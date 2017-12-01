Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Truck Climbs On Man's Car While Travelling, Crushes Him To Death (Graphic Photos (4292 Views)

His corpse has been reportedly evacuated to the mortuary after other motorists and road users arrived the scene.



May his soul rest in peace.



God, just 11 days in this December, and many life has been lost.... God Protect us and our Family from danger of life 4 Likes

If he is yet to be identified, how were you then able to get that second pix? Cos Dat particular one was certainly not taken from the scene of the accident 2 Likes

in the remaining of dis year, God wil protect us in Jesus name. 3 Likes

We are talking of sad news of death and you are here dragging first to comment.



To topic, if the guy was on seat belt he may not have died.



R. I. P. We are talking of sad news of death and you are here dragging first to comment.To topic, if the guy was on seat belt he may not have died.R. I. P. 4 Likes

odun nlo sopin oo baba.Fi so re so wa oo t'omo t'omo,ohun ti o pa wa lekun o lodun titun maje ku o sele si wa o baba.Maje ki ko owo leri so kun.......Mercy Lord 2 Likes

RIP to him!!! so sad

Rip man

E pain me..



Dear Lord , no let me use my money buy wetin go kill me o. If na motor please send thieves make dem come steal am.

If na building no let me build am





But if na beer...lord leave me like that. 1 Like

If he is yet to be identified, how were you then able to get that second pix? Cos Dat particular one was certainly not taken from the scene of the accident could be from his phone? could be from his phone? 1 Like

If he is yet to be identified, how were you then able to get that second pix? Cos Dat particular one was certainly not taken from the scene of the accident oshey, FBI oshey, FBI

We are talking of sad news of death and you are here dragging first to comment.



To topic, if the guy was on seat belt he may not have died.



R. I. P. what has seat belt got do with this kind of accident? Somebody was crushed, what changes would seat belt bring what has seat belt got do with this kind of accident? Somebody was crushed, what changes would seat belt bring 2 Likes

this is ridiculous



i shall not die untimely

i shall live to the fullest of Gods plan for me

God save us from untimely death 1 Like

Ah, Lord... I plead for mercy!!

it's pitiable

Lord Have mercy on us!

December and Death is like 5&6. God protection on us all IJN(Amen)

O Lord guide me as I travel home

could be from his phone? And there were no contacts on the phone? And there were no contacts on the phone?

God, just 11 days in this December, and many life has been lost.... God Protect us and our Family from danger of life



Amen Amen

menh this is so bad.. Young man handsome man put to rest just few days to end of the year.. Menh na grace dey keep us ooo not race...

If he is yet to be identified, how were you then able to get that second pix? Cos Dat particular one was certainly not taken from the scene of the accident



A dead man cant identify himself, if he was the ony one in the vehicle!



An "identification" refers to Name & Address, not just photo.



Just wondering, was that a Dangotte Truck again!?

what has seat belt got do with this kind of accident? Somebody was crushed, what changes would seat belt bring

Like Seriously!

All these internet boys of today nor get sheeshee sense at all.





Maybe the seat belt will turn ot "Ejector Parachute"?

I am sure even the seatbelt would have follow die.

Sad

Chai.. person go use e money buy motor.. Him go come die inside nawa o.. rip