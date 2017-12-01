₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Body Of Igwe Henry Ekwueme, Eze Ndi Igbo In China, Lands In Lagos Airport by dainformant(m): 7:41pm
The body of Igwe Henry Ekwueme: Eze Ndi Igbo in China arrived Murtala Mohamad International Airport, Lagos this afternoon. The corpse was received by family, friends and colleagues as it landed at the airport. According to reports, Igwe Henry suffered a stroke and had been in a coma few days before his death in the early hours of Wednesday, March 8th 2017.
The businessman and philanthropist hailed from Adazi Ani in Aniocha Local Government Area of Anambra State and was reportedly building a house before he died.
|Re: Body Of Igwe Henry Ekwueme, Eze Ndi Igbo In China, Lands In Lagos Airport by dainformant(m): 7:41pm
|Re: Body Of Igwe Henry Ekwueme, Eze Ndi Igbo In China, Lands In Lagos Airport by Baawaa(m): 7:47pm
May his soul rest in peace, home sweet home
|Re: Body Of Igwe Henry Ekwueme, Eze Ndi Igbo In China, Lands In Lagos Airport by yanshDoctor: 7:49pm
lol. is this why the federal government stopped Enugu airport from operation? RIP
|Re: Body Of Igwe Henry Ekwueme, Eze Ndi Igbo In China, Lands In Lagos Airport by navyseal2220: 7:50pm
Waiting for busy body Afonjas to come in...you will regret your life today if you don't mind your business.
|Re: Body Of Igwe Henry Ekwueme, Eze Ndi Igbo In China, Lands In Lagos Airport by BankeSmalls(f): 7:57pm
deomelllo:
This guy can buy you and your whole village, your Ooni inclusive
|Re: Body Of Igwe Henry Ekwueme, Eze Ndi Igbo In China, Lands In Lagos Airport by Olachase(m): 7:57pm
And you too will believe you have sence isokay kontinu
navyseal2220:
|Re: Body Of Igwe Henry Ekwueme, Eze Ndi Igbo In China, Lands In Lagos Airport by Amarabae(f): 7:58pm
Vanity upon vanity
|Re: Body Of Igwe Henry Ekwueme, Eze Ndi Igbo In China, Lands In Lagos Airport by ipodstinks: 8:00pm
Just look at how they packaged his body like a dead scumbria fish.
|Re: Body Of Igwe Henry Ekwueme, Eze Ndi Igbo In China, Lands In Lagos Airport by deomelllo: 8:04pm
lol @ Eze Ndi Igbo In China ...
These ipobs sef..
|Re: Body Of Igwe Henry Ekwueme, Eze Ndi Igbo In China, Lands In Lagos Airport by DoyenExchange: 8:05pm
,May his gentle soul rest in perfect peace.
|Re: Body Of Igwe Henry Ekwueme, Eze Ndi Igbo In China, Lands In Lagos Airport by frakdon(m): 8:10pm
Amarabae:exactly my thoughts
|Re: Body Of Igwe Henry Ekwueme, Eze Ndi Igbo In China, Lands In Lagos Airport by mightyhazel: 8:13pm
Dike nnoo !
|Re: Body Of Igwe Henry Ekwueme, Eze Ndi Igbo In China, Lands In Lagos Airport by ProWalker: 8:13pm
Ibo people, once you have small change for pocket, you can become and name yourself Igwe of any any town.
Ibos have no respect for their culture as scanty as the culture is
|Re: Body Of Igwe Henry Ekwueme, Eze Ndi Igbo In China, Lands In Lagos Airport by BankeSmalls(f): 8:21pm
ProWalker:
Yorroba people has so much respect for their culture that they keep cutting human head and female kpekus to preserve their culture
|Re: Body Of Igwe Henry Ekwueme, Eze Ndi Igbo In China, Lands In Lagos Airport by ProWalker: 8:22pm
BankeSmalls:
Ignored
|Re: Body Of Igwe Henry Ekwueme, Eze Ndi Igbo In China, Lands In Lagos Airport by Keneking: 8:26pm
But where is lalasticlala sef
|Re: Body Of Igwe Henry Ekwueme, Eze Ndi Igbo In China, Lands In Lagos Airport by PenlsCaP: 8:29pm
level10:
Their own na snake oo... but una own na lizard they chase una enter brown roofs.
|Re: Body Of Igwe Henry Ekwueme, Eze Ndi Igbo In China, Lands In Lagos Airport by Les(m): 8:31pm
ProWalker:but is it true??
|Re: Body Of Igwe Henry Ekwueme, Eze Ndi Igbo In China, Lands In Lagos Airport by GuyWise(m): 8:34pm
deomelllo:
ipodstinks:
ProWalker:Look at how these afons are wailing ontop of an IGBO man corpse, Chai dem swear for you people from WASTE not to see anything IGBO even their dead body?
|Re: Body Of Igwe Henry Ekwueme, Eze Ndi Igbo In China, Lands In Lagos Airport by OrestesDante(m): 8:37pm
∆ RIP to the dead ∆
|Re: Body Of Igwe Henry Ekwueme, Eze Ndi Igbo In China, Lands In Lagos Airport by Richy4(m): 8:45pm
I am tired of seeing this vanity upon vanity quote..It's kinda irritating now....it's beginning to sound like Jealousy
We all know everyone is gonna have the same meal but that does not mean you can't live a fulfilled life.. Many youths are in various Universities burning the midnight oil so that they can become great ..Why didn't they stay at home because all is vanity..
|Re: Body Of Igwe Henry Ekwueme, Eze Ndi Igbo In China, Lands In Lagos Airport by ipodstinks: 8:49pm
GuyWise:What is this one saying? I can't find the correlation.
|Re: Body Of Igwe Henry Ekwueme, Eze Ndi Igbo In China, Lands In Lagos Airport by agadez007(m): 8:53pm
BankeSmalls:They are only angry because he wasn't buried in their Zone by now they for done mine his skull
To them Na bad market
|Re: Body Of Igwe Henry Ekwueme, Eze Ndi Igbo In China, Lands In Lagos Airport by Ruggedfitness: 10:24pm
The businessman and philanthropist hailed from Adazi Ani in Aniocha Local Government Area of Anambra State and was reportedly building a house before he died.
I pay my respect sir
|Re: Body Of Igwe Henry Ekwueme, Eze Ndi Igbo In China, Lands In Lagos Airport by DIKEnaWAR: 10:25pm
Why not bury him in China where he is Eze?
|Re: Body Of Igwe Henry Ekwueme, Eze Ndi Igbo In China, Lands In Lagos Airport by Flexherbal(m): 10:25pm
May his soul rest in peace !
|Re: Body Of Igwe Henry Ekwueme, Eze Ndi Igbo In China, Lands In Lagos Airport by NwaAmaikpe: 10:26pm
This isn't vanity but foolishness.
Eze Ndi Igbo of China died since March and his body arrived Nigeria in December.
He won't RIP either because the shrine will take what belongs to them.
|Re: Body Of Igwe Henry Ekwueme, Eze Ndi Igbo In China, Lands In Lagos Airport by Wizberg12(m): 10:26pm
It's not how long you lived, but how well you lived...
RIP
|Re: Body Of Igwe Henry Ekwueme, Eze Ndi Igbo In China, Lands In Lagos Airport by level10: 10:26pm
BankeSmalls:
Shaaaaarappp
If fight start,Na una go first run into permanent hiding.
When snake don dey as tall as palm tree,Na water e dey run enta
|Re: Body Of Igwe Henry Ekwueme, Eze Ndi Igbo In China, Lands In Lagos Airport by ZombiePUNISHER: 10:27pm
deomelllo:
There is an oba of lagoon waiting for you
|Re: Body Of Igwe Henry Ekwueme, Eze Ndi Igbo In China, Lands In Lagos Airport by noscarn91(m): 10:31pm
deomelllo:Bleep off , you hateful idiot
