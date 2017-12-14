Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Alao-akala, Folarin, Adigun, Arapaja, Officially Join APC (6138 Views)

The All Progressives Congress (APC) has stated its preparedness to bury activities of opposition parties in the current political dispensation.





This was as it concluded arrangements to welcome former governor of the state, Chief Adebayo Alao-Akala; former Senate leader, Senator Teslim Folarin and former Secretary to the State Government, Chief Ayodele Adigun, to its fold on Saturday.



Others expected to join the party were Ambassador Taofeek Arapaja, Honourable Segun Odebunmi, Mr Rauf Olaniyan, Honourable Ayoola Makanjuola, Alhaji Rasaq Gbadegesin, alongside their supporters, at a ceremony tagged “mother of all defections in the politics of Oyo State.”



This was made known through a statement issued in Ibadan on Wednesday by the state publicity secretary of the party, Olawale Sadare and made available to newsmen.



Sadare said some of the “political bigwigs” who had joined its fold since last year and a whole lot of others just coming in would be unveiled during a rally at Mapo Hall, Ibadan, on Saturday.



He added that with the calibre of those expected to join the party, it could be concluded that the battle over who takes over from Governor Abiola Ajimobi, would be fought and won only within APC.



political prostitutes

"Mother of all defections in the politics of Oyo State."

Good. Good.

PDP just lost OYO as a state, is official

Others to follow suit

I once said it that the PDP convention is the beginning of the end again for PDP.



The political decider of Nigeria election is SW.



If u like quote me and say rubbish, Ogun will fall on u and shupuno will follow u.



Lmao... The official burial ceremony of PDP in the South West commences.

Wait wait wait,



So who is now Not in APC in Oyo state apart from Uncle Ladoja?



What kind of thing is this? So no opposition again?



This is silly abeg

political prostitutes

Atiku nko



Wetin u wan call his own



I am sure you are one of those hypocritical IPOB youths shouting "atikulate" up and down.

Ajimobi n friends

Wait wait wait,

So who is now Not in APC in Oyo state apart from Uncle Ladoja?

What kind of thing is this? So no opposition again?

This is silly abeh Isn't it obvious PDP has no plans for the south west again

Isn't it obvious PDP has no plans for the south west again

Its only natural for them to decamp..



Atiku nko



Political IMBESIDE

Lmao... The official burial ceremony of PDP in the South West commences.





Yhup at the Political Capital of SWN.

PDP just lost OYO as a state, is official

Others to follow suit

I once said it that the PDP convention is the beginning of the end again for PDP.



The political decider of Nigeria election is SW.



If u like quote me and say rubbish, Ogun will fall on u and shupuno will follow u.



Baba, forget it.. Nigeria is a useless place.. The defining factor is whoever wins the presidency.. If Atiku or PDP wins for instance, people without ideologies will start realigning-mass defections will follow. If Buhari or APC wins, more defections will follow. But i think if Buhari will be wise, he shouldnt contest, his name is already ruined. No need ruining it further and quitting at this time could put some respect on his name..However. Absolute power corrupts absolutely.

Yhup at the Political Capital of SWN. PDP has not seen anything yet... This is just the beginning...

PDP has not seen anything yet... This is just the beginning...

All This bloggers with fake news.

Atiku nko



Wetin u wan call his own



I am sure you are one of those hypocritical IPOB youths shouting "atikulate" up and down.



Dont be quick to conclude even if all points to what you think.. Lets stand against ethnic profiling.. The guys at the top in politics-the politicians dont have ethnic divide, Adeleke is dancing and Dino is singing... Saraki is laughing and Ekweremadu is playing the band.. No divide except among us.

Wait wait wait,

So who is now Not in APC in Oyo state apart from Uncle Ladoja?

What kind of thing is this? So no opposition again?

I hope Uncle too will not join them too on the other side....





It is just a matter of time until FFK, the "truth speaking" IPOB Hero starts writing long epistles that would be offensive to pigs and idiots. PDP won't win a single ward in the SW come 2019.

All This bloggers with fake news.



My friend, go back and read the source of the news again, Or na so the news hit you reach to the extent of not seeing clearly again??

PDP just lost OYO as a state, is official

Others to follow suit

I once said it that the PDP convention is the beginning of the end again for PDP.



The political decider of Nigeria election is SW.



LOL, all these guys are losers, from akala, to folarin to the illiterate called arapaja..... Pdp doesn't need people like these anymore they are the bad eggs

PDP won't win a single ward in the SW come 2019.



Wake up day don break

LOL, all these guys are losers, from akala, to folarin to the illiterate called arapaja..... Pdp doesn't need people like these anymore they are the bad eggs

But they were winners when they were on the other side....

Atiku nko



Wetin u wan call his own



everybody is now ipad yoots to u ba

Baba, forget it.. Nigeria is a useless place.. The defining factor is whoever wins the presidency.. If Atiku or PDP wins for instance, people without ideologies will start realigning-mass defections will follow. If Buhari or APC wins, more defections will follow. But i think if Buhari will be wise, he shouldnt contest, his name is already ruined. No need ruining it further and quitting at this time could put some respect on his name..However. Absolute power corrupts absolutely.

Baba forget it(in your words) those aboki for North no care about Buhari name been ruined o, all they care is that there son is on sit.

Baba forget it(in your words) those aboki for North no care about Buhari name been ruined o, all they care is that there son is on sit.

Is us in the south that is political educated that knows that, and that is why am disappointed in PDP convention.

They were losers right from the onset, if not for baba Adebibu, Akala would be nothing today....so what are you trying to say..pdp doesn't need the likes of folarin, arapaja etc they are outdated and useless... Apc door is always open for touts and rogues so I wish them luck





Good, Awon Omoluabi





Good, Awon Omoluabi

Waiting for Fayose to force the likes of Adeyeye and Olujimi out of pdp in Ekiti

Ok

PDP just lost OYO as a state, is official

Others to follow suit

I once said it that the PDP convention is the beginning of the end again for PDP.



The political decider of Nigeria election is SW.



Thrash!

God bless you! The APC is very jittery right now. If they like let them Continue to jisoro but, be screaming bury this and that, the 2019 tssunami is on!

We shall see who is Jittery at the end

Many of you commenting are not from oyo state.

The only person there with real political weight is Akala. And the base of his support is Ogbomosho



Ladoja is the most popular and most loved politician in Ibadan. He's also a great asset for PDP.



But Oyo people don't vote party. They vote candidates. If APC puts out someone unpopular they will lose.



But I know Ajimobi would never hand the ticket to any of these people. He's just going to use them. He'll pick someone he can have more control over 8 Likes