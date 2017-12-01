₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Truck Climbs On Man's Car While Travelling, Crushes Him To Death (Graphic Photos by ChangeIsCostant: 5:38am
This is very sad. A young man who was traveling to Bauchi state never made it there alive following a ghastly motor accident which killed him on the spot. A truck conveying goods crashed with the victim's car as it climbed on top of it - crushing and killing the man on the spot.
His corpse has been reportedly evacuated to the mortuary after other motorists and road users arrived the scene.
May his soul rest in peace.
Source; https://www.nationalhelm.co/2017/12/young-man-crushed-death-truck-climbed-car-travelling-photos.html
|Re: Truck Climbs On Man's Car While Travelling, Crushes Him To Death (Graphic Photos by LilSmith55(m): 5:40am
God, just 11 days in this December, and many life has been lost.... God Protect us and our Family from danger of life
|Re: Truck Climbs On Man's Car While Travelling, Crushes Him To Death (Graphic Photos by LilSmith55(m): 5:41am
ChangeIsCostant:
Mtcheeeeew, u open post u carry FTC again..... Na una type get Robert Mugabe's brain
|Re: Truck Climbs On Man's Car While Travelling, Crushes Him To Death (Graphic Photos by Redhot111(m): 5:42am
If he is yet to be identified, how were you then able to get that second pix? Cos Dat particular one was certainly not taken from the scene of the accident
|Re: Truck Climbs On Man's Car While Travelling, Crushes Him To Death (Graphic Photos by princeade86(m): 5:46am
in the remaining of dis year, God wil protect us in Jesus name.
|Re: Truck Climbs On Man's Car While Travelling, Crushes Him To Death (Graphic Photos by iAudio: 5:52am
LilSmith55:
We are talking of sad news of death and you are here dragging first to comment.
To topic, if the guy was on seat belt he may not have died.
R. I. P.
|Re: Truck Climbs On Man's Car While Travelling, Crushes Him To Death (Graphic Photos by ipobarecriminals: 5:57am
odun nlo sopin oo baba.Fi so re so wa oo t'omo t'omo,ohun ti o pa wa lekun o lodun titun maje ku o sele si wa o baba.Maje ki ko owo leri so kun.......Mercy Lord
|Re: Truck Climbs On Man's Car While Travelling, Crushes Him To Death (Graphic Photos by hendrixxx(m): 6:11am
a
|Re: Truck Climbs On Man's Car While Travelling, Crushes Him To Death (Graphic Photos by legendary4luv(m): 6:16am
RIP to him!!! so sad
|Re: Truck Climbs On Man's Car While Travelling, Crushes Him To Death (Graphic Photos by cummando(m): 6:30am
Rip man
E pain me..
Dear Lord , no let me use my money buy wetin go kill me o. If na motor please send thieves make dem come steal am.
If na building no let me build am
But if na beer...lord leave me like that.
|Re: Truck Climbs On Man's Car While Travelling, Crushes Him To Death (Graphic Photos by Jibril659: 6:47am
Redhot111:could be from his phone?
|Re: Truck Climbs On Man's Car While Travelling, Crushes Him To Death (Graphic Photos by zinachidi(m): 6:49am
Redhot111:oshey, FBI
|Re: Truck Climbs On Man's Car While Travelling, Crushes Him To Death (Graphic Photos by Pierohandsome: 6:54am
iAudio:what has seat belt got do with this kind of accident? Somebody was crushed, what changes would seat belt bring
|Re: Truck Climbs On Man's Car While Travelling, Crushes Him To Death (Graphic Photos by ChangeIsCostant: 10:12am
lalasticlala
|Re: Truck Climbs On Man's Car While Travelling, Crushes Him To Death (Graphic Photos by chuks34(m): 11:45am
this is ridiculous
i shall not die untimely
i shall live to the fullest of Gods plan for me
|Re: Truck Climbs On Man's Car While Travelling, Crushes Him To Death (Graphic Photos by bentlywills(m): 11:45am
God save us from untimely death
|Re: Truck Climbs On Man's Car While Travelling, Crushes Him To Death (Graphic Photos by UNIQUEISRAEL(m): 11:45am
Ah, Lord... I plead for mercy!!
|Re: Truck Climbs On Man's Car While Travelling, Crushes Him To Death (Graphic Photos by Wizberg12(m): 11:45am
it's pitiable
|Re: Truck Climbs On Man's Car While Travelling, Crushes Him To Death (Graphic Photos by YoungMILITANT(m): 11:47am
Lord Have mercy on us!
|Re: Truck Climbs On Man's Car While Travelling, Crushes Him To Death (Graphic Photos by chinawapz(m): 11:47am
December and Death is like 5&6. God protection on us all IJN(Amen)
|Re: Truck Climbs On Man's Car While Travelling, Crushes Him To Death (Graphic Photos by smithsydny(m): 11:47am
O Lord guide me as I travel home
|Re: Truck Climbs On Man's Car While Travelling, Crushes Him To Death (Graphic Photos by handsomeclouds(m): 11:47am
Jibril659:And there were no contacts on the phone?
|Re: Truck Climbs On Man's Car While Travelling, Crushes Him To Death (Graphic Photos by yeyeboi(m): 11:48am
LilSmith55:
Amen
|Re: Truck Climbs On Man's Car While Travelling, Crushes Him To Death (Graphic Photos by gunners160(m): 11:49am
menh this is so bad.. Young man handsome man put to rest just few days to end of the year.. Menh na grace dey keep us ooo not race...
|Re: Truck Climbs On Man's Car While Travelling, Crushes Him To Death (Graphic Photos by Daboomb: 11:49am
Redhot111:
A dead man cant identify himself, if he was the ony one in the vehicle!
An "identification" refers to Name & Address, not just photo.
Just wondering, was that a Dangotte Truck again!?
|Re: Truck Climbs On Man's Car While Travelling, Crushes Him To Death (Graphic Photos by Daboomb: 11:52am
Pierohandsome:
Like Seriously!
All these internet boys of today nor get sheeshee sense at all.
Maybe the seat belt will turn ot "Ejector Parachute"?
I am sure even the seatbelt would have follow die.
|Re: Truck Climbs On Man's Car While Travelling, Crushes Him To Death (Graphic Photos by webngnews: 11:53am
Sad
|Re: Truck Climbs On Man's Car While Travelling, Crushes Him To Death (Graphic Photos by loadedvibes: 11:53am
Chai.. person go use e money buy motor.. Him go come die inside nawa o.. rip
|Re: Truck Climbs On Man's Car While Travelling, Crushes Him To Death (Graphic Photos by ndat(m): 11:53am
Naija self tire meoooo, u get money buy car... accident, u get money build house.....building collapse, u get money marry wife....wife stab
