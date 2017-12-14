₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,927,865 members, 3,969,391 topics. Date: Thursday, 14 December 2017 at 05:45 PM
Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Fuel Scarcity: NSCDC Seals 2 Filling Stations In Niger (1169 Views)
Why Are Filling Stations In Lekki Not Selling Fuel? / Filling Stations In Awka Sell Petrol For N250 Per Litre / Henry Ikem-Obih Tours Filling Stations In Abuja, Nigerians Mock Him (pics (1) (2) (3) (4)
|Fuel Scarcity: NSCDC Seals 2 Filling Stations In Niger by metronaija2: 3:32pm
The Task Force set up by the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps ( NSCDC) in Niger to monitor the sale and distribution of petroleum products says it has sealed two filling stations for selling above government approved pump price.
The Commandant of the Corps, Mr Philip Ayuba, disclosed this in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Thursday in Minna.
Ayuba said ECE filling station was sealed for selling above the approved price, while Beji filling station was sanctioned for diverting the product to black markets and also selling above the approved rate.
He said that the task force would not tolerate any act of sabotage as any filling station found hoarding the product would be deal with decisively.
The Commandant said that the task force had so far visited more than 50 filling stations in and outside the state capital as part of the exercise.
He said the body would continue to monitor the activities of filling stations to ensure availability of the product in the state.
He also appealed to members of the general public to assist with information that would assist the task force to effectively monitor the sale of the product to motorists in the state.( NAN)
http://www.metronaija.com/fuel-scarcity-nscdc-seals-2-filling-stations-niger/
|Re: Fuel Scarcity: NSCDC Seals 2 Filling Stations In Niger by afbstrategies: 3:35pm
Even in hard times, evil people still take advantage of people.
2 Likes
|Re: Fuel Scarcity: NSCDC Seals 2 Filling Stations In Niger by Keneking: 3:35pm
Seen
|Re: Fuel Scarcity: NSCDC Seals 2 Filling Stations In Niger by wristbangle(m): 4:46pm
Good move. Greedy people extorting the masses yet we keep blaming the leaders. Yes the leaders are corrupt but these greedy people take advantage of this situation to make wealth overnight
|Re: Fuel Scarcity: NSCDC Seals 2 Filling Stations In Niger by Flexherbal(m): 5:26pm
Good!
Hope we have this body , all over Nigeria!!
|Re: Fuel Scarcity: NSCDC Seals 2 Filling Stations In Niger by mikeycharles(m): 5:26pm
There is no fuel scarcity, just a bunch of corrupt persons, PDP members to be specific, hording the PMS and hence creating artificial scarcity.
|Re: Fuel Scarcity: NSCDC Seals 2 Filling Stations In Niger by yanshDoctor: 5:28pm
the question is why there is scarcity in the first place. when there is scarcity traders will always tried to make more money from the commodity
|Re: Fuel Scarcity: NSCDC Seals 2 Filling Stations In Niger by BruncleZuma: 5:28pm
Who needs fuel when we can all trek for Bubu...
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: Fuel Scarcity: NSCDC Seals 2 Filling Stations In Niger by Bustincole: 5:29pm
Good for dem
as for we, dare is notin to worry about
1 Like
|Re: Fuel Scarcity: NSCDC Seals 2 Filling Stations In Niger by forayfleo(m): 5:29pm
APC with propaganda hmmmmmm
|Re: Fuel Scarcity: NSCDC Seals 2 Filling Stations In Niger by hobermener: 5:29pm
Hmm
|Re: Fuel Scarcity: NSCDC Seals 2 Filling Stations In Niger by joenor(m): 5:30pm
They should come to delta state, we have a whole lot station with fuel n don't want to sell, beside the ones selling is on the high side.
|Re: Fuel Scarcity: NSCDC Seals 2 Filling Stations In Niger by justiniyke29(m): 5:31pm
good 1, just hope they wont bribe their way out
|Re: Fuel Scarcity: NSCDC Seals 2 Filling Stations In Niger by oshe111(m): 5:33pm
Are you an Arsenal fan? You are a Nigerian. Buhari is your President. Your Governor is Rochas Okorocha. You share the same country with bobrisky. And you use glo network! My brother, My sister, Forget it. You are immortal.
Nothing can kill you again
1 Like
|Re: Fuel Scarcity: NSCDC Seals 2 Filling Stations In Niger by Secur: 5:33pm
H
|Re: Fuel Scarcity: NSCDC Seals 2 Filling Stations In Niger by goldman777: 5:33pm
BruncleZuma:
Guy u don colo
|Re: Fuel Scarcity: NSCDC Seals 2 Filling Stations In Niger by Edwardhead(m): 5:34pm
E don dey happen
|Re: Fuel Scarcity: NSCDC Seals 2 Filling Stations In Niger by godfatherx: 5:35pm
Come to Calabar, Cross River, you go seal tire, na N170/litre we dey buy!
|Re: Fuel Scarcity: NSCDC Seals 2 Filling Stations In Niger by asawanathegreat(m): 5:39pm
Good job
|Re: Fuel Scarcity: NSCDC Seals 2 Filling Stations In Niger by jaymejate(m): 5:39pm
Na lie but if na true.
Please come and shut one boy for my area. He will collect 1000 for petrol con buy 600 own.
Liars
|Re: Fuel Scarcity: NSCDC Seals 2 Filling Stations In Niger by guru90: 5:39pm
Am pissed off in this scam country (Nigeria).
|Re: Fuel Scarcity: NSCDC Seals 2 Filling Stations In Niger by kushma(m): 5:40pm
metronaija2:
(0) (Reply)
On-going Construction Works At The Site Of New Ogun State Polytechnic, Ipokia / Federal Government Want To Have The Account Audit Of The Oil And Gassectors / Federal Government Want To Have The Account Audit Of The Oil And Gas Sectors
Viewing this topic: Israeljones(m), baronchuks(m), PMPhoenix(m), ezesj(m), ultimate73(m), goldman777, jovincyy10(m), baarak66(m), Umar133(m), Guilderland1, Sojikhing, brudiga, adegbindin247, Abudu2000(m), Iblad0994(m), crafteck, boneyone(m), jibbish(m), OceanmorganTrix, BruncleZuma, Efewestern, femi4, ajsans, kushma(m), jaymejate(m), kulrunsman79(m), peace2all(m), donmat, A230385, Meeloreh(f), wristbangle(m), joenor(m), jiorhemen(m), TheNextAce, Lacomus(m), coolestchris(m), adefemi56(m), Misschi(f) and 48 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 10