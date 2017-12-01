₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
NGO Bill: Protesters Storm National Assembly (Photos) by EdifiedCEO: 1:49pm
A coalition of non-governmental organisations (NGOs) and other protesters on Wednesday stormed the national assembly in Abuja to protest against the controversial NGO Bill.
The bill is slated for public hearing on Wednesday and Thursday, 13th and 14th December, 2017.
The protesters were however prevented from gaining entrance into the National Assembly Complex by armed policemen.
Sponsor of the NGO bill, Hon Buba Jibril, was absent as the public hearing on the bill kicked off at the House of Representatives today.
http://www.newshelmng.com/2017/12/photos-protesters-storm-national.html
Re: NGO Bill: Protesters Storm National Assembly (Photos) by EdifiedCEO: 1:49pm
Re: NGO Bill: Protesters Storm National Assembly (Photos) by biacan(f): 1:50pm
Just sell up these country and let's move to LA
Re: NGO Bill: Protesters Storm National Assembly (Photos) by froshsteve(m): 1:58pm
I no understand Nigeria set again
Re: NGO Bill: Protesters Storm National Assembly (Photos) by miqos02(m): 1:59pm
Good
Re: NGO Bill: Protesters Storm National Assembly (Photos) by BruncleZuma: 1:59pm
The 2nd point is laughable...meaning no NGO can criticise the government, Nigerians wake up ooooo
Re: NGO Bill: Protesters Storm National Assembly (Photos) by tstx(m): 2:00pm
The Storm will never be over in our country... Atleast Not until we all wash our brains with detol..
Re: NGO Bill: Protesters Storm National Assembly (Photos) by tuoyoojo(m): 2:00pm
I am very happy with the protest against this NGO bill.
I hope international news agencies would see how the Nigerian govt is trying to gag NGOs
this diabolical bill should not be allowed to see the light of the day
at face value the bill seems harmless but when u study its overt implications, it is really sinister
enough said!!
Re: NGO Bill: Protesters Storm National Assembly (Photos) by mrvitalis(m): 2:00pm
This bill is very good honestly I can't find a fault in it
If you are a real NGO you should be scared of nothing
Here we were and pastor Chris brother lundered some$40m years ago
We need to check this so called NGOs
Re: NGO Bill: Protesters Storm National Assembly (Photos) by Abbeyme: 2:01pm
What is the detail of the NGO??
That is needed for me to make comment!
Re: NGO Bill: Protesters Storm National Assembly (Photos) by mrvitalis(m): 2:02pm
BruncleZuma:That's just an exaggeration
Re: NGO Bill: Protesters Storm National Assembly (Photos) by Abbeyme: 2:02pm
@OP.
We need a detailed and well-informed newsreel.
Re: NGO Bill: Protesters Storm National Assembly (Photos) by abbaapple: 2:02pm
The funniest thing is Notting good will come out! The life is full of s^t
Re: NGO Bill: Protesters Storm National Assembly (Photos) by Saintsbrown(m): 2:02pm
Buhari has nothing to do with leadership.
Just a plain herdsmen.
APC is a fraud.
Re: NGO Bill: Protesters Storm National Assembly (Photos) by bugidon(m): 2:02pm
This APC government is the worst thing that has ever happened to Nigeria.
Re: NGO Bill: Protesters Storm National Assembly (Photos) by BruncleZuma: 2:02pm
mrvitalis:Please explain further because as I see it anyone not toeing the government's position is in violation of this.
Re: NGO Bill: Protesters Storm National Assembly (Photos) by Josephshola: 2:03pm
This country tire me oooo
Re: NGO Bill: Protesters Storm National Assembly (Photos) by Abbeyme: 2:03pm
bugidon:
HAVE U BLAMED BUHARI TODAY??
Re: NGO Bill: Protesters Storm National Assembly (Photos) by danz06: 2:03pm
This bill clearly gives full power to the govt over NGO which is very bad
because if the wrong person is in power, He/she can dictate anything.
Re: NGO Bill: Protesters Storm National Assembly (Photos) by mrvitalis(m): 2:04pm
BruncleZuma:
There must be a guide line to reject it approve an ngo is not at descrete of anyone
We are not that lawless
Re: NGO Bill: Protesters Storm National Assembly (Photos) by BruncleZuma: 2:05pm
mrvitalis:
Bia nna are you reading what they wrote there and what I'm quoting or do you have another piece of paper that only you have access to?
Re: NGO Bill: Protesters Storm National Assembly (Photos) by Built2last: 2:05pm
this is absolute rubbish.
if what they listed there is in the bill
Re: NGO Bill: Protesters Storm National Assembly (Photos) by linearity: 2:07pm
Space reserved
Re: NGO Bill: Protesters Storm National Assembly (Photos) by mrvitalis(m): 2:09pm
BruncleZuma:I have gone through the Bill
Why not quote the bill if they know they are not lying
Corrupt people are sponsoring this stuff
What are their interest
Re: NGO Bill: Protesters Storm National Assembly (Photos) by majekdom2: 2:10pm
I think it's for the funders to manage the fund themselves i.e the Global climate fund. The government is just looking for ways to 'chook' eye for money. Obviously, these guys can never get enough.. we have a long way to go!
Re: NGO Bill: Protesters Storm National Assembly (Photos) by mrvitalis(m): 2:10pm
Built2last:How is if rubbish
So government should not regulate ngo
Making them simple and easy way to Lunder money ?
Re: NGO Bill: Protesters Storm National Assembly (Photos) by wickyyolo: 2:11pm
biacan:
Must you be on all FTC. Chaii
Re: NGO Bill: Protesters Storm National Assembly (Photos) by BruncleZuma: 2:13pm
mrvitalis:
I give up on you man, be pro-government but don't lose the least brain cells you have doing so.
Re: NGO Bill: Protesters Storm National Assembly (Photos) by biacan(f): 2:13pm
wickyyolo:What's your problem.....?
Re: NGO Bill: Protesters Storm National Assembly (Photos) by mrvitalis(m): 2:14pm
BruncleZuma:
I don't see nothing wrong with regulating NGOs are they not regulated in USA ?
So ngo wants to spend donations anyhow they wish?
Do what ever they wish ?
Re: NGO Bill: Protesters Storm National Assembly (Photos) by BruncleZuma: 2:15pm
mrvitalis:
Did you see my issue with your beloved bill?
Re: NGO Bill: Protesters Storm National Assembly (Photos) by Jaguntemmy(m): 2:15pm
SORRY O, BUT IS PUBLIC PROTEST NOW AN OCCUPATION OR HOBBY,
BECAUSE THEY WAY PEOPLE JOIN TO PROTEST THIS DAYS
