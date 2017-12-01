₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Lady Tired Of Being Single Accepts Proposal From Her Imaginary Boyfriend (Photos by viviangist: 10:55am
@VIVIANGIST
These Photos of a Lay accepting marriage proposal from her imaginary boyfriend named Mr Stick has soince gone viral all over social media the post which was originally shared by a twitter user named De’13th Disciple @Dmulas22
captioned it;
Stick man is engaged and some of us here are still benching on a friend zone
See some reactions below;
khas_sandra…. The girl might be depressed like that o and it can be leading to mental illness like that , we’re just here finding it funny….
dest_billz Shoo if stick man is engaged what’s our biznesss congrats to him na, c me see case oh benching on friend Zone will u kp quiet,the time zone in America is different from Africa his on his own time zone.
BY VIVIAN GIST : http://www.viviangist.ng/mr-stick-lady-tired-of-been-single-and-almost-approaching-menopause-accepts-marriage-proposal-from-her-imaginary-boyfriend-named-mr-stick/
1 Like
|Re: Lady Tired Of Being Single Accepts Proposal From Her Imaginary Boyfriend (Photos by Captaynbee: 10:57am
Not a bad day to be Mr stick....
12 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Lady Tired Of Being Single Accepts Proposal From Her Imaginary Boyfriend (Photos by RETIREDMUMU(m): 11:01am
100 ways village people manifests
39 Likes 3 Shares
|Re: Lady Tired Of Being Single Accepts Proposal From Her Imaginary Boyfriend (Photos by Spasmic: 11:01am
Shame. What a pathetic human being. This girl needs urgent psychological help. She is currently tethering on the verge of self harm or suicide. Ignore the fact that she presented this in a light tone. She is really psychologically disturbed. I'll advice that no man ask her out let alone propose to her until she has gotten the needed psychiatric help. This is the kind of woman that would murder her lover and his mistress in cold blood if he makes the mistake of cheating on her.
9 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Lady Tired Of Being Single Accepts Proposal From Her Imaginary Boyfriend (Photos by yarimo(m): 11:04am
Village people don finish this one matter
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: Lady Tired Of Being Single Accepts Proposal From Her Imaginary Boyfriend (Photos by habsydiamond(m): 11:12am
the direct, produce and act the thing all on her own...she try sha....make she find original man instead of the ghost wey dey propose to her...
2 Likes
|Re: Lady Tired Of Being Single Accepts Proposal From Her Imaginary Boyfriend (Photos by Emeraldgist1(f): 11:15am
she needs help!!!
|Re: Lady Tired Of Being Single Accepts Proposal From Her Imaginary Boyfriend (Photos by Kufie(m): 11:15am
I like her small bum bum
1 Like
|Re: Lady Tired Of Being Single Accepts Proposal From Her Imaginary Boyfriend (Photos by Eggcelent(m): 11:19am
I Don't Want To Believe She Did This Cos She Was Tired Of Being Single.
She Either Did As Expression Of Her Innate Creativity;
Or
Just To Become An Overnight Internet Sensation.
My Humble Opinion.
17 Likes
|Re: Lady Tired Of Being Single Accepts Proposal From Her Imaginary Boyfriend (Photos by SmellySperm(m): 11:37am
p
|Re: Lady Tired Of Being Single Accepts Proposal From Her Imaginary Boyfriend (Photos by SmellySperm(m): 11:39am
nice small ass spotted
1 Like
|Re: Lady Tired Of Being Single Accepts Proposal From Her Imaginary Boyfriend (Photos by GraveMan(m): 11:43am
Spirit Boyfriend You Mean?
|Re: Lady Tired Of Being Single Accepts Proposal From Her Imaginary Boyfriend (Photos by AlexCk: 11:47am
Hahaha.
This is hilarious.
Pretty sure it's just banter, nothing serious.
Lol.
Mr stick has got a fine lady if u ask me,
Lol
2 Likes
|Re: Lady Tired Of Being Single Accepts Proposal From Her Imaginary Boyfriend (Photos by Evablizin(f): 12:02pm
Imagine the imaginary Mr Stick holding her waist.
13 Likes
|Re: Lady Tired Of Being Single Accepts Proposal From Her Imaginary Boyfriend (Photos by Treasure17(m): 12:23pm
Orishirishi
|Re: Lady Tired Of Being Single Accepts Proposal From Her Imaginary Boyfriend (Photos by Franky826: 12:39pm
Baby please don't bring this craze to Nigeria.
You are damn lucky you even had an imaginary man.
Our ladies here will start marrying frustrations.
Please don't do this I beg you
1 Like
|Re: Lady Tired Of Being Single Accepts Proposal From Her Imaginary Boyfriend (Photos by LadyGoddiva(f): 12:44pm
Dafuq??! Loosen up and get a sense of humor son. It’d do you a lot of good. I understand the country is hard but you shouldn’t be so wound up all the time.
Spasmic:
10 Likes
|Re: Lady Tired Of Being Single Accepts Proposal From Her Imaginary Boyfriend (Photos by 13ShadesOfMay(m): 12:52pm
Spasmic:What a broken tool you are, smh!
5 Likes
|Re: Lady Tired Of Being Single Accepts Proposal From Her Imaginary Boyfriend (Photos by LisaAnne(f): 12:57pm
Spasmic:You are the one that needs urgent psychological help.
5 Likes
|Re: Lady Tired Of Being Single Accepts Proposal From Her Imaginary Boyfriend (Photos by BoosBae(f): 1:00pm
Mr stick doesn't have the koko to give you in the Oza room , how will you cope my sister
Abeg nor break Mr. stick in the Oza room oh
2 Likes
|Re: Lady Tired Of Being Single Accepts Proposal From Her Imaginary Boyfriend (Photos by eTECTIVe(m): 1:03pm
No need to ask why she is still single... She probably chased ppl away with her weird creativity
|Re: Lady Tired Of Being Single Accepts Proposal From Her Imaginary Boyfriend (Photos by festwiz(m): 1:10pm
Hmm!
I know this is supposed to be funny but it seems like a cry for help and a desperate desire to be wanted. Please Nairaland feminists do not attack me, just my observation.
1 Like
|Re: Lady Tired Of Being Single Accepts Proposal From Her Imaginary Boyfriend (Photos by emmyw(m): 2:06pm
Really?
3 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Lady Tired Of Being Single Accepts Proposal From Her Imaginary Boyfriend (Photos by MrIjapa: 2:07pm
Kolo don fall on her.
|Re: Lady Tired Of Being Single Accepts Proposal From Her Imaginary Boyfriend (Photos by Josh44s(m): 2:07pm
Where is she keeping her Cucumber
2 Likes
|Re: Lady Tired Of Being Single Accepts Proposal From Her Imaginary Boyfriend (Photos by MANNABBQGRILLS: 2:07pm
Hahahaha. What a wild imagination!
|Re: Lady Tired Of Being Single Accepts Proposal From Her Imaginary Boyfriend (Photos by exlinklodge: 2:07pm
good for her
|Re: Lady Tired Of Being Single Accepts Proposal From Her Imaginary Boyfriend (Photos by Pojomojo: 2:07pm
photoshop at work
|Re: Lady Tired Of Being Single Accepts Proposal From Her Imaginary Boyfriend (Photos by Papaaldrich: 2:07pm
Chai Crack ee yaff finish dis one head...i know what she meant by mr stick sorry mr Love Machine
|Re: Lady Tired Of Being Single Accepts Proposal From Her Imaginary Boyfriend (Photos by free2ryhme: 2:07pm
Has it come to this
Uwa Mmebi
|Re: Lady Tired Of Being Single Accepts Proposal From Her Imaginary Boyfriend (Photos by bedspread: 2:08pm
Hmmmmm...... it Tire for this people ..... SPIRTUAL ENGAGEMENT AGAIN!!!
|Re: Lady Tired Of Being Single Accepts Proposal From Her Imaginary Boyfriend (Photos by ollah1: 2:08pm
Loooool. Do what makes you happy. Go Girl
Live and lets live
1 Like
