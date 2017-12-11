₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Soundsultan, Ikpeba Play Celebrity Match As Spain & Arsenal Win Copa Lagos by naptu2: 2:58pm
Spain Beat Nigeria To Claim COPA Lagos Title, Arsenal Win, Ex-Eagles Outscore Artistes
https://www.completesportsnigeria.com/spain-beat-nigeria-claim-copa-lagos-title-arsenal-win-ex-eagles-ooutscore-artistes/
Former Super Eagles players, Victor Ikpeba, Augustine Eguavoen, Godwin Okpara, Victor Agali in white.
Musicians Sound Sultan, Solidstar, etc in blue
|Re: Soundsultan, Ikpeba Play Celebrity Match As Spain & Arsenal Win Copa Lagos by naptu2: 2:58pm
COPA Lagos: Kebbi, Spain Win; Falcons Stars Shine In Women’s Celebrity Match
https://www.completesportsnigeria.com/copa-lagos-kebbi-spain-win-falcons-stars-shine-womens-celebrity-match/
Former and current Super Falcons players Ann Agumanu-Chiejine, Precious Dede, Asisat Oshoala, Onome Ebi in white and celebrities Toyin Eleniyan, etc in blue.
|Re: Soundsultan, Ikpeba Play Celebrity Match As Spain & Arsenal Win Copa Lagos by naptu2: 2:58pm
Nigerian beach soccer legend, Abu Azeez, was the MVP of the tournament.
2nd and 3rd pictures: He was also the MVP in the Nigeria vs Morocco game.
4th picture: Abu Azeez and Asisat Oshoala.
|Re: Soundsultan, Ikpeba Play Celebrity Match As Spain & Arsenal Win Copa Lagos by naptu2: 3:03pm
The Spanish Football Association celebrating the Spanish team's victory.
Abu Azeez teasing Onome Ebi and Asisat Oshoala
A fan celebrating Abu Azeez's equalizer.
|Re: Soundsultan, Ikpeba Play Celebrity Match As Spain & Arsenal Win Copa Lagos by naptu2: 3:20pm
Super Falcons players in white, celebrities in blue.
|Re: Soundsultan, Ikpeba Play Celebrity Match As Spain & Arsenal Win Copa Lagos by naptu2: 3:22pm
More
|Re: Soundsultan, Ikpeba Play Celebrity Match As Spain & Arsenal Win Copa Lagos by naptu2: 3:25pm
Champions Spain and Arsenal
|Re: Soundsultan, Ikpeba Play Celebrity Match As Spain & Arsenal Win Copa Lagos by colly22boy: 4:29pm
End Time.. Celebrities... they are very useless and they Would end up in hell... with everyone on Nairaland
|Re: Soundsultan, Ikpeba Play Celebrity Match As Spain & Arsenal Win Copa Lagos by Pureheart12(m): 4:30pm
|Re: Soundsultan, Ikpeba Play Celebrity Match As Spain & Arsenal Win Copa Lagos by blezdBen: 4:30pm
|Re: Soundsultan, Ikpeba Play Celebrity Match As Spain & Arsenal Win Copa Lagos by blezdBen: 4:31pm
colly22boy:Eh??
|Re: Soundsultan, Ikpeba Play Celebrity Match As Spain & Arsenal Win Copa Lagos by HarkymTheOracle(m): 4:32pm
Nice one.
|Re: Soundsultan, Ikpeba Play Celebrity Match As Spain & Arsenal Win Copa Lagos by elyte89: 4:35pm
colly22boy:
,werey re o
|Re: Soundsultan, Ikpeba Play Celebrity Match As Spain & Arsenal Win Copa Lagos by just2endowed: 4:40pm
|Re: Soundsultan, Ikpeba Play Celebrity Match As Spain & Arsenal Win Copa Lagos by Ilajeboy(m): 4:40pm
colly22boy:
Chai.... Orisirisi
|Re: Soundsultan, Ikpeba Play Celebrity Match As Spain & Arsenal Win Copa Lagos by smithsydny(m): 4:43pm
That guy i s stupid
|Re: Soundsultan, Ikpeba Play Celebrity Match As Spain & Arsenal Win Copa Lagos by just2endowed: 4:46pm
|Re: Soundsultan, Ikpeba Play Celebrity Match As Spain & Arsenal Win Copa Lagos by fuckerstard: 4:46pm
nice. i love my lagos
|Re: Soundsultan, Ikpeba Play Celebrity Match As Spain & Arsenal Win Copa Lagos by Narldon(f): 5:12pm
colly22boy:
So, You mean Nobody has ever told you are stupid?
