₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,928,304 members, 3,970,961 topics. Date: Friday, 15 December 2017 at 01:54 PM
Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / The Name ‘state Of Osun’ Is Illegal, Court Declares (8132 Views)
Court Declares IPOB a Terror Group. / Lagos Demolition Of Otodo Gbame Illegal, Court Rules / Ondo People Dancing And Jubilating As Court Declares Jegede PDP Candidate (PICS) (1) (2) (3) (4)
|The Name ‘state Of Osun’ Is Illegal, Court Declares by seguntijan(m): 7:50pm On Dec 14
An Osun State High Court sitting in Ilesa has said the changing of ‘ Osun State ’ to ‘ State of Osun ’ by the administration of Governor Rauf Aregbesola is illegal .
Justice Yinka Afolabi , while delivering the judgment on Thursday in a case instituted by Chairman , Nigerian Bar Association , Ilesa branch, Mr . Kanmi Ajibola , challenging the legality of the “ State of Osun Land Use Charge Law, ” held that the law and its makers were unknown to the 1999 Constitution.
Aregbesola had changed the name of the state from ‘ Osun State ’ to ‘ State of Osun ’ in 2011; but the NBA chairman , who is a human rights activist , approached the court in 2016 and asked the court to declare as null and void all transactions done by the state with the name ‘ State of Osun. ’
Afolabi also declared that the makers of the law , who are currently serving as members of the State House of Assembly , were not sworn in as members of the ‘ State of Osun House of Assembly, ’ but as members of ‘ Osun State House of Assembly, ’ going by the Seventh Schedule of the Constitution.
He said , “ The executive governor of the state changed the name in 2011. The renaming of a state goes further and deeper for anyone to single -handedly do.
“ To re - order the name of Osun State as “ State of Osun ” is hereby declared as illegal , null and void .
“ On the oath of allegiance, I state that the Seventh Schedule is part of the law . It is not a mere draft or a mere oath . It does not give room for any alteration.
“ After deposing to an oath of office , you cannot turn around to do otherwise , ” Justice Afolabi stated .
The plaintiff had sought an order setting aside the “ State of Osun Land Use Charge Law , 2016, ” having been enacted by the legislative body that is not known to the Constitution and for the state not known to the 1999 Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria ( as amended) . It is not enforceable in Osun State .
Among other reliefs sought , the plaintiff also prayed for “ a declaration that Osun State Government , having been delegated with the power to collect Land use charge revenue by the provisions of sections 2( 2) and ( 3) of the “ State of Osun Land use charge Law, 2016, ” sections 4( 1) , 8( 2) , 10( 1) & ( 5) , 16( c) ( i) & ( ii ) , 17, 18, 21( 3) and 22 of the “ State of Osun Land use charge Law , 2016, ” are not operable without appointing the Commissioner of Finance in Osun State .
Justice Afolabi threw out all the arguments by the State Attorney- General , Dr . Basiru Ajibola , who was the counsel for the governor and the state government and that of the Director of Legal Services , Mrs . Rachel Ojinni, as he granted all the seven prayers of the plaintiff.
Ajibola said the state government would appeal the verdict at the Court of Appeal.
http://punchng.com/the-name-state-of-osun-is-illegal-court-declares/
|Re: The Name ‘state Of Osun’ Is Illegal, Court Declares by Celcius: 8:03pm On Dec 14
How will "State of Osun" impact the citizenry in a way "Osun State" has not?
Wasting legal fees and precious time of the court.
12 Likes
|Re: The Name ‘state Of Osun’ Is Illegal, Court Declares by TherWasACountry: 8:24pm On Dec 14
Nigeria & drama
5 Likes
|Re: The Name ‘state Of Osun’ Is Illegal, Court Declares by Desyner: 8:31pm On Dec 14
The govt is not fit to be called a governor. He trying too hard to sell himself as what he isn't
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: The Name ‘state Of Osun’ Is Illegal, Court Declares by RZArecta(m): 8:39pm On Dec 14
I remember scatter brained illiterates who hailed the name change here on Nairaland just because that's the way states are being called in America (most of them haven't even stepped near an airport). They didn't care about the constitution as long as baba Kabiru was their party man and could do no wrong
20 Likes
|Re: The Name ‘state Of Osun’ Is Illegal, Court Declares by walosky(m): 8:43pm On Dec 14
Clueless Afonja governor with ewedu brains
12 Likes
|Re: The Name ‘state Of Osun’ Is Illegal, Court Declares by dodelight(m): 9:43pm On Dec 14
That's the beginning of the end of a man who only listens to himself. He hates good counsels like plague. The little advice he entertains recently is because of his party's loss of a senatorial district's election.
I'm certain, all those creditors who were foolish enough to lend Osun state money in the name of state of Osun are now in panic mode, But I really pity the contractors.
Osun state is ready for change!
6 Likes 1 Share
|Re: The Name ‘state Of Osun’ Is Illegal, Court Declares by bobnatlo(m): 6:35am
Yeye nija politicians just waisting state resources on meaningless course
2 Likes
|Re: The Name ‘state Of Osun’ Is Illegal, Court Declares by BuariCopyPaste: 6:39am
Lol
|Re: The Name ‘state Of Osun’ Is Illegal, Court Declares by frankyychiji(m): 7:19am
As if I care.
1 Like
|Re: The Name ‘state Of Osun’ Is Illegal, Court Declares by Yyeske(m): 8:05am
Exactly, what is recognized in the national constitution is Osun state and not State of Osun
|Re: The Name ‘state Of Osun’ Is Illegal, Court Declares by SLIDEwaxie(m): 9:11am
Desyner:have u visited the state, lately?
3 Likes
|Re: The Name ‘state Of Osun’ Is Illegal, Court Declares by tashashiel(f): 9:18am
I thought we av bigger problems in the country?? State of osun ko, country of osun ni....
1 Like
|Re: The Name ‘state Of Osun’ Is Illegal, Court Declares by Desyner: 9:21am
SLIDEwaxie:Has the governor withdrawn his charm-carrying tax collector boys from the streets of Iwo ?
You think you can impress with heavy-debt funded projects ?
6 Likes
|Re: The Name ‘state Of Osun’ Is Illegal, Court Declares by OlujobaSamuel: 9:30am
weyrey governor, lawyer and judge, voiding all transaction done with the name isnt cool, who go bear the cost? no be common man. to the foolish gomina of the state(my state), wetin name do u wey u dey reason to change am if weed no dey ur head? abeg, shoot dem all
|Re: The Name ‘state Of Osun’ Is Illegal, Court Declares by doctokwus: 9:39am
Aregbesola changing the name just because some states in America do it is just like a village girl or boy suddenly believing he/she is Beyonce or Jazy.
5 Likes 1 Share
|Re: The Name ‘state Of Osun’ Is Illegal, Court Declares by anonimi: 10:25am
SLIDEwaxie:
To chop inside the billion naira food of Engineer Aregberascal or to enter Hafusa scheme
9 Likes
|Re: The Name ‘state Of Osun’ Is Illegal, Court Declares by intruxive(m): 10:59am
As long as it doesnt mean they are going to breakdown all aregbe schools and roads and hospitals..... they can sue and even remove the state seff for all we care
Baba carry go, nothing do you
1 Like
|Re: The Name ‘state Of Osun’ Is Illegal, Court Declares by BornAgainMay: 12:55pm
|Re: The Name ‘state Of Osun’ Is Illegal, Court Declares by OBAGADAFFI: 12:55pm
|Re: The Name ‘state Of Osun’ Is Illegal, Court Declares by tstx(m): 12:56pm
Hian
|Re: The Name ‘state Of Osun’ Is Illegal, Court Declares by CarlyX8(m): 12:56pm
nonsense
|Re: The Name ‘state Of Osun’ Is Illegal, Court Declares by three: 12:56pm
Before....
The same Governor claimed he was being sidelined and persecuted by the then PDP Federal Government and therefore couldn't pay salaries.
The funny dude still can't pay salaries but can commission capital projects.
Obviously kickback from contract is so much better and easier than kickback from salaries.
2 Likes
|Re: The Name ‘state Of Osun’ Is Illegal, Court Declares by anytexy: 12:57pm
Chai! Goverment that still owning months of salary is here doing Osun state and state of Osun. Can you imagin? What an insult.. worker pick up your stones and visit that governor. According to Amaechi. Enough is enough.
1 Like
|Re: The Name ‘state Of Osun’ Is Illegal, Court Declares by 1nigeriamyfoot: 12:57pm
Raufu Eranko
|Re: The Name ‘state Of Osun’ Is Illegal, Court Declares by IamProdigy: 12:57pm
Hello.....
Season greetings...Check out my link for more offers.....
|Re: The Name ‘state Of Osun’ Is Illegal, Court Declares by Standoutgra: 12:57pm
Why?
1 Like
|Re: The Name ‘state Of Osun’ Is Illegal, Court Declares by Gaybu: 12:58pm
ko kan aiye A family was at the dinner table.
Son asked his father -'Dad, how many kinds of boobs are there??'
Surprised father answered - 'Well, son, there are three kinds of boobs...: In her 20's, a woman's are like melons, round and firm. In her 30's to 40's, they are like pears, still nice but hanging a bit. After 50, they are like onions'.
Son - 'Onions?'
Father - 'Yes, you see them and they make you cry. �'
This made his wife and daughter mad �. So the daughter said -'Mom, how many kinds of 'joysticks' are there?'
The mother smiled and answered - 'Well dear, a man goes through three phases. In his 20's, his joystick is like an oak tree, mighty and hard. In his 30's and 40's, it is like a birch�, flexible but reliable. After his 50's, it is like a Christmas Tree.'
Daughter - 'A Christmas tree?'
*Mom - 'Yes - the tree is dead and the balls are just for decoration.'*
��
Merry Xmas in advance
|Re: The Name ‘state Of Osun’ Is Illegal, Court Declares by Massob: 12:58pm
walosky:Still better than the one moulding statues in the yeast
4 Likes 1 Share
|Re: The Name ‘state Of Osun’ Is Illegal, Court Declares by ruboy(m): 12:58pm
Confused set of beings
|Re: The Name ‘state Of Osun’ Is Illegal, Court Declares by Keneking: 12:59pm
Amazing decision
Remaining Lagos and her LCDAs
2015: Jonathan Splits Igbo / Woman Caught With "Bomb Under Hijab" In Kano Hospital / Full List Of The Army Officers Compulsorily Retired
Viewing this topic: ALOCORA, Bayajidda1, yomikings(m), Gestapo123, DMathematical, ghostfacekillar(m), crankey(m), teepea(m), Sweetmom, bmxshop, comradeodunze, ajokebelle(f), delivryboy, Osehnetworld(m), kingsjo(m), sharatech, Critiker, deadie(m), bobothem(m), Awoo88, tjadeba(m), kaze4blues(m), Johncuppa(m), ChuckD1(m), Laxy009(m), adeniyi00(m), wonda26(m), sawdi, volo112, omoijesa(m), anasbroda, chefremy(m), ebukason3(m), afrika4real(m), GOZILLA(m), kokolo3103, Flets, Kjo2017, OPAUGBEE(m), lacidi, alablec(m), id911, Igwe2nero(m), akinslove2, Rainmaker69(m), codebrew85(m), elChapo1, linearity, leadword(m), Bolingoyabongo(m), Rocice(m), Ennyiyi(f), mickeyboy(m), MeezPat(f), vizboy(m), MFjones(m), orobski(m), akanben(m), Remix10(m), onilpee, Birminghamvirgo(m), SB2020, tallfish145(m), shadrach77, pizapato(m), zan1999, Naijaphobia, Ayowumie(m), Pethilary, dhardline(m), missyblissy, mosagbo, Milllz, Adigwe1(m) and 103 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 12