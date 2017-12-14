Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Romance / "He Saw My Picture And Slid Into My DM” – Instagram User Shares Love Story (5817 Views)

PHOTOS: “He Saw My Picture And Slid Into My Dm” – Instagram User Shares Love Story



Temitope Atanda shared her love story of how her fiance slid in her dm





” He saw a picture of me reposted by @hijablovers and he sent me a dm ,about after 2months of posting him on IG ,we met and that marked the beginning of this beautiful journey to forever #mate2017 “

OP are sure you aint the one that slide into her DM?

See his beard like that of Aregbesola







PalmTree:

The babe was my junior at Unilorin... Nice lady... Congrats You still carry senior and junior enter university.. Unilorin nawa o just like that.. Is your dm slippery?.. did you show bobby before he slid in?..did he sample before proposal?.. Our NL slay queens/ feminists need answers to these questions o.. They need this kind of miracleYou still carry senior and junior enter university.. Unilorin nawa o 9 Likes







Wow,congrats. Wow,congrats.







∆ Na wa ooo ∆







∆ wait where is auntysimbiat ∆

cute 1 Like

Good 1 Like

Lovely 1 Like

Dey should keep sliding ooo :-\

Nairaland Girls, hope you're reading this now

Nairaland boys are u seeing. .....keep forming most wanted bachelors 1 Like

@NwaAmaikpe

Few days to 2018 and u never get sense? You've not seen young people grow white hair?

Foolishness is bound

in the heart of a child; but the rod of correction shall

drive it far from him.

Na me,you and cane...make I catch! 8 Likes

Mtcheeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeew the boy no even fine sef

Congratulations

Love still exist?



Funky123:

See his beard like that of Aregbesola abeg how I fit hook u up, we just might b next, na Osogbo i dey stay.. abeg how I fit hook u up, we just might b next, na Osogbo i dey stay..

The babe was my junior at Unilorin... Nice lady... Congrats

I cant chase a lady for 2 months ..Highest i can is 30 mins and I give up