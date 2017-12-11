₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Why FG Hasn’t Prosecuted Some Treasury Looters – Osinbajo by deji17: 8:50pm On Dec 11
Why FG hasn’t prosecuted some treasury looters – Osinbajo
Published December 11, 2017
Okechukwu Nnodim, Abuja
Vice-President Yemi Osinbajo on Monday said a couple of “strategic advice” from independent sources, anti-corruption committees and special panels set up for the recovery of assets that were allegedly looted by previous government officials, had prevented the current administration from going forward with its desire to prosecute the looters.
He disclosed this at the 2017 celebration of the International Anti-corruption Day organised by the Inter-agency Task Team in Abuja.
He also stated that the government had succeeded in weeding out 50,000 ghost workers from its payroll in the last two years, while the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission had charged 17 suspects to court for allegedly contributing to the crime.
The vice-president, who was represented by his Special Adviser on Rule of Law, Mr. Akingbolahan Adeniran, however explained that many assets were being recovered from those who stole from government.
He said, “The administration has relied a lot on strategic advice, looking at the fight against corruption from a broad perspective, and basically relying on independent advice in order to move forward in fighting corruption.
“It is focused a lot on prevention, and this is one aspect that a lot of people do not talk about so much. Then enforcement, this is the key aspect of the fight against corruption, there has to be accountability for those who basically violate the law.
“Then asset recovery, which is a key element of the fight against corruption. As regards assets recovery, where there has been no conviction, it is because of the strategic advice that we were given.”
Osinbajo also said the government had approved a National Anti-corruption Strategy, with which it would engage all strata of the Nigerian society in the fight against corruption.
http://punchng.com/why-fg-hasnt-prosecuted-some-treasury-looters-osinbajo/
|Re: Why FG Hasn’t Prosecuted Some Treasury Looters – Osinbajo by igbodefender: 8:52pm On Dec 11
Corruption get ye behind me. Up all who fight against corruption. Big ups to all who resist filthy lucre!
|Re: Why FG Hasn’t Prosecuted Some Treasury Looters – Osinbajo by madridguy(m): 8:52pm On Dec 11
|Re: Why FG Hasn’t Prosecuted Some Treasury Looters – Osinbajo by uwa1(m): 8:53pm On Dec 11
PYO always defending the clueless APC...
|Re: Why FG Hasn’t Prosecuted Some Treasury Looters – Osinbajo by deji17: 8:53pm On Dec 11
Corrupt people are not giving up.
|Re: Why FG Hasn’t Prosecuted Some Treasury Looters – Osinbajo by Built2last: 8:56pm On Dec 11
Oga VP you people lost the chance to ride on the good will Nigerians bequeathed on you.
What ever you do now is campaign for 2019.
|Re: Why FG Hasn’t Prosecuted Some Treasury Looters – Osinbajo by agbangam: 8:57pm On Dec 11
hmmmm
|Re: Why FG Hasn’t Prosecuted Some Treasury Looters – Osinbajo by aolawale025: 8:58pm On Dec 11
Yeah! That's right. Selective justice. What a shame
|Re: Why FG Hasn’t Prosecuted Some Treasury Looters – Osinbajo by Fweshspice(m): 8:59pm On Dec 11
Apc is a scam... u and buhari days are numbered
na trailer we go use pack una komot for office come 2019
|Re: Why FG Hasn’t Prosecuted Some Treasury Looters – Osinbajo by Keneking: 9:03pm On Dec 11
Stories
|Re: Why FG Hasn’t Prosecuted Some Treasury Looters – Osinbajo by bigtt76(f): 9:13pm On Dec 11
Na so and Aunty Kemi don promise to name and shame tax evaders
deji17:
|Re: Why FG Hasn’t Prosecuted Some Treasury Looters – Osinbajo by sapientia(m): 9:22pm On Dec 11
What a shame.. Not to prosecute criminals cos of advise..
|Re: Why FG Hasn’t Prosecuted Some Treasury Looters – Osinbajo by Paperwhite(m): 9:29pm On Dec 11
APC is just known for the blaming game, buck-passing and excuses.So you guys asked for advised before breaking into judges houses & starting all the frenzy but failed media corruption trials of non-APC members?
Meanwhile the main reason is simply because APC is selectively biased on the anti-graft war.A case of using deodorant for APC corruption while using sledge hammer on the opposition
Fight corruption holistically and see Nigeria progress.
|Re: Why FG Hasn’t Prosecuted Some Treasury Looters – Osinbajo by guterMann: 9:30pm On Dec 11
The
This administration us full of excuses, the only surprise was that he didn't blame GEJ.
THE LAND OF THE RISING SUN MUST SET FORTH AT DAWN
|Re: Why FG Hasn’t Prosecuted Some Treasury Looters – Osinbajo by kamarra(f): 9:47pm On Dec 11
We are fundamentally corrupt, that's all I know.
|Re: Why FG Hasn’t Prosecuted Some Treasury Looters – Osinbajo by eagleeye2: 7:38am
Akuko Mike Ejegha
|Re: Why FG Hasn’t Prosecuted Some Treasury Looters – Osinbajo by Lomprico2: 7:43am
Built2last:
Simple!!
|Re: Why FG Hasn’t Prosecuted Some Treasury Looters – Osinbajo by clevvermind(m): 7:50am
They can't prosecute anybody because they themselves are corrupt.
|Re: Why FG Hasn’t Prosecuted Some Treasury Looters – Osinbajo by AdolfHitlerxXx: 11:22am
PMB really disappointed.
There was palpable fear at the beginning of his regime, till it eventually became obvious he was a toothless lion
|Re: Why FG Hasn’t Prosecuted Some Treasury Looters – Osinbajo by BruncleZuma: 11:23am
Park well
|Re: Why FG Hasn’t Prosecuted Some Treasury Looters – Osinbajo by ebig21(m): 11:23am
These People Will expose them if they try
|Re: Why FG Hasn’t Prosecuted Some Treasury Looters – Osinbajo by AishaBuhari: 11:23am
Another flemzy excuse
|Re: Why FG Hasn’t Prosecuted Some Treasury Looters – Osinbajo by MVLOX(m): 11:23am
Maybe na wen dem don die dem go prosecute dem
|Re: Why FG Hasn’t Prosecuted Some Treasury Looters – Osinbajo by Standardcosting: 11:23am
post=63195786:Are you saying some of those looters are not among the present administration?
|Re: Why FG Hasn’t Prosecuted Some Treasury Looters – Osinbajo by dieBYfire: 11:24am
eagleeye2:
.
Nwanne Ndi APC ga fu 30 makachukwu
|Re: Why FG Hasn’t Prosecuted Some Treasury Looters – Osinbajo by handsomeyinka(m): 11:25am
Keep deceiving Nigerians with the exception of we lagosians..
It's very impossible to deceive us in lagos cos we are the brain of the nation.
|Re: Why FG Hasn’t Prosecuted Some Treasury Looters – Osinbajo by Antoeni(m): 11:26am
Sending corrupt politicians and Looters to prisons ,dat is what will restore the people's confidence in the govt of the day
|Re: Why FG Hasn’t Prosecuted Some Treasury Looters – Osinbajo by anonimi: 11:26am
sapientia:
The Vacant Pastor (VP) aka Mere Commissioner is just telling his All Poverty Congress, APC zombies stories to gladden their hearts.
We know the real gist, aptly portrayed below.
|Re: Why FG Hasn’t Prosecuted Some Treasury Looters – Osinbajo by ZombiePUNISHER: 11:26am
Excuses continue
|Re: Why FG Hasn’t Prosecuted Some Treasury Looters – Osinbajo by Lexusgs430: 11:28am
Because they live within or have cross - carpeted .........
|Re: Why FG Hasn’t Prosecuted Some Treasury Looters – Osinbajo by anonimi: 11:29am
Standardcosting:
Of course they are there with front row seat.
|Re: Why FG Hasn’t Prosecuted Some Treasury Looters – Osinbajo by gurunlocker: 11:30am
That's because there are more corrupt crooks in your party...
