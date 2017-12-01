₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Date: Monday, 11 December 2017 at 11:15 PM
|Obasanjo In Calabar For The Commissioning Of Skyrun Factory (Photos) by Mztarstrechy(m): 6:35pm
Happening Now:
Hon. Prestige Ossy (Representing the speaker of the House of Representatives, Rt Hon. Yakubu Dogara), with Chief Olusegun Obasanjo, GCFR, Ex-President Federal Republic of Nigeria and other dignitaries at Calabar Free Trade Zone for the official commissioning of the SKYRUN Ultra Modern Deep Freezer / Fridge Factory.
Source: http://www.trezzyhelm.com/2017/12/obasanjo-pictured-at-calabar-free-trade.html
|Re: Obasanjo In Calabar For The Commissioning Of Skyrun Factory (Photos) by DOUBLEWAHALA: 6:41pm
baba u never cry you're face be like this what if you cry how your face go look like
|Re: Obasanjo In Calabar For The Commissioning Of Skyrun Factory (Photos) by MhizzAJ(f): 6:46pm
DOUBLEWAHALA:Very handsome
|Re: Obasanjo In Calabar For The Commissioning Of Skyrun Factory (Photos) by christ007(m): 7:06pm
See him face like my sh*t
|Re: Obasanjo In Calabar For The Commissioning Of Skyrun Factory (Photos) by Keneking: 7:57pm
Everyone heading SS..Atiku's effect
|Re: Obasanjo In Calabar For The Commissioning Of Skyrun Factory (Photos) by meezynetwork(m): 8:04pm
Nice one
|Re: Obasanjo In Calabar For The Commissioning Of Skyrun Factory (Photos) by DonVikings: 8:15pm
Old soja never die!
Tuale Baba Okiki-ola, the terror of LiePob nonentities cum Atichukwulators.
On the count of three, watch them descend on Baba Iyabo.
They be like..
|Re: Obasanjo In Calabar For The Commissioning Of Skyrun Factory (Photos) by chuksanambra: 8:46pm
Keneking:
Everyone avoiding the SE, Kanu's effect.
|Re: Obasanjo In Calabar For The Commissioning Of Skyrun Factory (Photos) by UNIQUEISRAEL(m): 9:27pm
This Man!!!
Kai.
|Re: Obasanjo In Calabar For The Commissioning Of Skyrun Factory (Photos) by AdaFonju: 9:27pm
Ota ape
|Re: Obasanjo In Calabar For The Commissioning Of Skyrun Factory (Photos) by paybak(m): 9:28pm
Baba una don try, only you been dey control Naija affair for good 12 years untill bro jonah was entrusted with power. In stonebwoy voice 'If you die today OBJ, you are a hero.'
|Re: Obasanjo In Calabar For The Commissioning Of Skyrun Factory (Photos) by chigoizie7(m): 9:30pm
Ok
|Re: Obasanjo In Calabar For The Commissioning Of Skyrun Factory (Photos) by ofuonyebi: 9:32pm
that's the ebora of owu looking stronger everyday almost at 90 ..more than those youths at 40
continue to do what you know best...you are an asset to this great nation...those who hate the truth are dying in self deceit!
|Re: Obasanjo In Calabar For The Commissioning Of Skyrun Factory (Photos) by jericco1(m): 9:32pm
business man
|Re: Obasanjo In Calabar For The Commissioning Of Skyrun Factory (Photos) by Lanre4uonly(m): 9:33pm
Ok. That's good.
|Re: Obasanjo In Calabar For The Commissioning Of Skyrun Factory (Photos) by nototribalist: 9:34pm
chuksanambra:SS and SE are one. Afonjas face your Arewa masters
|Re: Obasanjo In Calabar For The Commissioning Of Skyrun Factory (Photos) by SalamRushdie: 9:34pm
Calabar seem to be getting more industrial investment than any othet4 state these days.
|Re: Obasanjo In Calabar For The Commissioning Of Skyrun Factory (Photos) by jerflakes(m): 9:34pm
DOUBLEWAHALA:
I swear, I wanted to say something meaningful, but ... let's respect the dead
|Re: Obasanjo In Calabar For The Commissioning Of Skyrun Factory (Photos) by kenzysmith: 9:34pm
Is obasanjo a government official or is he holding any political office or is he the president of ogun state or is he the chairman of apc/ or pdp cas i canorundastand
|Re: Obasanjo In Calabar For The Commissioning Of Skyrun Factory (Photos) by castrol180(m): 9:35pm
Their papa for life
|Re: Obasanjo In Calabar For The Commissioning Of Skyrun Factory (Photos) by lawalosky: 9:37pm
.
|Re: Obasanjo In Calabar For The Commissioning Of Skyrun Factory (Photos) by luxy44: 9:38pm
I will definitely have a property in Calabar or Uyo.
|Re: Obasanjo In Calabar For The Commissioning Of Skyrun Factory (Photos) by Tascom236: 9:39pm
OBJ, baba Mi father....Kip leading mak dem deh follow.
|Re: Obasanjo In Calabar For The Commissioning Of Skyrun Factory (Photos) by joystickextend1(m): 9:40pm
seen..
Meanwhile guy's check out my profile for your extender products and other adult fantasy toys..
|Re: Obasanjo In Calabar For The Commissioning Of Skyrun Factory (Photos) by bart10: 9:41pm
Na so
|Re: Obasanjo In Calabar For The Commissioning Of Skyrun Factory (Photos) by Abfinest007(m): 9:42pm
i wish i was among d soldier ants sorry soldiers that went to pick him up
|Re: Obasanjo In Calabar For The Commissioning Of Skyrun Factory (Photos) by realhonips: 9:43pm
Aii... U win[color=#000099][/color]
|Re: Obasanjo In Calabar For The Commissioning Of Skyrun Factory (Photos) by ojmetrix(m): 9:45pm
An old man wrote a will to his two sons, after my death demolish this house you will find a metal case down the foundation where you will find my saving to support the rest of your life. They started praying to God! Oh lord father our Dad is too old, please take him to your kingdom. Two years later he died and buried immediately. The following day the house was demolished, they found a case with peace of paper written! if you are real men construct your own House'....Nonsense
|Re: Obasanjo In Calabar For The Commissioning Of Skyrun Factory (Photos) by Primusinterpares(m): 9:47pm
Keep commissioning and let the Labour market keep reducing by the day...
Thumbs up
nice one
|Re: Obasanjo In Calabar For The Commissioning Of Skyrun Factory (Photos) by chuksanambra: 9:48pm
nototribalist:
Go and collect your father's abandoned hut in Oyigbo or Rumuola and see what becomes of you.
|Re: Obasanjo In Calabar For The Commissioning Of Skyrun Factory (Photos) by chuksanambra: 9:50pm
kenzysmith:
