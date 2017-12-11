Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Why FG Hasn’t Prosecuted Some Treasury Looters – Osinbajo (4197 Views)

Why FG Hasn’t Prosecuted Some Treasury Looters – Osinbajo / 7 Reasons Why FG Is Moving To Re-arrest Nnamdi Kanu / Recovered Loot: Why FG Did Not Name Looters —presidency (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (Reply) (Go Down)

Why FG hasn’t prosecuted some treasury looters – Osinbajo

Published December 11, 2017



Okechukwu Nnodim, Abuja



Vice-President Yemi Osinbajo on Monday said a couple of “strategic advice” from independent sources, anti-corruption committees and special panels set up for the recovery of assets that were allegedly looted by previous government officials, had prevented the current administration from going forward with its desire to prosecute the looters.



He disclosed this at the 2017 celebration of the International Anti-corruption Day organised by the Inter-agency Task Team in Abuja.







He also stated that the government had succeeded in weeding out 50,000 ghost workers from its payroll in the last two years, while the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission had charged 17 suspects to court for allegedly contributing to the crime.



The vice-president, who was represented by his Special Adviser on Rule of Law, Mr. Akingbolahan Adeniran, however explained that many assets were being recovered from those who stole from government.



He said, “The administration has relied a lot on strategic advice, looking at the fight against corruption from a broad perspective, and basically relying on independent advice in order to move forward in fighting corruption.



“It is focused a lot on prevention, and this is one aspect that a lot of people do not talk about so much. Then enforcement, this is the key aspect of the fight against corruption, there has to be accountability for those who basically violate the law.



“Then asset recovery, which is a key element of the fight against corruption. As regards assets recovery, where there has been no conviction, it is because of the strategic advice that we were given.”



Osinbajo also said the government had approved a National Anti-corruption Strategy, with which it would engage all strata of the Nigerian society in the fight against corruption.



http://punchng.com/why-fg-hasnt-prosecuted-some-treasury-looters-osinbajo/ Published December 11, 2017Okechukwu Nnodim, AbujaVice-President Yemi Osinbajo on Monday said a couple of “strategic advice” from independent sources, anti-corruption committees and special panels set up for the recovery of assets that were allegedly looted by previous government officials, had prevented the current administration from going forward with its desire to prosecute the looters.He disclosed this at the 2017 celebration of the International Anti-corruption Day organised by the Inter-agency Task Team in Abuja.He also stated that the government had succeeded in weeding out 50,000 ghost workers from its payroll in the last two years, while the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission had charged 17 suspects to court for allegedly contributing to the crime.The vice-president, who was represented by his Special Adviser on Rule of Law, Mr. Akingbolahan Adeniran, however explained that many assets were being recovered from those who stole from government.He said, “The administration has relied a lot on strategic advice, looking at the fight against corruption from a broad perspective, and basically relying on independent advice in order to move forward in fighting corruption.“It is focused a lot on prevention, and this is one aspect that a lot of people do not talk about so much. Then enforcement, this is the key aspect of the fight against corruption, there has to be accountability for those who basically violate the law.“Then asset recovery, which is a key element of the fight against corruption. As regards assets recovery, where there has been no conviction, it is because of the strategic advice that we were given.”Osinbajo also said the government had approved a National Anti-corruption Strategy, with which it would engage all strata of the Nigerian society in the fight against corruption.

Corruption get ye behind me. Up all who fight against corruption. Big ups to all who resist filthy lucre! 1 Like

PYO always defending the clueless APC... 8 Likes 1 Share

Corrupt people are not giving up.

Oga VP you people lost the chance to ride on the good will Nigerians bequeathed on you.



What ever you do now is campaign for 2019. 6 Likes

hmmmm 1 Like

Yeah! That's right. Selective justice. What a shame 2 Likes

Apc is a scam... u and buhari days are numbered

na trailer we go use pack una komot for office come 2019 1 Like

Stories







deji17:

Why FG hasn’t prosecuted some treasury looters – Osinbajo

Published December 11, 2017



Okechukwu Nnodim, Abuja



Vice-President Yemi Osinbajo on Monday said a couple of “strategic advice” from independent sources, anti-corruption committees and special panels set up for the recovery of assets that were allegedly looted by previous government officials, had prevented the current administration from going forward with its desire to prosecute the looters.



He disclosed this at the 2017 celebration of the International Anti-corruption Day organised by the Inter-agency Task Team in Abuja.







He also stated that the government had succeeded in weeding out 50,000 ghost workers from its payroll in the last two years, while the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission had charged 17 suspects to court for allegedly contributing to the crime.



The vice-president, who was represented by his Special Adviser on Rule of Law, Mr. Akingbolahan Adeniran, however explained that many assets were being recovered from those who stole from government.



He said, “The administration has relied a lot on strategic advice, looking at the fight against corruption from a broad perspective, and basically relying on independent advice in order to move forward in fighting corruption.



“It is focused a lot on prevention, and this is one aspect that a lot of people do not talk about so much. Then enforcement, this is the key aspect of the fight against corruption, there has to be accountability for those who basically violate the law.



“Then asset recovery, which is a key element of the fight against corruption. As regards assets recovery, where there has been no conviction, it is because of the strategic advice that we were given.”



Osinbajo also said the government had approved a National Anti-corruption Strategy, with which it would engage all strata of the Nigerian society in the fight against corruption.



http://punchng.com/why-fg-hasnt-prosecuted-some-treasury-looters-osinbajo/ Na so and Aunty Kemi don promise to name and shame tax evaders 1 Like

What a shame.. Not to prosecute criminals cos of advise..

APC is just known for the blaming game, buck-passing and excuses.So you guys asked for advised before breaking into judges houses & starting all the frenzy but failed media corruption trials of non-APC members?



Meanwhile the main reason is simply because APC is selectively biased on the anti-graft war.A case of using deodorant for APC corruption while using sledge hammer on the opposition

Fight corruption holistically and see Nigeria progress. 1 Like

The mere commissioner VP giving excuses as usual.



This administration us full of excuses, the only surprise was that he didn't blame GEJ.



THE LAND OF THE RISING SUN MUST SET FORTH AT DAWN 2 Likes

We are fundamentally corrupt, that's all I know.

Akuko Mike Ejegha 3 Likes

Built2last:

Oga VP you people lost the chance to ride on the good will Nigerians bequeathed on you.



What ever you do now is campaign for 2019.

Simple!! Simple!! 1 Like

They can't prosecute anybody because they themselves are corrupt. 1 Like

PMB really disappointed.



There was palpable fear at the beginning of his regime, till it eventually became obvious he was a toothless lion 1 Like

Park well 1 Like

These People Will expose them if they try 1 Like

Another flemzy excuse 2 Likes

Maybe na wen dem don die dem go prosecute dem 2 Likes

post=63195786:

]Why FG hasn’t prosecuted some treasury looters – Osinbajo

Published December 11, 2017





Vice-President Yemi Osinbajo on Monday said a couple of “strategic advice” from independent sources, anti-corruption committees and special panels set up for the recovery of assets that were allegedly looted by previous government officials, had prevented the current administration from going forward with its desire to prosecute the looters.

/ Are you saying some of those looters are not among the present administration? Are you saying some of those looters are not among the present administration? 2 Likes

eagleeye2:

Akuko Mike Ejegha

.

Nwanne Ndi APC ga fu 30 makachukwu Nwanne Ndi APC ga fu 30 makachukwu 2 Likes

Keep deceiving Nigerians with the exception of we lagosians..

It's very impossible to deceive us in lagos cos we are the brain of the nation. 3 Likes

Sending corrupt politicians and Looters to prisons ,dat is what will restore the people's confidence in the govt of the day 2 Likes

sapientia:

What a shame.. Not to prosecute criminals cos of advise..

The Vacant Pastor (VP) aka Mere Commissioner is just telling his All Poverty Congress, APC zombies stories to gladden their hearts.

We know the real gist, aptly portrayed below.



The Vacant Pastor (VP) aka Mere Commissioner is just telling his All Poverty Congress, APC zombies stories to gladden their hearts.We know the real gist, aptly portrayed below. 2 Likes

Excuses continue 2 Likes

Because they live within or have cross - carpeted ......... 3 Likes 1 Share

Standardcosting:

Are you saying some of those looters are not among the present administration?

Of course they are there with front row seat.



Of course they are there with front row seat. 2 Likes