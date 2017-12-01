Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / #endsars: SARS Is Partially An Illegal Squad That Need To Be Overhauled - Falana (5150 Views)

He, therefore, stressed the need for armed troops among SARS operators to be removed and the policemen among them re-orientated.



In a recent interview on Channels Television, Falana said:



“You must remove the soldiers in SARS and retrain the police among them. You re-orientate them because they still behave as if they are under military dictatorship because SARS is a legacy of military dictatorship. As it is constituted, it is partly illegal under a civilian and democratic dispensation. Under the constitution, the duty of maintaining internal security, law, and order in Nigeria is vested exclusively in the police.



“SARS is constituted by armed troops, soldiers and police personnel all over the country. Every state government maintains the SARS in the country and these state governments have not bothered to find out what is this body doing in terms of law enforcement, combating armed robbery and performance in terms of respecting the rights of the Nigerian people.



”Stressing the need for SARS to be totally overhauled as against calls by some concerned citizens for the squad to be scrapped. “The Nigerian new colonial state cannot afford to scrap SARS, it is not possible. We have an increasing wave of armed robbery, kidnapping terrorism and other serious violent crimes which the regular police personnel have not been trained to curb or combat, therefore we are going to have SARS but it has to be totally overhauled.”



Falana commended the efforts of Nigerians protesting against SARS saying any demonstration by Nigerian against perceived injustice should be encouraged but the protesters must also be made to appreciate that the law has taken care of all their concerns and fears. “What we are therefore required to do is to ensure that the laws are enforced which has made it illegal to detain a Nigerian without taking him to the court in a place like Lagos or in the rural areas beyond 48hours,”





#Istandwithsars 4 Likes

End them. 10 Likes 1 Share

They should do something about these wicked souls called SARS! 19 Likes 1 Share

Afonja too get sense. 8 Likes

For the first time in a million years oga falana is making Small sense but it is not yet complete



#ENDSARS 9 Likes

Bari22:

#Istandwithsars

The kind thunder wey go strike your mouth is still receiving blessing from Shekau The kind thunder wey go strike your mouth is still receiving blessing from Shekau 31 Likes 1 Share

ozoigbondu:





The kind thunder wey go strike your mouth is still receiving blessing from Shekau

The one that will strike you is training with North Korean army The one that will strike you is training with North Korean army

The SARS I see in portharcout are always looking dirty, rough and badly dressed. flying bandanas like cultists and looking high 247. Sars need to be scraped. And maybe the mobile police force needs to be reactivated. 9 Likes

Power intoxicates

IF SARS SLAM UR FACE..... U WILL HUG BURATAI ......... 1 Like

Long live SARS short life for robbers

Endsars.

bumi10:

APC, SARS and SAI BUHARI are all illegal, thus they are Crimes against humanity. APC, SARS and SAI BUHARI are all illegal, thus they are Crimes against humanity. 1 Like

Total overhaul is what is needed to be done with SARS 2 Likes

President Buhari and his crew act like they never heard of the campaign .

All we asking is a total scrap of this unscrupulous squad.

#Endsars

#Endpolicebrutality 1 Like

you are a fool









#EndSARS. #EndSARS. 2 Likes 1 Share

I hope this campaign will not lead to the beginning of the end of this squad. However, I would rather want the government to reform the entire police force through improved welfare, training and the use of technology via the use of mobile camera, tracking devices to monitor their activities.

Bari22:

#Istandwithsars

I pray before the end of this year that SARS will meet you I pray before the end of this year that SARS will meet you 2 Likes

two types of SARS..... SARS on the beat and SARS wey dey beat... i stand with EndSars 1 Like

this young lad standing with sars is high on dog poo

The Endsars goons are majority yahoo boys sympathisers (musicians),PDP,IPOB and Arm robbers. The rate at which thieves are disturbing us in my area Is alarming if not Sars. It should be repositioned not scrapped

We know

topeayan:

The Endsars goons are majority yahoo boys sympathisers (musicians),PDP,IPOB and Arm robbers. The rate at which thieves are disturbing us in my area Is alarming if not Sars. It should be repositioned not scrapped

one man food is another man poison, if you see SARS brutality you will change your words. Let's be honest, there are many bad eggs among SARS one man food is another man poison, if you see SARS brutality you will change your words. Let's be honest, there are many bad eggs among SARS 2 Likes

#timewilltell. ......



So many illiterates in the force....many training will improve them....



.Military need massive training yearly like 3 to 4 times. But budget is always a constrain .... 2 Likes

SARS is a tougher agency without transparency or oversight!! A bunch of thieves armed by the government to export helpless Nigerians!

from my observations most people advocating scraping of SARS have criminal tendencies.

First time, this Man gotta talk sense