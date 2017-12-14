₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Alao-akala, Folarin, Adigun, Arapaja, Officially Join APC by honey001(m): 6:54am
The All Progressives Congress (APC) has stated its preparedness to bury activities of opposition parties in the current political dispensation.
|Re: Alao-akala, Folarin, Adigun, Arapaja, Officially Join APC by SwacoBlackPope: 6:55am
political prostitutes
|Re: Alao-akala, Folarin, Adigun, Arapaja, Officially Join APC by honey001(m): 6:57am
“Mother of all defections in the politics of Oyo State.”
|Re: Alao-akala, Folarin, Adigun, Arapaja, Officially Join APC by aze(m): 6:59am
Good.
|Re: Alao-akala, Folarin, Adigun, Arapaja, Officially Join APC by bankyblue(m): 7:02am
PDP just lost OYO as a state, is official
Others to follow suit
I once said it that the PDP convention is the beginning of the end again for PDP.
The political decider of Nigeria election is SW.
If u like quote me and say rubbish, Ogun will fall on u and shupuno will follow u.
|Re: Alao-akala, Folarin, Adigun, Arapaja, Officially Join APC by vicadex07(m): 7:08am
Lmao... The official burial ceremony of PDP in the South West commences.
|Re: Alao-akala, Folarin, Adigun, Arapaja, Officially Join APC by Mynd44: 7:12am
Wait wait wait,
So who is now Not in APC in Oyo state apart from Uncle Ladoja?
What kind of thing is this? So no opposition again?
This is silly abeg
|Re: Alao-akala, Folarin, Adigun, Arapaja, Officially Join APC by vicadex07(m): 7:13am
SwacoBlackPope:
Atiku nko
Wetin u wan call his own
I am sure you are one of those hypocritical IPOB youths shouting "atikulate" up and down.
|Re: Alao-akala, Folarin, Adigun, Arapaja, Officially Join APC by bounty007(m): 7:14am
Ajimobi n friends
|Re: Alao-akala, Folarin, Adigun, Arapaja, Officially Join APC by vicadex07(m): 7:16am
Mynd44:Isn't it obvious PDP has no plans for the south west again
Its only natural for them to decamp..
|Re: Alao-akala, Folarin, Adigun, Arapaja, Officially Join APC by SwacoBlackPope: 7:16am
Political IMBESIDE
vicadex07:
|Re: Alao-akala, Folarin, Adigun, Arapaja, Officially Join APC by aze(m): 7:17am
vicadex07:
Yhup at the Political Capital of SWN.
|Re: Alao-akala, Folarin, Adigun, Arapaja, Officially Join APC by ItachiUchiha: 7:18am
bankyblue:
Baba, forget it.. Nigeria is a useless place.. The defining factor is whoever wins the presidency.. If Atiku or PDP wins for instance, people without ideologies will start realigning-mass defections will follow. If Buhari or APC wins, more defections will follow. But i think if Buhari will be wise, he shouldnt contest, his name is already ruined. No need ruining it further and quitting at this time could put some respect on his name..However. Absolute power corrupts absolutely.
|Re: Alao-akala, Folarin, Adigun, Arapaja, Officially Join APC by vicadex07(m): 7:20am
aze:PDP has not seen anything yet... This is just the beginning...
|Re: Alao-akala, Folarin, Adigun, Arapaja, Officially Join APC by EASY39(m): 7:22am
All This bloggers with fake news.
|Re: Alao-akala, Folarin, Adigun, Arapaja, Officially Join APC by ItachiUchiha: 7:22am
vicadex07:
Dont be quick to conclude even if all points to what you think.. Lets stand against ethnic profiling.. The guys at the top in politics-the politicians dont have ethnic divide, Adeleke is dancing and Dino is singing... Saraki is laughing and Ekweremadu is playing the band.. No divide except among us.
|Re: Alao-akala, Folarin, Adigun, Arapaja, Officially Join APC by honey001(m): 7:23am
Mynd44:I hope Uncle too will not join them too on the other side....
|Re: Alao-akala, Folarin, Adigun, Arapaja, Officially Join APC by DonVikings: 7:25am
PDP won't win a single ward in the SW come 2019.
It is just a matter of time until FFK, the "truth speaking" IPOB Hero starts writing long epistles that would be offensive to pigs and idiots.
|Re: Alao-akala, Folarin, Adigun, Arapaja, Officially Join APC by honey001(m): 7:25am
EASY39:
My friend, go back and read the source of the news again, Or na so the news hit you reach to the extent of not seeing clearly again??
|Re: Alao-akala, Folarin, Adigun, Arapaja, Officially Join APC by Mufasa27(m): 7:26am
bankyblue:LOL, all these guys are losers, from akala, to folarin to the illiterate called arapaja..... Pdp doesn't need people like these anymore they are the bad eggs
|Re: Alao-akala, Folarin, Adigun, Arapaja, Officially Join APC by Mufasa27(m): 7:26am
DonVikings:Wake up day don break
|Re: Alao-akala, Folarin, Adigun, Arapaja, Officially Join APC by honey001(m): 7:28am
Mufasa27:
But they were winners when they were on the other side....
|Re: Alao-akala, Folarin, Adigun, Arapaja, Officially Join APC by Omexonomy: 7:29am
vicadex07:everybody is now ipad yoots to u ba
|Re: Alao-akala, Folarin, Adigun, Arapaja, Officially Join APC by bankyblue(m): 7:30am
ItachiUchiha:
Baba forget it(in your words) those aboki for North no care about Buhari name been ruined o, all they care is that there son is on sit.
Is us in the south that is political educated that knows that, and that is why am disappointed in PDP convention.
|Re: Alao-akala, Folarin, Adigun, Arapaja, Officially Join APC by Mufasa27(m): 7:37am
honey001:They were losers right from the onset, if not for baba Adebibu, Akala would be nothing today....so what are you trying to say..pdp doesn't need the likes of folarin, arapaja etc they are outdated and useless... Apc door is always open for touts and rogues so I wish them luck
|Re: Alao-akala, Folarin, Adigun, Arapaja, Officially Join APC by oloripelebe2: 7:43am
Good, Awon Omoluabi
Waiting for Fayose to force the likes of Adeyeye and Olujimi out of pdp in Ekiti
|Re: Alao-akala, Folarin, Adigun, Arapaja, Officially Join APC by Homeboiy: 7:47am
Ok
|Re: Alao-akala, Folarin, Adigun, Arapaja, Officially Join APC by tuniski: 7:54am
bankyblue:Thrash!
|Re: Alao-akala, Folarin, Adigun, Arapaja, Officially Join APC by tuniski: 7:59am
Mufasa27:God bless you! The APC is very jittery right now. If they like let them Continue to jisoro but, be screaming bury this and that, the 2019 tssunami is on!
|Re: Alao-akala, Folarin, Adigun, Arapaja, Officially Join APC by honey001(m): 8:08am
We shall see who is Jittery at the end
|Re: Alao-akala, Folarin, Adigun, Arapaja, Officially Join APC by MrPolitics: 8:17am
Many of you commenting are not from oyo state.
The only person there with real political weight is Akala. And the base of his support is Ogbomosho
Ladoja is the most popular and most loved politician in Ibadan. He's also a great asset for PDP.
But Oyo people don't vote party. They vote candidates. If APC puts out someone unpopular they will lose.
But I know Ajimobi would never hand the ticket to any of these people. He's just going to use them. He'll pick someone he can have more control over
|Re: Alao-akala, Folarin, Adigun, Arapaja, Officially Join APC by veekid(m): 8:51am
They are all coming baq to PDP, n ticket Dem find go and none of em won't see
