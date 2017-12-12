₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Fifa Sanctions Nigeria In 2018 World Cup Qualifiers, Awards Algeria by HSfoundation(m): 5:04pm
Latest decisions of the FIFA Disciplinary Committee
12 Dec 2017
Following the recent meeting of the Disciplinary Committee, FIFA can today confirm the latest sanctions imposed for incidents that occurred during the preliminary competition for the FIFA World Cup™ as well as in international friendlies.
The Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) has been sanctioned for fielding an ineligible player in the match between Algeria and Nigeria on 10 November 2017. The match is declared to be forfeited and awarded 3-0 in favour of Algeria, with the NFF also receiving a fine of CHF 6,000.
The sanction relates to the player Abdullahi Shehu failing to serve the automatic one-match suspension imposed on him as a result of receiving a caution in two separate matches of the same competition. This sanction bears no impact on the final result of the preliminary competition for the FIFA World Cup since Nigeria had already qualified (and Algeria eliminated) before the match took place.
published on FIFA.com.
http://www.fifa.com/worldcup/news/y=2017/m=12/news=latest-decisions-of-the-fifa-disciplinary-committee-2924351.html
@Lalasticlala
1 Like
|Re: Fifa Sanctions Nigeria In 2018 World Cup Qualifiers, Awards Algeria by myners007: 5:05pm
In as much we qualify. no digidy
35 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Fifa Sanctions Nigeria In 2018 World Cup Qualifiers, Awards Algeria by mcgift(m): 5:07pm
|Re: Fifa Sanctions Nigeria In 2018 World Cup Qualifiers, Awards Algeria by isan(m): 5:10pm
What kind of humiliation is this? Somebody must get sacked just if we needed that match to qualify? NFf are just stupid
33 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Fifa Sanctions Nigeria In 2018 World Cup Qualifiers, Awards Algeria by lordm: 5:14pm
Hmm, rough play
1 Like 2 Shares
|Re: Fifa Sanctions Nigeria In 2018 World Cup Qualifiers, Awards Algeria by cstr1000: 5:15pm
HSfoundation:
2 Likes
|Re: Fifa Sanctions Nigeria In 2018 World Cup Qualifiers, Awards Algeria by femicyrus(m): 5:22pm
someone in NFF failed to do his job which could have denied us participation in the world cup if the last match was the decider.
if they remember to give oliseh his share of the qualifier bonus, how on earth did they forget a match ban on a player.
I really hope they will learn from this development..
21 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Fifa Sanctions Nigeria In 2018 World Cup Qualifiers, Awards Algeria by R2bees(m): 5:25pm
So if we hadn't qualified before that game,
our World Cup slot could have just been
lost. SUPER EAGLES VILLAGE PEOPLE FAILED THIS TIME.. They know we are going to win the world cup in Russia so they are trying everything possible to stop us.. THUNDER FIA THEM ALL
85 Likes 4 Shares
|Re: Fifa Sanctions Nigeria In 2018 World Cup Qualifiers, Awards Algeria by AnodaIT(m): 5:31pm
Meaning what?
2 Likes
|Re: Fifa Sanctions Nigeria In 2018 World Cup Qualifiers, Awards Algeria by femicyrus(m): 5:32pm
R2bees:the more reason we must qualify for the next round before playing Argentina.
17 Likes
|Re: Fifa Sanctions Nigeria In 2018 World Cup Qualifiers, Awards Algeria by HSfoundation(m): 5:40pm
isan:
As in serious humiliation...
2 Likes
|Re: Fifa Sanctions Nigeria In 2018 World Cup Qualifiers, Awards Algeria by BluntBoy(m): 5:42pm
It is true o
What sort of carelessness was that? Supposing we had not qualified nko? Someone needs to be punished.
Algeria just got 3 points on a platter of gold.
3 Likes
|Re: Fifa Sanctions Nigeria In 2018 World Cup Qualifiers, Awards Algeria by Niyinficient(m): 5:43pm
If i hear say i blive this
2 Likes
|Re: Fifa Sanctions Nigeria In 2018 World Cup Qualifiers, Awards Algeria by HSfoundation(m): 5:44pm
femicyrus:..
That's been our drawback... Poor record keeping, inaccurate data.....it keeps haunting us as a nation.
Where are the Mods,make una push am go dreamland.
Lalasticlala. #No snakes
Mynd44
2 Likes
|Re: Fifa Sanctions Nigeria In 2018 World Cup Qualifiers, Awards Algeria by krattoss(m): 5:47pm
Fifa are just stupid...how in earth will they carry a yellow card against Swaziland in the first phase of the qualifying and roll it over to the second phase....
And to think of it they just discoverd after the worldcup draws... what 're they even smoking??
Well I expect an official response from amaju pinnick. .
2 Likes
|Re: Fifa Sanctions Nigeria In 2018 World Cup Qualifiers, Awards Algeria by 2pep(m): 5:47pm
Somebody must be held responsible for this embarrassment
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: Fifa Sanctions Nigeria In 2018 World Cup Qualifiers, Awards Algeria by R2bees(m): 5:48pm
femicyrus:exactly bro
|Re: Fifa Sanctions Nigeria In 2018 World Cup Qualifiers, Awards Algeria by TheAngry1: 5:58pm
ok
|Re: Fifa Sanctions Nigeria In 2018 World Cup Qualifiers, Awards Algeria by Heywhizzy(m): 5:58pm
Unprofessional mistake on the part of the super eagles staff and Shehu himself
Failure to keep simple records almost caused us our place in Russia..Just thank God we finalized our qualification beforehand
1 Like
|Re: Fifa Sanctions Nigeria In 2018 World Cup Qualifiers, Awards Algeria by bikerboy1(m): 5:58pm
What sort of expensive joke is this
1 Like
|Re: Fifa Sanctions Nigeria In 2018 World Cup Qualifiers, Awards Algeria by eleojo23: 5:58pm
It is obvious that Super eagles village people are trying hard to do collabo FIFA.
Them draw us with Argentina for the 5th time and then them come dash Algeria 3 points?
|Re: Fifa Sanctions Nigeria In 2018 World Cup Qualifiers, Awards Algeria by omonla10(m): 5:59pm
The shout have removed the 3 points from our 2018 world Cup group stage . Lol. Just thinking aloud...
|Re: Fifa Sanctions Nigeria In 2018 World Cup Qualifiers, Awards Algeria by kidman96(m): 5:59pm
|Re: Fifa Sanctions Nigeria In 2018 World Cup Qualifiers, Awards Algeria by jeeqaa7(m): 5:59pm
J
|Re: Fifa Sanctions Nigeria In 2018 World Cup Qualifiers, Awards Algeria by buffalowings: 6:00pm
Hmm
|Re: Fifa Sanctions Nigeria In 2018 World Cup Qualifiers, Awards Algeria by demolinka(m): 6:00pm
Like play, Na so Algeria qualify for world cup o...Ludo world cup
1 Like
|Re: Fifa Sanctions Nigeria In 2018 World Cup Qualifiers, Awards Algeria by stobery(m): 6:01pm
Quite unfortunate I must say
I hope the entire technical crew is punished for this carelessness
Either deduct the money from their salary
I thank God we were not substituted for zambia
|Re: Fifa Sanctions Nigeria In 2018 World Cup Qualifiers, Awards Algeria by enemyofprogress: 6:01pm
AnodaIT:meaning we are out of the world cup,Algeria is to replace us
2 Likes
|Re: Fifa Sanctions Nigeria In 2018 World Cup Qualifiers, Awards Algeria by cstr1000: 6:01pm
Someone needs to be banned from football for life for this unforgivable error.
It could have been much worse. A simple record-keeping mistake could have dented the hope of hundreds of millions of people.
|Re: Fifa Sanctions Nigeria In 2018 World Cup Qualifiers, Awards Algeria by miremoses(m): 6:01pm
It's just a little thing. Nigeria would have been dismissed
|Re: Fifa Sanctions Nigeria In 2018 World Cup Qualifiers, Awards Algeria by ThumbzTNA: 6:01pm
All because they wanna field an arewa boy and appease this nepotic govt
2 Likes
|Re: Fifa Sanctions Nigeria In 2018 World Cup Qualifiers, Awards Algeria by Edu3Again: 6:02pm
Dem don dey do quota system for football now?
6 Likes
