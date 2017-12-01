₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,925,851 members, 3,962,040 topics. Date: Sunday, 10 December 2017 at 09:43 PM
Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Atiku Abubakar And Goodluck Jonathan Hug At The PDP Convention (Photo) (6157 Views)
Akeredolu Gives Tinubu A Hug At His Inauguration (Photo) / Lai Mohammed And Wike Hug At AMAA 2016 In Port Harcourt / Obasanjo & Patience Jonathan Hug At The Burial Of Umahi's Mother (Photos) (1) (2) (3) (4)
|Atiku Abubakar And Goodluck Jonathan Hug At The PDP Convention (Photo) by EdificationBoss: 5:18pm
Believe it or not, in Politics, there is no permanent friends, just permanent interests.
Here is a photo of Atiku Abubakar, just recently of APC hugging the Ex-President with smiles.
http://www.newshelmng.com/2017/12/photo-atiku-and-goodluck-jonathan.html
|Re: Atiku Abubakar And Goodluck Jonathan Hug At The PDP Convention (Photo) by Sunofgod(m): 5:19pm
Goodluck Atiku.....not that you need it
|Re: Atiku Abubakar And Goodluck Jonathan Hug At The PDP Convention (Photo) by Atiku2019: 5:19pm
We Go show them Shege 2019 come oh
Brb make i hang my Agbada well for 2019
7 Likes
|Re: Atiku Abubakar And Goodluck Jonathan Hug At The PDP Convention (Photo) by kabayomi(m): 5:20pm
[Yet the followers will kill each other online and elsewhere. Wake up my people
5 Likes
|Re: Atiku Abubakar And Goodluck Jonathan Hug At The PDP Convention (Photo) by zombieHUNTER: 5:22pm
I see winners who will salvage Nigeria from the daura cow rearer
9 Likes
|Re: Atiku Abubakar And Goodluck Jonathan Hug At The PDP Convention (Photo) by zombieHUNTER: 5:23pm
Sunofgod:
They send you?
|Re: Atiku Abubakar And Goodluck Jonathan Hug At The PDP Convention (Photo) by tashashiel(f): 5:24pm
I wish it could be Atiku and osinbajo 2019
|Re: Atiku Abubakar And Goodluck Jonathan Hug At The PDP Convention (Photo) by Shukuakukobambi: 5:27pm
No permanent friend or enemy in politics.....only permanent interest
only babies cry and wail because they lost e.g Ipobs, Adeniran, Bode George, Babatope etc. Political adults shrug it off and go back to restrategize
kudos to Atikuchukwu and GEJ
4 Likes
|Re: Atiku Abubakar And Goodluck Jonathan Hug At The PDP Convention (Photo) by CharlotteFlair(f): 5:31pm
Shukuakukobambi:Remember how the bitter buhary ignored IBB's handshake in a gathering then. Were you even born then?
Then he became president in 2019 and quickly threw dasuki into jail, rejected court orders to free him and yet couldn't find enough evidence to convict him!! Bitter soul!
12 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Atiku Abubakar And Goodluck Jonathan Hug At The PDP Convention (Photo) by Shukuakukobambi: 5:32pm
CharlotteFlair:
Tell me more mrs Methuselah? did they contest an election together?
3 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Atiku Abubakar And Goodluck Jonathan Hug At The PDP Convention (Photo) by CharlotteFlair(f): 5:34pm
Shukuakukobambi:No my son! IBB actually overthrew his government in a palace coup!
9 Likes
|Re: Atiku Abubakar And Goodluck Jonathan Hug At The PDP Convention (Photo) by Shukuakukobambi: 5:39pm
CharlotteFlair:
ok old woman. He also locked him up in prison for 3 years. so since prison is like election, I guess nnamdi kanu too will be nice enough to hug buhari after every every when he finally resurfaces from wherever he ran away to?
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: Atiku Abubakar And Goodluck Jonathan Hug At The PDP Convention (Photo) by Rigging(m): 5:40pm
Wish Atiku wins cos power will still remain with de North till 2027. The North dictates while others follow.
1 Like
|Re: Atiku Abubakar And Goodluck Jonathan Hug At The PDP Convention (Photo) by CharlotteFlair(f): 5:43pm
Shukuakukobambi:No doubt about that if fate brings them together. He is not like the bitter buhary. Even wole Soyinka whom he jailed campaigned for him
6 Likes
|Re: Atiku Abubakar And Goodluck Jonathan Hug At The PDP Convention (Photo) by CharlotteFlair(f): 5:44pm
Rigging:You are very correct. Things are skewed to favor them politically. No dispute here.
|Re: Atiku Abubakar And Goodluck Jonathan Hug At The PDP Convention (Photo) by Shukuakukobambi: 5:46pm
CharlotteFlair:
We know about Soyinka's large heart because he has proven it
the proof of the pudding is in the eating. let nnamdi resurface first before we know he didn't really mean those boastful talks of bringing buhari's head from abuja
2 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Atiku Abubakar And Goodluck Jonathan Hug At The PDP Convention (Photo) by Khd95(m): 6:12pm
I keep saying this none of them is a better choice for naija
Na the same boat all of them enter,same game,same dump reverse policies that won't benefit us
We made mouth pass this one when Buhari came on board now look where is has led us to
2 Likes
|Re: Atiku Abubakar And Goodluck Jonathan Hug At The PDP Convention (Photo) by luxy44: 7:02pm
Buhari and his boys will brace up now. The new minimum wage will be approved soon, Buhari needs the civil service now. Kogi, Osun and Imo states should start paying workers now.
I really wish PDP could have a better candidate, Atiku is not a good alternative but he is the only northerner that can handle Buhari presently.
1 Like
|Re: Atiku Abubakar And Goodluck Jonathan Hug At The PDP Convention (Photo) by economania(m): 7:31pm
It seems time to deal with Atiku,we PDP knows that Buhari will finish his two terms but will want to use Atiku, so that he will not come out 2023.
1 Like
|Re: Atiku Abubakar And Goodluck Jonathan Hug At The PDP Convention (Photo) by pauljumbo: 7:35pm
If atiku can pay tithe his victory is sure
1 Like
|Re: Atiku Abubakar And Goodluck Jonathan Hug At The PDP Convention (Photo) by way2much: 8:45pm
tashashiel:
it could be now..as long as you will be the one to direct and produce the Nigerian film.
|Re: Atiku Abubakar And Goodluck Jonathan Hug At The PDP Convention (Photo) by knostbrown01(m): 8:48pm
Atiku 2019.....
1 Like
|Re: Atiku Abubakar And Goodluck Jonathan Hug At The PDP Convention (Photo) by MIPNIG: 9:01pm
See Akpabio’s face.
1 Like
|Re: Atiku Abubakar And Goodluck Jonathan Hug At The PDP Convention (Photo) by GoroTango: 9:26pm
I like this, they should make peace and prepare for another round of humiliation at the polls
|Re: Atiku Abubakar And Goodluck Jonathan Hug At The PDP Convention (Photo) by Tascom236: 9:26pm
Atiku be like "Jonah u don chop, lehme chop my own too"
1 Like
|Re: Atiku Abubakar And Goodluck Jonathan Hug At The PDP Convention (Photo) by wunmi590(m): 9:27pm
Good for democracy
|Re: Atiku Abubakar And Goodluck Jonathan Hug At The PDP Convention (Photo) by PMBmustGo2019(f): 9:27pm
Power to the people 2019
|Re: Atiku Abubakar And Goodluck Jonathan Hug At The PDP Convention (Photo) by amJoe(m): 9:27pm
Hahahaha!!!,When u can't answer university questions
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=JoUif6PJEvk
|Re: Atiku Abubakar And Goodluck Jonathan Hug At The PDP Convention (Photo) by 9jakohai(m): 9:27pm
Atiku should go and hug our baba which art in ota....
|Re: Atiku Abubakar And Goodluck Jonathan Hug At The PDP Convention (Photo) by enemyofprogress: 9:27pm
See as atiku dodged his mouth odour
1 Like
|Re: Atiku Abubakar And Goodluck Jonathan Hug At The PDP Convention (Photo) by Appareil(m): 9:27pm
Please O, is Atiku in PDP? I thought he was now APC
|Re: Atiku Abubakar And Goodluck Jonathan Hug At The PDP Convention (Photo) by englishmart(m): 9:27pm
that picture reminds me of the prodigal son
Brt Buses: A Time Bomb! / Fashola Returns Thisday Award / Nigeria Is 48 Years Old Today: Happy or Sad?
Viewing this topic: jadakiss213(m), Jones4190, airsaylongcon, mufasapapasanta(m), macfako(m), akaynezi, Awedman, eventsms(m), geekybabe(f), fongee, kickman(m), elyte89, jaybanky(m), Fairsoul, ebaye27, kogiguy(m), Oluwason(m), Unibless, fairprince(m), intellisense, dontee2015(m), musb92yahooco, realtemi(m), Antartic, usmannasarawa, lilmax(m), Miracle4Sure, Seyitosino(m), kpumpey, EGDesignz(m), norriswood(m), yeahh(m), maestrojay(m), obailala(m), y2kaustin(m), 234mart(m), CECEOO, creatorsverse(m), leyte(m), supremsuccess(m), adeSoft2yk, babyfaceafrica, senator2b, DATMAT(m), verygudbadguy(m), Maksol(m), Israeluc95, venoc200(m), Stan642, qoudous(m), 7Alexander(m), anigbajumo(m), EDSONSMITH(m), Daddykaykes, obaataaokpaewu, Rencent(m), Godian45(m), handsomeclouds(m), Fidelmalek(m), 0955eb027(m), endemophy, abbaapple, uzokingn(m), Donbosco22, yinkus204(m), DrGabbi(m), megacity, konkonbilo(m), Osisiogu2k4(m), drstan(m), PresidentBuBu, rollexsmith, uchbiz, abid4akin(m), ofwest47, ernesco0816517, Kitequincy, CrazyG, Fadelex(m), Horjondi(m), Abeyjide, gbadexy(m), ohepo2020(m), Blackbelly(m), Vinx4Christ(m), Adeyinka12(m), Siki355(m), JayBeeu, abdul4sunnah(m), modath(f), eaglez(m), fulauz(m), Kingsleyphy(m), petsarena, AleAirHub(m), Tecno66, KANTE, Jermat20(m), frankmoney(m), kitchen(m), dignity33, idealsico(m), DoTheNeedful, Studs, chukwurah12345(m), Zlatimi, Enosa1(m), INTROVERT(f), mataustin, Donshemzy1234, k2039(m), richkal(m), needy, dipoley2k(f), IyayiSon(m) and 194 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 10