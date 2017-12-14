Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / SARS Will Be Reformed Not Scrapped – Nigeria Police Insists (4415 Views)

INEC Dares Dss ,police Insists Edo Elections Must Hold / INEC Dares DSS ,police Insists Edo Elections Must Hold / INEC Dares DSS ,police Insists Edo Elections Must Hold (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (Reply) (Go Down)





Moshood disclosed this at a youth-police forum on Police Accountability in Lagos by Korede Bello Initiative.



CSP Moshood urged Nigerians to be patient as the police force was investigating complaints and feel their pains.



“We have families and we feel your pain; SARS reform is the way to go and not to end SARS.



“SARS has been doing very well in ensuring that robbery is reduced to the barest minimum in the country. However, concerns and allegations against them as regard the violation of human rights are being investigated on the directive of the Inspector General of Police.



“The reform that he has put in place is to ensure that SARS is streamlined just as the Mobile Police Force under a unified commander at the Force headquarters, who is a commissioner of police”, he said.



Dolapo Badmos, the Zonal police public relations officer for Lagos and Ogun state also present at the event commended the Korede Bello Initiative for the forum, reassuring Nigerians that the reform of the Special Anti-Robbery Squad was currently going on.



”If you have any complaint about any police or SARS officer, report and it will be dealt with appropriately by the Police”, Badmos said.



Nigerian celebrities Ruggedman, Dr Sid, Simi, Sound Sultan, Korede Bello and ace broadcaster, Sulaiman Aledeh were at the forum.





http://anstalk.com/sars-will-reformed-not-scrapped-nigeria-police-insists/



lalasticlala The Public Relations Officer of the Nigeria Police Force, Jimoh Moshood has stated that the Special Anti-Robbery Squad, SARS, will not scrapped but reformed despite nationwide protest.Moshood disclosed this at a youth-police forum on Police Accountability in Lagos by Korede Bello Initiative.CSP Moshood urged Nigerians to be patient as the police force was investigating complaints and feel their pains.“We have families and we feel your pain; SARS reform is the way to go and not to end SARS.“SARS has been doing very well in ensuring that robbery is reduced to the barest minimum in the country. However, concerns and allegations against them as regard the violation of human rights are being investigated on the directive of the Inspector General of Police.“The reform that he has put in place is to ensure that SARS is streamlined just as the Mobile Police Force under a unified commander at the Force headquarters, who is a commissioner of police”, he said.Dolapo Badmos, the Zonal police public relations officer for Lagos and Ogun state also present at the event commended the Korede Bello Initiative for the forum, reassuring Nigerians that the reform of the Special Anti-Robbery Squad was currently going on.”If you have any complaint about any police or SARS officer, report and it will be dealt with appropriately by the Police”, Badmos said.Nigerian celebrities Ruggedman, Dr Sid, Simi, Sound Sultan, Korede Bello and ace broadcaster, Sulaiman Aledeh were at the forum.lalasticlala 3 Likes





Who will want a SPECIAL ANTI ROBBERY SQUAD to be scrapped ?



I am still wondering.



Reformation is what is needed.





Let there be serious consequences for maltreating, brutality and not following the rule of law.



It is social media age. Only armed robbers will be happy to see SARS scrapped.Who will want a SPECIAL ANTI ROBBERY SQUAD to be scrapped ?I am still wondering.Reformation is what is needed.Let there be serious consequences for maltreating, brutality and not following the rule of law.It is social media age. 28 Likes 5 Shares

It must not even be reformed. We like it the way it is. 1 Like

I agree. You can't throw away the baby with the bath water.

---

Just like saying we should scrap the NPF or Judiciary or NASS or Government or....just because there are cases of widespread corruption and abuse of office. At that rate, we might as well scrap the entire country. 1 Like

has anyone noticed no police reform has ever worked? they keep wasting their time.



Nigerians have lost faith with the police reform hence #endsars



the police unit we are talking about are ragtag collection. no uniform, no name, no shoes they are more like a regulars. their major aim is to make money from just anyone and go home with something. if you are a sars you are expected to build house in 5 years.

although many of them never use their money for good things they spend it on drink and women.



just like how Jesus was crucified. he was arrested and the jews were looking for just any allegation to nail him.



that's are sars operate. when they caught a youth. they will just be looking for anything available to collect money or kill him.



first yahoo boy. next tattoo, if that one is not working. next cultism. next arm robber, just anything to force nail their victim. that's not what the constitution said.







they are the accuse, witness, judge and persecutor. 7 Likes

Who is reforming who. Police reforming police? 5 Likes

The Police has ungone series of reform by either changing of it uniforms,stopping roadblocks,dismissing it personnel who are involved in bribe taking and stating that bail is free.None of it reform seems to make headways.We are still seeing them committing the same crime.We even hear that when the erring personel are reported to their oga,they are arrested and release within a few days to resume their illegal duties.Even their oga,igp idris was involve in bribery from companies in other to provide security when they are been paid by taxes.So tell me which reform will ever change the nigerian police? 15 Likes 1 Share

There will be no reformation anything neither will SARS be scrapped, after making noise Nigerians will forget about the issue as usual,and it goes on and on. 6 Likes 1 Share

The present crop of SARS might have been saturated with rogues but I don't believe it should be scrapped. SARS in one way or the other are working to make us safe.



All IGP needs to do is to reform the unit through:



A thorough background check of personnel,



Quarterly appraisal of officers' conduct,



Better conditions of service and



A no nonsense disciplinary body. 8 Likes

Reform the whole force 2 Likes

Nah their way...

The National Assembly is more wicked than SARS yet no one is calling for their scrapping.



You can only reform an establishment of the law, you cannot end.

I only pray one thing,

that the next victim be your relative

Only then will you not only end it, but declare them terrorists 2 Likes

All these Sars people are just showing their true colors because they wield gun



Abeg let god give me 30 billion naira, let me also see my true color 1 Like

The Public Relations Officer of the Nigeria Police Force, Jimoh Moshood has stated that the Special Anti-Robbery Squad, SARS, will not scrapped but reformed despite nationwide protest.

Don't mind uneducated Nigerians who don't know what they want. Should the NPF be scrapped because they collect N100 from every vehicle operator or should it be reformed.. We blame the leaders for our problems when we are the ones who don't even know what we want. Don't mind uneducated Nigerians who don't know what they want. Should the NPF be scrapped because they collect N100 from every vehicle operator or should it be reformed.. We blame the leaders for our problems when we are the ones who don't even know what we want. 3 Likes

Reform makes no sense to me just #ENDSARS now 1 Like







If the police refuse to scrap SARS,

Nature will scrap SARS. If the police refuse to scrap SARS,Nature will scrap SARS. 1 Like 1 Share

Reformed with a bunch of phony rules no one will see to their implementation



It's wrong for a defendant to be prosecuted without the presence of a lawyer, but go to court houses in Nigeria and you'll find out this isn't the case. Even underage kids get sent to prison.



To SARS officer s, it's a sin to be a successful young man with an iPhone and tattoos.



#EndSARS







I supply Gas to all parts of Nigeria. See my signature. 2 Likes

I think you guys also need it most..





I know they are corrupt but they serve good purpose curbing crimes too.



the should be reformed not scrapped





visit



an online platform with students. I don't support the idea of ending sars from the on start.I know they are corrupt but they serve good purpose curbing crimes too.the should be reformed not scrappedvisit http://whowansell.com.ng to sell or buy stuffs around your campus.an online platform with students.

Reformation is the only way to go , scrapping is out of it because the Pros of SARS still outweighs the cons..







Okay. Till then. Okay. Till then.

Korede Bell tried on this.

He beats my expectations,He wasn't just ranting on Twitter like we all did.

He took a step further,even bigger Artist just talk am small... ... ...





When you hear the word Reform In Nigeria it actually means "make una learn to live with it"

The only solution to Sars is 1Nigeria ,something like fraternity.

Injury to one is injury to all.

Anytime policemen start their thievery act ,you don't walk pass a fellow Nigerian being humiliated while you're there.

If I fight for 10 people,surely 4 out 10 will fight for me.

But Nigerians are different breed of Humans,too selfish.

Your life thats not worth up to 20k,you be shouting you can't come and go and kill yourself.

If you don't stand for something,you will fall for nothing. 4 Likes

#End&Reorganize 1 Like

Never really understood why people will be clamouring to scrap an elite unit that combats armed robbery. Common sense is scarce. What do you think will happen when they scrap SARS? 3 Likes

#istandwithsars... Only armed robbers and kidnappers are fronting the end of sars.. funny enough some people here shouting end sars have never had encounter with sars,they are just follow follow.

Exactly.. The squad needs reformation

Hmm.....



The SARS will be useful in the run up to 2019.



When the State decides to promote an adhoc unit of Law enforcement that has roundly been criticised by Law abiding citizens it becomes clear whose interest they are serving.



Clearly not Nigerians.



Some have turned SARS into a Wike vs Amaechi tiff forgetting that these individuals have arrogated to themselves the #LicenseToRobAndKill





Democracy is taking a beating. 1 Like





Nigerian Police can never be Professionals. Not in this life time I think the Police are bunch of stupid and useless people.... Why can't they scrap out SARS and introduce a new sophisticated &. Well trained and unit to combat crimeNigerian Police can never be Professionals. Not in this life time

memeguy:

Never really understood why people will be clamouring to scrap an elite unit that combats armed robbery. Common sense is scarce. What do you think will happen when they scrap SARS? nothing...life goes on... nothing...life goes on...

Abeg make dem change dat Sienna to Hilux. At Surulere in Lagos State; especially in the evening, immediately any ash colour sienna is sighted, na temple run sure pass.



The day of Argentina Vs Nigeria friendly match, around 9pm, two Black Maria and about 30 SARS officers storm shitta and taoridi at bode Thomas junction and raided a lot of people. Thier detention centre is at Oshodi, you will need to go along with N15,000 if you are coming to bail your friend or family member.