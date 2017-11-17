₦airaland Forum

Welcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,927,946 members, 3,969,689 topics. Date: Thursday, 14 December 2017 at 09:13 PM

Woman Caught Stealing From Man's Pocket In Keke In Enugu (Photos) - Crime - Nairaland

Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Crime / Woman Caught Stealing From Man's Pocket In Keke In Enugu (Photos) (12589 Views)

Civil Defence Officer Caught Stealing In Rivers State (Photos) / The Female Suicide Bomber Who Was Caught In Borno Today (Photos) / Youths Burn Lawman Duruji's Car As He Was Caught With Ballot Papers In Imo (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (Reply) (Go Down)

Woman Caught Stealing From Man's Pocket In Keke In Enugu (Photos) by dainformant(m): 5:01pm
A lady was publicly disgraced and humiliated after she was caught stealing money from a man’s pocket in tricycle popularly known as 'Keke Napep' along Enugu road by Abiriba Street in Umuahia, the capital city of Abia state. The troubled lady was nabbed in the early hours of today, 14 of December, 2017.

According to reports, the lady allegedly confessed that she has been in the business for past 2 years and she started pick-pocketing when she was at Onitsha area of Anambra state before coming down to Abia state.

After being beaten mercilessly by an angry mob, the woman was handed over to policemen from CPS Umuahia for a proper investigation.

Source; https://www.nationalhelm.co/2017/12/lady-disgraced-caught-stealing-mans-pocket-abia-state-photos.html

1 Like 1 Share

Re: Woman Caught Stealing From Man's Pocket In Keke In Enugu (Photos) by dainformant(m): 5:01pm
cc; lalasticlala
Re: Woman Caught Stealing From Man's Pocket In Keke In Enugu (Photos) by Fweshspice(m): 5:17pm
pple are Damn hungry and the polithiefians voted into power are flexing... Bleep the polithiefians

8 Likes

Re: Woman Caught Stealing From Man's Pocket In Keke In Enugu (Photos) by OrestesDante(m): 5:21pm
shocked


∆ How come a woman this old and haggard have such perky breasts.


#Team Plastic bra

Lest I forget.... It is the people of the rising sun ∆

6 Likes

Re: Woman Caught Stealing From Man's Pocket In Keke In Enugu (Photos) by HallaDaTruth: 5:29pm
OrestesDante:
shocked


∆ How come a woman this old and haggard have such perky breasts.


#Team Plastic bra

Lest I forget.... It is the people of the rising sun
Afonja detected , why must you people make everything tribal .

22 Likes

Re: Woman Caught Stealing From Man's Pocket In Keke In Enugu (Photos) by OrestesDante(m): 5:30pm
HallaDaTruth:
Afonja detected , why must you people make everything tribal .


shocked


∆ I'm not making it tribal... I only said the truth ∆

4 Likes

Re: Woman Caught Stealing From Man's Pocket In Keke In Enugu (Photos) by ProWalker: 5:31pm
HallaDaTruth:
Afonja detected , why must you people make everything tribal .

Hypocrite

Is the pick pocket lady your sister ?

4 Likes

Re: Woman Caught Stealing From Man's Pocket In Keke In Enugu (Photos) by HallaDaTruth: 5:35pm
ProWalker:


Hypocrite

Is the pick pocket lady your sister ?
Don't throw stones, you might marry a good girl from that area someday . Am not a hypocrite, am Igbo and my fiancee is Yoruba. LIVE ABOVE HATE

20 Likes

Re: Woman Caught Stealing From Man's Pocket In Keke In Enugu (Photos) by MasterKim: 5:50pm
Igbo kwenu.
The region with the most beautiful girls in Africa.

Police should give us Biafra if dey want us to stop stealing grin

9 Likes

Re: Woman Caught Stealing From Man's Pocket In Keke In Enugu (Photos) by MasterKim: 5:55pm
HallaDaTruth:
Don't throw stones, you might marry a good girl from that area someday . Am not a hypocrite, am Igbo and my fiancee is Yoruba. LIVE ABOVE HATE
So wat shud he throw? Bottle abi.

Who cares if a flat head has a Yoruba fiancee or not.

Dem go turn holy holy if d tin don turn come dere side

10 Likes

Re: Woman Caught Stealing From Man's Pocket In Keke In Enugu (Photos) by iluvdonjazzy: 6:08pm
this is not a lady but a BOYGIRL

2 Likes

Re: Woman Caught Stealing From Man's Pocket In Keke In Enugu (Photos) by igbodefender: 6:18pm
OrestesDante:
shocked


∆ How come a woman this old and haggard have such perky breasts.


#Team Plastic bra

Lest I forget.... It is the people of the rising sun
You want to be like Nwamaikpe. cheesy

8 Likes

Re: Woman Caught Stealing From Man's Pocket In Keke In Enugu (Photos) by OrestesDante(m): 6:22pm
igbodefender:
You want to be like Nwamaikpe. cheesy


∆ You think so... ∆
Re: Woman Caught Stealing From Man's Pocket In Keke In Enugu (Photos) by earthsync(f): 6:37pm
dainformant:


After being beaten mercilessly by an angry mob, the woman was handed over to policemen from CPS Umuahia for a proper investigation.


beat her first before handing her over to the police cheesy
Re: Woman Caught Stealing From Man's Pocket In Keke In Enugu (Photos) by OrestesDante(m): 6:54pm
earthsync:

beat her first before handing her over to the police cheesy
grin

[color=#000099]∆ She looks beaten already ∆[/color
Re: Woman Caught Stealing From Man's Pocket In Keke In Enugu (Photos) by OrestesDante(m): 6:55pm
earthsync:


beat her first before handing her over to the police cheesy

grin


∆ She looks beaten already ∆
Re: Woman Caught Stealing From Man's Pocket In Keke In Enugu (Photos) by dainformant(m): 7:42pm
lalasticlala
Re: Woman Caught Stealing From Man's Pocket In Keke In Enugu (Photos) by mightyhazel: 7:46pm
igbodefender:
You want to be like Nwamaikpe. cheesy
lol.

only say the guy no get brain. nwamaikpe is intelligent.

6 Likes

Re: Woman Caught Stealing From Man's Pocket In Keke In Enugu (Photos) by mightyhazel: 7:47pm
though there isnt a good enough reason to steal, but i just cant seem to stop having compassion on petty thieves. i wud simply have compensated the man she stole from and den try to rehabilitate her, with a stern warning to never steal again or risk Gods wrath..

4 Likes

Re: Woman Caught Stealing From Man's Pocket In Keke In Enugu (Photos) by smithsydny(m): 8:28pm
NwaAmaIkpe sister
Re: Woman Caught Stealing From Man's Pocket In Keke In Enugu (Photos) by joystickextend1(m): 8:28pm
just imagine



Meanwhile Guys check out my profile for your extender products and other adult toys wink
Re: Woman Caught Stealing From Man's Pocket In Keke In Enugu (Photos) by Secur: 8:28pm
Ha
Re: Woman Caught Stealing From Man's Pocket In Keke In Enugu (Photos) by BeReaSonAble: 8:28pm
pick pocket is the only business that has favoured her, but today is one day for the owner. Get bail soon and start a better business
Re: Woman Caught Stealing From Man's Pocket In Keke In Enugu (Photos) by infogenius(m): 8:28pm
OrestesDante:
shocked


∆ How come a woman this old and haggard have such perky breasts.


#Team Plastic bra

Lest I forget.... It is the people of the rising sun ∆
My brother, na packaging
Re: Woman Caught Stealing From Man's Pocket In Keke In Enugu (Photos) by oshe111(m): 8:28pm
Women and their Attraction to MONEY belike BOBRISKY and FILTER
Re: Woman Caught Stealing From Man's Pocket In Keke In Enugu (Photos) by Follysho707: 8:29pm
HallaDaTruth:
Afonja detected , why must you people make everything tribal .

No my guy... Him just dey.. "Halla Da Truth" ni oo. grin grin Abeg free am. cool
Re: Woman Caught Stealing From Man's Pocket In Keke In Enugu (Photos) by ImpressionsNG: 8:30pm
Quite pathetic. She looks malnourished though, enough to inspire pity. Clearly someone with loads of issues. But resorting to stealing is never a good idea. It is never worth it in the end.

Meanwhile, for those of you who feel dissatisfied with your height, did you know that it is possible to grow taller - add a few inches to your height - naturally, even as an adult? Many people do not know that some targeted exercises and herbs can do the magic. You'll have to try it to see the results for yourself. Get the full details.....

http://www.impressions.ng/how-to-grow-taller-increase-height-naturally
Re: Woman Caught Stealing From Man's Pocket In Keke In Enugu (Photos) by charles2044: 8:30pm
Geegen has Geengen!!!!!!
Re: Woman Caught Stealing From Man's Pocket In Keke In Enugu (Photos) by gmoney12: 8:31pm
haaa...are u tired of your bald head,short hair, weak hair or desert jaw..contact me 09085067573 for hair boost oil

2 Likes

Re: Woman Caught Stealing From Man's Pocket In Keke In Enugu (Photos) by Icon79(m): 8:32pm
Na hunger cause am. They should let her go.


O pari
Re: Woman Caught Stealing From Man's Pocket In Keke In Enugu (Photos) by berrystunn(m): 8:34pm
Hay
Re: Woman Caught Stealing From Man's Pocket In Keke In Enugu (Photos) by dayleke(m): 8:35pm
igbodefender:
You want to be like Nwamaikpe. cheesy

Is that one an achievement ?

1 Like

(0) (1) (Reply)

Ijaw Populated Places steadily Record The Most Cult-related Deaths / 8- Year Old Girl Liberian Girl Raped By Four Boys In Arizona / Man Accused Of Raping 12-year-old Girl Four Times

Viewing this topic: akunauba, amebovillage(m), edeXede, Namdeenero(m), ZorGBUooeh, tallie, missy01(f), edward1984(m), ofem89, movement32, Efewestern, MayorMgbedike(m), Timhigher(m), ibj55, princealbashir(m), Israel17(m), CandidSeeker(m), princebonbay, blogandfreelanc, lakeside50(m), begge, globallogistics, okoolori(m), arukwe123, Johnkennie(m), petroskid, segzy87(m), kehindeasaolu(m), jayunion(m), hoodmenconcept(m), Prince4945(m), ShabaJ(m), nsiazu, LUGBE, NnamdiN, eazylifer(m), olumide77, jubrils(m), rolams(m), awesome4(f), Danniyeh, aewhydot, rosieflower2(f), cgniyi, kadil(m), Osinachi1, gudnex22(m), KingsJohnson(m), Faithscharms2(f), ponziponzi(m), EllaSparkles(f), darlingtonNYIG(m), BuddhaPalm(m), AvsGot007(m), oluwaseunla(m), coded06(m), villybest(f), bidexphoto(m), raymondcoker(m), CeeManCollins(m), sharpman1(m), ayoxxzbaba(m), Xsenga(f), Yameater(f), Olabestonic001(m), Topleague(f), Zigoziglar(m), DestinyToRule(m), gominau(m), fof1, Chillity, KESO2, segunphilips, tobidipity(m), chudu, brownhawk, kezy58, jydor4real94(m), Hedonistically, honjohnbright(m), know, framie05, onyeka205(m), Ustec(m), gbaby4live, Bambillo, gweniva22, Coolval22com, Muyak(m), Airyprince(m), dasparrow, Oyebee91(m), PMWSpirit(m), A4dams(m), AFONJAPIG(f), lifeisbeautiful, blizzers(m), fatherAbraam(m), joskystitches, hazan041, JPENG(m), Nonsoco80(m), Marvellouzkk(f), VICTORCIZA(m), adeoyeyemi(m), Abujabir24, vital94(m), DimFemmy(m), labiowo, eclecticbaron, RooneyAdmission(m), neonet(m), mosegifted, xtanlee(m), kikilove(f), informatix, Mariner006(m), afm4ever(m), OMOTOWO(m), kazeemabisoye, MENELIK11, kennethromanus, JESUSMYLOVE(m), Movic1(m), billionbaby(m), greatbuc(m), MasterKim, AKOGUDAVID(m), abatobi(m), Blissbeatz(m), liftedme(m), Success5313(m), BUXOMEBONY(f), walexydo and 209 guest(s)

(Go Up)

Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket

Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)

Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 15
Disclaimer: Every Nairaland member is solely responsible for anything that he/she posts or uploads on Nairaland.