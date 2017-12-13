₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Christmas: Ugwuanyi Offers Free Transport For Enugu Indigenes by nghubs1(m): 9:09pm
In the spirit of Christmas, Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi of Enugu State has offered free transportation for indigenes of the state residing in other parts of Nigeria, who intend to return home to celebrate the festive season with their loved ones.
Announcing the welfare package, the Managing Director, Enugu State Transport Company (ENTRACO), Mr. Bob Itanyi, stated that the gesture was borne out of Gov. Ugwuany’s magnanimity and enduring resolve to ameliorate the sufferings of the people of the state as well as give them a sense of belonging as the true heroes of democracy.
Mr. Itanyi explained that the free transportation exercise, which commences on Tuesday, December 19 and ends on Saturday, December 23, will be carried out in states of the federation that are far from the state, such as, Abuja, Lagos, Jos, Ibadan, Kaduna, Kano, Minna, Gombe, Ilorin, Sokoto, Jalingo, Bauchi, Nasarawa, Port Harcourt, among others.
The Managing Director stated that the beneficiaries must be those who are duly registered with the Enugu State Town Union in their respective states of residence, adding the company is coordinating the exercise with the leadership of the unions in the affected states, for accountability and effective result.
He disclosed that the returnees on arrival will be formally received by the State Commissioner for Transport, Hon. Vitus Okechi, the MD of ENTRACO, and others, at the former main depot of the company, opposite the state headquarters of the Federal Radio Corporation of Nigeria (FRCN), Enugu.
“His Excellency, Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi of Enugu State, as a God fearing and humanitarian leader has graciously given us approval to convey Enugu indigenes resident in almost all other states back to the state free of charge this festive season.
“This time around, it will not be business as usual. We are going to bring back Enugu State indigenes in body and not ghost indigenes. Nothing will be hidden during the exercise. The leaders of the Enugu State Town Union in the respective states have been mobilized to ensure that our people benefit from this welfare scheme, which the state government has extended to the people of the state.
“We, therefore, sincerely thank the governor for this gesture, which has once again demonstrates his love, kindness and passion for the wellbeing of the people of Enugu State”, the MD said.
http://nghubs.info/christmas-gov-ugwuanyi-offers-free-transport-for-enugu-indigenes/
|Re: Christmas: Ugwuanyi Offers Free Transport For Enugu Indigenes by IPOBrep: 9:26pm
Rubbish
|Re: Christmas: Ugwuanyi Offers Free Transport For Enugu Indigenes by darkenkach(m): 9:46pm
IPOBrep:
Shut up. Abuja to Enugu is now 4k and I intend to go home with my 3kid brothers.
1 Like
|Re: Christmas: Ugwuanyi Offers Free Transport For Enugu Indigenes by TheHistorian(m): 10:14pm
Do we have Muslims who are Enugu indigenes?
Infact,not all Christians celebrate Christmas.
So,why does my "tax" have to be channeled towards unproductive 'gesture' such as this?
|Re: Christmas: Ugwuanyi Offers Free Transport For Enugu Indigenes by abokibuhari: 10:15pm
darkenkach:It's still rubbish
|Re: Christmas: Ugwuanyi Offers Free Transport For Enugu Indigenes by dedugba(m): 10:15pm
The 'misadventuring' spirit of fayose has been contracted by this governor however this gesture seems appreciated.
|Re: Christmas: Ugwuanyi Offers Free Transport For Enugu Indigenes by biacan(f): 10:15pm
darkenkach:I hope they are not this tall
|Re: Christmas: Ugwuanyi Offers Free Transport For Enugu Indigenes by Ekeeyhandsome(m): 10:16pm
Better than nothing
|Re: Christmas: Ugwuanyi Offers Free Transport For Enugu Indigenes by Wizberg12(m): 10:17pm
Good, if na Rochas he would rather appoint Commissioner for Christmas travelling
|Re: Christmas: Ugwuanyi Offers Free Transport For Enugu Indigenes by NobleRomm(m): 10:17pm
*
|Re: Christmas: Ugwuanyi Offers Free Transport For Enugu Indigenes by Richy4(m): 10:18pm
What if you wanna go by air?
|Re: Christmas: Ugwuanyi Offers Free Transport For Enugu Indigenes by Amirullaha(m): 10:19pm
At the start of 2017, I set a goal of saving N500k.
I haven't done badly, it's just N500k left for it to be complete...
|Re: Christmas: Ugwuanyi Offers Free Transport For Enugu Indigenes by olamil34(m): 10:19pm
What about rice and chicken, brother please complete the equation.
|Re: Christmas: Ugwuanyi Offers Free Transport For Enugu Indigenes by Guilderland1: 10:20pm
You mean I will be traveling from Minna to Enugu free of charge?
I love my state ooo here we go
I will be checking in Sabon Gari Minna.
|Re: Christmas: Ugwuanyi Offers Free Transport For Enugu Indigenes by Valarmoghulis(m): 10:20pm
TheHistorian:so what are you suggesting?
|Re: Christmas: Ugwuanyi Offers Free Transport For Enugu Indigenes by brainiac228(m): 10:21pm
Richy4:LOL nice question
|Re: Christmas: Ugwuanyi Offers Free Transport For Enugu Indigenes by Bridget95(f): 10:21pm
TheHistorian:post a copy of your last tax slip and proof that you are a Muslim or stfu!
|Re: Christmas: Ugwuanyi Offers Free Transport For Enugu Indigenes by Swaggzkid: 10:21pm
Wow! beta than the wheelbarrow impowerment.
|Re: Christmas: Ugwuanyi Offers Free Transport For Enugu Indigenes by BornAgainMay: 10:21pm
To go home don dey hungry me but
That du
|Re: Christmas: Ugwuanyi Offers Free Transport For Enugu Indigenes by berrystunn(m): 10:22pm
Good one
|Re: Christmas: Ugwuanyi Offers Free Transport For Enugu Indigenes by Guilderland1: 10:22pm
Amirullaha:God has fulfilled mine on through ponzi.
I have 500k and more by God's grace will still come.
God bless the founder of sanctuaryhaven.com
