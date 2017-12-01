Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / President Buhari's Cows In 2015 Vs 2017 (Pictures) (21665 Views)

Check the pictures below to see how well the Cows have changed.



http://www.purplefeel.com/2017/12/president-buharis-cows-2015-vs-2017.html It's obvious that the Cows owned by President Buhari have experienced the Change he promised, a thing the humans in Nigeria that it was promised to haven't experienced



Those Cows are now Well Feed, while Millions of Nigerians are Dying Daily of Hunger and Starvation While Some are now been Sold as Slaves in Libya, what a Shame.

Trust wailers at your own peril. If to say the cows are not well fed they will say he can't even manage his cows talk less of Nigerians.







They accused Baba of not been able to run a successful business now they are contradicting themselves.



Only God can do you wailers 6 Likes 2 Shares

The Country keeps back sliding.. its really disheartening. 2 Likes 1 Share

when ur fada is a royal highness what do u expect 8 Likes

Guess the cows have ate imported grass from Brazil 20 Likes 1 Share

Jirate:

It Obvious Except to his Stupid Followers.





And, stupid wailers expect pple to work n not chop?





And, stupid wailers expect pple to work n not chop?

Wailers love gej, who allowed so much stealing, yet didnt remember home! F*cktards!

Even Babachir goodies reach them 1 Like

If u give the cows opportunity they will vote for him for 2nd term because obviously they ate enjoying the dividend of change 6 Likes

ashjay001:









And, stupid wailers expect pple to work n not chop?





Wailers love gej, who allowed so much stealing, yet didnt remember home! F*cktards!

Sorry, you can Chop from the Gutter or Dustbin if you like, but please stay in your Lane and Keep far from Me.

Jirate:





Sorry, you can Chop from the Gutter or Dustbin if you like, but please stay in your Lane and Keep far from Me.



Hope these looks familiar? Who loves mud?

bolt000:

The Country keeps back sliding.. its really disheartening.

Very Very Disheartening. All because of "APC Worthless Change". Very Very Disheartening. All because of "APC Worthless Change". 9 Likes

Obviously buhari's cows are enjoying the 'change'. As a fulani herds man he considers his cows more important than Nigerians. 16 Likes 2 Shares

....While Nigerians are getting thinner Buharis cattle are gettin fatter Corruption fall on Buharis cow....While Nigerians are getting thinner Buharis cattle are gettin fatter 7 Likes

Yes, Presidential grass at work 2 Likes

I just knew one of u jobless people will do this comparison.

Op as u obviously know nothing, lets try and teach u. Cows are usually leaner during dry season up north (due to low availability of grass) but bcom better looking during and immediately after the rains

Its not like u care tho, the hate has eating u deep

I just knew one of u jobless people will do this comparison.

Op as u obviously know nothing, lets try and teach u. Cows are usually leaner during dry season up north (due to low availability of grass) but bcom better looking during and immediately after the rains

Its not like u care tho, the hate has eating u deep

Abi the grass wey buhari cows dey chop don hungry u ni

Kikiki...This kain news sha

Lalasticlala come and see the 'Transformation agenda' working on Buhari's cows.

intruxive:



I just knew one of u jobless people will do this comparison.

Op as u obviously know nothing, lets try and teach u. Cows are usually leaner during dry season up north (due to low availability of grass) but bcom better looking during and immediately after the rains

Its not like u care tho, the hate has eating u deep

Abi the grass wey buhari cows dey chop don hungry u ni



Your analysis even buttresses the point further. The previous picture was taken during the raining season in April just after the 2015 elections and the current one was taken over the weekend in the middle of the dry season. Going by your analysis the cows should have been fatter in the older picture taken in 2015 but the reverse is the case leaving us to conclude that the cows must have benefited from their owners 'change' agenda.

They are using oil money to import food for those cows but he banned importation of food on those ones we have less comparative advantage.





They have started opposing cows.

Is this what Politics has denigrated to?

I pity my fatherland. 2 Likes

How's this news?





Meanwhile most Nigerians have lost shape by the same margin in comparison



Meanwhile most Nigerians have lost shape by the same margin in comparison

Useless cows

Feeding the cows with Our budget and recovered loot

There was certainly an exchange



Buhari's cows in 2015 are now like today's Nigerians

Suicide rates are at all time high

It's so obvious which "animal" felt the APC change

2fine2fast:

Is this what Politics has denigrated to?

I pity my fatherland.

Those cows feeds better than you Those cows feeds better than you 3 Likes

