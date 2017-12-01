Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Culture / Body Of Igwe Henry Ekwueme, Eze Ndi Igbo In China, Lands In Lagos Airport (5960 Views)

The businessman and philanthropist hailed from Adazi Ani in Aniocha Local Government Area of Anambra State and was reportedly building a house before he died.



The body of Igwe Henry Ekwueme: Eze Ndi Igbo in China arrived Murtala Mohamad International Airport, Lagos this afternoon. The corpse was received by family, friends and colleagues as it landed at the airport. According to reports, Igwe Henry suffered a stroke and had been in a coma few days before his death in the early hours of Wednesday, March 8th 2017. The businessman and philanthropist hailed from Adazi Ani in Aniocha Local Government Area of Anambra State and was reportedly building a house before he died.

May his soul rest in peace, home sweet home 3 Likes

lol. is this why the federal government stopped Enugu airport from operation? RIP 2 Likes

Waiting for busy body Afonjas to come in...you will regret your life today if you don't mind your business. 6 Likes 1 Share

lol @ Eze Ndi Igbo In China ...





These ipobs sef..

This guy can buy you and your whole village, your Ooni inclusive This guy can buy you and your whole village, your Ooni inclusive 16 Likes 1 Share

Waiting for busy body Afonjas to come in...you will regret your life today if you don't mind your business. And you too will believe you have sence isokay kontinu 4 Likes

Vanity upon vanity

Just look at how they packaged his body like a dead scumbria fish. 2 Likes







These ipobs sef.. lol @ Eze Ndi Igbo In China ...These ipobs sef.. 12 Likes

,May his gentle soul rest in perfect peace. 6 Likes

Vanity upon vanity exactly my thoughts exactly my thoughts

Dike nnoo !

Ibo people, once you have small change for pocket, you can become and name yourself Igwe of any any town.

Ibos have no respect for their culture as scanty as the culture is 8 Likes

Ibo people, once you have small change for pocket, you can become and name yourself Igwe of any any town.

Ibos have no respect for their culture as scanty as the culture is

Yorroba people has so much respect for their culture that they keep cutting human head and female kpekus to preserve their culture Yorroba people has so much respect for their culture that they keep cutting human head and female kpekus to preserve their culture 22 Likes

Yoruba people has so much respect for their culture that they keep cutting human head and female kpekus to preserve their culture

Ignored Ignored 7 Likes

But where is lalasticlala sef

Shaaaaarappp

If fight start,Na una go first run into permanent hiding.

When snake don dey as tall as palm tree,Na water e dey run enta



Their own na snake oo... but una own na lizard they chase una enter brown roofs. Their own na snake oo... but una own na lizard they chase una enter brown roofs.

Ignored but is it true?? but is it true?? 4 Likes

lol @ Eze Ndi Igbo In China ...





Ibo people, once you have small change for pocket, you can become and name yourself Igwe of any any town.

Ibos have no respect for their culture as scanty as the culture is Look at how these afons are wailing ontop of an IGBO man corpse, Chai dem swear for you people from WASTE not to see anything IGBO even their dead body? Look at how these afons are wailing ontop of an IGBO man corpse, Chai dem swear for you people from WASTE not to see anything IGBO even their dead body? 7 Likes







∆ RIP to the dead ∆

I am tired of seeing this vanity upon vanity quote..It's kinda irritating now....it's beginning to sound like Jealousy

We all know everyone is gonna have the same meal but that does not mean you can't live a fulfilled life.. Many youths are in various Universities burning the midnight oil so that they can become great ..Why didn't they stay at home because all is vanity.. 5 Likes

Look at how these afons are wailing ontop of an IGBO man corpse, Chai dem swear for you people from WASTE not to see anything IGBO even their dead body? What is this one saying? I can't find the correlation. What is this one saying? I can't find the correlation.

Yorroba people has so much respect for their culture that they keep cutting human head and female kpekus to preserve their culture They are only angry because he wasn't buried in their Zone by now they for done mine his skull



To them Na bad market They are only angry because he wasn't buried in their Zone by now they for done mine his skullTo them Na bad market 7 Likes

I pay my respect sir I pay my respect sir 1 Like

Why not bury him in China where he is Eze? 2 Likes

May his soul rest in peace !







This isn't vanity but foolishness.

Eze Ndi Igbo of China died since March and his body arrived Nigeria in December.



He won't RIP either because the shrine will take what belongs to them. This isn't vanity but foolishness.Eze Ndi Igbo of China died since March and his body arrived Nigeria in December.He won't RIP either because the shrine will take what belongs to them. 1 Like 1 Share

It's not how long you lived, but how well you lived...

RIP

This guy can buy you and your whole village, your Ooni inclusive



Shaaaaarappp



If fight start,Na una go first run into permanent hiding.



When snake don dey as tall as palm tree,Na water e dey run enta ShaaaaarapppIf fight start,Na una go first run into permanent hiding.When snake don dey as tall as palm tree,Na water e dey run enta 1 Like

lol @ Eze Ndi Igbo In China ...





These ipobs sef..

There is an oba of lagoon waiting for you There is an oba of lagoon waiting for you 1 Like