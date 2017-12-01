₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|President Buhari's Cows In 2015 Vs 2017 (Pictures) by newsynews: 11:37am
It's obvious that the Cows owned by President Buhari have experienced the Change he promised, a thing the humans in Nigeria that it was promised to haven't experienced
Check the pictures below to see how well the Cows have changed.
|Re: President Buhari's Cows In 2015 Vs 2017 (Pictures) by Jirate(m): 11:39am
This is Obvious Except to his Stupid Followers.
Those Cows are now Well Feed, while Millions of Nigerians are Dying Daily of Hunger and Starvation While Some are now been Sold as Slaves in Libya, what a Shame.
|Re: President Buhari's Cows In 2015 Vs 2017 (Pictures) by Bari22(m): 11:39am
Trust wailers at your own peril. If to say the cows are not well fed they will say he can't even manage his cows talk less of Nigerians.
They accused Baba of not been able to run a successful business now they are contradicting themselves.
Only God can do you wailers
|Re: President Buhari's Cows In 2015 Vs 2017 (Pictures) by bolt000(m): 11:40am
The Country keeps back sliding.. its really disheartening.
|Re: President Buhari's Cows In 2015 Vs 2017 (Pictures) by chuks34(m): 11:41am
when ur fada is a royal highness what do u expect
|Re: President Buhari's Cows In 2015 Vs 2017 (Pictures) by Paperwhite(m): 11:41am
Guess the cows have ate imported grass from Brazil
|Re: President Buhari's Cows In 2015 Vs 2017 (Pictures) by ashjay001(m): 11:42am
Jirate:
And, stupid wailers expect pple to work n not chop?
Wailers love gej, who allowed so much stealing, yet didnt remember home! F*cktards!
|Re: President Buhari's Cows In 2015 Vs 2017 (Pictures) by deji68: 11:43am
Even Babachir goodies reach them
|Re: President Buhari's Cows In 2015 Vs 2017 (Pictures) by chivic: 11:47am
If u give the cows opportunity they will vote for him for 2nd term because obviously they ate enjoying the dividend of change
|Re: President Buhari's Cows In 2015 Vs 2017 (Pictures) by Jirate(m): 11:51am
ashjay001:
Sorry, you can Chop from the Gutter or Dustbin if you like, but please stay in your Lane and Keep far from Me.
|Re: President Buhari's Cows In 2015 Vs 2017 (Pictures) by ashjay001(m): 12:02pm
Jirate:
Hope these looks familiar? Who loves mud?
|Re: President Buhari's Cows In 2015 Vs 2017 (Pictures) by Jirate(m): 12:10pm
bolt000:
Very Very Disheartening. All because of "APC Worthless Change".
|Re: President Buhari's Cows In 2015 Vs 2017 (Pictures) by ProjectNaija(m): 12:14pm
Obviously buhari's cows are enjoying the 'change'. As a fulani herds man he considers his cows more important than Nigerians.
|Re: President Buhari's Cows In 2015 Vs 2017 (Pictures) by SalamRushdie: 12:15pm
Corruption fall on Buharis cow ....While Nigerians are getting thinner Buharis cattle are gettin fatter
|Re: President Buhari's Cows In 2015 Vs 2017 (Pictures) by Samusu(m): 12:32pm
Yes, Presidential grass at work
|Re: President Buhari's Cows In 2015 Vs 2017 (Pictures) by Xcelinteriors(f): 12:33pm
|Re: President Buhari's Cows In 2015 Vs 2017 (Pictures) by intruxive(m): 12:35pm
I just knew one of u jobless people will do this comparison.
Op as u obviously know nothing, lets try and teach u. Cows are usually leaner during dry season up north (due to low availability of grass) but bcom better looking during and immediately after the rains
Its not like u care tho, the hate has eating u deep
Abi the grass wey buhari cows dey chop don hungry u ni
|Re: President Buhari's Cows In 2015 Vs 2017 (Pictures) by encryptjay(m): 12:53pm
Kikiki...This kain news sha
|Re: President Buhari's Cows In 2015 Vs 2017 (Pictures) by MrPristine: 1:02pm
Lalasticlala come and see the 'Transformation agenda' working on Buhari's cows.
|Re: President Buhari's Cows In 2015 Vs 2017 (Pictures) by MrPristine: 1:07pm
intruxive:
Your analysis even buttresses the point further. The previous picture was taken during the raining season in April just after the 2015 elections and the current one was taken over the weekend in the middle of the dry season. Going by your analysis the cows should have been fatter in the older picture taken in 2015 but the reverse is the case leaving us to conclude that the cows must have benefited from their owners 'change' agenda.
|Re: President Buhari's Cows In 2015 Vs 2017 (Pictures) by perez100: 1:19pm
They are using oil money to import food for those cows but he banned importation of food on those ones we have less comparative advantage.
|Re: President Buhari's Cows In 2015 Vs 2017 (Pictures) by DonVikings: 1:22pm
PDP is indeed dead and buried, just like Late Ohamadidiot Nnamdidiot Cownu.
They have started opposing cows.
|Re: President Buhari's Cows In 2015 Vs 2017 (Pictures) by 2fine2fast(m): 1:34pm
Is this what Politics has denigrated to?
I pity my fatherland.
|Re: President Buhari's Cows In 2015 Vs 2017 (Pictures) by veekid(m): 2:26pm
How's this news?
|Re: President Buhari's Cows In 2015 Vs 2017 (Pictures) by Keneking: 2:27pm
Aso Rock's budget at work
Meanwhile most Nigerians have lost shape by the same margin in comparison
Useless cows
|Re: President Buhari's Cows In 2015 Vs 2017 (Pictures) by AishaBuhari: 2:28pm
Feeding the cows with Our budget and recovered loot
|Re: President Buhari's Cows In 2015 Vs 2017 (Pictures) by zombieHUNTER: 2:28pm
There was certainly an exchange
Buhari's cows in 2015 are now like today's Nigerians
Suicide rates are at all time high
It's so obvious which "animal" felt the APC change
|Re: President Buhari's Cows In 2015 Vs 2017 (Pictures) by zombieHUNTER: 2:29pm
2fine2fast:
Those cows feeds better than you
|Re: President Buhari's Cows In 2015 Vs 2017 (Pictures) by 2lateBiafra: 2:30pm
IPOBS are INTERNATIONALLY RECOGNIZED TERRORIST
|Re: President Buhari's Cows In 2015 Vs 2017 (Pictures) by Damoche10: 2:30pm
photo-shopped!!! Na wa for this wailer o
