Sagetravels.com gathered that the Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN) had written to the Presidency for approval to shut down the airport for flight operations to resurface the entire runway which has been overdue.



The Airport will be closed to traffic at 3 pm daily from December 14 to December 21, 2017, and December 27 to January 4, 2018, to enable repair of the facility.



Authoritative sources informed Sagetravels.com that airlines have been notified about the planned closure in due course and the plan is that flight operations will be diverted to Sam Mbakwe Cargo Airport, Owerri or Portharcourt International Airport, Portharcourt.



Affected passengers can contact their airline for rescheduling or rerouting or their flights.





Alright I don't travel by air... Hoping to start one day!!!

the timing is so bad



did the runway suddenly get bad overnight



its like choosing to replace the roof of a class room that would be used to write exams 26 Likes

Great development, safety of lives first, apart from this, they should also try upgrade and give the airport a make over ,



But it's bad timing, this is the busiest period for all airports , there would be a lot of cancelled and rescheduled flights.



Reports are coming in that the runway's gat too much poto.... 3 Likes

okay na

A FAT Hausa man is called ALHAJI but a SLIM Hausa man is called ABOKI and U say Corruption can be DEFEATED

APC government!!!!

Uwa diegwu

I better book through owerri. no wonder all their flights na 9:10am and 2:30pm





useless government Nice development, but why them no repair am since

They just realised the runway are bad? 2 Likes

Nobody is wailing yet...

Safety first



Safety first. A welcome maintenance development

Shut down

And they had to wait till Christmas for the repairs. 4 Likes

Enugu Airport or Enugu Int'l Airport ? Dem no get International Airport na..

What is the meaning of this? I mean, what happened last month? Must an airport be shut down for repair work to be done?

Hian!

Continue punishing igbos why God continue to punish una.











Zoo 12 Likes

so from Jan to Nov is not suitable to repair the airport.... haha 2 Likes

They just had to shut it down during this time of the year when people from that part of the country travel back to see their loved ones. Well the Lagos / Kano airport authorities must get the bigger share of the egunje. Its alright.