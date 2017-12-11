Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Crime / Lagos Baale Crushes Wife To Death With Jeep (4266 Views)

A traditional ruler in Ise Town , Ibeju Lekki, Lagos State, Taibu Ogunbanjo , is currently cooling his heels in police custody for allegedly crushing his wife to death .



The baale runs a block -moulding factory at Folu , a community in Ibeju Lekki.



PUNCH Metro learnt that Taibu and his wife , Rotimi Ogunbanjo , got married three years ago, but the marriage had been fraught with misunderstanding and fights .



On Thursday , December 7 , 2017 , the couple reportedly had a disagreement . After the altercation, Rotimi was said to have gone to the baale ’ s factory and damaged some blocks on the premises .



Taibu reportedly entered his Toyota Highlander , and was driving out of the premises in anger when he knocked down his wife .



A community leader, who identified himself simply as Akinsipe, said the wife died on the spot, adding that the corpse had been deposited at the Epe General Hospital.



He said , “ He (Taibu ) is the baale of the community. He and his wife had been having issues since they got married . I did not know what actually happened between them on that day, but I learnt that they had a disagreement in the morning .



“ She went to his block factory and destroyed some blocks arranged on the premises . He entered his vehicle angrily and as he was driving out of the premises , the wife tried to stop him . He hit her and she died on the spot. ”



Akinsipe stated that the matter was reported at the Akodo Police Station , adding that the baale had been arrested.



A police source told our correspondent that the suspect’ s family reported at the police station that the death resulted from an accident .



The source said , “ The baale and the woman got married three years ago without a child and they had been having disagreements . On that particular day, she destroyed some blocks at the industry . The man became angry and as he was driving out, he crushed her with his vehicle on the factory premises .



“ The relations of the suspect have said that it was a case of an accident . But looking at the circumstances surrounding the incident , the accident claim is untenable.



“ He could not have lost control of the vehicle on the premises as a result of speeding. There is a limit to the speed the car can go on the premises . ”



The Lagos State Police Public Relations Officer , SP Chike Oti , who confirmed Rotimi’ s death , said the command would investigate the matter to unravel the motive behind the

baale ’ s action.



He said , “We are investigating the matter to find out what transpired between the man and his wife before the incident happened . They were having family issues , which led the woman to the block industry to destroy things.



“ We want to know whether what the man did was a reaction to what his wife did . We believe there is more to the ‘ accident’ than meets the eye because there was an altercation between them before the incident occured. ”



The PPRO added that the case had been transferred to the Homicide Section of the State Criminal Investigation and Intelligence Department , Yaba .



http://punchng.com/lagos-baale-crushes-wife-to-death-with-jeep/

This is what happens in marriages that isn't based on love. Misunderstanding, argument, fighting and then death in most cases! 1 Like

Police don see Money to chop, dem no go carry Out investigation... U go hear since na accident oya come bail urself

Crush most times meant love acts on social media. I expected to see a smiling lady holding car keys.

I no know say na 256th way to die. E Pele ma

lesson learned: dnt let woman provoke u much becos u dnt knw where it can land u. Say no to violence marriage. If ur wife hid her character b4 u wed, and after ur marriage, she become beast, pls divorce. Same goes to women. 4 Likes

She lost her life in an irreparable marriage instead of quitting. Is marriage by force?

That's why as a man, you shld control your temperament, women are meant to misbehave but u man need to be man by holding your anger. He lost his wife and what happen may land him in jail if not death sentence

Enough patience is needed to run a marriage. Hmmmmm 1 Like

This is why it is never advisable to act under anger, now he has a manslaughter charge on his neck. If he didn't hit her on purpose, then he shouldn't be on the run.

I wonder if they actually knew themselves before tying up the knot.

Like pastor Adeboye would say "If you meet on Facebook, you will divorce on Instagram"

May her soul rest in peace. 1 Like

cummando:

Crush most times meant love acts on social media. I expected to see a smiling lady holding car keys.

I no know say na 256th way to die. E Pele ma da fuq u talking about niggur? da fuq u talking about niggur?

zinachidi:

da fuq u talking about niggur? Seen....next!!! Seen....next!!!

Hmmmm

God help us

Oksman:

I wonder if they actually knew themselves before tying up the knot.

Like pastor Adeboye would say "If you meet on Facebook, you will divorce on Instagram"

May her soul rest in peace. lol...Pastor Adeboye is wrong



I am yet to see a marriage from social media relationship that failed.



Some people will kniw each other for just two weeks, get married and will be together for up to fifty years



Some will date for 6 years and only stay married for two years lol...Pastor Adeboye is wrongI am yet to see a marriage from social media relationship that failed.Some people will kniw each other for just two weeks, get married and will be together for up to fifty yearsSome will date for 6 years and only stay married for two years 3 Likes

Marriage these days is becoming something else.

May God help us to marry the right person. Amen

Nonsense

Dis one na family matter

I'm only here to check their native names...

farihafaheemah:

That's why as a man, you shld control your temperament, women are meant to misbehave but u man need to be man by holding your anger. He lost his wife and what happen may land him in jail if not death sentence

What are you saying? So the woman being tried now for murder in Abuja was meant to stab her husband to death in the name of misbehaviour? What are you saying? So the woman being tried now for murder in Abuja was meant to stab her husband to death in the name of misbehaviour?

All those relatives who advised they stick around that marriage is for better or worse, una wehdone

Very Good!

Pictures or we will never believe it..





I am not going to read the story

Dre11 and crime eh?

Yoruba Muslims sha

These is a case of marital disrespect on the part of the deceased. The scripture said in ephesians that wives should respect their husbands and husbands should love their wives,but it was missing in their union.

Women are irrational creatures.

Anyway,Predmine20 was here.

AishaBuhari:

This is what happens in marriages that isn't based on love. Misunderstanding, argument, fighting and then death in most cases!

Soro niyen?,a i moye lovey dovey to lead si iku..may GOD help us. Soro niyen?,a i moye lovey dovey to lead si iku..may GOD help us.

to marry dey fear mi chai