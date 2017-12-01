₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,926,921 members, 3,965,900 topics. Date: Tuesday, 12 December 2017 at 10:23 PM
Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / #endsars: SARS Is Partially An Illegal Squad That Need To Be Overhauled - Falana (5150 Views)
Atiku Abubakar Reacts To #EndSARS Campaign On Twitter / Nnamdi Kanu Is Running An Illegal Govt - Lauretta Onochie Defends Python Dance / Motorcade Convoy Of IPOB Nnewi Lion Squad That Visited Nnamdi Kanu Today - Video (1) (2) (3) (4)
|#endsars: SARS Is Partially An Illegal Squad That Need To Be Overhauled - Falana by bumi10: 6:03pm
Rights Activist and Lagos based lawyer, Femi Falana has said that Nigeria cannot afford to scrap the Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS) but needs to completely overhaul it. According to Falana, SARS is a legacy of the military government and a partially illegal squad which still operates like they are in a military regime.
He, therefore, stressed the need for armed troops among SARS operators to be removed and the policemen among them re-orientated.
In a recent interview on Channels Television, Falana said:
“You must remove the soldiers in SARS and retrain the police among them. You re-orientate them because they still behave as if they are under military dictatorship because SARS is a legacy of military dictatorship. As it is constituted, it is partly illegal under a civilian and democratic dispensation. Under the constitution, the duty of maintaining internal security, law, and order in Nigeria is vested exclusively in the police.
“SARS is constituted by armed troops, soldiers and police personnel all over the country. Every state government maintains the SARS in the country and these state governments have not bothered to find out what is this body doing in terms of law enforcement, combating armed robbery and performance in terms of respecting the rights of the Nigerian people.
”Stressing the need for SARS to be totally overhauled as against calls by some concerned citizens for the squad to be scrapped. “The Nigerian new colonial state cannot afford to scrap SARS, it is not possible. We have an increasing wave of armed robbery, kidnapping terrorism and other serious violent crimes which the regular police personnel have not been trained to curb or combat, therefore we are going to have SARS but it has to be totally overhauled.”
Falana commended the efforts of Nigerians protesting against SARS saying any demonstration by Nigerian against perceived injustice should be encouraged but the protesters must also be made to appreciate that the law has taken care of all their concerns and fears. “What we are therefore required to do is to ensure that the laws are enforced which has made it illegal to detain a Nigerian without taking him to the court in a place like Lagos or in the rural areas beyond 48hours,”
more @ http://www.exlinklodge.com/2017/12/endsars-sars-is-partially-illegal-squad.html
3 Likes
|Re: #endsars: SARS Is Partially An Illegal Squad That Need To Be Overhauled - Falana by Bari22(m): 6:07pm
#Istandwithsars
4 Likes
|Re: #endsars: SARS Is Partially An Illegal Squad That Need To Be Overhauled - Falana by HERBALDOCTORR: 6:09pm
End them.
10 Likes 1 Share
|Re: #endsars: SARS Is Partially An Illegal Squad That Need To Be Overhauled - Falana by wtfcoded: 6:21pm
They should do something about these wicked souls called SARS!
19 Likes 1 Share
|Re: #endsars: SARS Is Partially An Illegal Squad That Need To Be Overhauled - Falana by Toosure70: 6:23pm
Afonja too get sense.
8 Likes
|Re: #endsars: SARS Is Partially An Illegal Squad That Need To Be Overhauled - Falana by ozoigbondu: 6:24pm
For the first time in a million years oga falana is making Small sense but it is not yet complete
#ENDSARS
9 Likes
|Re: #endsars: SARS Is Partially An Illegal Squad That Need To Be Overhauled - Falana by ozoigbondu: 6:27pm
Bari22:
The kind thunder wey go strike your mouth is still receiving blessing from Shekau
31 Likes 1 Share
|Re: #endsars: SARS Is Partially An Illegal Squad That Need To Be Overhauled - Falana by Bari22(m): 6:47pm
ozoigbondu:
The one that will strike you is training with North Korean army
|Re: #endsars: SARS Is Partially An Illegal Squad That Need To Be Overhauled - Falana by tesppidd: 8:58pm
The SARS I see in portharcout are always looking dirty, rough and badly dressed. flying bandanas like cultists and looking high 247. Sars need to be scraped. And maybe the mobile police force needs to be reactivated.
9 Likes
|Re: #endsars: SARS Is Partially An Illegal Squad That Need To Be Overhauled - Falana by ruffhandu: 8:59pm
Power intoxicates
|Re: #endsars: SARS Is Partially An Illegal Squad That Need To Be Overhauled - Falana by bedspread: 9:00pm
IF SARS SLAM UR FACE..... U WILL HUG BURATAI .........
1 Like
|Re: #endsars: SARS Is Partially An Illegal Squad That Need To Be Overhauled - Falana by asawanathegreat(m): 9:00pm
Long live SARS short life for robbers
|Re: #endsars: SARS Is Partially An Illegal Squad That Need To Be Overhauled - Falana by slapacha: 9:01pm
Endsars.
|Re: #endsars: SARS Is Partially An Illegal Squad That Need To Be Overhauled - Falana by PrecisionFx(m): 9:01pm
bumi10:
APC, SARS and SAI BUHARI are all illegal, thus they are Crimes against humanity.
1 Like
|Re: #endsars: SARS Is Partially An Illegal Squad That Need To Be Overhauled - Falana by olatade(m): 9:01pm
Total overhaul is what is needed to be done with SARS
2 Likes
|Re: #endsars: SARS Is Partially An Illegal Squad That Need To Be Overhauled - Falana by pol23: 9:01pm
President Buhari and his crew act like they never heard of the campaign .
All we asking is a total scrap of this unscrupulous squad.
#Endsars
#Endpolicebrutality
1 Like
|Re: #endsars: SARS Is Partially An Illegal Squad That Need To Be Overhauled - Falana by stephen109(m): 9:01pm
you are a fool
|Re: #endsars: SARS Is Partially An Illegal Squad That Need To Be Overhauled - Falana by NwaAmaikpe: 9:02pm
#EndSARS.
2 Likes 1 Share
|Re: #endsars: SARS Is Partially An Illegal Squad That Need To Be Overhauled - Falana by sammyj: 9:02pm
I hope this campaign will not lead to the beginning of the end of this squad. However, I would rather want the government to reform the entire police force through improved welfare, training and the use of technology via the use of mobile camera, tracking devices to monitor their activities.
|Re: #endsars: SARS Is Partially An Illegal Squad That Need To Be Overhauled - Falana by Ufranklin92(m): 9:05pm
Bari22:
I pray before the end of this year that SARS will meet you
2 Likes
|Re: #endsars: SARS Is Partially An Illegal Squad That Need To Be Overhauled - Falana by Dutchey(m): 9:07pm
two types of SARS..... SARS on the beat and SARS wey dey beat... i stand with EndSars
1 Like
|Re: #endsars: SARS Is Partially An Illegal Squad That Need To Be Overhauled - Falana by IgweBUIKE1(m): 9:09pm
this young lad standing with sars is high on dog poo
|Re: #endsars: SARS Is Partially An Illegal Squad That Need To Be Overhauled - Falana by topeayan(m): 9:09pm
The Endsars goons are majority yahoo boys sympathisers (musicians),PDP,IPOB and Arm robbers. The rate at which thieves are disturbing us in my area Is alarming if not Sars. It should be repositioned not scrapped
|Re: #endsars: SARS Is Partially An Illegal Squad That Need To Be Overhauled - Falana by Legending: 9:10pm
We know
|Re: #endsars: SARS Is Partially An Illegal Squad That Need To Be Overhauled - Falana by mercyway: 9:10pm
topeayan:
one man food is another man poison, if you see SARS brutality you will change your words. Let's be honest, there are many bad eggs among SARS
2 Likes
|Re: #endsars: SARS Is Partially An Illegal Squad That Need To Be Overhauled - Falana by aspirebig: 9:12pm
#timewilltell. ......
So many illiterates in the force....many training will improve them....
.Military need massive training yearly like 3 to 4 times. But budget is always a constrain ....
2 Likes
|Re: #endsars: SARS Is Partially An Illegal Squad That Need To Be Overhauled - Falana by nairaman66(m): 9:15pm
SARS is a tougher agency without transparency or oversight!! A bunch of thieves armed by the government to export helpless Nigerians!
|Re: #endsars: SARS Is Partially An Illegal Squad That Need To Be Overhauled - Falana by rykca: 9:17pm
slapacha:
|Re: #endsars: SARS Is Partially An Illegal Squad That Need To Be Overhauled - Falana by kennypedia(m): 9:22pm
from my observations most people advocating scraping of SARS have criminal tendencies.
|Re: #endsars: SARS Is Partially An Illegal Squad That Need To Be Overhauled - Falana by Pharaoh001(f): 9:29pm
First time, this Man gotta talk sense
|Re: #endsars: SARS Is Partially An Illegal Squad That Need To Be Overhauled - Falana by dieBYfire: 9:31pm
topeayan:
And condom is just 50naira o
Gangstar Oba Of Akure Removed! / Protesters Shut-down Governor’s Office In Abeokuta / Buhari Reacts To Obasanjo's Letter
Viewing this topic: Aliki(m), adefolarinwa01(m), Adaowerri111, Frankskaf(f), egbabiekperemo1, brewdave(m), cdieli(m), Mobsync(m), IYIMAN, Nosyke(m), lettruthprevail, Dnevasaynevaguy, agya1, khaleb(m), olusma23(m), sammied(m), twosure, mhk043(m), Dayvhid(m), deriod(m), James89, ahmkhad, uniqueboi(m), CrescentMoon(m), yanshDoctor, favelli(m), Dieumerci(m), richfriendsng, ebecode(m), olapink, rajinet(m), johnnyrex(m), cryptoexpert, mykero(m) and 38 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 18