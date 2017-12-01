Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Celebrities / Obiwon: "God Revealed To Me That Tithe Honors Him" (4656 Views)

Obiwon Graduates From RCCG Bible School (Photos) / Obiwon Celebrates His 40th Birthday Today / LindaIkeji: Wizkid Honors Police Invite (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (2) (Reply) (Go Down)







News From Ebiwali-- Gospel Singer Obiwon has reacted to the Most Talked about bible scripture in Nigeria 'Tithe' And according to him, his an unashamed to Tithe, Because God Personally appeared to him, and told that Tithing honors him, so he will never stop, see his IG Post below!News From Ebiwali-- http://www.ebiwalismoment.com/2017/12/god-personally-revealed-to-me-that.html 3 Likes

No fùcking fúck was given, e no konsain me 1 Like

pls, what was God wearing?



Did he appear on a horse, trekking, using Lamborghini or on a private jet?



how many Police men were guarding God? 24 Likes

ok

see his lengthy head.. 5 Likes

Paying tithe is between u n God.. I believe in paying tithe.. 9 Likes

Stop weed bro 3 Likes

See as e dy shine teeth 5 Likes

I don't doubt your revelation from God, Sir... but the problem is that some people are personally revealing to others that tithing honors God. Why can't they be patient enough for God to do his work.



They wan overthrow God? 2 Likes

Haa

Glo is giving out free data as christmas gift to customer see how to get yours free now read more at https://free.facebook.com/PIX-1521015771533164

noted...cute tho

Mods on nairaland looking for traffic... so, any posts on tithes, pastors, churches... they push it to the front page, even something as unimportant as someone's personal post just to manipulate people, generate anger and argument and gain traffic... THE DEVIL IS A LIAR!

Omg! the kind headache wey dady freez Dey give people this days no be small thing. He was ant spoil Christmas money for them 4 Likes

This failed musician should shut up already. 6 Likes

Una no go let us hear another thing

He indirectly depends on tithe for a living,

since his patrons are G.O's and pastors.

enough of this "tithe" talk already...

QueenSekxy:

see his lengthy head..







why evuls? why evuls?

Oya explain Det 14:22

.



Obiwon is not first person to use that tactic and he wont be the last.

E A Adeboye also used that tactic and yet christians are still arguing amongst themselves.



Enough of personal revealation.

It's not working.



It's time to deploy out better tactics.

You said that god is honoured by tithes.

Can you provide a bible passage to support that statement



If you cant support your personal thoughts with biblical reference, then it's pretty much useless and wont quench the confusion in chritiandom.



As for me.

God has yet to reveal to me that payment of tithe is right.

Until he does that, i wont pay one kobo. Personal revealationObiwon is not first person to use that tactic and he wont be the last.E A Adeboye also used that tactic and yet christians are still arguing amongst themselves.Enough of personal revealation.It's not working.It's time to deploy out better tactics.You said that god is honoured by tithes.Can you provide a bible passage to support that statementIf you cant support your personal thoughts with biblical reference, then it's pretty much useless and wont quench the confusion in chritiandom.As for me.God has yet to reveal to me that payment of tithe is right.Until he does that, i wont pay one kobo.



Join the thousands of users on our Mobile App with friendly interface to report real time Traffic situation across Lagos State metropolis.

Available for Download on all Stores. #GooglePlay #AppStore #Windows #Blackberry #MLA #GreaterLagos

Click Here>> Get near real time Traffic Update on @MyLagosApp.Join the thousands of users on our Mobile App with friendly interface to report real time Traffic situation across Lagos State metropolis.Available for Download on all Stores. #GooglePlay #AppStore #Windows #Blackberry #MLA #GreaterLagosClick Here>> https:///XVbgft

A required tithe does not change the heart or the action of a man. I see tithing as fulfilling a religion obligation, and as such, should not be imposed on anyone.



The modern church should not mislead people. Giving tithe is not a “necessity” to make it into heaven or hell. it is an important distinction between generosity and obligation.



case closed

OK



Bust!

.

.

Learn the secrets of a successful photography business here

http://www.fototech.com.ng/common-mistakes-photographers-nigeria-make-time/ All these upcoming artiste be using this tithe issue subtly in order to trend.Bust!Learn the secrets of a successful photography business here

Why won't God revealed to him? Is he not part of people who benefit from the tithe payment

Not everybody can use their brain. SMH 1 Like 1 Share

It's a total waste of time to be reading this comment

He should explain exactly how God gave him this revelation

stop lying jare. God personally told you? nawa o.

Love God genuinely.

Help the poor.

Visit the sick.

Don't be a hypocritic.

Don't pray for the downfall of another man.

Enjoy your spouse.

Let your children live their dreams







This was also personally revealed to me. 1 Like