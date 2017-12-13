Queen Anyichie Constance Uzoma (born March 17th) in Nkwelle Umunnachi, Dunukofia Local Government of Anambra state as the first child in the family of Five (5) and holds Bsc in Computer Science from Anambra State University Uli. Queen Constance was crowned Miss Goodwill Ambassador International Humanitarian in Abuja during a ceremony held at the Popular Sheraton Hotels and Towers, Abuja on the 8th December, 2017.





Before clinching the crown as Miss Goodwill Ambassador International Humanitarian, Queen Constance has executed several humanitarian services as an individual to include Visiting Gideon Orphanage home, Abeokuta with gift items, Benevolence Outreach at Mercy of God Home of disable Ibadan, Onitsha North Orphanage Home Visitation and other homes in Abuja, Anambra, Abia, Lagos etc. she however have volunteered her services to different Non-Governmental Organization across the globe all in the quest to serving humanity.



Queen Constance is an entrepreneur who looks up to Oprah Winfrey as her mentor and believes that human are responsible for their lives out come but doing the best at the moment puts them in the best place for the next moment. Queen Anyichie Constance Uzoma with the natural heart of Gold is on earth with the mission to providing succor to the needy which is her major drive that made her journey into the 2017 Miss Goodwill Ambassador Beauty Pageant in Abuja as she clinches a crown, she however said another milestone has been added to champion her act of benevolence in a better recognized platform.



Queen Anyichie Constance Uzoma wears the crown of her Majesty, Miss Goodwill Ambassador International Humanitarian for a year after which she handover to her successor in 2018 who will continue with her good work and affect lives positively to making the society a better place for all.



Queen Anyichie Constance Uzoma who organized an empowerment program for Single Mothers, Sex Workers and the less privilege women as well as seminar to sensitize Parents/guidance of Makoko Community on the importance of girl child education is also the Founder of STRONG WOMEN CODE CHARITY ORGANIZATION with its presence in Abuja, Anambra, Abia, Delta, Enugu, Ibadan, Kwara, Imo, Plateau as well as South Africa respectively and SWC Network aims at creating platform to inspire African Women and Youths as well as promoting oneness.