|Woman Caught Stealing From Man's Pocket In Keke In Enugu (Photos) by dainformant(m): 5:01pm
A lady was publicly disgraced and humiliated after she was caught stealing money from a man’s pocket in tricycle popularly known as 'Keke Napep' along Enugu road by Abiriba Street in Umuahia, the capital city of Abia state. The troubled lady was nabbed in the early hours of today, 14 of December, 2017.
According to reports, the lady allegedly confessed that she has been in the business for past 2 years and she started pick-pocketing when she was at Onitsha area of Anambra state before coming down to Abia state.
After being beaten mercilessly by an angry mob, the woman was handed over to policemen from CPS Umuahia for a proper investigation.
Source; https://www.nationalhelm.co/2017/12/lady-disgraced-caught-stealing-mans-pocket-abia-state-photos.html
|Re: Woman Caught Stealing From Man's Pocket In Keke In Enugu (Photos) by dainformant(m): 5:01pm
cc; lalasticlala
|Re: Woman Caught Stealing From Man's Pocket In Keke In Enugu (Photos) by Fweshspice(m): 5:17pm
pple are Damn hungry and the polithiefians voted into power are flexing... Bleep the polithiefians
|Re: Woman Caught Stealing From Man's Pocket In Keke In Enugu (Photos) by OrestesDante(m): 5:21pm
∆ How come a woman this old and haggard have such perky breasts.
#Team Plastic bra
Lest I forget.... It is the people of the rising sun ∆
|Re: Woman Caught Stealing From Man's Pocket In Keke In Enugu (Photos) by HallaDaTruth: 5:29pm
OrestesDante:Afonja detected , why must you people make everything tribal .
|Re: Woman Caught Stealing From Man's Pocket In Keke In Enugu (Photos) by OrestesDante(m): 5:30pm
HallaDaTruth:
∆ I'm not making it tribal... I only said the truth ∆
|Re: Woman Caught Stealing From Man's Pocket In Keke In Enugu (Photos) by ProWalker: 5:31pm
HallaDaTruth:
Hypocrite
Is the pick pocket lady your sister ?
|Re: Woman Caught Stealing From Man's Pocket In Keke In Enugu (Photos) by HallaDaTruth: 5:35pm
ProWalker:Don't throw stones, you might marry a good girl from that area someday . Am not a hypocrite, am Igbo and my fiancee is Yoruba. LIVE ABOVE HATE
|Re: Woman Caught Stealing From Man's Pocket In Keke In Enugu (Photos) by MasterKim: 5:50pm
Igbo kwenu.
The region with the most beautiful girls in Africa.
Police should give us Biafra if dey want us to stop stealing
|Re: Woman Caught Stealing From Man's Pocket In Keke In Enugu (Photos) by MasterKim: 5:55pm
HallaDaTruth:So wat shud he throw? Bottle abi.
Who cares if a flat head has a Yoruba fiancee or not.
Dem go turn holy holy if d tin don turn come dere side
|Re: Woman Caught Stealing From Man's Pocket In Keke In Enugu (Photos) by iluvdonjazzy: 6:08pm
this is not a lady but a BOYGIRL
|Re: Woman Caught Stealing From Man's Pocket In Keke In Enugu (Photos) by igbodefender: 6:18pm
OrestesDante:You want to be like Nwamaikpe.
|Re: Woman Caught Stealing From Man's Pocket In Keke In Enugu (Photos) by OrestesDante(m): 6:22pm
igbodefender:
∆ You think so... ∆
|Re: Woman Caught Stealing From Man's Pocket In Keke In Enugu (Photos) by earthsync(f): 6:37pm
dainformant:
beat her first before handing her over to the police
|Re: Woman Caught Stealing From Man's Pocket In Keke In Enugu (Photos) by OrestesDante(m): 6:54pm
earthsync:
|Re: Woman Caught Stealing From Man's Pocket In Keke In Enugu (Photos) by OrestesDante(m): 6:55pm
earthsync:
∆ She looks beaten already ∆
|Re: Woman Caught Stealing From Man's Pocket In Keke In Enugu (Photos) by dainformant(m): 7:42pm
lalasticlala
|Re: Woman Caught Stealing From Man's Pocket In Keke In Enugu (Photos) by mightyhazel: 7:46pm
igbodefender:lol.
only say the guy no get brain. nwamaikpe is intelligent.
|Re: Woman Caught Stealing From Man's Pocket In Keke In Enugu (Photos) by mightyhazel: 7:47pm
though there isnt a good enough reason to steal, but i just cant seem to stop having compassion on petty thieves. i wud simply have compensated the man she stole from and den try to rehabilitate her, with a stern warning to never steal again or risk Gods wrath..
|Re: Woman Caught Stealing From Man's Pocket In Keke In Enugu (Photos) by smithsydny(m): 8:28pm
NwaAmaIkpe sister
|Re: Woman Caught Stealing From Man's Pocket In Keke In Enugu (Photos) by joystickextend1(m): 8:28pm
just imagine
|Re: Woman Caught Stealing From Man's Pocket In Keke In Enugu (Photos) by Secur: 8:28pm
Ha
|Re: Woman Caught Stealing From Man's Pocket In Keke In Enugu (Photos) by BeReaSonAble: 8:28pm
pick pocket is the only business that has favoured her, but today is one day for the owner. Get bail soon and start a better business
|Re: Woman Caught Stealing From Man's Pocket In Keke In Enugu (Photos) by infogenius(m): 8:28pm
OrestesDante:My brother, na packaging
|Re: Woman Caught Stealing From Man's Pocket In Keke In Enugu (Photos) by oshe111(m): 8:28pm
Women and their Attraction to MONEY belike BOBRISKY and FILTER
|Re: Woman Caught Stealing From Man's Pocket In Keke In Enugu (Photos) by Follysho707: 8:29pm
HallaDaTruth:
No my guy... Him just dey.. "Halla Da Truth" ni oo. Abeg free am.
|Re: Woman Caught Stealing From Man's Pocket In Keke In Enugu (Photos) by ImpressionsNG: 8:30pm
Quite pathetic. She looks malnourished though, enough to inspire pity. Clearly someone with loads of issues. But resorting to stealing is never a good idea. It is never worth it in the end.
|Re: Woman Caught Stealing From Man's Pocket In Keke In Enugu (Photos) by charles2044: 8:30pm
Geegen has Geengen!!!!!!
|Re: Woman Caught Stealing From Man's Pocket In Keke In Enugu (Photos) by gmoney12: 8:31pm
|Re: Woman Caught Stealing From Man's Pocket In Keke In Enugu (Photos) by Icon79(m): 8:32pm
Na hunger cause am. They should let her go.
O pari
|Re: Woman Caught Stealing From Man's Pocket In Keke In Enugu (Photos) by berrystunn(m): 8:34pm
Hay
|Re: Woman Caught Stealing From Man's Pocket In Keke In Enugu (Photos) by dayleke(m): 8:35pm
igbodefender:
Is that one an achievement ?
