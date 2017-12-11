Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Sports / Soundsultan, Ikpeba Play Celebrity Match As Spain & Arsenal Win Copa Lagos (5540 Views)

Spain Beat Nigeria To Claim COPA Lagos Title, Arsenal Win, Ex-Eagles Outscore Artistes



By James Agberebi:



The Spanish beach soccer team have emerged champions of the 2017 COPA Lagos Beach Soccer tournament after edging out Nigeria’s Super Sand Eagles 6-5 in a thrilling final played at the Eko Atlantic City in Lagos on Sunday.



It is Spain’s first ever COPA Lagos title as they subjected the Sand Eagles to another final defeat following the Nigerians’ loss to Switzerland in last year’s final.



Both Spain and the Sand Eagles went into the game undefeated after winning their previous two games in this year’s tournament.



In the first period Spain went in front twice with goals from Llorenc and Eduard Molina but Emeka Ogbonna and Ekuitmi Eganosi brought the Sand Eagles back on two occasions to end the first period 2-2.



The second period saw the Sand Eagles go 3-2 up but Molina equalised to bring Spain back in the game to 3-3.



Molina once again got on the score sheet to put Spain 4-3 up but Abu Azeez drew the Sand Eagles back level.



Once again the Spaniards went in front again, this time through their goalkeeper Francisco Lopez who gave them a 5-4 lead close to the end of the second period.



The Spaniards extended their lead to 6-4 thanks to Adrian Garcia in the third period.



With time running out, Azeez pulled a goal back for Nigeria which was only a consolation goal as Spain held on to claim their first ever COPA Lagos title.



In the games played earlier in the day, Arsenal beach soccer team recorded their second win of the tournament, beating Gidi Sharks 9-5 as Kebbi spanked Pepsi Football Academy 8-3.



Also, Morocco secured their first win as they edged Lebanon 2-0.



In the male celebrity game between Nigerian ex-internationals and entertainers, the ex-internationals won 4-2.



The likes of Austin Eguavoen, Victor Ikpeba and Victor Agali were in action for the ex-internationals, while stars such as Sound Sultan and Solid Star featured for the entertainers

https://www.completesportsnigeria.com/spain-beat-nigeria-claim-copa-lagos-title-arsenal-win-ex-eagles-ooutscore-artistes/





Former Super Eagles players, Victor Ikpeba, Augustine Eguavoen, Godwin Okpara, Victor Agali in white.



COPA Lagos: Kebbi, Spain Win; Falcons Stars Shine In Women’s Celebrity Match



By James Agberebi:



After recording a perfect start in their debut game in the COPA Lagos Beach Soccer Fiesta against Pepsi Football Academy, Gidi Sharks were brought back down to earth as they suffered a 9-4 defeat to Kebbi Beach Soccer Club on matchday two in the 2017 edition at the Eko Atlantic City, Lagos on Saturday.



It was a game the Kebbi side dominated from start to finish as they bounced back from their opening day defeat to the Arsenal beach soccer team.



Kebbi made their intentions known right from the off as they took the first period 4-0.



Lagos side Gidi Sharks put up a bit of a fight by scoring two goals but it was Kebbi that took the second period 6-2.



And in the third period, Kebbi continued to dominate and eventually ended the game 9-4.



In the second game of matchday two, Spain made it back-to-back wins as they defeated Morocco 8-5 in a nervy win.



The Spanish team took the first period 3-0 before coming out tops in the second period 6-2.



Despite a spirited fightback from the Moroccans, the Spaniards held firm to win 8-5.



And after the Spain versus Morocco game, for the very first time, a female celebrity game was played with Super Falcons stars Asisat Oshoala, Onome Ebi and former Falcons goalkeepers Ann Chiejine and Precious Dede in action.



And at the end of the game, team white parading Oshoala, Dede, Chiejine and Onome thrashed their opponents in blue 6-1.



Meanwhile, the Super Sand Eagles will end matchday two of the 2017 COPA Lagos when they take on Lebanon in the fourth game of the day.



Their game will be preceded by Arsenal beach soccer team and Pepsi Football Academy clash.

https://www.completesportsnigeria.com/copa-lagos-kebbi-spain-win-falcons-stars-shine-womens-celebrity-match/



Nigerian beach soccer legend, Abu Azeez, was the MVP of the tournament.





2nd and 3rd pictures: He was also the MVP in the Nigeria vs Morocco game.





4th picture: Abu Azeez and Asisat Oshoala.

The Spanish Football Association celebrating the Spanish team's victory.



Abu Azeez teasing Onome Ebi and Asisat Oshoala



A fan celebrating Abu Azeez's equalizer.

Super Falcons players in white, celebrities in blue.

Champions Spain and Arsenal

Nice one.

Nice one

lovely

nice. i love my lagos