Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / The First Set Of Nigerian Army Pilots To Fly War Planes (Photos) (12846 Views)

Buratai Commissions Tactical Operation Base Of Army In His Town Biu,Borno(pics) / First Set Of Lagos Light Rain Train Delivered To Site / Nigerian Army Reacts To Amnesty Report Of Army Killing 17 IPOB/MASSOB Youths (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (Reply) (Go Down)





Source; The Chief of Army Staff, Lieutenant General TY commissioned the first set of Nigerian Army Pilots trained by the Nigerian Army Aviation School to fly war planes. The 10 pilots are; Capt. E Collins; Capt. OM Banwo; Capt. K.A Ofodile; Capt. JU Ibelu; Capt. OS Arifo; Capt. EO Alpere; Capt. YA Haruna; Capt. FM Shehu; Lt. P Kajako and Lt. JO Uddin.Source; https://www.nationalhelm.co/2017/12/chief-of-army-staff-buratai-commissions-first-set-of-army-pilots.html 2 Likes

see more >>> https://www.nationalhelm.co/2017/12/chief-of-army-staff-buratai-commissions-first-set-of-army-pilots.html 1 Like

cc; lalasticlala







Where is the war planes? The war planes are needed to fight Boko haram asap. Where is the war planes? The war planes are needed to fight Boko haram asap. 3 Likes

Buratai doing a great job 14 Likes 1 Share

I SIte CAPT. Ofodile THERE....

Congrats bro.....

Hard working smart officer who loves to try out new things no matter the difficulty....

Congrats ... 20 Likes







∆ ∆

Foolishness.

The Air force world over grew out of army aviation corps,even ours.No need building a new aviation force when the one we have has not been fully equipped and funded 25 Likes 1 Share

...As long as this dosen't #EndSars fvck their planes 2 Likes

Its a good move if it could be use against boko haram, anything used against terrorism is nice.

So army will now have their own pilots? Meanwhile hope It's not those outdated planes esp.the C-130 Hercules transport planes that these young chaps will be flying?

The sky is your starting point boys. So what happened to the air force guys nahSo army will now have their own pilots? Meanwhile hope It's not those outdated planes esp.the C-130 Hercules transport planes that these young chaps will be flying?The sky is your starting point boys. 2 Likes

Ina cikin Canada, kuna zuwa fatar Fasto na Ikklisiya a cikin gidan ibada na majami'a na toronto da kuma tambayi fasto don lambar na .. Ba na zuwa coci amma ya san lambarta.





suna iya zo su dauke ni.

Mutanen Yoruba ba kirki ba ne. suna son kai



Ina da mutane fiye da ɗaya, ina da dan kasar Canada. Ni ba mafaka ba ne, na zo Nijeriya a duk lokacin. sun sata fasfo na nan.

lalasticlala

Where are d fighters plane?

Why them no just use airforce to fly war planes?

Why dem no just use airforce to fly war planes?

Paperwhite:

So what happened to the air force guys nah So army will now have their own pilots? Meanwhile hope It's not those outdated planes esp.the C-130 Hercules transport planes that these young chaps will be flying?

The sky is your starting point boys. Guy you're making no sense. SMH. Guy you're making no sense. SMH. 6 Likes

nice one

great





Dem try



For their mind they are stealth jet fighters Dem tryFor their mind they are stealth jet fighters

K

Oblongata:

Why them no just use airforce to fly war planes?

Aviation corps. They'll be flying helicopters not jets. Aviation corps. They'll be flying helicopters not jets.

hmmm

The Nigerian Army uses helicopters and not airplanes. The army has maintained an aviation corps for some years now and has been graduating pilots since the era of COAS Kenneth Mininah.

Cool

They are looking sharp, I believe their brain should be sharp too

Too late. I'm selling this plot of land go 50 kobo