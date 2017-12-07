Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Court Orders Saraki To Swear-in Okonkwo As Senator For Anambra Central (8924 Views)

Youths Killed As Senator Sha'aba Lafiagi's Soldier Escorts Shoot Them (Graphic) / Edward Onoja: "There Is No God If Dino Melaye Is Not Removed As Senator" / Saraki Swears In Benjamin Uwajumogu As Senator (Photos) (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (Reply) (Go Down)





The court, in a judgment that was delivered by Justice John Tsoho, further ordered the Senate President, Dr. Bukola Saraki to immediately swear-in the plaintiff to occupy the Senatorial seat which has been vacant since 2015.



The verdict followed a suit marked FHC/Abj/CS/1092/14, which Okonkwo filed against the PDP, its former National Chiarman, Alhaji Adamu Muazu, INEC and Mrs. Uche Ekwunife. The plaintiff had in the suit he filed in 2014, told the court that he contested and won the primary election PDP conducted for the district held on December 7, 2014, at Ekwueme Square in Awka by scoring the highest number of votes cast at the said primary.



He said the primary was conducted by the National Executive Committee of the party. However, the plaintiff told the court that Chairman of the Electoral Panel that was sent to Anambra state to conduct the exercise, refused to sign and forward the Result Sheet of the primary poll and insisted that Abuja had directed them on whom they should return whether the Plaintiff scored the highest number of votes or not.



Dissatisfied with action of the party, the plaintiff filed the suit wherein he sought an interpretation of section 87 of the Electoral Act, 2010, by the court, even as he alleged breach of provisions of 2014 PDP Guidelines for primary election. The Plaintiff said he was aware that the Court of Appeal in Enugu had in an election petition No CA/EPT/28/2015, held that Ekwunife did not win the said primary election and was not qualified to contest the National Assembly Election.



He insisted that what the appellate court decided in the petition that was filed by Chief Victor Umeh of the All Progressives Grand Alliance, APGA, against the PDP, was what he equally went to court to challenge, to the effect that he was the the validly nominated candidate of the PDP that scored highest number of votes at the primary and not Ekwunife.



Meantime, after about three years into hearing of Okonkwo suit, all the defendants including Ekwunife, withdrew their objections to the suit, saying they would abide by the decision of the court. Consequently, Justice Tsoho agreed with counsel to the plaintiff, Chief Sebastine Hon, SAN, that in view of the withdrawal of counter-affidavits by all defendants, he said the court was at liberty under the law to enter judgment in Okonkwo’s favour. Justice Tsoho therefore granted relief three and sub-paragraph (i-iv) of the plaintiff’s amended originating summons dated June 20, 2017.



Specifically, the court granted: “An order that the Plaintiff/Applicant is the validly nominated candidate of PDP at the 7th December, 2014 PDP Primary Election to nominate its candidate for Anambra Central Senatorial District at Ekwueme Square Awka Anambra State whose Political Party (PDP) contested and won the National Assembly Election that was held on the 28th of March, 2015. “An order directing that INEC the 3rd Defendant/Respondent cancels the Certificate of Return (if any is subsisting) issued to the 4th Defendant/Respondent (Chief Mrs Uche Ekwunife). “An order that the 3rd Defendant/Respondent (INEC) issue a Certificate of Return to the Plaintiff/Applicant Dr Obiora Okonkwo forthwith as the Senator representing Anambra Central Senatorial District of Anambra State. As well as, “An order that the Senate President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria swear in the Plaintiff/Applicant Dr Obiora Okonkwo forthwith as the Senator representing Anambra Central Senatorial District of Anambra State in the Senate of National Assembly of the Federal Republic of Nigeria as there is no occupant of the said seat at the Senate at the moment”.



Justice Tsoho agreed with the plaintiff’s counsel that based on Supreme Court judgments, pre-election matters like the instant case take priority over decisions by election tribunals and other courts in election disputes based on a political seat already contested for. He said the court was not bound by section 87(9) or 151 of the Electoral Act, 2010.



It will be recalled that the Court of Appeal in Abuja had on November 20, ordered INEC to conduct a re-run election for Anambra Central Senatorial District within 90 days.



A three-member panel of the court headed by Justice Tinuade Akomolafe Wilson, gave the order while delivering judgment in a suit that was filed by APGA and its candidate, Chief Umeh. Umeh and his party filed the appeal to challenge the February 29 verdict of the Federal High Court in Abuja, which ordered the inclusion of PDP and its candidate, Ekwenife in the Anambra Central Senatorial re-run poll.



Anambra Central Senatorial seat has remained vacant since Ekwunife’s election was nullified. The Anambra State Election Petition Tribunal and the Court of Appeal sitting in Awka had in their concurrent judgments nullified the election that produced Ekwunife as Senator for the district in 2015, on the premise that she was not validly nominated. Both the tribunal and the appellate court directed INEC to conduct fresh re-run election in the district. Dissatisfied with the verdicts, Ekwunife who was formerly a member of APGA before she defected to the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, took the case to the Supreme Court for redress. Ekwunife had since defected to the All Progressive Congress, APC.



https://www.vanguardngr.com/2017/12/court-orders-saraki-swear-okonkwo-senator-anambra-central/ The Federal High Court in Abuja, on Wednesday, ordered the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, to forthwith, issue Certificate of Return to Dr. Obiora Okonkwo of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, as the validly elected representative for Anambra Central Senatorial District.The court, in a judgment that was delivered by Justice John Tsoho, further ordered the Senate President, Dr. Bukola Saraki to immediately swear-in the plaintiff to occupy the Senatorial seat which has been vacant since 2015.The verdict followed a suit marked FHC/Abj/CS/1092/14, which Okonkwo filed against the PDP, its former National Chiarman, Alhaji Adamu Muazu, INEC and Mrs. Uche Ekwunife. The plaintiff had in the suit he filed in 2014, told the court that he contested and won the primary election PDP conducted for the district held on December 7, 2014, at Ekwueme Square in Awka by scoring the highest number of votes cast at the said primary.He said the primary was conducted by the National Executive Committee of the party. However, the plaintiff told the court that Chairman of the Electoral Panel that was sent to Anambra state to conduct the exercise, refused to sign and forward the Result Sheet of the primary poll and insisted that Abuja had directed them on whom they should return whether the Plaintiff scored the highest number of votes or not.Dissatisfied with action of the party, the plaintiff filed the suit wherein he sought an interpretation of section 87 of the Electoral Act, 2010, by the court, even as he alleged breach of provisions of 2014 PDP Guidelines for primary election. The Plaintiff said he was aware that the Court of Appeal in Enugu had in an election petition No CA/EPT/28/2015, held that Ekwunife did not win the said primary election and was not qualified to contest the National Assembly Election.He insisted that what the appellate court decided in the petition that was filed by Chief Victor Umeh of the All Progressives Grand Alliance, APGA, against the PDP, was what he equally went to court to challenge, to the effect that he was the the validly nominated candidate of the PDP that scored highest number of votes at the primary and not Ekwunife.Meantime, after about three years into hearing of Okonkwo suit, all the defendants including Ekwunife, withdrew their objections to the suit, saying they would abide by the decision of the court. Consequently, Justice Tsoho agreed with counsel to the plaintiff, Chief Sebastine Hon, SAN, that in view of the withdrawal of counter-affidavits by all defendants, he said the court was at liberty under the law to enter judgment in Okonkwo’s favour. Justice Tsoho therefore granted relief three and sub-paragraph (i-iv) of the plaintiff’s amended originating summons dated June 20, 2017.Specifically, the court granted: “An order that the Plaintiff/Applicant is the validly nominated candidate of PDP at the 7th December, 2014 PDP Primary Election to nominate its candidate for Anambra Central Senatorial District at Ekwueme Square Awka Anambra State whose Political Party (PDP) contested and won the National Assembly Election that was held on the 28th of March, 2015. “An order directing that INEC the 3rd Defendant/Respondent cancels the Certificate of Return (if any is subsisting) issued to the 4th Defendant/Respondent (Chief Mrs Uche Ekwunife). “An order that the 3rd Defendant/Respondent (INEC) issue a Certificate of Return to the Plaintiff/Applicant Dr Obiora Okonkwo forthwith as the Senator representing Anambra Central Senatorial District of Anambra State. As well as, “An order that the Senate President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria swear in the Plaintiff/Applicant Dr Obiora Okonkwo forthwith as the Senator representing Anambra Central Senatorial District of Anambra State in the Senate of National Assembly of the Federal Republic of Nigeria as there is no occupant of the said seat at the Senate at the moment”.Justice Tsoho agreed with the plaintiff’s counsel that based on Supreme Court judgments, pre-election matters like the instant case take priority over decisions by election tribunals and other courts in election disputes based on a political seat already contested for. He said the court was not bound by section 87(9) or 151 of the Electoral Act, 2010.It will be recalled that the Court of Appeal in Abuja had on November 20, ordered INEC to conduct a re-run election for Anambra Central Senatorial District within 90 days.A three-member panel of the court headed by Justice Tinuade Akomolafe Wilson, gave the order while delivering judgment in a suit that was filed by APGA and its candidate, Chief Umeh. Umeh and his party filed the appeal to challenge the February 29 verdict of the Federal High Court in Abuja, which ordered the inclusion of PDP and its candidate, Ekwenife in the Anambra Central Senatorial re-run poll.Anambra Central Senatorial seat has remained vacant since Ekwunife’s election was nullified. The Anambra State Election Petition Tribunal and the Court of Appeal sitting in Awka had in their concurrent judgments nullified the election that produced Ekwunife as Senator for the district in 2015, on the premise that she was not validly nominated. Both the tribunal and the appellate court directed INEC to conduct fresh re-run election in the district. Dissatisfied with the verdicts, Ekwunife who was formerly a member of APGA before she defected to the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, took the case to the Supreme Court for redress. Ekwunife had since defected to the All Progressive Congress, APC.

cc. lalasticlala

ok

Another Plus To My Party 11 Likes 1 Share

Who gets the allowances/bonuses meant for the seat in the past months?? 2 Likes

Kkk

Globemoney, Victor Umeh will not like this. 1 Like

buhari is a katlyn jenner period 1 Like

Pebcak:

invest again invest again

No body orders SARAKI





HOW TO KNOW IF YOU ARE CURSED- Shehu Mohammed Writes From PDP ,

-> If you buy data with your money as a jobless youth to praise Buhari govt.

-> If you vote for a change and still join apc to blame pdp for corruption when 26b is still missing in NNPC

-> If you queue for fuel in petrol stations and still put apc flag on ur dashboard

-> If you posting that Atiku is desperate for power and still supporting Buhari for second term

-> If your parent can’t pay your school fees and Clapping for Buhari who kids are in London schools

-> If you have malaria and and fight Pple criticizing Buhari medical bill

–> If you are in diaspora and everyday you go online to hail apc govt for putting you in life exile

–> If Buhari can pretend to be sick for 2 years but get well now to seek your vote

-> If by now you still don’t know that apc is ruling with propaganda

-> If you don’t have voter’s card and complain of bad govt

–> If Buhari has not found his certificate after 2017 and you still believe he can still recontest elections

–> If after 2years in office and Buhari is still blaming past govt for poor economy and you still wearing apc shirt

–> If Buhari keeps paying Paris refunds and your Governor can’t still pay salaries

–> If you hail Buhari body language for steady power supply and you can not now smell his economic body odor

–> If you clap for Buhari for fighting corruption and see Buhari and Tinubu sitting together inside presidential jet

–> If you Abuse Atiku for joining pdp and clap for Obanikoro and Tinubu for attending apc program

-> If you blame Gej for Diezani loots but now continue to defend Buhari for appointing Kyari at NNPC board

–> If you using generator to watch Fashola and Buhari commissioning power plant in Kano

–> If you join apc to condemn pdp convention when apc can not call just ordinary NEC meeting in four years

-> If by now Lai Mohammed is yet to find his voice to criticize pdp convention and you still think the congress is not successful for pdp to win in 2019

-> If lastly you read this joke and don't share for people to vote against Buhari draconian rule and still continue thinking like cow in Buhari Daura Twitter visit then you must be one of his herdsmen. 17 Likes 7 Shares

okay

EASY39:

Another Plus To My Party

EASY39:

Another Plus To My Party Impunity and PDP is 5 & 6. Impunity and PDP is 5 & 6.

K

And why is the news coming in at this odd hour? Should Saraki swear him in at 10:55 pm?

TheHistorian:

Who gets the allowances/bonuses meant for the seat in the past months??

Past years self nt month Past years self nt month

oshe111:

No body orders SARAKI





HOW TO KNOW IF YOU ARE CURSED- Shehu Mohammed Writes From PDP ,

-> If you buy data with your money as a jobless youth to praise Buhari govt.

-> If you vote for a change and still join apc to blame pdp for corruption when 26b is still missing in NNPC

-> If you queue for fuel in petrol stations and still put apc flag on ur dashboard

-> If you posting that Atiku is desperate for power and still supporting Buhari for second term

-> If your parent can’t pay your school fees and Clapping for Buhari who kids are in London schools

-> If you have malaria and and fight Pple criticizing Buhari medical bill

–> If you are in diaspora and everyday you go online to hail apc govt for putting you in life exile

–> If Buhari can pretend to be sick for 2 years but get well now to seek your vote

-> If by now you still don’t know that apc is ruling with propaganda

-> If you don’t have voter’s card and complain of bad govt

–> If Buhari has not found his certificate after 2017 and you still believe he can still recontest elections

–> If after 2years in office and Buhari is still blaming past govt for poor economy and you still wearing apc shirt

–> If Buhari keeps paying Paris refunds and your Governor can’t still pay salaries

–> If you hail Buhari body language for steady power supply and you can not now smell his economic body odor

–> If you clap for Buhari for fighting corruption and see Buhari and Tinubu sitting together inside presidential jet

–> If you Abuse Atiku for joining pdp and clap for Obanikoro and Tinubu for attending apc program

-> If you blame Gej for Diezani loots but now continue to defend Buhari for appointing Kyari at NNPC board

–> If you using generator to watch Fashola and Buhari commissioning power plant in Kano

–> If you join apc to condemn pdp convention when apc can not call just ordinary NEC meeting in four years

-> If by now Lai Mohammed is yet to find his voice to criticize pdp convention and you still think the congress is not successful for pdp to win in 2019

-> If lastly you read this joke and don't share for people to vote against Buhari draconian rule and still continue thinking like cow in Buhari Daura Twitter visit then you must be one of his herdsmen. Rust brain wasting time, data and space in Nairaland. Rust brain wasting time, data and space in Nairaland. 1 Like

buy first grade uk used clothing for sale in bales of both 55 an 95kg call or whatsapp us on 08069738231 to place your order now as the are available in a cheaper rate

jamesibor:

Globemoney, Victor Umeh will not like this. I think the election will go on as planned so no cause for alarm. The court of appeal is superior to FHC and the elction has been nullified I think the election will go on as planned so no cause for alarm. The court of appeal is superior to FHC and the elction has been nullified

See dem

oshe111:

No body orders SARAKI





HOW TO KNOW IF YOU ARE CURSED- Shehu Mohammed Writes From PDP ,

-> If you buy data with your money as a jobless youth to praise Buhari govt.

-> If you vote for a change and still join apc to blame pdp for corruption when 26b is still missing in NNPC

-> If you queue for fuel in petrol stations and still put apc flag on ur dashboard

-> If you posting that Atiku is desperate for power and still supporting Buhari for second term

-> If your parent can’t pay your school fees and Clapping for Buhari who kids are in London schools

-> If you have malaria and and fight Pple criticizing Buhari medical bill

–> If you are in diaspora and everyday you go online to hail apc govt for putting you in life exile

–> If Buhari can pretend to be sick for 2 years but get well now to seek your vote

-> If by now you still don’t know that apc is ruling with propaganda

-> If you don’t have voter’s card and complain of bad govt

–> If Buhari has not found his certificate after 2017 and you still believe he can still recontest elections

–> If after 2years in office and Buhari is still blaming past govt for poor economy and you still wearing apc shirt

–> If Buhari keeps paying Paris refunds and your Governor can’t still pay salaries

–> If you hail Buhari body language for steady power supply and you can not now smell his economic body odor

–> If you clap for Buhari for fighting corruption and see Buhari and Tinubu sitting together inside presidential jet

–> If you Abuse Atiku for joining pdp and clap for Obanikoro and Tinubu for attending apc program

-> If you blame Gej for Diezani loots but now continue to defend Buhari for appointing Kyari at NNPC board

–> If you using generator to watch Fashola and Buhari commissioning power plant in Kano

–> If you join apc to condemn pdp convention when apc can not call just ordinary NEC meeting in four years

-> If by now Lai Mohammed is yet to find his voice to criticize pdp convention and you still think the congress is not successful for pdp to win in 2019

-> If lastly you read this joke and don't share for people to vote against Buhari draconian rule and still continue thinking like cow in Buhari Daura Twitter visit then you must be one of his herdsmen.



Your brain dey leak Your brain dey leak 1 Like

Please where is the judgement copy to prove your claims?

Confused set of ppl. The fear of Ohamadike and APGA. 1 Like 1 Share

Victor Umeh, how market?.

Nawa

Hahahaha Ndi pdp are afraid of APGA. Imagine. ... you order Saraki to make your fantasy a reality without judgment copy. Oya go and force Mr. Senate President to do it.

Notice : Anambra State Senatorial District Election will hold on January and APGA will do the needful as usual. 1 Share

INEC hv received materials for January 13th Anambra Central Senatorial District Election Rerun.

Pdp keep wailing and complaining while APGA is making things right with INEC.

Oga eme fa vum vam n'anya just like that of Nov 18th. 2 Likes

INEC RECEIVES NONSENSITIVE MATERIALS FOR JANUARY 13 SENATORIAL ELECTION IN ANAMBRA STATE.



As preparations for the upcoming rerun election into the Anambra Central Senatorial seat continues, the INEC is up to ensure a free and fair election.



Today, the state HQ of the electoral umpire received non sensitive materials for the Jan 13, election.



Remember to come out tomorrow for offcial APGA Campaign Flag off in support of "Sen" Chief Sir Victor Umeh!



Come January 13th, we will #ElectUmeh because #SouthEastIsAPGA!!!



#IStandWithVictorUmehForSenate



NCHEKWUBE TONY-DUNGA

APGA Auditor, Anambra State.