|"He Saw My Picture And Slid Into My DM” – Instagram User Shares Love Story by Harbdulrasaq(m): 7:47pm On Dec 14
PHOTOS: “He Saw My Picture And Slid Into My Dm” – Instagram User Shares Love Story
Temitope Atanda shared her love story of how her fiance slid in her dm
” He saw a picture of me reposted by @hijablovers and he sent me a dm ,about after 2months of posting him on IG ,we met and that marked the beginning of this beautiful journey to forever #mate2017 “
http://www.newshelmng.com/2017/12/photos-he-saw-my-picture-and-slid-into.html
|Re: "He Saw My Picture And Slid Into My DM” – Instagram User Shares Love Story by NwaAmaikpe: 7:49pm On Dec 14
Desperation has made this one marry her grandpa
34 Likes 6 Shares
|Re: "He Saw My Picture And Slid Into My DM” – Instagram User Shares Love Story by Mariinee(f): 7:58pm On Dec 14
NwaAmaikpe:You never disappoint.
31 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: "He Saw My Picture And Slid Into My DM” – Instagram User Shares Love Story by doyinisaac(m): 8:02pm On Dec 14
NwaAmaikpe:
18 Likes
|Re: "He Saw My Picture And Slid Into My DM” – Instagram User Shares Love Story by sarafa68: 8:15pm On Dec 14
OP are sure you aint the one that slide into her DM?
|Re: "He Saw My Picture And Slid Into My DM” – Instagram User Shares Love Story by Funky123(f): 8:21pm On Dec 14
See his beard like that of Aregbesola
|Re: "He Saw My Picture And Slid Into My DM” – Instagram User Shares Love Story by Heywhizzy(m): 8:22pm On Dec 14
just like that.. Is your dm slippery?.. did you show bobby before he slid in?..did he sample before proposal?.. Our NL slay queens/ feminists need answers to these questions o.. They need this kind of miracle
PalmTree:You still carry senior and junior enter university.. Unilorin nawa o
9 Likes
|Re: "He Saw My Picture And Slid Into My DM” – Instagram User Shares Love Story by Evablizin(f): 9:19pm On Dec 14
Wow,congrats.
|Re: "He Saw My Picture And Slid Into My DM” – Instagram User Shares Love Story by OrestesDante(m): 9:28pm On Dec 14
∆ Na wa ooo ∆
|Re: "He Saw My Picture And Slid Into My DM” – Instagram User Shares Love Story by OrestesDante(m): 9:28pm On Dec 14
∆ wait where is auntysimbiat ∆
|Re: "He Saw My Picture And Slid Into My DM” – Instagram User Shares Love Story by roarik(f): 10:03pm On Dec 14
cute
1 Like
|Re: "He Saw My Picture And Slid Into My DM” – Instagram User Shares Love Story by Justpassingby2(m): 11:29pm On Dec 14
K
|Re: "He Saw My Picture And Slid Into My DM” – Instagram User Shares Love Story by miqos02(m): 11:29pm On Dec 14
Good
1 Like
|Re: "He Saw My Picture And Slid Into My DM” – Instagram User Shares Love Story by Flashh: 11:30pm On Dec 14
OK!
|Re: "He Saw My Picture And Slid Into My DM” – Instagram User Shares Love Story by Jostico: 11:30pm On Dec 14
NwaAmaikpe:
save your drama oldest bachelor. don't transfer this mumu to 2018 o
5 Likes
|Re: "He Saw My Picture And Slid Into My DM” – Instagram User Shares Love Story by Wizberg12(m): 11:30pm On Dec 14
Lovely
1 Like
|Re: "He Saw My Picture And Slid Into My DM” – Instagram User Shares Love Story by ishowdotgmail(m): 11:30pm On Dec 14
Dey should keep sliding ooo :-\
|Re: "He Saw My Picture And Slid Into My DM” – Instagram User Shares Love Story by thelifepagesng: 11:30pm On Dec 14
Nairaland Girls, hope you're reading this now
|Re: "He Saw My Picture And Slid Into My DM” – Instagram User Shares Love Story by Xzbit91: 11:31pm On Dec 14
NwaAmaikpe:
This guy self
9 Likes
|Re: "He Saw My Picture And Slid Into My DM” – Instagram User Shares Love Story by Aprilivangie(f): 11:31pm On Dec 14
Nairaland boys are u seeing. .....keep forming most wanted bachelors
1 Like
|Re: "He Saw My Picture And Slid Into My DM” – Instagram User Shares Love Story by MisterDreamz(m): 11:32pm On Dec 14
@NwaAmaikpe
Few days to 2018 and u never get sense? You've not seen young people grow white hair?
Foolishness is bound
in the heart of a child; but the rod of correction shall
drive it far from him.
Na me,you and cane...make I catch!
8 Likes
|Re: "He Saw My Picture And Slid Into My DM” – Instagram User Shares Love Story by ferdison(m): 11:33pm On Dec 14
HML
|Re: "He Saw My Picture And Slid Into My DM” – Instagram User Shares Love Story by mytime24(f): 11:33pm On Dec 14
Congrat
|Re: "He Saw My Picture And Slid Into My DM” – Instagram User Shares Love Story by enemyofprogress: 11:34pm On Dec 14
Mtcheeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeew the boy no even fine sef
|Re: "He Saw My Picture And Slid Into My DM” – Instagram User Shares Love Story by ibietela2(m): 11:34pm On Dec 14
Congratulations
|Re: "He Saw My Picture And Slid Into My DM” – Instagram User Shares Love Story by brunofarad(m): 11:34pm On Dec 14
Cute
|Re: "He Saw My Picture And Slid Into My DM” – Instagram User Shares Love Story by xtophy(m): 11:34pm On Dec 14
Love still exist?
Love still exist?
|Re: "He Saw My Picture And Slid Into My DM” – Instagram User Shares Love Story by shaddoww: 11:35pm On Dec 14
Funky123:abeg how I fit hook u up, we just might b next, na Osogbo i dey stay..
|Re: "He Saw My Picture And Slid Into My DM” – Instagram User Shares Love Story by PalmTree(m): 11:35pm On Dec 14
The babe was my junior at Unilorin... Nice lady... Congrats
|Re: "He Saw My Picture And Slid Into My DM” – Instagram User Shares Love Story by SalamRushdie: 11:38pm On Dec 14
I cant chase a lady for 2 months ..Highest i can is 30 mins and I give up
|Re: "He Saw My Picture And Slid Into My DM” – Instagram User Shares Love Story by passyhansome(m): 11:38pm On Dec 14
ANOTHER YORUBA MUSLIM OFF THE MARKET
