Stats: 1,928,919 members, 3,973,317 topics. Date: Saturday, 16 December 2017 at 09:27 PM
Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Pump Action Rifles Destined For Nigeria Hidden In Sound Systems In Niger
|Pump Action Rifles Destined For Nigeria Hidden In Sound Systems In Niger by Angelanest: 5:03pm
According to mulitple online reports, police authorities in Agadez city, central Niger - intercepted some smuggled guns destined for Nigeria. The arms; 42 pump action rifles and 200 rounds of ammunition, were reportedly hidden in sound systems before they were intercepted in Agadez - "smuggling capital of Africa".
According to reports, some arrests have been made by the police in connection with the arms smuggling as investigation continues.
Source; https://www.nationalhelm.co/2017/12/pump-action-rifles-destined-nigeria-niger-intercepted-police-photos.html
|Re: Pump Action Rifles Destined For Nigeria Hidden In Sound Systems In Niger by Angelanest: 5:04pm
|Re: Pump Action Rifles Destined For Nigeria Hidden In Sound Systems In Niger by madridguy(m): 5:07pm
That is the hand work of Boko Haram back bones. The Federal government need to fast track their investigation and arrest every blood sucker behind this and smoke them all alive.
|Re: Pump Action Rifles Destined For Nigeria Hidden In Sound Systems In Niger by Troblem: 5:07pm
42 pumb act is going to end the troubled lives of less than 10,000 ppl.
there is 7.588 billion+ ppl in a world of 10b carrying capacity with 17pect increase in mortality rate,
those that wish to bring Troblem and death to make sure we never clock 10b ppl are nt doing enough
|Re: Pump Action Rifles Destined For Nigeria Hidden In Sound Systems In Niger by velai(m): 5:07pm
Nawaaah for Buhari!
|Re: Pump Action Rifles Destined For Nigeria Hidden In Sound Systems In Niger by NCP: 5:10pm
The same type meant for delivery to Turkish backed pro-PDP terror group, IPOB. It was successfully intercepted and seized by customs
|Re: Pump Action Rifles Destined For Nigeria Hidden In Sound Systems In Niger by madridguy(m): 5:10pm
Anything dey pursue you for dream?
velai:
|Re: Pump Action Rifles Destined For Nigeria Hidden In Sound Systems In Niger by Horus(m): 5:11pm
The weapons are coming from Lybia
|Re: Pump Action Rifles Destined For Nigeria Hidden In Sound Systems In Niger by cummando(m): 5:11pm
What is this na.....
Statistically one gun equals 100 people
Make I pray whether e go work
Any elements bringing weapons into this country be it from the north to the south or from the east to the west be consumed by HOLY GHOST ........................
|Re: Pump Action Rifles Destined For Nigeria Hidden In Sound Systems In Niger by Blakjewelry(m): 5:29pm
Election loading
|Re: Pump Action Rifles Destined For Nigeria Hidden In Sound Systems In Niger by plusfield: 5:36pm
Coming in from Niger republic? Sponsors of fulani herdsmen are getting bolder by the day. May God arise and deal decisively with all their sympathizers and sponsors, no matter how highly placed.
|Re: Pump Action Rifles Destined For Nigeria Hidden In Sound Systems In Niger by agabusta: 6:13pm
Import through the ports have become hard due to the reforms put in place by the new customs Boss.
Now they want to try the land borders.
|Re: Pump Action Rifles Destined For Nigeria Hidden In Sound Systems In Niger by gidgiddy: 7:28pm
NCP:
Really? I dont think that Nigerians like you realise that pump action guns are legal in Nigeria. Any Nigerian adult can apply for a licence to own a pump action. If IPOB wanted pump action guns, it wont be hard getting it. But we have never seen IPOB with any guns
Pump action guns are legal in Nigeria. Its just that some people want to import it without paying duty on it.
|Re: Pump Action Rifles Destined For Nigeria Hidden In Sound Systems In Niger by Stalwert: 7:43pm
The sewage rat has not stopped importing weapons with money he stole from gullible followers? They should smoke him out of his pig hole.
|Re: Pump Action Rifles Destined For Nigeria Hidden In Sound Systems In Niger by yanshDoctor: 7:48pm
since when did boko haram start using pump action gun? watching many of their video is AK 47 riffle.
|Re: Pump Action Rifles Destined For Nigeria Hidden In Sound Systems In Niger by LessNoise(m): 8:09pm
Another one!!!!
|Re: Pump Action Rifles Destined For Nigeria Hidden In Sound Systems In Niger by Keneking: 8:10pm
APC
|Re: Pump Action Rifles Destined For Nigeria Hidden In Sound Systems In Niger by TheAngry1: 8:50pm
Guns for kidnappers and Fulani herdsmen
|Re: Pump Action Rifles Destined For Nigeria Hidden In Sound Systems In Niger by MrsNwaAmaikpe(f): 8:51pm
2019 election is near....
Buhari is equipping his foot soldiers a.k.a fulani herdsmen already.
|Re: Pump Action Rifles Destined For Nigeria Hidden In Sound Systems In Niger by alfred007(m): 8:52pm
the recently approved money is working!
if u understand what I mean say hi
|Re: Pump Action Rifles Destined For Nigeria Hidden In Sound Systems In Niger by coolebux(m): 8:53pm
Na north get the load no doubt
|Re: Pump Action Rifles Destined For Nigeria Hidden In Sound Systems In Niger by Hardeybohwarley(m): 8:53pm
MrsNwaAmaikpe:Hmm when did NwaAmaikpe got engaged, I'm sure he has no idea this exist stop living in his shadow.
|Re: Pump Action Rifles Destined For Nigeria Hidden In Sound Systems In Niger by dakeskese(m): 8:54pm
Those in charge would now be rushing to the 'Villa' for soft landing.
Na dem dem dey do am
|Re: Pump Action Rifles Destined For Nigeria Hidden In Sound Systems In Niger by cstr1000: 8:54pm
More weapons for Fulani herdsmen to terrorize the people.
Useless country governed by inebriated sub-humanoids.
|Re: Pump Action Rifles Destined For Nigeria Hidden In Sound Systems In Niger by grandstar(m): 8:55pm
madridguy:
Pump action is useless against machine guns.
I suspect it is to be sold to armed robbers
|Re: Pump Action Rifles Destined For Nigeria Hidden In Sound Systems In Niger by cyojunior1(m): 8:56pm
|Re: Pump Action Rifles Destined For Nigeria Hidden In Sound Systems In Niger by dakeskese(m): 8:57pm
Hardeybohwarley:
He is still the one na. Check the profile and you will see.
|Re: Pump Action Rifles Destined For Nigeria Hidden In Sound Systems In Niger by Abdulazeez007(m): 9:00pm
velai:go buy sense faa
|Re: Pump Action Rifles Destined For Nigeria Hidden In Sound Systems In Niger by admissionrunz: 9:02pm
buhari why
|Re: Pump Action Rifles Destined For Nigeria Hidden In Sound Systems In Niger by AkpaMgbor(m): 9:05pm
gidgiddy:The ignorance in Nigeria is so alarming that even the supposedly educated are not spared..my dad bought his pump way back in 2001 for 90k then..from a very well known and registered gun seller in Aba..civilians are allowed to own a love-vendor in Nigeria but not assault/automatic rifles..wetin militants or boko haram wan do with pump kwanu? These guns shown by the OP are probably smuggled in by people who didn’t want to pay the appropriate import duties...
|Re: Pump Action Rifles Destined For Nigeria Hidden In Sound Systems In Niger by Guestlander: 9:06pm
Deadly music.
