Lagos Baale Crushes Wife To Death With Jeep by dre11(m): 6:17am

Afeez Hanafi
Afeez Hanafi
|Re: Lagos Baale Crushes Wife To Death With Jeep by AishaBuhari: 6:20am
This is what happens in marriages that isn't based on love. Misunderstanding, argument, fighting and then death in most cases!
|Re: Lagos Baale Crushes Wife To Death With Jeep by chukkystar(m): 6:20am
Police don see Money to chop, dem no go carry Out investigation... U go hear since na accident oya come bail urself
|Re: Lagos Baale Crushes Wife To Death With Jeep by cummando(m): 6:21am
Crush most times meant love acts on social media. I expected to see a smiling lady holding car keys.
I no know say na 256th way to die. E Pele ma
|Re: Lagos Baale Crushes Wife To Death With Jeep by princeade86(m): 6:22am
lesson learned: dnt let woman provoke u much becos u dnt knw where it can land u. Say no to violence marriage. If ur wife hid her character b4 u wed, and after ur marriage, she become beast, pls divorce. Same goes to women.
|Re: Lagos Baale Crushes Wife To Death With Jeep by Pierohandsome: 6:23am
She lost her life in an irreparable marriage instead of quitting. Is marriage by force?
|Re: Lagos Baale Crushes Wife To Death With Jeep by farihafaheemah(m): 6:24am
That's why as a man, you shld control your temperament, women are meant to misbehave but u man need to be man by holding your anger. He lost his wife and what happen may land him in jail if not death sentence
|Re: Lagos Baale Crushes Wife To Death With Jeep by ishowdotgmail(m): 6:29am
Enough patience is needed to run a marriage. Hmmmmm
|Re: Lagos Baale Crushes Wife To Death With Jeep by dominique(f): 6:35am
This is why it is never advisable to act under anger, now he has a manslaughter charge on his neck. If he didn't hit her on purpose, then he shouldn't be on the run.
|Re: Lagos Baale Crushes Wife To Death With Jeep by Oksman(m): 6:38am
I wonder if they actually knew themselves before tying up the knot.
Like pastor Adeboye would say "If you meet on Facebook, you will divorce on Instagram"
May her soul rest in peace.
|Re: Lagos Baale Crushes Wife To Death With Jeep by zinachidi(m): 6:47am
cummando:da fuq u talking about niggur?
|Re: Lagos Baale Crushes Wife To Death With Jeep by cummando(m): 7:49am
zinachidi:Seen....next!!!
|Re: Lagos Baale Crushes Wife To Death With Jeep by superior494(m): 11:55am
Hmmmm
|Re: Lagos Baale Crushes Wife To Death With Jeep by kyenfinok: 11:55am
God help us
|Re: Lagos Baale Crushes Wife To Death With Jeep by safarigirl(f): 11:56am
Oksman:lol...Pastor Adeboye is wrong
I am yet to see a marriage from social media relationship that failed.
Some people will kniw each other for just two weeks, get married and will be together for up to fifty years
Some will date for 6 years and only stay married for two years
|Re: Lagos Baale Crushes Wife To Death With Jeep by Lilimax(f): 11:56am
Marriage these days is becoming something else.
May God help us to marry the right person. Amen
|Re: Lagos Baale Crushes Wife To Death With Jeep by BruncleZuma: 11:56am
|Re: Lagos Baale Crushes Wife To Death With Jeep by helphelp: 11:57am
Nonsense
|Re: Lagos Baale Crushes Wife To Death With Jeep by johnstar(m): 11:58am
Dis one na family matter
|Re: Lagos Baale Crushes Wife To Death With Jeep by plessis: 11:59am
I'm only here to check their native names...
|Re: Lagos Baale Crushes Wife To Death With Jeep by stagger: 12:00pm
farihafaheemah:
What are you saying? So the woman being tried now for murder in Abuja was meant to stab her husband to death in the name of misbehaviour?
|Re: Lagos Baale Crushes Wife To Death With Jeep by AuroraB(f): 12:01pm
All those relatives who advised they stick around that marriage is for better or worse, una wehdone
|Re: Lagos Baale Crushes Wife To Death With Jeep by olaidedee: 12:01pm
Very Good!
|Re: Lagos Baale Crushes Wife To Death With Jeep by NLProblemChild(m): 12:02pm
Pictures or we will never believe it..
I am not going to read the story
|Re: Lagos Baale Crushes Wife To Death With Jeep by chloride6: 12:02pm
Dre11 and crime eh?
|Re: Lagos Baale Crushes Wife To Death With Jeep by Ikwokrikwo: 12:06pm
Yoruba Muslims sha
|Re: Lagos Baale Crushes Wife To Death With Jeep by predmine20(m): 12:07pm
These is a case of marital disrespect on the part of the deceased. The scripture said in ephesians that wives should respect their husbands and husbands should love their wives,but it was missing in their union.
Women are irrational creatures.
Anyway,Predmine20 was here.
|Re: Lagos Baale Crushes Wife To Death With Jeep by ben0098: 12:07pm
|Re: Lagos Baale Crushes Wife To Death With Jeep by Toks2008(m): 12:08pm
AishaBuhari:
Soro niyen?,a i moye lovey dovey to lead si iku..may GOD help us.
|Re: Lagos Baale Crushes Wife To Death With Jeep by ednut1(m): 12:09pm
to marry dey fear mi chai
|Re: Lagos Baale Crushes Wife To Death With Jeep by Charly68: 12:11pm
Entered his veh and killed his wife..he will rot in jail..A Baale that couldn't manage his anger,how did he become a community leader then ? What are people turning Yoruba land to? May God help us in the land.
