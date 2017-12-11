₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Telcos Lose 14.3 Million Subscribers In 10 Months by InternetGenius(m): 10:52pm On Dec 10
Nigeria Communications Commission (NCC) statistics subscribers under the GSM category shows that 14.3 million active network users have been lost within 10 months as active mobile subscription from 9mobile, MTN, Glo and Airtel crashed from 154.7 million in January to 140.4 million in October, 2017.
MTN and 9mobile lost 11,528,125 and 3,400,894 subscribers respectively as Airtel and Globacom gained 422,925 and 190,031, accordingly between January to October.
As a result of the deduction of subscribers from 9mobile and MTN base from January to October 2017, MTN and 9mobile lost about 27.32 billion potential voice revenue within the 10 months period under review.
The porting activities experienced by telecommunications service providers in October fell to 19,419 from 33,504 recorded in the month of September.
In terms of outgoing porting, 9mobile lost 3,088 subscribers to other network providers; MTN lost 2,777 subscribers; Globacom lost 2,409 subscribers; while 1,432 subscribers left Airtel, making a total of 9,706 porting activities.
Cc: lalasticlala
Source: https://prexblog.com/telcos-lose-14-3-million-subscribers-in-10-months/
|Re: Telcos Lose 14.3 Million Subscribers In 10 Months by asuustrike2009: 7:23am
What do you expect when the top losers stylishly increase data and voice plan
|Re: Telcos Lose 14.3 Million Subscribers In 10 Months by KushyKush: 7:28am
Sorry for derailing. I just wanna ask this harmless question. Where is TSTV?
Apparently, nothing works in this country. Not the educational system, not the Government, not even Broadcast systems
|Re: Telcos Lose 14.3 Million Subscribers In 10 Months by Uchenaija: 7:28am
Seriously
|Re: Telcos Lose 14.3 Million Subscribers In 10 Months by Welrez(m): 7:31am
I want to give a shout-out to glo.... Una too much!
|Re: Telcos Lose 14.3 Million Subscribers In 10 Months by firstolalekan(m): 7:34am
Same thing will happen to Globacom soon.
Very stupidly slow network.
You buy a 4gb plan for one month and you'd only be able to use 100mb before the slurry nonsense expires.
Useless people.
|Re: Telcos Lose 14.3 Million Subscribers In 10 Months by dayleke(m): 7:34am
Poor services noni....
|Re: Telcos Lose 14.3 Million Subscribers In 10 Months by briggz09(m): 7:34am
Glo be acting like d best network
|Re: Telcos Lose 14.3 Million Subscribers In 10 Months by Virtualaccounts: 7:35am
This is not unconnected to the harsh business environment. Alot of people have reduced from carrying 2 or more phones/simcard to just 1.
We do not anticipate any improvement in the near future. Sad realities.
|Re: Telcos Lose 14.3 Million Subscribers In 10 Months by buchilino(m): 7:36am
TELCOM COMPANIES R NOT D PROBLEM, BUT D CRIMINALS IN GOVT WHO HAVE BETRAYED DER OWN PPLE ALONG WITH DIS COMPANIES TO RIP OFF NIGERIANS
|Re: Telcos Lose 14.3 Million Subscribers In 10 Months by firstolalekan(m): 7:38am
KushyKush:Been wondering too
This mumu people no get better manager.
No publicity at all since
|Re: Telcos Lose 14.3 Million Subscribers In 10 Months by buchilino(m): 7:39am
Luukasz:
D GUY ASKED A HARMLESS QUESTION, N U CHOOSE TO INSULT HIM INSTEAD. DER IS SOMETIME FUNDAMENTALLY WRONG WITH U.
|Re: Telcos Lose 14.3 Million Subscribers In 10 Months by firstolalekan(m): 7:39am
Luukasz:
|Re: Telcos Lose 14.3 Million Subscribers In 10 Months by blackpanda: 7:40am
eezeribe:
Lol u no well. Which one concern bubu
|Re: Telcos Lose 14.3 Million Subscribers In 10 Months by SILVA112(m): 7:41am
KushyKush:Waiting for buhari to stepdown ''
|Re: Telcos Lose 14.3 Million Subscribers In 10 Months by Abudu2000(m): 7:43am
Hmm to subscribe now na war oo. Infact thats why i dont engage in ewars. I ve come to understand that anyone who can buy a smartphone and sub at d same time deserves my respect coz i know how much i spend on mtn data monthly...
|Re: Telcos Lose 14.3 Million Subscribers In 10 Months by humilitypays(m): 7:43am
If u go to US, Canada, UK, Australia, etc embassies in Nigeria, u will understand why this news is so....Nigerians are running away from Nigeria en mass since late 2015 because of increased hardship
|Re: Telcos Lose 14.3 Million Subscribers In 10 Months by ruffDiamond: 7:43am
Welrez:glo na criminal network ..big data but the poorest of service.. stop deceiving people .I be old glo subscribers... their dirty tricks no work again, people don wise. when it comes to browsng ,their signal, when e full is the most weakest and useless in Africa.. I'm angry as I'm typing this uploading and downloading takes forever even on full signal. rubbish.
|Re: Telcos Lose 14.3 Million Subscribers In 10 Months by SILVA112(m): 7:43am
buchilino:That 1 pain am
|Re: Telcos Lose 14.3 Million Subscribers In 10 Months by humilitypays(m): 7:48am
SalamRushdie:aside the reasons u gave, Nigerians are fleeing Nigeria en mass as if there is civil war in Nigeria since Buhari came into power.
If Nigerians make the mistake of re-electing Buhari for 2nd tenure, Nigeria will be a horrible country to live for the next 4 or more years.
In the interest of Nigerians, Buhari should plz not contest plz
|Re: Telcos Lose 14.3 Million Subscribers In 10 Months by buchilino(m): 7:49am
SILVA112:EXHIBITION OF MORE FOOLISHNESS
|Re: Telcos Lose 14.3 Million Subscribers In 10 Months by UfuomaUN(m): 7:50am
The situation is even worse than presented by the OP. Many Telco related companies are in deep financial crisis. A Telecom company I know gradually over the year sacked all their well paid staff in operations Dept without reason and replaced them with fresh graduates and interns cos they can't pay 6 figure salaries anymore. Even in the SBC were I work, I happened to come across nearly 50 names that would be dropped this December while poking my nose in my boss files. Worst part is some of them are my friends but I just can't bring myself to call them and tell them.
That's why when people say Buhari for 2019 I feel an irresistible urge to strangle them or get a gun and shoot them.
|Re: Telcos Lose 14.3 Million Subscribers In 10 Months by Boleyndynasty2(f): 7:53am
firstolalekan:
where do you live pls? Am more worried how my mb vanishes and you're talking about slow network...
|Re: Telcos Lose 14.3 Million Subscribers In 10 Months by ruffDiamond: 7:56am
firstolalekan:utterly useless network. they like deceiving people with big unusable data !airtel with even two bar is a whole lot better and gives plenty of useful bonus too. try it and see.I don pack glo put one side since..stupid lot
|Re: Telcos Lose 14.3 Million Subscribers In 10 Months by oseiwe(m): 8:00am
Who did they lose them to?
|Re: Telcos Lose 14.3 Million Subscribers In 10 Months by firstolalekan(m): 8:06am
Boleyndynasty2:Where I live doesn't matter.
A good network should have a good coverage.Glo lacks that greatly.
For your question, I live in Nigeria.
