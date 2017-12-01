₦airaland Forum

Atiku Abubakar And Goodluck Jonathan Hug At The PDP Convention (Photo) by EdificationBoss: 5:18pm
Believe it or not, in Politics, there is no permanent friends, just permanent interests.


Here is a photo of Atiku Abubakar, just recently of APC hugging the Ex-President with smiles.


Re: Atiku Abubakar And Goodluck Jonathan Hug At The PDP Convention (Photo) by Sunofgod(m): 5:19pm
Goodluck Atiku.....not that you need it
Re: Atiku Abubakar And Goodluck Jonathan Hug At The PDP Convention (Photo) by Atiku2019: 5:19pm
We Go show them Shege 2019 come oh cheesy grin


Brb make i hang my Agbada well for 2019 cheesy

Re: Atiku Abubakar And Goodluck Jonathan Hug At The PDP Convention (Photo) by kabayomi(m): 5:20pm
[Yet the followers will kill each other online and elsewhere. Wake up my people cheesy

Re: Atiku Abubakar And Goodluck Jonathan Hug At The PDP Convention (Photo) by zombieHUNTER: 5:22pm
I see winners who will salvage Nigeria from the daura cow rearer


cool cool cool

Re: Atiku Abubakar And Goodluck Jonathan Hug At The PDP Convention (Photo) by zombieHUNTER: 5:23pm
Sunofgod:
Nice..... mama peace for vice?

They send you?
Re: Atiku Abubakar And Goodluck Jonathan Hug At The PDP Convention (Photo) by tashashiel(f): 5:24pm
I wish it could be Atiku and osinbajo 2019
Re: Atiku Abubakar And Goodluck Jonathan Hug At The PDP Convention (Photo) by Shukuakukobambi: 5:27pm
No permanent friend or enemy in politics.....only permanent interest grin

only babies cry and wail because they lost e.g Ipobs, Adeniran, Bode George, Babatope etc. Political adults shrug it off and go back to restrategize cheesy

kudos to Atikuchukwu and GEJ grin

Re: Atiku Abubakar And Goodluck Jonathan Hug At The PDP Convention (Photo) by CharlotteFlair(f): 5:31pm
Shukuakukobambi:
No permanent friend or enemy in politics.....only permanent interest grin

only babies cry and wail because they lost e.g Ipobs, Adeniran, Bode George, Babatope etc. Political adults shrug it off and go back to restrategize cheesy

kudos to Atikuchukwu and GEJ grin
Remember how the bitter buhary ignored IBB's handshake in a gathering then. Were you even born then? grin

Then he became president in 2019 and quickly threw dasuki into jail, rejected court orders to free him and yet couldn't find enough evidence to convict him!! Bitter soul! embarassed

Re: Atiku Abubakar And Goodluck Jonathan Hug At The PDP Convention (Photo) by Shukuakukobambi: 5:32pm
CharlotteFlair:
Remember how the bitter buhary ignored IBB's handshake in a gathering then. Were you even born then? grin

Tell me more mrs Methuselah? did they contest an election together? cheesy

Re: Atiku Abubakar And Goodluck Jonathan Hug At The PDP Convention (Photo) by CharlotteFlair(f): 5:34pm
Shukuakukobambi:


Tell me more mrs Methuselah? did they contest an election together? cheesy
No my son! IBB actually overthrew his government in a palace coup! grin

Re: Atiku Abubakar And Goodluck Jonathan Hug At The PDP Convention (Photo) by Shukuakukobambi: 5:39pm
CharlotteFlair:
No my son! IBB actually overthrew his government in a palace coup! grin

ok old woman. He also locked him up in prison for 3 years. so since prison is like election, I guess nnamdi kanu too will be nice enough to hug buhari after every every when he finally resurfaces from wherever he ran away to? cheesy

Re: Atiku Abubakar And Goodluck Jonathan Hug At The PDP Convention (Photo) by Rigging(m): 5:40pm
Wish Atiku wins cos power will still remain with de North till 2027. The North dictates while others follow.

Re: Atiku Abubakar And Goodluck Jonathan Hug At The PDP Convention (Photo) by CharlotteFlair(f): 5:43pm
Shukuakukobambi:


ok old woman. He also locked him up in prison for 3 years. so since prison is like election, I guess nnamdi kanu too will be nice enough to hug buhari after every every when he finally resurfaces from wherever he ran away to? cheesy
No doubt about that if fate brings them together. He is not like the bitter buhary. Even wole Soyinka whom he jailed campaigned for him grin

Re: Atiku Abubakar And Goodluck Jonathan Hug At The PDP Convention (Photo) by CharlotteFlair(f): 5:44pm
Rigging:
Wish Atiku wins cos power will still remain with de North till 2027. The North dictates while others follow.
You are very correct. Things are skewed to favor them politically. No dispute here.
Re: Atiku Abubakar And Goodluck Jonathan Hug At The PDP Convention (Photo) by Shukuakukobambi: 5:46pm
CharlotteFlair:
No doubt about that if fate brings them together. He is not like the bitter buhary. Even wole Soyinka whom he jailed campaigned for him grin

We know about Soyinka's large heart because he has proven it cheesy

the proof of the pudding is in the eating. let nnamdi resurface first before we know he didn't really mean those boastful talks of bringing buhari's head from abuja cheesy

Re: Atiku Abubakar And Goodluck Jonathan Hug At The PDP Convention (Photo) by Khd95(m): 6:12pm
I keep saying this none of them is a better choice for naija

Na the same boat all of them enter,same game,same dump reverse policies that won't benefit us
We made mouth pass this one when Buhari came on board now look where is has led us to

Re: Atiku Abubakar And Goodluck Jonathan Hug At The PDP Convention (Photo) by luxy44: 7:02pm
Buhari and his boys will brace up now. The new minimum wage will be approved soon, Buhari needs the civil service now. Kogi, Osun and Imo states should start paying workers now.

I really wish PDP could have a better candidate, Atiku is not a good alternative but he is the only northerner that can handle Buhari presently.

Re: Atiku Abubakar And Goodluck Jonathan Hug At The PDP Convention (Photo) by economania(m): 7:31pm
It seems time to deal with Atiku,we PDP knows that Buhari will finish his two terms but will want to use Atiku, so that he will not come out 2023.

Re: Atiku Abubakar And Goodluck Jonathan Hug At The PDP Convention (Photo) by pauljumbo: 7:35pm
If atiku can pay tithe his victory is sure

Re: Atiku Abubakar And Goodluck Jonathan Hug At The PDP Convention (Photo) by way2much: 8:45pm
tashashiel:
I wish it could be Atiku and osinbajo 2019

it could be now..as long as you will be the one to direct and produce the Nigerian film.
Re: Atiku Abubakar And Goodluck Jonathan Hug At The PDP Convention (Photo) by knostbrown01(m): 8:48pm
Atiku 2019.....

Re: Atiku Abubakar And Goodluck Jonathan Hug At The PDP Convention (Photo) by MIPNIG: 9:01pm
See Akpabio’s face. grin

Re: Atiku Abubakar And Goodluck Jonathan Hug At The PDP Convention (Photo) by GoroTango: 9:26pm
I like this, they should make peace and prepare for another round of humiliation at the polls
Re: Atiku Abubakar And Goodluck Jonathan Hug At The PDP Convention (Photo) by Tascom236: 9:26pm
Atiku be like "Jonah u don chop, lehme chop my own too"

Re: Atiku Abubakar And Goodluck Jonathan Hug At The PDP Convention (Photo) by wunmi590(m): 9:27pm
Good for democracy
Re: Atiku Abubakar And Goodluck Jonathan Hug At The PDP Convention (Photo) by PMBmustGo2019(f): 9:27pm
Power to the people 2019
Re: Atiku Abubakar And Goodluck Jonathan Hug At The PDP Convention (Photo) by amJoe(m): 9:27pm
Hahahaha!!!,When u can't answer university questions



https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=JoUif6PJEvk
Re: Atiku Abubakar And Goodluck Jonathan Hug At The PDP Convention (Photo) by 9jakohai(m): 9:27pm
Atiku should go and hug our baba which art in ota....
Re: Atiku Abubakar And Goodluck Jonathan Hug At The PDP Convention (Photo) by enemyofprogress: 9:27pm
See as atiku dodged his mouth odour

Re: Atiku Abubakar And Goodluck Jonathan Hug At The PDP Convention (Photo) by Appareil(m): 9:27pm
Please O, is Atiku in PDP? I thought he was now APC
Re: Atiku Abubakar And Goodluck Jonathan Hug At The PDP Convention (Photo) by englishmart(m): 9:27pm
that picture reminds me of the prodigal son

