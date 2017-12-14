Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Romance / Throwback Photo Of Timi Dakolo (7383 Views)

GOD HAS BEEN SO GOOD TO ME..THAT EVEN IF MY BODY IS FULL OF MOUTH IT WOULDN'T BE ENOUGH TO SAY THANK YOU TO HIM #GODMADEMAN #GREATGRACE

#TBT



CC: Lalasticlala



Shared By @timidakolo On His IG with caption

#TBT

CC: Lalasticlala

https://www.instagram.com/p/BcrB-zSlE5B/?taken-by=timidakolo

Money good oo,

Comfort sweet join

Rest of mind win am o 4 Likes

Work Hard, Play Harder, Pray Hardest. God can turn anything around 2 Likes









Hard work pays No one is indeed uglyHard work pays 4 Likes

Dude is looking like they just called him to the front seat as a first timer. 10 Likes

Almajiri 1 Like

Timi before the money. 1 Like

He was young abi Una no wan make e grow again



Which Kain wahala be dis sef He was young abi Una no wan make e grow againWhich Kain wahala be dis sef

chisos

It's okay to have a humble beginning. People these days just want to fake it, hoe around or do G and be great. 1 Like

Whoever said money is not good?

no one us ugly. na money no dey

If you no get money, hide your face

money is damn good

The difference ain't much

He just grew fatter and became neater 1 Like

So what should we do

o fe jo pe bobo yi ugly die o

gioneenoni:

This is so so true about african parents... lol





https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=6JIfBQVE9no

U don dey craze abi U don dey craze abi

The funny thing about these throwback pictures is that they really show the state of improvement in Nigeria in general, not just of an individual.

Money don help em carrier

Jesus is Lord

Money is indeed good. A little chop up and packaging is all that is needed.







JayCynic:

Work Hard, Play Harder, Pray Hardest. God can turn anything around Reverse that to pray hard, play harder, work hardest, hardwork can turn anything around, God already blesses hardwork, ask the Chinese 1 Like

lol



but money is good sha, to all d hustlers out there, a day will come when we will look at our throwback pictures nd smile because our level would have changed for better then nd will we be like "gone are those days" lmao, see as trouser wide, that trouser will comsume up to 50 yards of cloth to sewbut money is good sha, to all d hustlers out there, a day will come when we will look at our throwback pictures nd smile because our level would have changed for better then nd will we be like "gone are those days" 2 Likes 1 Share

Band boy

Most of these our secular musicians started from the church and deviated.

Una berra go back and win souls for God

How time flies !