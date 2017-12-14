₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Throwback Photo Of Timi Dakolo by talk2saintify(m): 4:22pm
Shared By @timidakolo On His IG with caption
GOD HAS BEEN SO GOOD TO ME..THAT EVEN IF MY BODY IS FULL OF MOUTH IT WOULDN'T BE ENOUGH TO SAY THANK YOU TO HIM #GODMADEMAN #GREATGRACE
#TBT
CC: Lalasticlala
https://www.instagram.com/p/BcrB-zSlE5B/?taken-by=timidakolo
|Re: Throwback Photo Of Timi Dakolo by AlexCk: 4:37pm
Money good oo,
Comfort sweet join
Rest of mind win am o
|Re: Throwback Photo Of Timi Dakolo by JayCynic(m): 4:50pm
Work Hard, Play Harder, Pray Hardest. God can turn anything around
|Re: Throwback Photo Of Timi Dakolo by Tomjazzy2: 4:54pm
No one is indeed ugly
Hard work pays
|Re: Throwback Photo Of Timi Dakolo by MatricNumber(m): 4:59pm
Dude is looking like they just called him to the front seat as a first timer.
|Re: Throwback Photo Of Timi Dakolo by smithsydny(m): 6:11pm
Almajiri
|Re: Throwback Photo Of Timi Dakolo by kay29000(m): 6:12pm
Timi before the money.
|Re: Throwback Photo Of Timi Dakolo by free2ryhme: 6:12pm
talk2saintify:
He was young abi Una no wan make e grow again
Which Kain wahala be dis sef
|Re: Throwback Photo Of Timi Dakolo by debque(m): 6:13pm
chisos
|Re: Throwback Photo Of Timi Dakolo by Ultimus: 6:13pm
It's okay to have a humble beginning. People these days just want to fake it, hoe around or do G and be great.
|Re: Throwback Photo Of Timi Dakolo by TheNextAce: 6:15pm
Whoever said money is not good?
|Re: Throwback Photo Of Timi Dakolo by gabazin080(m): 6:15pm
no one us ugly. na money no dey
|Re: Throwback Photo Of Timi Dakolo by Maltaleeza(f): 6:15pm
If you no get money, hide your face
|Re: Throwback Photo Of Timi Dakolo by roarik(f): 6:16pm
money is damn good
|Re: Throwback Photo Of Timi Dakolo by MhizzAJ(f): 6:16pm
The difference ain't much
He just grew fatter and became neater
|Re: Throwback Photo Of Timi Dakolo by muller101(m): 6:16pm
So what should we do
|Re: Throwback Photo Of Timi Dakolo by purem(m): 6:18pm
o fe jo pe bobo yi ugly die o
|Re: Throwback Photo Of Timi Dakolo by free2ryhme: 6:20pm
gioneenoni:
U don dey craze abi
|Re: Throwback Photo Of Timi Dakolo by nextstep(m): 6:23pm
The funny thing about these throwback pictures is that they really show the state of improvement in Nigeria in general, not just of an individual.
|Re: Throwback Photo Of Timi Dakolo by asawanathegreat(m): 6:24pm
Money don help em carrier
|Re: Throwback Photo Of Timi Dakolo by BumbleBee2ice(f): 6:27pm
Jesus is Lord
|Re: Throwback Photo Of Timi Dakolo by noshiobec(f): 6:29pm
Money is indeed good. A little chop up and packaging is all that is needed.
|Re: Throwback Photo Of Timi Dakolo by StaffofOrayan(m): 6:33pm
Reverse that to pray hard, play harder, work hardest, hardwork can turn anything around, God already blesses hardwork, ask the Chinese
JayCynic:
|Re: Throwback Photo Of Timi Dakolo by webbb2: 6:34pm
lol
|Re: Throwback Photo Of Timi Dakolo by opyzy(m): 6:35pm
lmao, see as trouser wide, that trouser will comsume up to 50 yards of cloth to sew
but money is good sha, to all d hustlers out there, a day will come when we will look at our throwback pictures nd smile because our level would have changed for better then nd will we be like "gone are those days"
|Re: Throwback Photo Of Timi Dakolo by beautyhd: 6:36pm
Band boy
Most of these our secular musicians started from the church and deviated.
Una berra go back and win souls for God
|Re: Throwback Photo Of Timi Dakolo by Flexherbal(m): 6:42pm
How time flies !
|Re: Throwback Photo Of Timi Dakolo by 9japrof(m): 6:44pm
One day mine would hit the internet and it wouldn't be funny...
