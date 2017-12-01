Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Pump Action Rifles Destined For Nigeria Hidden In Sound Systems In Niger (8189 Views)

According to reports, some arrests have been made by the police in connection with the arms smuggling as investigation continues.



Source; According to mulitple online reports, police authorities in Agadez city, central Niger - intercepted some smuggled guns destined for Nigeria. The arms; 42 pump action rifles and 200 rounds of ammunition, were reportedly hidden in sound systems before they were intercepted in Agadez - "smuggling capital of Africa".According to reports, some arrests have been made by the police in connection with the arms smuggling as investigation continues.Source; https://www.nationalhelm.co/2017/12/pump-action-rifles-destined-nigeria-niger-intercepted-police-photos.html

That is the hand work of Boko Haram back bones. The Federal government need to fast track their investigation and arrest every blood sucker behind this and smoke them all alive. 3 Likes









42 pumb act is going to end the troubled lives of less than 10,000 ppl.

there is 7.588 billion+ ppl in a world of 10b carrying capacity with 17pect increase in mortality rate,



Nawaaah for Buhari!

The same type meant for delivery to Turkish backed pro-PDP terror group, IPOB. It was successfully intercepted and seized by customs 4 Likes





Nawaaah for Buhari! Anything dey pursue you for dream? 4 Likes

The weapons are coming from Lybia

What is this na.....

Statistically one gun equals 100 people



Make I pray whether e go work



Any elements bringing weapons into this country be it from the north to the south or from the east to the west be consumed by HOLY GHOST ........................ 2 Likes

Election loading

Coming in from Niger republic? Sponsors of fulani herdsmen are getting bolder by the day. May God arise and deal decisively with all their sympathizers and sponsors, no matter how highly placed.

Import through the ports have become hard due to the reforms put in place by the new customs Boss.



Now they want to try the land borders.

The same type meant for delivery to Turkish backed pro-PDP terror group, IPOB. It was successfully intercepted and seized by customs

Really? I dont think that Nigerians like you realise that pump action guns are legal in Nigeria. Any Nigerian adult can apply for a licence to own a pump action. If IPOB wanted pump action guns, it wont be hard getting it. But we have never seen IPOB with any guns



Pump action guns are legal in Nigeria. Its just that some people want to import it without paying duty on it. Really? I dont think that Nigerians like you realise that pump action guns are legal in Nigeria. Any Nigerian adult can apply for a licence to own a pump action. If IPOB wanted pump action guns, it wont be hard getting it. But we have never seen IPOB with any gunsPump action guns are legal in Nigeria. Its just that some people want to import it without paying duty on it. 13 Likes

The sewage rat has not stopped importing weapons with money he stole from gullible followers? They should smoke him out of his pig hole.

since when did boko haram start using pump action gun? watching many of their video is AK 47 riffle.

Another one!!!!

APC

Guns for kidnappers and Fulani herdsmen

2019 election is near....





Buhari is equipping his foot soldiers a.k.a fulani herdsmen already.





if u understand what I mean say hi

the recently approved money is working!if u understand what I mean say hi

Na north get the load no doubt

ok Hmm when did NwaAmaikpe got engaged, I'm sure he has no idea this exist stop living in his shadow. Hmm when did NwaAmaikpe got engaged, I'm sure he has no idea this exist stop living in his shadow.

Those in charge would now be rushing to the 'Villa' for soft landing.

Na dem dem dey do am

More weapons for Fulani herdsmen to terrorize the people.



Useless country governed by inebriated sub-humanoids.

That is the hand work of Boko Haram back bones. The Federal government need to fast track their investigation and arrest every blood sucker behind this and smoke them all alive.

Pump action is useless against machine guns.



I suspect it is to be sold to armed robbers Pump action is useless against machine guns.I suspect it is to be sold to armed robbers

Nawaaah for Buhari! go buy sense faa go buy sense faa

buhari why

Pump action guns are legal in Nigeria. Its just that some people want to import it without paying duty on it. The ignorance in Nigeria is so alarming that even the supposedly educated are not spared..my dad bought his pump way back in 2001 for 90k then..from a very well known and registered gun seller in Aba..civilians are allowed to own a love-vendor in Nigeria but not assault/automatic rifles..wetin militants or boko haram wan do with pump kwanu? These guns shown by the OP are probably smuggled in by people who didn’t want to pay the appropriate import duties... The ignorance in Nigeria is so alarming that even the supposedly educated are not spared..my dad bought his pump way back in 2001 for 90k then..from a very well known and registered gun seller in Aba..civilians are allowed to own a love-vendor in Nigeria but not assault/automatic rifles..wetin militants or boko haram wan do with pump kwanu? These guns shown by the OP are probably smuggled in by people who didn’t want to pay the appropriate import duties...