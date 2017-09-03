₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Governors Attend Meeting On Minimum Wage (Photos) by 360metrosports: 2:40pm
Governors attend the Inaugural meeting of Tripartite Committee on National Minimum Wage
|Re: Governors Attend Meeting On Minimum Wage (Photos) by fuckingAyaya(m): 2:54pm
Nigeria is just a house of comedy.see as them serious like say them go fit pay am
|Re: Governors Attend Meeting On Minimum Wage (Photos) by Kutis2030(m): 3:04pm
hope something gud wiil come out of it
|Re: Governors Attend Meeting On Minimum Wage (Photos) by Mekus68: 4:24pm
Op where are the "governors" because apart from the last pic, what am seeing up there are only two mallams?
|Re: Governors Attend Meeting On Minimum Wage (Photos) by prince4pro(m): 4:26pm
fuckingAyaya:Seriously this country is doomed
|Re: Governors Attend Meeting On Minimum Wage (Photos) by Teewhy2: 5:07pm
Nigerian Governors collecting and denying the poor to give/ enriching the rich in the society.
After 6 months of them agreeing on a particular wage, hardly will 10% of them implement it till few months to the next election.
|Re: Governors Attend Meeting On Minimum Wage (Photos) by Aieboocaar(m): 5:07pm
only 4 persons attended the meeting?
God knows how much was spent on the meeting
|Re: Governors Attend Meeting On Minimum Wage (Photos) by Bolustical: 5:07pm
|Re: Governors Attend Meeting On Minimum Wage (Photos) by Bolustical: 5:08pm
|Re: Governors Attend Meeting On Minimum Wage (Photos) by VivaDeAngelo: 5:08pm
This meeting will certainly go down as one of the fruitless meetings they have had in the past. Boko Haram would have been loved if their sole objective was wiping away all these economic buccaneers from the surface of the earth.
|Re: Governors Attend Meeting On Minimum Wage (Photos) by softmind24: 5:09pm
|Re: Governors Attend Meeting On Minimum Wage (Photos) by earldoyex(m): 5:10pm
Let's hope something good comes out of it.........
Uncle Ngige if u no want make I vex make una pass resolution for implementation sharpaly.
|Re: Governors Attend Meeting On Minimum Wage (Photos) by sherif4owo(m): 5:10pm
Aieboocaar:
Current minimum wage times 800
|Re: Governors Attend Meeting On Minimum Wage (Photos) by omooba969: 5:10pm
prince4pro:
Stop cursing your fatherland or do you have another country of your own?
|Re: Governors Attend Meeting On Minimum Wage (Photos) by Dawinlove(m): 5:11pm
|Re: Governors Attend Meeting On Minimum Wage (Photos) by earldoyex(m): 5:11pm
But wait oooo....d last pics go make good meme.......dat granma
|Re: Governors Attend Meeting On Minimum Wage (Photos) by Spaxon(f): 5:11pm
Is it only two Governors we have in Nigeria??.
|Re: Governors Attend Meeting On Minimum Wage (Photos) by joenor(m): 5:12pm
I just they do something.
|Re: Governors Attend Meeting On Minimum Wage (Photos) by Zakkyoz(m): 5:12pm
Committee upon committee and this administration will go. Governors who find it difficult to pay the current minimum wage will scuttle their efforts
|Re: Governors Attend Meeting On Minimum Wage (Photos) by earldoyex(m): 5:13pm
Abeg carry ur yeye face go Radio Nigeria.
|Re: Governors Attend Meeting On Minimum Wage (Photos) by BruncleZuma: 5:13pm
|Re: Governors Attend Meeting On Minimum Wage (Photos) by VIPERVENOM(m): 5:14pm
After all d meeting dem go increase d minimum wage by 200 naira
|Re: Governors Attend Meeting On Minimum Wage (Photos) by Rolly83(m): 5:15pm
Showing in churches and mosques near you
|Re: Governors Attend Meeting On Minimum Wage (Photos) by Akinz0126(m): 5:15pm
heartless goons.Anyway na only rant we sabi rant online Nigeria Youths are toothless dogs.
On a normal day na stone we suppose dey stone this guys up there.
Awon recessionist courtesy to the guy who posted the pix above me!
|Re: Governors Attend Meeting On Minimum Wage (Photos) by VIPERVENOM(m): 5:16pm
Rolly83:reno came late. Twitter is already done with that pic
|Re: Governors Attend Meeting On Minimum Wage (Photos) by Solorrman(m): 5:18pm
Mekus68:u make me laugh so much till my stomach content don comot,which malam are u talking abt ?
|Re: Governors Attend Meeting On Minimum Wage (Photos) by Agentboss: 5:19pm
|Re: Governors Attend Meeting On Minimum Wage (Photos) by kunlexy1759(m): 5:19pm
Na dem sabi
|Re: Governors Attend Meeting On Minimum Wage (Photos) by Activeman391(m): 5:20pm
Pls finish pay the first one
|Re: Governors Attend Meeting On Minimum Wage (Photos) by afbstrategies: 5:20pm
Meetings, travels, photo ops, erecting statues with tax payers money. That's what they are all about.
|Re: Governors Attend Meeting On Minimum Wage (Photos) by debetmx(m): 5:21pm
Muthafvckers neva luved us.
|Re: Governors Attend Meeting On Minimum Wage (Photos) by tiredoflife: 5:21pm
So osun state governor self attend
Wey d money wey him wan pay workers
Oh I forget
Na Tinubu dey collect minimum wage
So he needs to increase it
