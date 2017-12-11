Nairaland Forum / Science/Technology / Phones / Telcos Lose 14.3 Million Subscribers In 10 Months (1988 Views)

14.3 million active network users have been lost within 10 months as active mobile subscription from 9mobile, MTN, Glo and Airtel crashed from 154.7 million in January to 140.4 million in October, 2017.



MTN and 9mobile lost 11,528,125 and 3,400,894 subscribers respectively as Airtel and Globacom gained 422,925 and 190,031, accordingly between January to October.



As a result of the deduction of subscribers from 9mobile and MTN base from January to October 2017, MTN and 9mobile lost about 27.32 billion potential voice revenue within the 10 months period under review.



The porting activities experienced by telecommunications service providers in October fell to 19,419 from 33,504 recorded in the month of September.



In terms of outgoing porting, 9mobile lost 3,088 subscribers to other network providers; MTN lost 2,777 subscribers; Globacom lost 2,409 subscribers; while 1,432 subscribers left Airtel, making a total of 9,706 porting activities.



What do you expect when the top losers stylishly increase data and voice plan

Sorry for derailing. I just wanna ask this harmless question. Where is TSTV?





Apparently, nothing works in this country. Not the educational system, not the Government, not even Broadcast systems 3 Likes 1 Share









I want to give a shout-out to glo.... Una too much!

Same thing will happen to Globacom soon.









Very stupidly slow network.





You buy a 4gb plan for one month and you'd only be able to use 100mb before the slurry nonsense expires.





Useless people. 4 Likes 1 Share

Poor services noni....

Glo be acting like d best network





We do not anticipate any improvement in the near future. Sad realities.









www.virtualaccountant.ng This is not unconnected to the harsh business environment. Alot of people have reduced from carrying 2 or more phones/simcard to just 1.We do not anticipate any improvement in the near future. Sad realities. 3 Likes 1 Share

TELCOM COMPANIES R NOT D PROBLEM, BUT D CRIMINALS IN GOVT WHO HAVE BETRAYED DER OWN PPLE ALONG WITH DIS COMPANIES TO RIP OFF NIGERIANS 1 Like

KushyKush:

Sorry for derailing. I just wanna ask this harmless question. Where is TSTV? Been wondering too



This mumu people no get better manager.



No publicity at all since Been wondering tooThis mumu people no get better manager.No publicity at all since

Luukasz:

TSTV will get better when the time comes, just that you foolish Nigerians who prefer to use foreign products rather than our very own wont give it time

D GUY ASKED A HARMLESS QUESTION, N U CHOOSE TO INSULT HIM INSTEAD. DER IS SOMETIME FUNDAMENTALLY WRONG WITH U. D GUY ASKED A HARMLESS QUESTION, N U CHOOSE TO INSULT HIM INSTEAD. DER IS SOMETIME FUNDAMENTALLY WRONG WITH U. 4 Likes

Luukasz:

TSTV will get better when the time comes, just that you foolish Nigerians who prefer to use foreign products rather than our very own wont give it time 1 Like

eezeribe:

Buhari why

Lol u no well. Which one concern bubu Lol u no well. Which one concern bubu

KushyKush:

Sorry for derailing. I just wanna ask this harmless question. Where is TSTV?





Apparently, nothing works in this country. Not the educational system, not the Government, not even Broadcast systems Waiting for buhari to stepdown '' Waiting for buhari to stepdown ''

Hmm to subscribe now na war oo. Infact thats why i dont engage in ewars. I ve come to understand that anyone who can buy a smartphone and sub at d same time deserves my respect coz i know how much i spend on mtn data monthly...

If u go to US, Canada, UK, Australia, etc embassies in Nigeria, u will understand why this news is so....Nigerians are running away from Nigeria en mass since late 2015 because of increased hardship

Welrez:

I want to give a shout-out to glo.... Una too much! glo na criminal network ..big data but the poorest of service.. stop deceiving people .I be old glo subscribers... their dirty tricks no work again, people don wise. when it comes to browsng ,their signal, when e full is the most weakest and useless in Africa.. I'm angry as I'm typing this uploading and downloading takes forever even on full signal. rubbish. glo na criminal network ..big data but the poorest of service.. stop deceiving people .I be old glo subscribers... their dirty tricks no work again, people don wise. when it comes to browsng ,their signal, when e full is the most weakest and useless in Africa.. I'm angry as I'm typing thisuploading and downloading takes forever even on full signal. rubbish. 1 Like

buchilino:





D GUY ASKED A HARMLESS QUESTION, N U CHOOSE TO INSULT HIM INSTEAD. DER IS SOMETIME FUNDAMENTALLY WRONG WITH U. That 1 pain am That 1 pain am

SalamRushdie:

A alot of factors might be responsible but the primary remains the poor leadership of Buhari has made most Nigerians some of the poorest people on the planet that many people are no longer able to sustains two phone lines conveniently again , another reason is that life expectancy under Buhari is so low and mortality rate so high that many GSM Subscribers have lost their lives to hardship, lack of health care , poor security , human abuse and extrajudicial executions all of which are hallmarks of the very disorganised govt we currently have. aside the reasons u gave, Nigerians are fleeing Nigeria en mass as if there is civil war in Nigeria since Buhari came into power.



If Nigerians make the mistake of re-electing Buhari for 2nd tenure, Nigeria will be a horrible country to live for the next 4 or more years.





In the interest of Nigerians, Buhari should plz not contest plz aside the reasons u gave, Nigerians are fleeing Nigeria en mass as if there is civil war in Nigeria since Buhari came into power.If Nigerians make the mistake of re-electing Buhari for 2nd tenure, Nigeria will be a horrible country to live for the next 4 or more years.In the interest of Nigerians, Buhari should plz not contest plz 2 Likes

SILVA112:

That 1 pain am EXHIBITION OF MORE FOOLISHNESS EXHIBITION OF MORE FOOLISHNESS

The situation is even worse than presented by the OP. Many Telco related companies are in deep financial crisis. A Telecom company I know gradually over the year sacked all their well paid staff in operations Dept without reason and replaced them with fresh graduates and interns cos they can't pay 6 figure salaries anymore. Even in the SBC were I work, I happened to come across nearly 50 names that would be dropped this December while poking my nose in my boss files. Worst part is some of them are my friends but I just can't bring myself to call them and tell them.



That's why when people say Buhari for 2019 I feel an irresistible urge to strangle them or get a gun and shoot them. 3 Likes 2 Shares

firstolalekan:

Same thing will happen to Globacom soon.









Very stupidly slow network.





You buy a 4gb plan for one month and you'd only be able to use 100mb before the slurry nonsense expires.





Useless people.



where do you live pls? Am more worried how my mb vanishes and you're talking about slow network... where do you live pls? Am more worried how my mb vanishes and you're talking about slow network...

firstolalekan:

Same thing will happen to Globacom soon.









Very stupidly slow network.





You buy a 4gb plan for one month and you'd only be able to use 100mb before the slurry nonsense expires.





Useless people. utterly useless network. they like deceiving people with big unusable data !airtel with even two bar is a whole lot better and gives plenty of useful bonus too. try it and see.I don pack glo put one side since.. stupid lot utterly useless network. they like deceiving people with big unusable data !airtel with even two bar is a whole lot better and gives plenty of useful bonus too. try it and see.I don pack glo put one side since..stupid lot 1 Like 1 Share

Who did they lose them to?