The First Set Of Nigerian Army Pilots To Fly War Planes (Photos) by Angelanest: 8:57pm On Dec 12
The Chief of Army Staff, Lieutenant General TY commissioned the first set of Nigerian Army Pilots trained by the Nigerian Army Aviation School to fly war planes. The 10 pilots are; Capt. E Collins; Capt. OM Banwo; Capt. K.A Ofodile; Capt. JU Ibelu; Capt. OS Arifo; Capt. EO Alpere; Capt. YA Haruna; Capt. FM Shehu; Lt. P Kajako and Lt. JO Uddin.

Source; https://www.nationalhelm.co/2017/12/chief-of-army-staff-buratai-commissions-first-set-of-army-pilots.html

Re: The First Set Of Nigerian Army Pilots To Fly War Planes (Photos) by Angelanest: 8:57pm On Dec 12
see more >>> https://www.nationalhelm.co/2017/12/chief-of-army-staff-buratai-commissions-first-set-of-army-pilots.html

Re: The First Set Of Nigerian Army Pilots To Fly War Planes (Photos) by Angelanest: 8:57pm On Dec 12
cc; lalasticlala
Re: The First Set Of Nigerian Army Pilots To Fly War Planes (Photos) by Evablizin(f): 9:02pm On Dec 12
undecided


Where is the war planes? The war planes are needed to fight Boko haram asap.

Re: The First Set Of Nigerian Army Pilots To Fly War Planes (Photos) by xlander(m): 9:02pm On Dec 12
Buratai doing a great job

Re: The First Set Of Nigerian Army Pilots To Fly War Planes (Photos) by bedspread: 9:12pm On Dec 12
I SIte CAPT. Ofodile THERE....
Congrats bro.....
Hard working smart officer who loves to try out new things no matter the difficulty....
Congrats ...

Re: The First Set Of Nigerian Army Pilots To Fly War Planes (Photos) by OrestesDante(m): 9:18pm On Dec 12
shocked


∆ ∆
Re: The First Set Of Nigerian Army Pilots To Fly War Planes (Photos) by Dhugal: 9:20pm On Dec 12
Foolishness.
The Air force world over grew out of army aviation corps,even ours.No need building a new aviation force when the one we have has not been fully equipped and funded

Re: The First Set Of Nigerian Army Pilots To Fly War Planes (Photos) by DopeBoss(m): 9:21pm On Dec 12
...As long as this dosen't #EndSars fvck their planesundecided

Re: The First Set Of Nigerian Army Pilots To Fly War Planes (Photos) by cdqyehyeh: 11:00pm On Dec 12
Its a good move if it could be use against boko haram, anything used against terrorism is nice.
Re: The First Set Of Nigerian Army Pilots To Fly War Planes (Photos) by Paperwhite(m): 11:08pm On Dec 12
So what happened to the air force guys nah So army will now have their own pilots? Meanwhile hope It's not those outdated planes esp.the C-130 Hercules transport planes that these young chaps will be flying?
The sky is your starting point boys. smiley

Re: The First Set Of Nigerian Army Pilots To Fly War Planes (Photos) by ademusiwa3r: 2:49am
Re: The First Set Of Nigerian Army Pilots To Fly War Planes (Photos) by CastedDude: 5:31am
lalasticlala
Re: The First Set Of Nigerian Army Pilots To Fly War Planes (Photos) by edo3(m): 5:58am
Where are d fighters plane?
Re: The First Set Of Nigerian Army Pilots To Fly War Planes (Photos) by Oblongata: 6:48am
Why them no just use airforce to fly war planes?
Re: The First Set Of Nigerian Army Pilots To Fly War Planes (Photos) by Oblongata: 6:49am
Why dem no just use airforce to fly war planes?
Re: The First Set Of Nigerian Army Pilots To Fly War Planes (Photos) by Xbee007(m): 7:50am
Paperwhite:
So what happened to the air force guys nah So army will now have their own pilots? Meanwhile hope It's not those outdated planes esp.the C-130 Hercules transport planes that these young chaps will be flying?
The sky is your starting point boys. smiley
Guy you're making no sense. SMH.

Re: The First Set Of Nigerian Army Pilots To Fly War Planes (Photos) by IamPatriotic(m): 8:56am
nice one
Re: The First Set Of Nigerian Army Pilots To Fly War Planes (Photos) by yomalex(m): 8:56am
great
Re: The First Set Of Nigerian Army Pilots To Fly War Planes (Photos) by free2ryhme: 8:56am
grin

Dem try

For their mind they are stealth jet fighters
Re: The First Set Of Nigerian Army Pilots To Fly War Planes (Photos) by Standardcosting: 8:57am
K
Re: The First Set Of Nigerian Army Pilots To Fly War Planes (Photos) by tdayof(m): 8:57am
Oblongata:
Why them no just use airforce to fly war planes?

Aviation corps. They'll be flying helicopters not jets.
Re: The First Set Of Nigerian Army Pilots To Fly War Planes (Photos) by Webman007: 8:58am
hmmm
Re: The First Set Of Nigerian Army Pilots To Fly War Planes (Photos) by Mobsync(m): 8:58am
The Nigerian Army uses helicopters and not airplanes. The army has maintained an aviation corps for some years now and has been graduating pilots since the era of COAS Kenneth Mininah.
Re: The First Set Of Nigerian Army Pilots To Fly War Planes (Photos) by kricat: 8:58am
Cool
Re: The First Set Of Nigerian Army Pilots To Fly War Planes (Photos) by hezy4real01(m): 8:59am
They are looking sharp, I believe their brain should be sharp too
Re: The First Set Of Nigerian Army Pilots To Fly War Planes (Photos) by MrWondah(m): 8:59am
Too late. I'm selling this plot of land go 50 kobo
Re: The First Set Of Nigerian Army Pilots To Fly War Planes (Photos) by magiki(m): 9:02am
oya Sambisa forest is there go and test ur skills there

(0) (1) (Reply)

