|Okorocha: "Tinubu Crying More Than The Bereaved; Atiku’s Departure Sad For APC" by Nkemakonam62: 4:04pm
The Imo State Governor, Chief Rochas Okorocha, has said that Alhaji Atiku Abubakar resigning from the ruling All Progressives Congress was not a good development for the party.
http://dailypost.ng/2017/12/10/2019-atikus-departure-sad-apc-tinubu-crying-bereaved-okorocha/amp/
|Re: Okorocha: "Tinubu Crying More Than The Bereaved; Atiku’s Departure Sad For APC" by Sunofgod(m): 4:07pm
Okoroawusa dey craze.....
|Re: Okorocha: "Tinubu Crying More Than The Bereaved; Atiku’s Departure Sad For APC" by Okoroawusa: 4:08pm
The President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria in 2023!
OWELLE!!!
BIRIKWAOO!!!
|Re: Okorocha: "Tinubu Crying More Than The Bereaved; Atiku’s Departure Sad For APC" by FortifiedCity: 4:09pm
*Kneels down and does sign of the cross*
Father in heaven,
May every rat, cockroach, ant, spider, weevil,
lizard, bedbug and mosquito pursue Rochas
If he ever steps foot in Aso Rock to visit
let alone becoming President.
Father Lord, he can be when I have permanently relocated to that country in my mind.
Rochas I will be your President rather, then when I step down and relocate, you will construct a statue to honor me....Amen!!!
|Re: Okorocha: "Tinubu Crying More Than The Bereaved; Atiku’s Departure Sad For APC" by Okoroawusa: 4:12pm
Sunofgod:My friend wetin I do u?
I go report u for mods o!
|Re: Okorocha: "Tinubu Crying More Than The Bereaved; Atiku’s Departure Sad For APC" by Drversatile: 4:13pm
So you can fill the entire Nigeria with your statues.
It won't work.
|Re: Okorocha: "Tinubu Crying More Than The Bereaved; Atiku’s Departure Sad For APC" by mgbadike81: 4:13pm
Okoroawusa:lol.
|Re: Okorocha: "Tinubu Crying More Than The Bereaved; Atiku’s Departure Sad For APC" by FortifiedCity: 4:17pm
Okoroawusa:M ke gi okpo n'isi, you will change to nwa akpuda
|Re: Okorocha: "Tinubu Crying More Than The Bereaved; Atiku’s Departure Sad For APC" by Okoroawusa: 4:49pm
FortifiedCity:Afugom na inweghi respect
|Re: Okorocha: "Tinubu Crying More Than The Bereaved; Atiku’s Departure Sad For APC" by Okoroawusa: 4:51pm
FortifiedCity:Have u heard of unanswered prayers?
|Re: Okorocha: "Tinubu Crying More Than The Bereaved; Atiku’s Departure Sad For APC" by FortifiedCity: 4:53pm
Okoroawusa:My prayers never go unanswered
|Re: Okorocha: "Tinubu Crying More Than The Bereaved; Atiku’s Departure Sad For APC" by FortifiedCity: 4:54pm
Okoroawusa:Sorry Sir
|Re: Okorocha: "Tinubu Crying More Than The Bereaved; Atiku’s Departure Sad For APC" by ChangetheChange: 4:55pm
The Imo State Governor spoke with journalists after receiving an honorary doctorate degree at the Adekunle Ajasin University, Akungba Akoko, Ondo State on Saturday.
|Re: Okorocha: "Tinubu Crying More Than The Bereaved; Atiku’s Departure Sad For APC" by ChangetheChange: 4:56pm
Okorocha said, “The (Tinubu’s) statement came to me as a surprise, come to think of it, I never referred to him. I refer to the governors of Nigeria including the PDP governors and I said only one or two of them have not joined yet.
|Re: Okorocha: "Tinubu Crying More Than The Bereaved; Atiku’s Departure Sad For APC" by ChangetheChange: 4:57pm
If you recall, I said but for Buhari, I would have run for presidency of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.
|Re: Okorocha: "Tinubu Crying More Than The Bereaved; Atiku’s Departure Sad For APC" by Okoroawusa: 5:04pm
FortifiedCity:Ezigbo nwa.Were ya nwayo na Nairaland.
Inugo?
|Re: Okorocha: "Tinubu Crying More Than The Bereaved; Atiku’s Departure Sad For APC" by zombieHUNTER: 5:40pm
Apc is a camp of mad people
|Re: Okorocha: "Tinubu Crying More Than The Bereaved; Atiku’s Departure Sad For APC" by bedspread: 6:34pm
CONFUSED BUNCH OF APC
|Re: Okorocha: "Tinubu Crying More Than The Bereaved; Atiku’s Departure Sad For APC" by yesloaded: 6:36pm
2019 knocking
|Re: Okorocha: "Tinubu Crying More Than The Bereaved; Atiku’s Departure Sad For APC" by Xeedorf: 6:36pm
Statue..
|Re: Okorocha: "Tinubu Crying More Than The Bereaved; Atiku’s Departure Sad For APC" by AdeniyiA(m): 6:57pm
Signs of impending implosion..
|Re: Okorocha: "Tinubu Crying More Than The Bereaved; Atiku’s Departure Sad For APC" by NaijaMutant(f): 6:57pm
ok
|Re: Okorocha: "Tinubu Crying More Than The Bereaved; Atiku’s Departure Sad For APC" by economania(m): 7:24pm
It far from truth, if someone can measure the degree of closeness BTW Tinubu and Pmb immediately after the exit of Atiku.it is a sadomasochistic.
|Re: Okorocha: "Tinubu Crying More Than The Bereaved; Atiku’s Departure Sad For APC" by Northernonyenku(m): 7:51pm
This rochas is shockingly disappointing
|Re: Okorocha: "Tinubu Crying More Than The Bereaved; Atiku’s Departure Sad For APC" by EmmaOgbu(m): 8:14pm
Statue governor get out first
|Re: Okorocha: "Tinubu Crying More Than The Bereaved; Atiku’s Departure Sad For APC" by desreek9(f): 8:14pm
I dnt understand, is he for or against tinubu and apc
This man is in a dream world, he is not in touch with reality, imagine he would still run for presidency after buhari lol
|Re: Okorocha: "Tinubu Crying More Than The Bereaved; Atiku’s Departure Sad For APC" by BruncleZuma: 8:15pm
|Re: Okorocha: "Tinubu Crying More Than The Bereaved; Atiku’s Departure Sad For APC" by Dee60: 8:15pm
A few years ago it was the South West and South East plotting how to wrestle Nigeria from dominance by the North. Today, it is the South East and South West plotting to elongate that dominance. The northerners are truly the only smart people in Nigeria!
|Re: Okorocha: "Tinubu Crying More Than The Bereaved; Atiku’s Departure Sad For APC" by AntiWailer: 8:15pm
Lol
|Re: Okorocha: "Tinubu Crying More Than The Bereaved; Atiku’s Departure Sad For APC" by ChiefPiiko(m): 8:16pm
President of statues moulding council perhaps
|Re: Okorocha: "Tinubu Crying More Than The Bereaved; Atiku’s Departure Sad For APC" by AntiWailer: 8:16pm
Dee60:Fact
I am disappointed by the idiots who after shouting Northern Slaves for how many years are now Atikulating
It was never about principle. Those kids are very hungry and simply face where Belle dey.
