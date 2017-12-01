Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Atiku Abubakar And Goodluck Jonathan Hug At The PDP Convention (Photo) (6157 Views)

Akeredolu Gives Tinubu A Hug At His Inauguration (Photo) / Lai Mohammed And Wike Hug At AMAA 2016 In Port Harcourt / Obasanjo & Patience Jonathan Hug At The Burial Of Umahi's Mother (Photos) (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (Reply) (Go Down)







Here is a photo of Atiku Abubakar, just recently of APC hugging the Ex-President with smiles.





http://www.newshelmng.com/2017/12/photo-atiku-and-goodluck-jonathan.html Believe it or not, in Politics, there is no permanent friends, just permanent interests.Here is a photo of Atiku Abubakar, just recently of APC hugging the Ex-President with smiles.

Goodluck Atiku.....not that you need it

We Go show them Shege 2019 come oh





Brb make i hang my Agbada well for 2019 7 Likes

[Yet the followers will kill each other online and elsewhere. Wake up my people 5 Likes







I see winners who will salvage Nigeria from the daura cow rearer 9 Likes

Sunofgod:

Nice..... mama peace for vice?

They send you? They send you?

I wish it could be Atiku and osinbajo 2019





only babies cry and wail because they lost e.g Ipobs, Adeniran, Bode George, Babatope etc. Political adults shrug it off and go back to restrategize



kudos to Atikuchukwu and GEJ No permanent friend or enemy in politics.....only permanent interestonly babies cry and wail because they lost e.g Ipobs, Adeniran, Bode George, Babatope etc. Political adults shrug it off and go back to restrategizekudos to Atikuchukwu and GEJ 4 Likes

Shukuakukobambi:

No permanent friend or enemy in politics.....only permanent interest



only babies cry and wail because they lost e.g Ipobs, Adeniran, Bode George, Babatope etc. Political adults shrug it off and go back to restrategize



kudos to Atikuchukwu and GEJ Remember how the bitter buhary ignored IBB's handshake in a gathering then. Were you even born then?



Then he became president in 2019 and quickly threw dasuki into jail, rejected court orders to free him and yet couldn't find enough evidence to convict him!! Bitter soul! Remember how the bitter buhary ignored IBB's handshake in a gathering then. Were you even born then?Then he became president in 2019 and quickly threw dasuki into jail, rejected court orders to free him and yet couldn't find enough evidence to convict him!! Bitter soul! 12 Likes 1 Share

CharlotteFlair:

Remember how the bitter buhary ignored IBB's handshake in a gathering then. Were you even born then?

Tell me more mrs Methuselah? did they contest an election together? Tell me more mrs Methuselah? did they contest an election together? 3 Likes 1 Share

Shukuakukobambi:





Tell me more mrs Methuselah? did they contest an election together? No my son! IBB actually overthrew his government in a palace coup! No my son! IBB actually overthrew his government in a palace coup! 9 Likes

CharlotteFlair:

No my son! IBB actually overthrew his government in a palace coup!

ok old woman. He also locked him up in prison for 3 years. so since prison is like election, I guess nnamdi kanu too will be nice enough to hug buhari after every every when he finally resurfaces from wherever he ran away to? ok old woman. He also locked him up in prison for 3 years. so since prison is like election, I guess nnamdi kanu too will be nice enough to hug buhari after every every when he finally resurfaces from wherever he ran away to? 1 Like 1 Share

Wish Atiku wins cos power will still remain with de North till 2027. The North dictates while others follow. 1 Like

Shukuakukobambi:





ok old woman. He also locked him up in prison for 3 years. so since prison is like election, I guess nnamdi kanu too will be nice enough to hug buhari after every every when he finally resurfaces from wherever he ran away to? No doubt about that if fate brings them together. He is not like the bitter buhary. Even wole Soyinka whom he jailed campaigned for him No doubt about that if fate brings them together. He is not like the bitter buhary. Even wole Soyinka whom he jailed campaigned for him 6 Likes

Rigging:

Wish Atiku wins cos power will still remain with de North till 2027. The North dictates while others follow. You are very correct. Things are skewed to favor them politically. No dispute here. You are very correct. Things are skewed to favor them politically. No dispute here.

CharlotteFlair:

No doubt about that if fate brings them together. He is not like the bitter buhary. Even wole Soyinka whom he jailed campaigned for him

We know about Soyinka's large heart because he has proven it



the proof of the pudding is in the eating. let nnamdi resurface first before we know he didn't really mean those boastful talks of bringing buhari's head from abuja We know about Soyinka's large heart because he has proven itthe proof of the pudding is in the eating. let nnamdi resurface first before we know he didn't really mean those boastful talks of bringing buhari's head from abuja 2 Likes 1 Share





Na the same boat all of them enter,same game,same dump reverse policies that won't benefit us

We made mouth pass this one when Buhari came on board now look where is has led us to I keep saying this none of them is a better choice for naijaNa the same boat all of them enter,same game,same dump reverse policies that won't benefit usWe made mouth pass this one when Buhari came on board now look where is has led us to 2 Likes

Buhari and his boys will brace up now. The new minimum wage will be approved soon, Buhari needs the civil service now. Kogi, Osun and Imo states should start paying workers now.



I really wish PDP could have a better candidate, Atiku is not a good alternative but he is the only northerner that can handle Buhari presently. 1 Like

It seems time to deal with Atiku,we PDP knows that Buhari will finish his two terms but will want to use Atiku, so that he will not come out 2023. 1 Like

If atiku can pay tithe his victory is sure 1 Like

tashashiel:

I wish it could be Atiku and osinbajo 2019

it could be now..as long as you will be the one to direct and produce the Nigerian film. it could be now..as long as you will be the one to direct and produce the Nigerian film.

Atiku 2019..... 1 Like

See Akpabio’s face. 1 Like

I like this, they should make peace and prepare for another round of humiliation at the polls

Atiku be like "Jonah u don chop, lehme chop my own too" 1 Like

Good for democracy

Power to the people 2019









https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=JoUif6PJEvk Hahahaha!!!,When u can't answer university questions

Atiku should go and hug our baba which art in ota....

See as atiku dodged his mouth odour 1 Like

Please O, is Atiku in PDP? I thought he was now APC