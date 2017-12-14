₦airaland Forum

"He Saw My Picture And Slid Into My DM” – Instagram User Shares Love Story by Harbdulrasaq(m): 7:47pm On Dec 14
PHOTOS: “He Saw My Picture And Slid Into My Dm” – Instagram User Shares Love Story

Temitope Atanda shared her love story of how her fiance slid in her dm


” He saw a picture of me reposted by @hijablovers and he sent me a dm ,about after 2months of posting him on IG ,we met and that marked the beginning of this beautiful journey to forever #mate2017 “

Re: "He Saw My Picture And Slid Into My DM” – Instagram User Shares Love Story by NwaAmaikpe: 7:49pm On Dec 14
shocked


Desperation has made this one marry her grandpa

34 Likes 6 Shares

Re: "He Saw My Picture And Slid Into My DM” – Instagram User Shares Love Story by Mariinee(f): 7:58pm On Dec 14
NwaAmaikpe:
shocked


Desperation has made this one marry her grandpa
You never disappoint. grin

31 Likes 2 Shares

Re: "He Saw My Picture And Slid Into My DM” – Instagram User Shares Love Story by doyinisaac(m): 8:02pm On Dec 14
NwaAmaikpe:
shocked


Desperation has made this one marry her grandpa

18 Likes

Re: "He Saw My Picture And Slid Into My DM” – Instagram User Shares Love Story by sarafa68: 8:15pm On Dec 14
OP are sure you aint the one that slide into her DM?
Re: "He Saw My Picture And Slid Into My DM” – Instagram User Shares Love Story by Funky123(f): 8:21pm On Dec 14
See his beard like that of Aregbesola
Re: "He Saw My Picture And Slid Into My DM” – Instagram User Shares Love Story by Heywhizzy(m): 8:22pm On Dec 14
just like that.. Is your dm slippery?.. did you show bobby before he slid in?..did he sample before proposal?.. Our NL slay queens/ feminists need answers to these questions o.. They need this kind of miracle


PalmTree:
The babe was my junior at Unilorin... Nice lady... Congrats
You still carry senior and junior enter university.. Unilorin nawa o

9 Likes

Re: "He Saw My Picture And Slid Into My DM” – Instagram User Shares Love Story by Evablizin(f): 9:19pm On Dec 14
cheesy


Wow,congrats.
Re: "He Saw My Picture And Slid Into My DM” – Instagram User Shares Love Story by OrestesDante(m): 9:28pm On Dec 14
angry


∆ Na wa ooo ∆
Re: "He Saw My Picture And Slid Into My DM” – Instagram User Shares Love Story by OrestesDante(m): 9:28pm On Dec 14
angry


∆ wait where is auntysimbiat ∆
Re: "He Saw My Picture And Slid Into My DM” – Instagram User Shares Love Story by roarik(f): 10:03pm On Dec 14
cute

1 Like

Re: "He Saw My Picture And Slid Into My DM” – Instagram User Shares Love Story by Justpassingby2(m): 11:29pm On Dec 14
K
Re: "He Saw My Picture And Slid Into My DM” – Instagram User Shares Love Story by miqos02(m): 11:29pm On Dec 14
Good

1 Like

Re: "He Saw My Picture And Slid Into My DM” – Instagram User Shares Love Story by Flashh: 11:30pm On Dec 14
OK!
Re: "He Saw My Picture And Slid Into My DM” – Instagram User Shares Love Story by Jostico: 11:30pm On Dec 14
NwaAmaikpe:
shocked


Desperation has made this one marry her grandpa


save your drama oldest bachelor. don't transfer this mumu to 2018 o

5 Likes

Re: "He Saw My Picture And Slid Into My DM” – Instagram User Shares Love Story by Wizberg12(m): 11:30pm On Dec 14
Lovely

1 Like

Re: "He Saw My Picture And Slid Into My DM” – Instagram User Shares Love Story by ishowdotgmail(m): 11:30pm On Dec 14
Dey should keep sliding ooo :-\
Re: "He Saw My Picture And Slid Into My DM” – Instagram User Shares Love Story by thelifepagesng: 11:30pm On Dec 14
Nairaland Girls, hope you're reading this now undecided
Re: "He Saw My Picture And Slid Into My DM” – Instagram User Shares Love Story by Xzbit91: 11:31pm On Dec 14
NwaAmaikpe:
shocked


Desperation has made this one marry her grandpa
grin

This guy self

9 Likes

Re: "He Saw My Picture And Slid Into My DM” – Instagram User Shares Love Story by Aprilivangie(f): 11:31pm On Dec 14
Nairaland boys are u seeing. .....keep forming most wanted bachelors undecided undecided

1 Like

Re: "He Saw My Picture And Slid Into My DM” – Instagram User Shares Love Story by MisterDreamz(m): 11:32pm On Dec 14
@NwaAmaikpe
Few days to 2018 and u never get sense? You've not seen young people grow white hair?
Foolishness is bound
in the heart of a child; but the rod of correction shall
drive it far from him.
Na me,you and cane...make I catch!

8 Likes

Re: "He Saw My Picture And Slid Into My DM” – Instagram User Shares Love Story by ferdison(m): 11:33pm On Dec 14
HML
Re: "He Saw My Picture And Slid Into My DM” – Instagram User Shares Love Story by mytime24(f): 11:33pm On Dec 14
Congrat
Re: "He Saw My Picture And Slid Into My DM” – Instagram User Shares Love Story by enemyofprogress: 11:34pm On Dec 14
Mtcheeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeew the boy no even fine sef
Re: "He Saw My Picture And Slid Into My DM” – Instagram User Shares Love Story by ibietela2(m): 11:34pm On Dec 14
Congratulations
Re: "He Saw My Picture And Slid Into My DM” – Instagram User Shares Love Story by brunofarad(m): 11:34pm On Dec 14
Cute
Re: "He Saw My Picture And Slid Into My DM” – Instagram User Shares Love Story by xtophy(m): 11:34pm On Dec 14
Love still exist?

need to browse for the night, show some love 08130543200... PLEASEEEEE
Re: "He Saw My Picture And Slid Into My DM” – Instagram User Shares Love Story by shaddoww: 11:35pm On Dec 14
Funky123:
See his beard like that of Aregbesola
abeg how I fit hook u up, we just might b next, na Osogbo i dey stay..
Re: "He Saw My Picture And Slid Into My DM” – Instagram User Shares Love Story by PalmTree(m): 11:35pm On Dec 14
The babe was my junior at Unilorin... Nice lady... Congrats
Re: "He Saw My Picture And Slid Into My DM” – Instagram User Shares Love Story by SalamRushdie: 11:38pm On Dec 14
I cant chase a lady for 2 months ..Highest i can is 30 mins and I give up
Re: "He Saw My Picture And Slid Into My DM” – Instagram User Shares Love Story by passyhansome(m): 11:38pm On Dec 14
ANOTHER YORUBA MUSLIM OFF THE MARKET

