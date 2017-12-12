Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Sports / Fifa Sanctions Nigeria In 2018 World Cup Qualifiers, Awards Algeria (15248 Views)

12 Dec 2017





Following the recent meeting of the Disciplinary Committee, FIFA can today confirm the latest sanctions imposed for incidents that occurred during the preliminary competition for the FIFA World Cup™ as well as in international friendlies.



The Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) has been sanctioned for fielding an ineligible player in the match between Algeria and Nigeria on 10 November 2017. The match is declared to be forfeited and awarded 3-0 in favour of Algeria, with the NFF also receiving a fine of CHF 6,000.





The sanction relates to the player Abdullahi Shehu failing to serve the automatic one-match suspension imposed on him as a result of receiving a caution in two separate matches of the same competition. This sanction bears no impact on the final result of the preliminary competition for the FIFA World Cup since Nigeria had already qualified (and Algeria eliminated) before the match took place.







published on FIFA.com.



http://www.fifa.com/worldcup/news/y=2017/m=12/news=latest-decisions-of-the-fifa-disciplinary-committee-2924351.html

In as much we qualify. no digidy 35 Likes 1 Share

What kind of humiliation is this? Somebody must get sacked just if we needed that match to qualify? NFf are just stupid 33 Likes 1 Share

Hmm, rough play 1 Like 2 Shares

someone in NFF failed to do his job which could have denied us participation in the world cup if the last match was the decider.

if they remember to give oliseh his share of the qualifier bonus, how on earth did they forget a match ban on a player.

I really hope they will learn from this development.. 21 Likes 1 Share

So if we hadn't qualified before that game,

our World Cup slot could have just been

lost. SUPER EAGLES VILLAGE PEOPLE FAILED THIS TIME.. They know we are going to win the world cup in Russia so they are trying everything possible to stop us.. THUNDER FIA THEM ALL 85 Likes 4 Shares

Meaning what? 2 Likes

So if we hadn't qualified before that game,

our World Cup slot could have just been

lost. SUPER EAGLES VILLAGE PEOPLE FAILED THIS TIME.. They know we are going to win the world cup in Russia so they are trying everything possible to stop us.. THUNDER FIA THEM ALL the more reason we must qualify for the next round before playing Argentina. the more reason we must qualify for the next round before playing Argentina. 17 Likes

What kind of humiliation is this? Somebody must get sacked just if we needed that match to qualify? NFf are just stupid

As in serious humiliation... As in serious humiliation... 2 Likes





What sort of carelessness was that? Supposing we had not qualified nko? Someone needs to be punished.



Algeria just got 3 points on a platter of gold. It is true oWhat sort of carelessness was that? Supposing we had not qualified nko? Someone needs to be punished.Algeria just got 3 points on a platter of gold. 3 Likes

If i hear say i blive this 2 Likes

someone in NFF failed to do his job which could have denied us participation in the world cup if the last match was the decider.

if they remember to give oliseh his share of the qualifier bonus, how on earth did they forget a match ban on a player.

I really hope they will learn from this development.. ..



That's been our drawback... Poor record keeping, inaccurate data.....it keeps haunting us as a nation.



Where are the Mods,make una push am go dreamland.



Fifa are just stupid...how in earth will they carry a yellow card against Swaziland in the first phase of the qualifying and roll it over to the second phase....



And to think of it they just discoverd after the worldcup draws... what 're they even smoking??



Well I expect an official response from amaju pinnick. . 2 Likes

Somebody must be held responsible for this embarrassment 1 Like 1 Share

the more reason we must qualify for the next round before playing Argentina. exactly bro exactly bro

Unprofessional mistake on the part of the super eagles staff and Shehu himself





Failure to keep simple records almost caused us our place in Russia..Just thank God we finalized our qualification beforehand 1 Like

What sort of expensive joke is this 1 Like

It is obvious that Super eagles village people are trying hard to do collabo FIFA.



Them draw us with Argentina for the 5th time and then them come dash Algeria 3 points?

The shout have removed the 3 points from our 2018 world Cup group stage . Lol. Just thinking aloud...

Like play, Na so Algeria qualify for world cup o...Ludo world cup 1 Like

Quite unfortunate I must say



I hope the entire technical crew is punished for this carelessness



Either deduct the money from their salary



I thank God we were not substituted for zambia

Meaning what? meaning we are out of the world cup,Algeria is to replace us meaning we are out of the world cup,Algeria is to replace us 2 Likes

Someone needs to be banned from football for life for this unforgivable error.



It could have been much worse. A simple record-keeping mistake could have dented the hope of hundreds of millions of people.

It's just a little thing. Nigeria would have been dismissed

All because they wanna field an arewa boy and appease this nepotic govt 2 Likes