|Woman Gave Birth To Dog In Bori Rivers State After 3 Years Pregnancy - FB User by Constilo4u(f): 7:38pm On Dec 11
According to a reliable source, the said woman was 3 years pregnant. She came down for medical treatment at Evang Jekins Tor Free medical treatment at BMGS Bori. She took some drugs on her way going, she was in labour already so she screamed for help, the team have to rush her into one of the hall in the school premises only for her to deliver a live puppy at the National Teachers Institute Training Center at Birabi memorial Grammar School(BMGS),Bori, Rivers State, the woman was later hid in one of the BMGS Hall so people won't get her face on social media. The puppy was intended to be set ablaze but they had to wait for the husband before anything can be done...
Source: https://constancetanee.blogspot.com.ng/2017/12/woman-reportedly-gave-birth-to-dog-in.html?m=1
Source:
https://m.facebook.com/story.php?story_fbid=394573197667720&id=100013451287293
|Re: Woman Gave Birth To Dog In Bori Rivers State After 3 Years Pregnancy - FB User by Jochabed(f): 7:55pm On Dec 11
This is mysterious!!!!
2 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Woman Gave Birth To Dog In Bori Rivers State After 3 Years Pregnancy - FB User by easyboi307044: 8:01pm On Dec 11
Anti-Christ.....wey that popcorn seller?
6 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Woman Gave Birth To Dog In Bori Rivers State After 3 Years Pregnancy - FB User by bright007(f): 8:06pm On Dec 11
Na wa ooooo.
This one na end time things
1 Like
|Re: Woman Gave Birth To Dog In Bori Rivers State After 3 Years Pregnancy - FB User by okk4sure(m): 8:19pm On Dec 11
God knows best.
1 Like
|Re: Woman Gave Birth To Dog In Bori Rivers State After 3 Years Pregnancy - FB User by pp802: 8:24pm On Dec 11
This is strange!
How are we sure she's not into bestiality! And then, do dogs have semen? Can their semen be fertilized with female human eggs?
What do I know?
God knows!
3 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Woman Gave Birth To Dog In Bori Rivers State After 3 Years Pregnancy - FB User by Ukeachu1(m): 8:29pm On Dec 11
BMGS
1 Like
|Re: Woman Gave Birth To Dog In Bori Rivers State After 3 Years Pregnancy - FB User by Muafrika2: 10:59pm On Dec 11
3 yrs pregnant?
Gave birth to a dog?
Maybe they should have kept it alive. Incubate, see what comes of it. That werewolf story could be true after all
7 Likes
|Re: Woman Gave Birth To Dog In Bori Rivers State After 3 Years Pregnancy - FB User by Fejos(m): 2:48am
Fake.poo
4 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Woman Gave Birth To Dog In Bori Rivers State After 3 Years Pregnancy - FB User by Jesse01(m): 5:26am
fake news
13 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Woman Gave Birth To Dog In Bori Rivers State After 3 Years Pregnancy - FB User by festwiz(m): 6:53am
This news is as fake as me telling people Nicki Minaj disturbs me with Whatsapp messages. A quick google search will show you that, even due to beastiality, a woman can't take in for a dog.
8 Likes
|Re: Woman Gave Birth To Dog In Bori Rivers State After 3 Years Pregnancy - FB User by Jabioro: 7:09am
Africa!!!
|Re: Woman Gave Birth To Dog In Bori Rivers State After 3 Years Pregnancy - FB User by Constilo4u(f): 7:21am
festwiz:
This news isn't fake, but if you are still doubting it..you can check the location on the details given above and go comfirm it as well
3 Likes
|Re: Woman Gave Birth To Dog In Bori Rivers State After 3 Years Pregnancy - FB User by festwiz(m): 7:45am
Constilo4u:Your source is your blog? I wan't the original source.
2 Likes
|Re: Woman Gave Birth To Dog In Bori Rivers State After 3 Years Pregnancy - FB User by DOUBLEWAHALA: 8:32am
I biliv d news source or stew I biliv it 100% this ogoni people can do anything
1 Like
|Re: Woman Gave Birth To Dog In Bori Rivers State After 3 Years Pregnancy - FB User by dangwarmai(m): 8:54am
And so what?
She don tey dey Bleep dog na!
|Re: Woman Gave Birth To Dog In Bori Rivers State After 3 Years Pregnancy - FB User by egorov(m): 9:10am
pp802:
Yes dogs have semen but the news is fake
When humans and dogs or other lower animals copula.te, surely therell be fertilisation but due to DNA incompatibilties, the fertilised cells die off before cell division begins
1 Like
|Re: Woman Gave Birth To Dog In Bori Rivers State After 3 Years Pregnancy - FB User by Constilo4u(f): 9:22am
egorov:
In this case is not bestiality but it actually happen..like I said you can go to the said location and comfirm it yourself anyone having doubt
|Re: Woman Gave Birth To Dog In Bori Rivers State After 3 Years Pregnancy - FB User by Bossontop(m): 9:34am
mY pipo na lie lie tori ooo make we dey go jhur
2 Likes
|Re: Woman Gave Birth To Dog In Bori Rivers State After 3 Years Pregnancy - FB User by Lekan1o1: 9:34am
I dont bliv things like this but...from thispics here
Everything looks real about this story.
Pls are we in end time?.
How can this be?
|Re: Woman Gave Birth To Dog In Bori Rivers State After 3 Years Pregnancy - FB User by KinzyeWriter(m): 9:35am
Aye
|Re: Woman Gave Birth To Dog In Bori Rivers State After 3 Years Pregnancy - FB User by Ezumakingsley(m): 9:35am
A CHILD FROM ONE PASTOR OR THE OTHER,GOOOOO AND PAY YOUR TITHE
|Re: Woman Gave Birth To Dog In Bori Rivers State After 3 Years Pregnancy - FB User by thunderbabs(m): 9:35am
Efribody, give a shout out to all d village people....mystical powers
|Re: Woman Gave Birth To Dog In Bori Rivers State After 3 Years Pregnancy - FB User by AishaBuhari: 9:36am
She slept with a dog or what?
Because this isn't making sense
|Re: Woman Gave Birth To Dog In Bori Rivers State After 3 Years Pregnancy - FB User by jordanobi73(m): 9:36am
Nah...I refuse to believe this
|Re: Woman Gave Birth To Dog In Bori Rivers State After 3 Years Pregnancy - FB User by Teeisaac(m): 9:36am
Wen u eat too much dog that's d result
|Re: Woman Gave Birth To Dog In Bori Rivers State After 3 Years Pregnancy - FB User by goldedprince: 9:37am
AS A FULL BLOWN AGNOSTIC, I NEED AN EXPLANATION TO THIS SHYYTT
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: Woman Gave Birth To Dog In Bori Rivers State After 3 Years Pregnancy - FB User by Heylius(m): 9:37am
Hmm end time birth, check my signature if you want to smile this xmas is real bro.
|Re: Woman Gave Birth To Dog In Bori Rivers State After 3 Years Pregnancy - FB User by Ireboya(m): 9:37am
Not true
|Re: Woman Gave Birth To Dog In Bori Rivers State After 3 Years Pregnancy - FB User by jericco1(m): 9:37am
what's the world turning to. God have mercy.
