The Federal Government says it has paid the whistle-blower that provided information which led to the recovery of N13bn from an Ikoyi apartment.
The money was recovered by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission on 12 April , 2017.
It was gathered that the whistle-blower was paid N421m by the government, and his lawyer, Yakubu Galadima, confirmed the development on Wednesday.
Galadima lauded the government for paying the money and joked that his client did not run mad as insinuated in some quarters.
“My client confirmed to me that he had received a credit alert from the Federal Government. He travelled out of the country this morning (Wednesday morning),” the lawyer told Punch.
“He has been paid the first instalment but there were many tax deductions. Yes, we are happy. I will give you more details later but I can confirm now that he has received some money.
“As you can see, my client did not run mad as predicted by Prof. Itse Sagay.”
https://www.concisenews.global/news/fg-pays-ikoyi-whistle-blower/
|Re: FG Pays Ikoyi Whistle-blower N421m; Jets Out Of The Country by simplyhonest(m): 5:31am
nice one... but it took pressure from the media to make this happen... can't we just do the right thing always as a country?.... saddening...
|Re: FG Pays Ikoyi Whistle-blower N421m; Jets Out Of The Country by Jaideyone(m): 5:43am
thought the foolish man was standing on 5% when the clause puts the commission at 2% for huge sums of money.
foolish man and his foolish lawyer
|Re: FG Pays Ikoyi Whistle-blower N421m; Jets Out Of The Country by KardinalZik(m): 6:04am
Some people will START BUYING NEW WHISTLES now.
|Re: FG Pays Ikoyi Whistle-blower N421m; Jets Out Of The Country by chomchom1(f): 6:17am
Until we hear from him... B4 I believe this government
|Re: FG Pays Ikoyi Whistle-blower N421m; Jets Out Of The Country by bankyblue(m): 6:18am
They will get him, not now, maybe five or ten years for now.
Whistle blowing work!!!!!!
|Re: FG Pays Ikoyi Whistle-blower N421m; Jets Out Of The Country by emeijeh(m): 6:22am
chomchom1:
Same here.
That was how magu told us the blower has been paid.
#lyinggovt
|Re: FG Pays Ikoyi Whistle-blower N421m; Jets Out Of The Country by cummando(m): 6:24am
Hehehe. Walai these guys can lie!!!
The guy has been paid all right and he has travelled.
He has been paid with a bullet in the head and has travelled to the great beyond.
|Re: FG Pays Ikoyi Whistle-blower N421m; Jets Out Of The Country by Bari22(m): 6:27am
I hope they will let him spend the money in peace
|Re: FG Pays Ikoyi Whistle-blower N421m; Jets Out Of The Country by AdolfHitlerxXx: 6:39am
I won't be surprised if this was all a ruse.
1. Maybe the government faked the seizure.
2. The seizure happened and they didn't want to pay and killed the whistle-blower.
I am a PMB fan but his government is too gaffe-prone
EVERY government uses propaganda but this government gets caught too much!
If the whole tale is true, then lucky him, he would really have a ball
|Re: FG Pays Ikoyi Whistle-blower N421m; Jets Out Of The Country by figment232(m): 6:50am
chomchom1:lol
|Re: FG Pays Ikoyi Whistle-blower N421m; Jets Out Of The Country by Amberon11: 6:58am
I don't believe he has been paid.
|Re: FG Pays Ikoyi Whistle-blower N421m; Jets Out Of The Country by Axis313(m): 7:33am
I just hope he has paid his tithe,if not his pastor won't be happy.
|Re: FG Pays Ikoyi Whistle-blower N421m; Jets Out Of The Country by efighter: 7:36am
Goatluck would have paid the money into Mama Piss Sheppopo's account.
|Re: FG Pays Ikoyi Whistle-blower N421m; Jets Out Of The Country by Axis313(m): 7:37am
chomchom1:His lawyer has talked now,don't you read the article?.
|Re: FG Pays Ikoyi Whistle-blower N421m; Jets Out Of The Country by tashashiel(f): 7:41am
Wow.... all I want from dis whistle blower now is to be his side chic till dat money runs out
|Re: FG Pays Ikoyi Whistle-blower N421m; Jets Out Of The Country by Okoroawusa: 7:54am
AdolfHitlerxXx:You r not a fan
|Re: FG Pays Ikoyi Whistle-blower N421m; Jets Out Of The Country by Ugotony93: 7:54am
The guy did well by collecting the part payment if not na sorry for be im name...
At all, at all naim bad pass.
|Re: FG Pays Ikoyi Whistle-blower N421m; Jets Out Of The Country by eagleeye2: 7:58am
simplyhonest:Lessons learnt. No blowing of whistle. If you can, corner as much of the looted money as you can and disappear.
|Re: FG Pays Ikoyi Whistle-blower N421m; Jets Out Of The Country by UncleJudax(m): 7:58am
Okoroawusa:No be everybody Go be Fan..some Go be a AC
|Re: FG Pays Ikoyi Whistle-blower N421m; Jets Out Of The Country by AdolfHitlerxXx: 8:00am
Okoroawusa:
LOL, chief. I am actually. The propaganda is just too much and some of their mistakes are hilarious.
PMB has disappointed me but I still believe he was a better choice than GEJ the ogogoro drinker.
|Re: FG Pays Ikoyi Whistle-blower N421m; Jets Out Of The Country by Okoroawusa: 8:07am
UncleJudax:Hahahahahaha!...that was funny.
|Re: FG Pays Ikoyi Whistle-blower N421m; Jets Out Of The Country by three: 8:20am
So, if he was PAID for whistleblowing on the Ikoyi loot, it means that the Government have beyond equivocation agreed that the money was indeed illegal proceeds.
What is happening to the former DG NSA?
Abi na message dem send am?
|Re: FG Pays Ikoyi Whistle-blower N421m; Jets Out Of The Country by AntiWailer: 8:21am
Axis313:
Read for wia. Their type just read Topic and hit reply button.
|Re: FG Pays Ikoyi Whistle-blower N421m; Jets Out Of The Country by WebSurfer(m): 8:21am
tashashiel:
|Re: FG Pays Ikoyi Whistle-blower N421m; Jets Out Of The Country by dakeskese(m): 8:22am
...
This govt ehn..
Hope say dem never kill am, bury am, come share the money within demselvs.
|Re: FG Pays Ikoyi Whistle-blower N421m; Jets Out Of The Country by AishaBuhari: 8:22am
Lol! Mad government
Its better to hear it from the horses mouth than lying APC! They tell undisputed lies
|Re: FG Pays Ikoyi Whistle-blower N421m; Jets Out Of The Country by givan(m): 8:22am
FG, FG, FG! So I've finally silent that man? God iz watching!
How can he be paid and just disappear into thin air?
|Re: FG Pays Ikoyi Whistle-blower N421m; Jets Out Of The Country by yomalex(m): 8:23am
abi o
|Re: FG Pays Ikoyi Whistle-blower N421m; Jets Out Of The Country by EVILFOREST: 8:23am
YeYe GOVERNMENT.....
Please,
Pay him his CASH..., even if he runs mad, psychiatric hospitals are there home and abroad.
Because, I still don't believe he has been paid.
In fact he can even afford INTENSIVE CARE UNIT specifically designed for MAD PEOPLE....
|Re: FG Pays Ikoyi Whistle-blower N421m; Jets Out Of The Country by Stemkay: 8:23am
keep deceiving ursef..........
