country in my mind.



Sunofgod:

Okoroawusa dey craze..... My friend wetin I do u?



I go report u for mods o! My friend wetin I do u?I go report u for mods o! 16 Likes

So you can fill the entire Nigeria with your statues.



It won't work. 34 Likes 1 Share

Okoroawusa:

My friend wetin I do u?

I go report u for mods o! lol. lol. 2 Likes

Okoroawusa:

The President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria in 2023!



OWELLE!!!



BIRIKWAOO!!! M ke gi okpo n'isi, you will change to nwa akpuda M ke gi okpo n'isi, you will change to nwa akpuda 10 Likes

FortifiedCity:

M ke gi okpo n'isi, you will change to nwa akpuda Afugom na inweghi respect Afugom na inweghi respect 2 Likes

FortifiedCity:





*Kneels down and does sign of the cross*



Father in heaven,

May every rat, cockroach, ant, spider, weevil,

lizard, bedbug and mosquito pursue Rochas

If he ever steps foot in Aso Rock to visit

let alone becoming President.

Father Lord, he can be when I have permanently relocated to that country in my mind.



Rochas I will be your President rather, then when I step down and relocate, you will construct a statue to honor me....Amen!!!

Have u heard of unanswered prayers? Have u heard of unanswered prayers?

Okoroawusa:



Have u heard of unanswered prayers? My prayers never go unanswered My prayers never go unanswered 2 Likes

Okoroawusa:



Afugom na inweghi respect Sorry Sir Sorry Sir

FortifiedCity:

Sorry Sir Ezigbo nwa.Were ya nwayo na Nairaland.



Inugo? Ezigbo nwa.Were ya nwayo na Nairaland.Inugo?

Apc is a camp of mad people 10 Likes

CONFUSED BUNCH OF APC

2019 knocking

Statue..

Signs of impending implosion.. 4 Likes

ok

It far from truth, if someone can measure the degree of closeness BTW Tinubu and Pmb immediately after the exit of Atiku.it is a sadomasochistic. 2 Likes

This rochas is shockingly disappointing 4 Likes

Statue governor get out first 2 Likes

I dnt understand, is he for or against tinubu and apc



This man is in a dream world, he is not in touch with reality, imagine he would still run for presidency after buhari lol 2 Likes

7 Likes

A few years ago it was the South West and South East plotting how to wrestle Nigeria from dominance by the North. Today, it is the South East and South West plotting to elongate that dominance. The northerners are truly the only smart people in Nigeria! 9 Likes

Lol

President of statues moulding council perhaps