Obiwon: "God Revealed To Me That Tithe Honors Him" by BloggersNG: 12:20pm
Gospel Singer Obiwon has reacted to the Most Talked about bible scripture in Nigeria 'Tithe' And according to him, his an unashamed to Tithe, Because God Personally appeared to him, and told that Tithing honors him, so he will never stop, see his IG Post below!
Re: Obiwon: "God Revealed To Me That Tithe Honors Him" by veekid(m): 2:16pm
No fùcking fúck was given, e no konsain me
Re: Obiwon: "God Revealed To Me That Tithe Honors Him" by joshuakdboy(m): 2:17pm
pls, what was God wearing?
Did he appear on a horse, trekking, using Lamborghini or on a private jet?
how many Police men were guarding God?
Re: Obiwon: "God Revealed To Me That Tithe Honors Him" by Natureinspred: 2:17pm
ok
Re: Obiwon: "God Revealed To Me That Tithe Honors Him" by QueenSekxy(f): 2:17pm
see his lengthy head..
Re: Obiwon: "God Revealed To Me That Tithe Honors Him" by tobtap: 2:17pm
Paying tithe is between u n God.. I believe in paying tithe..
Re: Obiwon: "God Revealed To Me That Tithe Honors Him" by 9jatatafo(m): 2:17pm
Stop weed bro
Re: Obiwon: "God Revealed To Me That Tithe Honors Him" by deco22(m): 2:17pm
See as e dy shine teeth
Re: Obiwon: "God Revealed To Me That Tithe Honors Him" by rejosom(m): 2:17pm
I don't doubt your revelation from God, Sir... but the problem is that some people are personally revealing to others that tithing honors God. Why can't they be patient enough for God to do his work.
They wan overthrow God?
Re: Obiwon: "God Revealed To Me That Tithe Honors Him" by DancingSkeleton(m): 2:17pm
Haa
Re: Obiwon: "God Revealed To Me That Tithe Honors Him" by pixblog: 2:18pm
Re: Obiwon: "God Revealed To Me That Tithe Honors Him" by kendylet(f): 2:18pm
noted...cute tho
Re: Obiwon: "God Revealed To Me That Tithe Honors Him" by Mariangeles: 2:18pm
Mods on nairaland looking for traffic... so, any posts on tithes, pastors, churches... they push it to the front page, even something as unimportant as someone's personal post just to manipulate people, generate anger and argument and gain traffic... THE DEVIL IS A LIAR!
Re: Obiwon: "God Revealed To Me That Tithe Honors Him" by lifezone247(m): 2:18pm
Omg! the kind headache wey dady freez Dey give people this days no be small thing. He was ant spoil Christmas money for them
Re: Obiwon: "God Revealed To Me That Tithe Honors Him" by Elnino4ladies: 2:18pm
This failed musician should shut up already.
Re: Obiwon: "God Revealed To Me That Tithe Honors Him" by loomer: 2:18pm
Una no go let us hear another thing
Re: Obiwon: "God Revealed To Me That Tithe Honors Him" by ivolt: 2:18pm
He indirectly depends on tithe for a living,
since his patrons are G.O's and pastors.
Re: Obiwon: "God Revealed To Me That Tithe Honors Him" by ceezarhh(m): 2:18pm
enough of this "tithe" talk already...
Re: Obiwon: "God Revealed To Me That Tithe Honors Him" by Elnino4ladies: 2:18pm
QueenSekxy:
why evuls?
Re: Obiwon: "God Revealed To Me That Tithe Honors Him" by Tekzyflex(m): 2:19pm
Oya explain Det 14:22
Re: Obiwon: "God Revealed To Me That Tithe Honors Him" by BlackManta(m): 2:19pm
Personal revealation.
Obiwon is not first person to use that tactic and he wont be the last.
E A Adeboye also used that tactic and yet christians are still arguing amongst themselves.
Enough of personal revealation.
It's not working.
It's time to deploy out better tactics.
You said that god is honoured by tithes.
Can you provide a bible passage to support that statement
If you cant support your personal thoughts with biblical reference, then it's pretty much useless and wont quench the confusion in chritiandom.
As for me.
God has yet to reveal to me that payment of tithe is right.
Until he does that, i wont pay one kobo.
Re: Obiwon: "God Revealed To Me That Tithe Honors Him" by KKTK: 2:19pm
Re: Obiwon: "God Revealed To Me That Tithe Honors Him" by MZEE01: 2:19pm
A required tithe does not change the heart or the action of a man. I see tithing as fulfilling a religion obligation, and as such, should not be imposed on anyone.
The modern church should not mislead people. Giving tithe is not a “necessity” to make it into heaven or hell. it is an important distinction between generosity and obligation.
case closed
Re: Obiwon: "God Revealed To Me That Tithe Honors Him" by chukslawrence(m): 2:19pm
OK
Re: Obiwon: "God Revealed To Me That Tithe Honors Him" by IAmSkinny: 2:19pm
All these upcoming artiste be using this tithe issue subtly in order to trend.
Bust!
.
.
Re: Obiwon: "God Revealed To Me That Tithe Honors Him" by chumakk: 2:19pm
Why won't God revealed to him? Is he not part of people who benefit from the tithe payment
Re: Obiwon: "God Revealed To Me That Tithe Honors Him" by lovelylad(m): 2:19pm
Not everybody can use their brain. SMH
Re: Obiwon: "God Revealed To Me That Tithe Honors Him" by purem(m): 2:20pm
It's a total waste of time to be reading this comment
Re: Obiwon: "God Revealed To Me That Tithe Honors Him" by okeyscrib(m): 2:20pm
He should explain exactly how God gave him this revelation
Re: Obiwon: "God Revealed To Me That Tithe Honors Him" by jericco1(m): 2:20pm
stop lying jare. God personally told you? nawa o.
Re: Obiwon: "God Revealed To Me That Tithe Honors Him" by Einl(m): 2:20pm
Love God genuinely.
Help the poor.
Visit the sick.
Don't be a hypocritic.
Don't pray for the downfall of another man.
Enjoy your spouse.
Let your children live their dreams
This was also personally revealed to me.
Re: Obiwon: "God Revealed To Me That Tithe Honors Him" by salveoP(m): 2:20pm
See fine shirt and blazer...dividends of tithe...Iyami!!!
