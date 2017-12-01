₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
date 2017-12-01
10 Reasons To Dump Apple Iphone For An Android Phone by Ugoeze2016: 5:33am
Everyone knows iPhones are classy, beautiful and unique. They are also expensive and specially made for a certain class of consumers. Many iPhone users buy the device because of the class and value, not because they really need it or prefer it to Android phones. However, this might be the time to switch to an operating system that is actually made for every human – Android. Android devices are the most popular and most purchased devices in the market. They are fun to use, and have a host of advantages over their iOS counterparts.
We are not trying to devalue the classy iPhone, we are only telling you Android-powered devices can help you do all the stuffs you want to do on iOS at a fraction of the time, money, and more. Below are some reasons why you should consider switching from an iPhone to an Android device.
1. BATTERY LIFE
iPhone has delivered poorly when it comes to battery capacity. The battery doesn’t last long, and for those who do lots of tasks with their smart hand-held devices, iPhone is not an option. On the other hand, Android devices battery capacity varies from device to device. Presently, there are some batteries that could last you for a whole week when fully charged. No version of Apple’s famed device is close to beating that.
2. CUSTOMIZATION
Android phones can be customized to look exactly like an iPhone; this phenomenon is impossible with an iPhone. There are people who have downloaded an open source application that brings almost all the functions of an iPhone to their Android device. Android can be customized to suit the owner; you can use different applications to change the entire content and look of the phone. You can as well turn the entire Android home screen to the popular Windows 10 interface. This is an amazing feature of Android that can’t be found on an iPhone.
3. MULTITASKING
Yes, an iPhone can multitask definitely, but this can’t be compared to what an Android device does. An Android device can open as many as 50 applications on the spot and at the same time, it would keep all your information on each application intact without freezing or lagging. Do you think iPhones are made for this? Not at all.
4. GAMES AND UTILITY APPLICATIONS
There are thousands of games and utility applications on both Google and Apple stores. However, iPhone are limited to the games and apps found in the store. Android devices on the other hand, are powered in such a way that they can download games and apps on several websites.
5. FILE SHARING
Sharing files from an iPhone to another device is a formal task on its own. At times, it is virtually impossible to send or receive files from a friend. In truth, using an older version of iOS could mean that your device can’t even connect to a newer iPhone. But on an Android, there are multiple apps that you can use for file sharing from your device to any other device. Besides, Bluetooth is always handy.
6. PRICE
An iPhone is extremely expensive compared to an Android device. Android devices have a wide price range, and anyone can find a smartphone that fits his pocket. However, iPhone come at very expensive prices that most iPhone users buy the outdated ones which of course, come at lower prices. With an outdated iPhone, you are getting nothing new because all the features would have become ubiquitous on other devices.
7. COST OF REPAIR
Repairing a smartphone is expensive these days. The reason is most likely that the major issues users have are screen-related, and replacing those screens come at high prices. However, with an iPhone, you just don’t want to have any problem at all. Else, you might be paying to the repairman, the cost of a new Android device. More so, repairmen understand Android phones much more than iPhone which is one of the reasons why repairing Android devices is quite cheaper compared to Apple’s flagship devices.
8. TEXT GETS DELETED AT LOCK SCREEN
One other disadvantage of iPhone over Android is when you are typing and your phone locks, maybe after minutes of not pressing, iPhone is programmed to delete the text and erase it from its memory automatically. Android, on the other hand, keeps such information. In fact, you will still see the text as drafts even if the device is powered off.
9. UPDATES
With iOS, you have to upgrade to the latest OS versions if you want to enjoy your device. However, Android gives users the freedom to upgrade or not while ensuring that users have the leverage to use even the most recent features on older versions.
10. CHOICE
As earlier said, Android is an open platform that is used by lots of manufacturers. This makes the Android market very open as users can choose to buy any smartphone of their choice. You are not limited to a single company as Samsung, HTC, Tecno, Infinix, Sony, Motorola, LG, and more contest for your naira. This is more interesting and gives you the power to choose compared to iPhone. Apple is the sole manufacturer of iPhone, and you are only limited to a particular phone every year or two, with iterations such as iPhone 6, iPhone 6s, iPhone 6 Plus.
Conclusion
iPhones are great, but there are Android phones that rival its greatness and even come top at times. Swapping the disadvantages of an iPhone for the benefits of an Android device is a decision you should make, especially if you want a device that gives you optimum battery capacity and possesses all the attributes above.
Have you recently switched from an iPhone to any android phone? Why the move? Let's share our experiences and learn from each other
http://zokija.com/blog/10-reasons-to-dump-apple-iphone-for-an-android-phone/
CC: Lalasticlala
|Re: 10 Reasons To Dump Apple Iphone For An Android Phone by Freetech: 5:41am
|Re: 10 Reasons To Dump Apple Iphone For An Android Phone by charleff512(m): 6:08am
Nice One Op!
|Re: 10 Reasons To Dump Apple Iphone For An Android Phone by Ugoeze2016: 6:13am
charleff512:
Thank you
|Re: 10 Reasons To Dump Apple Iphone For An Android Phone by miqos02(m): 7:05am
|Re: 10 Reasons To Dump Apple Iphone For An Android Phone by KushyKush: 7:05am
All these Android shildrens have come again
We know you don't have money for IPhone but stop comparing both phones.
Na people like you go dey compare Toyota to Benz
|Re: 10 Reasons To Dump Apple Iphone For An Android Phone by BruncleZuma: 7:06am
These are your personal reasons op but thanks for the write up.
iPhones are damn too expensive.
|Re: 10 Reasons To Dump Apple Iphone For An Android Phone by tstx(m): 7:06am
|Re: 10 Reasons To Dump Apple Iphone For An Android Phone by iambabaG: 7:07am
Mr OP..
It’s called a mobile phone for a reason. I believe it’s functions should be restricted as that of a iPhone. Been an iPhone aficionado for more than 7 years and I haven’t had any major problem that’ll require flashing and all that BS.
I don’t believe your comment is coming from a poverty standpoint; just misinformation.
IOS is a farrrrr better operating system and that is eveidenly seen in the same application on both OS as the IOS version is ALWAYS better than it’s android counterparts.. Why is that?
Go back and do you home work!
|Re: 10 Reasons To Dump Apple Iphone For An Android Phone by mrsage(m): 7:07am
For me, Android all the way.... Not a fan of Apple
|Re: 10 Reasons To Dump Apple Iphone For An Android Phone by LilSmith55(m): 7:07am
|Re: 10 Reasons To Dump Apple Iphone For An Android Phone by ItachiUchiha: 7:07am
Realistically, this isnt true.
Control and power are different. If you have so much, you probably will abuse it.. Android give u so much power that these days its abused by hackers.... Iphone on the othet hand gives u as much as u require.
Iphone x got battery right though.
You could jailbreak ur iphone for customizations.
'Multitasking' in itself is scam, you can honestly do one thing at a time, even if you initiate several processes, you can only deal with one at a time.
Iphones last much longer than most android phones..
|Re: 10 Reasons To Dump Apple Iphone For An Android Phone by BlackDBagba: 7:07am
|Re: 10 Reasons To Dump Apple Iphone For An Android Phone by captain969(m): 7:07am
who no like better thing, poverty runs in some ppl blood
|Re: 10 Reasons To Dump Apple Iphone For An Android Phone by LilSmith55(m): 7:08am
mrsage:
|Re: 10 Reasons To Dump Apple Iphone For An Android Phone by Sir03(m): 7:09am
|Re: 10 Reasons To Dump Apple Iphone For An Android Phone by ClintonNzedimma(m): 7:09am
I'm android user but if I had iPhone, the only thing I'll substitute it for is an android of the same price range
|Re: 10 Reasons To Dump Apple Iphone For An Android Phone by martineverest(m): 7:09am
Reasons not convincing enough.
Ur number 12 4 and 9 are totally wrong
|Re: 10 Reasons To Dump Apple Iphone For An Android Phone by Esepayan(m): 7:09am
horrible pic of a samsung .....see beta pic here
|Re: 10 Reasons To Dump Apple Iphone For An Android Phone by kekakuz(m): 7:10am
1 reason to get an iPhone
Class
Class
Class
Class can be everything at times
|Re: 10 Reasons To Dump Apple Iphone For An Android Phone by ZUBY77(m): 7:11am
Android is a better one anyday
|Re: 10 Reasons To Dump Apple Iphone For An Android Phone by Kingcesar: 7:12am
The OP is a crapy writer!
iPhone 1600mah can last more than 2500mah of and average android device,
Multitasking is an apple device phenomenal because no chance on earth that the device will hang ,
File share in iPhone is very very possible (air drop, xender)
Can you compare iphone x design to Samsung note 8
1gb ram of iPhone is far better than 3gb of android... gaming on apple device is dope..
I use both operating systems
|Re: 10 Reasons To Dump Apple Iphone For An Android Phone by wildchild1: 7:12am
If it's not Samsung, it can never be Samsung
|Re: 10 Reasons To Dump Apple Iphone For An Android Phone by tydi(m): 7:13am
so in love with my note2
|Re: 10 Reasons To Dump Apple Iphone For An Android Phone by Solitin40: 7:14am
9. You are wrong Android get updates late sometimes it takes years while iOS within days you get updates
|Re: 10 Reasons To Dump Apple Iphone For An Android Phone by fergieboy(m): 7:14am
Nice write up
Got an iPhone 6splus but phone looks like toy in my hand.. Nothing spectacular. Had to sell it off and go back to my infinix jare.
So much hype
|Re: 10 Reasons To Dump Apple Iphone For An Android Phone by Solitin40: 7:16am
martineverest:Don’t mind the OP he is talking on hear say when you make use of it you will understand better
|Re: 10 Reasons To Dump Apple Iphone For An Android Phone by Solitin40: 7:17am
wildchild1:What about Pixel the iPhone of Android
|Re: 10 Reasons To Dump Apple Iphone For An Android Phone by AishaBuhari: 7:18am
iPhone users wee kee you today!
That's sad but very true! All that glitters is not gold is the case of iPhone!
|Re: 10 Reasons To Dump Apple Iphone For An Android Phone by Feranchek(m): 7:18am
Wht
|Re: 10 Reasons To Dump Apple Iphone For An Android Phone by Exponental(m): 7:19am
kekakuz:I think that's why many use it.... just like cars! Gwagon, Lexus SUV etc but not bad to use the very best things of life classed luxury if wisdom is applied!
|Re: 10 Reasons To Dump Apple Iphone For An Android Phone by AishaBuhari: 7:21am
kekakuz:The word class is just a fantasy world! I do the real gee. Android rocks anytime any day
