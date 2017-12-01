Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / NGO Bill: Protesters Storm National Assembly (Photos) (4826 Views)

“not Even UN Can Stop The NGO Bill” – Umar Buba Jibril For House Of Reps / Dino Melaye's Ex Classmates Visit Him At The National Assembly (Photos) / Bukola Saraki Wears 'Made In Nigeria' Outfit To National Assembly. Photos (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (Reply) (Go Down)





The bill is slated for public hearing on Wednesday and Thursday, 13th and 14th December, 2017.



The protesters were however prevented from gaining entrance into the National Assembly Complex by armed policemen.





Sponsor of the NGO bill, Hon Buba Jibril, was absent as the public hearing on the bill kicked off at the House of Representatives today.



http://www.newshelmng.com/2017/12/photos-protesters-storm-national.html A coalition of non-governmental organisations (NGOs) and other protesters on Wednesday stormed the national assembly in Abuja to protest against the controversial NGO Bill.The bill is slated for public hearing on Wednesday and Thursday, 13th and 14th December, 2017.The protesters were however prevented from gaining entrance into the National Assembly Complex by armed policemen.Sponsor of the NGO bill, Hon Buba Jibril, was absent as the public hearing on the bill kicked off at the House of Representatives today. 1 Like

Just sell up these country and let's move to LA 5 Likes 1 Share

I no understand Nigeria set again

Good

The 2nd point is laughable...meaning no NGO can criticise the government, Nigerians wake up ooooo 17 Likes 2 Shares

The Storm will never be over in our country... Atleast Not until we all wash our brains with detol..

I am very happy with the protest against this NGO bill.



I hope international news agencies would see how the Nigerian govt is trying to gag NGOs



this diabolical bill should not be allowed to see the light of the day



at face value the bill seems harmless but when u study its overt implications, it is really sinister



enough said!! 4 Likes

This bill is very good honestly I can't find a fault in it



If you are a real NGO you should be scared of nothing



Here we were and pastor Chris brother lundered some$40m years ago



We need to check this so called NGOs 1 Like

What is the detail of the NGO??



That is needed for me to make comment!

BruncleZuma:

The 2nd point is laughable...meaning no NGO can criticise the government, Nigerians wake up ooooo That's just an exaggeration That's just an exaggeration

@OP.



We need a detailed and well-informed newsreel. 1 Like

The funniest thing is Notting good will come out! The life is full of s^t

Buhari has nothing to do with leadership.

Just a plain herdsmen.

APC is a fraud. 15 Likes 2 Shares

This APC government is the worst thing that has ever happened to Nigeria. 12 Likes 2 Shares

mrvitalis:



That's just an exaggeration Please explain further because as I see it anyone not toeing the government's position is in violation of this. Please explain further because as I see it anyone not toeing the government's position is in violation of this. 3 Likes

This country tire me oooo

bugidon:

This APC government is the worst thing that has ever happened to Nigeria.

HAVE U BLAMED BUHARI TODAY?? ?? 1 Like

This bill clearly gives full power to the govt over NGO which is very bad

because if the wrong person is in power, He/she can dictate anything. 2 Likes

BruncleZuma:

Please explain further.

There must be a guide line to reject it approve an ngo is not at descrete of anyone



We are not that lawless There must be a guide line to reject it approve an ngo is not at descrete of anyoneWe are not that lawless

mrvitalis:





There must be a guide line to reject it approve an ngo is not at descrete of anyone



We are not that lawless

Bia nna are you reading what they wrote there and what I'm quoting or do you have another piece of paper that only you have access to? Bia nna are you reading what they wrote there and what I'm quoting or do you have another piece of paper that only you have access to? 1 Like

this is absolute rubbish.



if what they listed there is in the bill

Space reserved

BruncleZuma:





Bia nna are you reading what they wrote there and what I'm quoting or do you have another piece of paper that only you have access to? I have gone through the Bill



Why not quote the bill if they know they are not lying



Corrupt people are sponsoring this stuff

What are their interest I have gone through the BillWhy not quote the bill if they know they are not lyingCorrupt people are sponsoring this stuffWhat are their interest

I think it's for the funders to manage the fund themselves i.e the Global climate fund. The government is just looking for ways to 'chook' eye for money. Obviously, these guys can never get enough.. we have a long way to go!

Built2last:

this absolute rubbish.



if what they listed there is in the bill How is if rubbish



So government should not regulate ngo

Making them simple and easy way to Lunder money ? How is if rubbishSo government should not regulate ngoMaking them simple and easy way to Lunder money ?

biacan:

Just sell up these country and let's move to LA

Must you be on all FTC. Chaii Must you be on all FTC. Chaii

mrvitalis:



I have gone through the Bill



Why not quote the bill if they know they are not lying



Corrupt people are sponsoring this stuff

What are their interest

I give up on you man, be pro-government but don't lose the least brain cells you have doing so. I give up on you man, be pro-government but don't lose the least brain cells you have doing so. 2 Likes

wickyyolo:



Must you be on all FTC. Chaii What's your problem.....? What's your problem.....?

BruncleZuma:





I give up on you man, be pro-government but don't lose the least brain cells you have doing so.

I don't see nothing wrong with regulating NGOs are they not regulated in USA ?



So ngo wants to spend donations anyhow they wish?



Do what ever they wish ? I don't see nothing wrong with regulating NGOs are they not regulated in USA ?So ngo wants to spend donations anyhow they wish?Do what ever they wish ?

mrvitalis:





I don't see nothing wrong with regulating NGOs are they not regulated in USA ?



So ngo wants to spend donations anyhow they wish?



Do what ever they wish ?

Did you see my issue with your beloved bill? Did you see my issue with your beloved bill?