@VIVIANGIST



These Photos of a Lay accepting marriage proposal from her imaginary boyfriend named Mr Stick has soince gone viral all over social media the post which was originally shared by a twitter user named De’13th Disciple ‏ @Dmulas22



captioned it;



Stick man is engaged and some of us here are still benching on a friend zone



See some reactions below;



khas_sandra…. The girl might be depressed like that o and it can be leading to mental illness like that , we’re just here finding it funny….



dest_billz Shoo if stick man is engaged what’s our biznesss congrats to him na, c me see case oh benching on friend Zone will u kp quiet,the time zone in America is different from Africa his on his own time zone.



BY VIVIAN GIST : http://www.viviangist.ng/mr-stick-lady-tired-of-been-single-and-almost-approaching-menopause-accepts-marriage-proposal-from-her-imaginary-boyfriend-named-mr-stick/















Not a bad day to be Mr stick.... 12 Likes 1 Share





















100 ways village people manifests 39 Likes 3 Shares

Shame. What a pathetic human being. This girl needs urgent psychological help. She is currently tethering on the verge of self harm or suicide. Ignore the fact that she presented this in a light tone. She is really psychologically disturbed. I'll advice that no man ask her out let alone propose to her until she has gotten the needed psychiatric help. This is the kind of woman that would murder her lover and his mistress in cold blood if he makes the mistake of cheating on her. 9 Likes 2 Shares

Village people don finish this one matter 1 Like 1 Share

the direct, produce and act the thing all on her own...she try sha....make she find original man instead of the ghost wey dey propose to her... 2 Likes

she needs help!!!

I like her small bum bum 1 Like

I Don't Want To Believe She Did This Cos She Was Tired Of Being Single.



She Either Did As Expression Of Her Innate Creativity;



Or



Just To Become An Overnight Internet Sensation.



My Humble Opinion. 17 Likes

p

nice small ass spotted 1 Like

Spirit Boyfriend You Mean?





This is hilarious.

Pretty sure it's just banter, nothing serious.



Lol.



Mr stick has got a fine lady if u ask me,



Lol Hahaha.This is hilarious.Pretty sure it's just banter, nothing serious.Lol.Mr stick has got a fine lady if u ask me,Lol 2 Likes

Imagine the imaginary Mr Stick holding her waist. 13 Likes

Orishirishi





Baby please don't bring this craze to Nigeria.



You are damn lucky you even had an imaginary man.



Our ladies here will start marrying frustrations.



Please don't do this I beg you Baby please don't bring this craze to Nigeria.You are damn lucky you even had an imaginary man.Our ladies here will start marrying frustrations.Please don't do this I beg you 1 Like

Spasmic:

Shame. What a pathetic human being. This girl needs urgent psychological help. She is correctly tethering on the verge of self harm of suicide. Ignore the fact that she presented this in a light tone. She is really psychologically disturbed. I'll advice that no man ask her out let alone propose to her until she has gotten the needed psychiatric help. This is the kind of woman that would murder her lover and his mistress in cold blood if he makes the mistake of cheating on her. Dafuq??! Loosen up and get a sense of humor son. It’d do you a lot of good. I understand the country is hard but you shouldn’t be so wound up all the time. 10 Likes

Spasmic:

Shame. What a pathetic human being. This girl needs urgent psychological help. She is correctly tethering on the verge of self harm of suicide. Ignore the fact that she presented this in a light tone. She is really psychologically disturbed. I'll advice that no man ask her out let alone propose to her until she has gotten the needed psychiatric help. This is the kind of woman that would murder her lover and his mistress in cold blood if he makes the mistake of cheating on her. What a broken tool you are, smh! What a broken tool you are, smh! 5 Likes

Spasmic:

Shame. What a pathetic human being. This girl needs urgent psychological help. She is correctly tethering on the verge of self harm of suicide. Ignore the fact that she presented this in a light tone. She is really psychologically disturbed. I'll advice that no man ask her out let alone propose to her until she has gotten the needed psychiatric help. This is the kind of woman that would murder her lover and his mistress in cold blood if he makes the mistake of cheating on her. You are the one that needs urgent psychological help. You are the one that needs urgent psychological help. 5 Likes

, how will you cope my sister



Abeg nor break Mr. stick in the Oza room oh Mr stick doesn't have the koko to give you in the Oza room, how will you cope my sisterAbeg nor break Mr. stick in the Oza room oh 2 Likes

No need to ask why she is still single... She probably chased ppl away with her weird creativity

Hmm!



I know this is supposed to be funny but it seems like a cry for help and a desperate desire to be wanted. Please Nairaland feminists do not attack me, just my observation. 1 Like

Really? 3 Likes 1 Share





Kolo don fall on her. Kolo don fall on her.

Where is she keeping her Cucumber 2 Likes

Hahahaha. What a wild imagination!

good for her

photoshop at work

Chai Crack ee yaff finish dis one head...i know what she meant by mr stick sorry mr Love Machine

Has it come to this



Uwa Mmebi

Hmmmmm...... it Tire for this people ..... SPIRTUAL ENGAGEMENT AGAIN!!!