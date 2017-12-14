₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Federal Government To Shutdown Akanu Ibiam International Airport, Enugu by SageTravels: 6:06pm
Air travellers to Enugu during this Christmas festivities may face hard times as the Federal Government (FG) has planned to shut down the Akanu Ibiam International Airport Enugu for repair work on the runway.
Sagetravels.com gathered that the Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN) had written to the Presidency for approval to shut down the airport for flight operations to resurface the entire runway which has been overdue.
The Airport will be closed to traffic at 3 pm daily from December 14 to December 21, 2017, and December 27 to January 4, 2018, to enable repair of the facility.
Authoritative sources informed Sagetravels.com that airlines have been notified about the planned closure in due course and the plan is that flight operations will be diverted to Sam Mbakwe Cargo Airport, Owerri or Portharcourt International Airport, Portharcourt.
Affected passengers can contact their airline for rescheduling or rerouting or their flights.
https://www.sagetravels.com/akanu-ibiam-international-airport-enugu-to-partly-close-for-maintenance/
|Re: Federal Government To Shutdown Akanu Ibiam International Airport, Enugu by NnamdiKanu(m): 6:17pm
so u took FTC to come advertise abi...oya mods delete
|Re: Federal Government To Shutdown Akanu Ibiam International Airport, Enugu by amiibaby(f): 6:18pm
Okay
2 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Federal Government To Shutdown Akanu Ibiam International Airport, Enugu by gabazin080(m): 6:18pm
NnamdiKanu:IPOB YOOTS come and see your run away leader.
I saw him on naira land politics section
16 Likes
|Re: Federal Government To Shutdown Akanu Ibiam International Airport, Enugu by OrestesDante(m): 6:18pm
∆ Alright I don't travel by air... Hoping to start one day!!! ∆
1 Like
|Re: Federal Government To Shutdown Akanu Ibiam International Airport, Enugu by Dapromzy333(m): 6:18pm
|Re: Federal Government To Shutdown Akanu Ibiam International Airport, Enugu by tuoyoojo(m): 6:20pm
the timing is so bad
did the runway suddenly get bad overnight
its like choosing to replace the roof of a class room that would be used to write exams
26 Likes
|Re: Federal Government To Shutdown Akanu Ibiam International Airport, Enugu by leksmedia: 6:20pm
Great development, safety of lives first, apart from this, they should also try upgrade and give the airport a make over ,
But it's bad timing, this is the busiest period for all airports , there would be a lot of cancelled and rescheduled flights.
6 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Federal Government To Shutdown Akanu Ibiam International Airport, Enugu by AK481(m): 6:20pm
|Re: Federal Government To Shutdown Akanu Ibiam International Airport, Enugu by Ultimus: 6:20pm
Reports are coming in that the runway's gat too much poto....
3 Likes
|Re: Federal Government To Shutdown Akanu Ibiam International Airport, Enugu by tuoyoojo(m): 6:20pm
|Re: Federal Government To Shutdown Akanu Ibiam International Airport, Enugu by oshe111(m): 6:20pm
A FAT Hausa man is called ALHAJI but a SLIM Hausa man is called ABOKI and U say Corruption can be DEFEATED
27 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Federal Government To Shutdown Akanu Ibiam International Airport, Enugu by kulrunsman79(m): 6:20pm
APC government!!!!
Uwa diegwu
|Re: Federal Government To Shutdown Akanu Ibiam International Airport, Enugu by victorazyvictor(m): 6:20pm
I better book through owerri. no wonder all their flights na 9:10am and 2:30pm
2 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Federal Government To Shutdown Akanu Ibiam International Airport, Enugu by ruggedised: 6:20pm
Nice development, but why them no repair am since
useless government
3 Likes
|Re: Federal Government To Shutdown Akanu Ibiam International Airport, Enugu by gadgetsngs: 6:21pm
They just realised the runway are bad?
2 Likes
|Re: Federal Government To Shutdown Akanu Ibiam International Airport, Enugu by deji17: 6:21pm
Nobody is wailing yet...
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: Federal Government To Shutdown Akanu Ibiam International Airport, Enugu by moscobabs(m): 6:21pm
|Re: Federal Government To Shutdown Akanu Ibiam International Airport, Enugu by free2ryhme: 6:21pm
SageTravels:
Safety first
A welcome maintenance development
4 Likes
|Re: Federal Government To Shutdown Akanu Ibiam International Airport, Enugu by 9jakohai(m): 6:21pm
NnamdiKanu:
The airport is being closed for runway repairs.....
Simple
8 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Federal Government To Shutdown Akanu Ibiam International Airport, Enugu by smithsydny(m): 6:21pm
Shut down
1 Like
|Re: Federal Government To Shutdown Akanu Ibiam International Airport, Enugu by Movic1(m): 6:21pm
NnamdiKanu:
chiagozien:
For repair work on the runway? Some people did not read the story they just jumped to conclusion like a frog. Mstw..
If they didn't repair it, U guys will still be the one to shout marginalization..
19 Likes 3 Shares
|Re: Federal Government To Shutdown Akanu Ibiam International Airport, Enugu by sonnie10: 6:21pm
And they had to wait till Christmas for the repairs.
4 Likes
|Re: Federal Government To Shutdown Akanu Ibiam International Airport, Enugu by Follysho707: 6:21pm
Enugu Airport or Enugu Int'l Airport ? . Dem no get International Airport na..
1 Like
|Re: Federal Government To Shutdown Akanu Ibiam International Airport, Enugu by sassysure: 6:21pm
What is the meaning of this? I mean, what happened last month? Must an airport be shut down for repair work to be done?
Hian!
1 Like
|Re: Federal Government To Shutdown Akanu Ibiam International Airport, Enugu by chiagozien(m): 6:21pm
Continue punishing igbos why God continue to punish una.
Zoo
12 Likes
|Re: Federal Government To Shutdown Akanu Ibiam International Airport, Enugu by Ttipsy(m): 6:22pm
so from Jan to Nov is not suitable to repair the airport.... haha
2 Likes
|Re: Federal Government To Shutdown Akanu Ibiam International Airport, Enugu by Mrchippychappy(m): 6:22pm
They just had to shut it down during this time of the year when people from that part of the country travel back to see their loved ones. Well the Lagos / Kano airport authorities must get the bigger share of the egunje. Its alright.
1 Like
|Re: Federal Government To Shutdown Akanu Ibiam International Airport, Enugu by congorasta: 6:22pm
