The money was recovered by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission on 12 April , 2017.



It was gathered that the whistle-blower was paid N421m by the government, and his lawyer, Yakubu Galadima, confirmed the development on Wednesday.



Galadima lauded the government for paying the money and joked that his client did not run mad as insinuated in some quarters.



“My client confirmed to me that he had received a credit alert from the Federal Government. He travelled out of the country this morning (Wednesday morning),” the lawyer told Punch.



“He has been paid the first instalment but there were many tax deductions. Yes, we are happy. I will give you more details later but I can confirm now that he has received some money.



“As you can see, my client did not run mad as predicted by Prof. Itse Sagay.”



nice one... but it took pressure from the media to make this happen... can't we just do the right thing always as a country?.... saddening... 43 Likes







foolish man and his foolish lawyer thought the foolish man was standing on 5% when the clause puts the commission at 2% for huge sums of money.foolish man and his foolish lawyer 13 Likes 2 Shares

Some people will START BUYING NEW WHISTLES now. 13 Likes

Until we hear from him... B4 I believe this government 41 Likes 2 Shares





Whistle blowing work!!!!!! They will get him, not now, maybe five or ten years for now.Whistle blowing work!!!!!! 5 Likes

chomchom1:

Until we hear from him... B4 I believe this government

Same here.

That was how magu told us the blower has been paid.







#lyinggovt Same here.That was how magu told us the blower has been paid. 41 Likes 1 Share

Hehehe. Walai these guys can lie!!!



The guy has been paid all right and he has travelled.

He has been paid with a bullet in the head and has travelled to the great beyond. 47 Likes 4 Shares

I hope they will let him spend the money in peace

I won't be surprised if this was all a ruse.



1. Maybe the government faked the seizure.



2. The seizure happened and they didn't want to pay and killed the whistle-blower.



I am a PMB fan but his government is too gaffe-prone



EVERY government uses propaganda but this government gets caught too much!



If the whole tale is true, then lucky him, he would really have a ball 34 Likes 2 Shares

chomchom1:

Until we hear from him... B4 I believe this government lol lol 1 Like 1 Share

I don't believe he has been paid. 5 Likes

I just hope he has paid his tithe,if not his pastor won't be happy. 6 Likes

Goatluck would have paid the money into Mama Piss Sheppopo's account. 3 Likes

chomchom1:

Until we hear from him... B4 I believe this government His lawyer has talked now,don't you read the article?. His lawyer has talked now,don't you read the article?. 10 Likes

Wow.... all I want from dis whistle blower now is to be his side chic till dat money runs out 3 Likes

AdolfHitlerxXx:

I won't be surprised if this was all a ruse.



1. Maybe the government faked the seizure.



2. The seizure happened and they didn't want to pay and killed the whistle-blower.



I am a PMB fan but his government is too gaffe-prone You r not a fan You r not a fan 11 Likes 2 Shares

The guy did well by collecting the part payment if not na sorry for be im name...

At all, at all naim bad pass.

simplyhonest:

nice one... but it took pressure from the media to make this happen... can't we just do the right thing always as a country?.... saddening... Lessons learnt. No blowing of whistle. If you can, corner as much of the looted money as you can and disappear. Lessons learnt. No blowing of whistle. If you can, corner as much of the looted money as you can and disappear. 2 Likes

Okoroawusa:



You r not a fan No be everybody Go be Fan..some Go be a AC No be everybody Go be Fan..some Go be a AC 1 Like

Okoroawusa:



You r not a fan

LOL, chief. I am actually. The propaganda is just too much and some of their mistakes are hilarious.



PMB has disappointed me but I still believe he was a better choice than GEJ the ogogoro drinker. LOL, chief. I am actually. The propaganda is just too much and some of their mistakes are hilarious.PMB has disappointed me but I still believe he was a better choice than GEJ the ogogoro drinker. 10 Likes

UncleJudax:



No be everybody Go be Fan..some Go be a AC Hahahahahaha!...that was funny. Hahahahahaha!...that was funny.

So, if he was PAID for whistleblowing on the Ikoyi loot, it means that the Government have beyond equivocation agreed that the money was indeed illegal proceeds.



What is happening to the former DG NSA?



Abi na message dem send am? 3 Likes

Axis313:



His lawyer has talked now,don't you read the article?.

Read for wia. Their type just read Topic and hit reply button. Read for wia. Their type just read Topic and hit reply button. 4 Likes 1 Share

tashashiel:

Wow.... all I want from dis whistle blower now is to be his side chic till dat money runs out 13 Likes

...



This govt ehn..



Hope say dem never kill am, bury am, come share the money within demselvs. 2 Likes





Its better to hear it from the horses mouth than lying APC! They tell undisputed lies Lol! Mad governmentIts better to hear it from the horses mouth than lying APC! They tell undisputed lies 1 Like

FG, FG, FG! So I've finally silent that man? God iz watching!



How can he be paid and just disappear into thin air?

abi o

YeYe GOVERNMENT.....



Please,

Pay him his CASH..., even if he runs mad, psychiatric hospitals are there home and abroad.

Because, I still don't believe he has been paid.



In fact he can even afford INTENSIVE CARE UNIT specifically designed for MAD PEOPLE....