Many Nigerians especially Imolites were angered after governor Rochas Okorocha unveiled a giant statue of South Africa’s President Jacob Zuma in Owerri, Imo state to honour him. Apparently there are also statues of Rochas Okorocha, Ellen Johnson Sirleaf and Ghana president Nana Akufo-Addo and 5 others erected at the Heroes Villa, Ikemba Ojukwu centre, Owerri.
According to reports gathered from the governor's media aides, Rochas Okorocha has gone beyond African level and is now operating on a continental level.
Source; https://www.nationalhelm.co/2017/10/statues-of-african-presidents-in-imo-state.html
|Re: Statues Of African Presidents Erected By Okorocha In Imo. Photos by CastedDude: 7:36pm
cc; lalasticlala
|Re: Statues Of African Presidents Erected By Okorocha In Imo. Photos by decatalyst(m): 7:42pm
Is this man normal?
Salaries to pay and economy to build, he just get busy building the statues of money embezzling leaders...I hope he erects that of his counterparts in Nigeria.
Something tells me that, by the time he choose to erect statues for each polithiefians in Nigeria, the while IMO state would cease to have any space
|Re: Statues Of African Presidents Erected By Okorocha In Imo. Photos by missbehave247(m): 7:43pm
okorohausa has done the worst, if u agree click like, if u disagree click share
|Re: Statues Of African Presidents Erected By Okorocha In Imo. Photos by krendo: 7:46pm
Lol
The guy is using statues to rob
|Re: Statues Of African Presidents Erected By Okorocha In Imo. Photos by Vicboi1(m): 7:50pm
is rochas mad imagine how he has destroyed imo state and he has the mind to erect those statues with imo state money and yet he hasn't paid pensioners and the rest or even done those roads he destroyed..
ROCHAS IS JUST MAD
i just passed through somewhere in imostate and i found out that rochas named a road about jacob zuma how many roads in sa has a nigerian name on it but rochas is so stupid enough to put a statue of a man who his government have killed Nigerians and still killing Nigerians our leaders are just shameless and stupid i just imolites destroy that rubbish
|Re: Statues Of African Presidents Erected By Okorocha In Imo. Photos by JoshMedia(m): 8:02pm
.
|Re: Statues Of African Presidents Erected By Okorocha In Imo. Photos by slawomir: 8:03pm
ok
|Re: Statues Of African Presidents Erected By Okorocha In Imo. Photos by noble2faith(m): 8:03pm
Na wa oo.. This man is high on camel urine....
|Re: Statues Of African Presidents Erected By Okorocha In Imo. Photos by paragon40(m): 8:03pm
and someone will say this one leg up should be voted as president
|Re: Statues Of African Presidents Erected By Okorocha In Imo. Photos by MrBigiman: 8:04pm
Nwaamaikpe. U are welcome.
|Re: Statues Of African Presidents Erected By Okorocha In Imo. Photos by YelloweWest: 8:04pm
Okorocha is really as stupìd as his people say
|Re: Statues Of African Presidents Erected By Okorocha In Imo. Photos by afronige: 8:04pm
really
|Re: Statues Of African Presidents Erected By Okorocha In Imo. Photos by lilmax(m): 8:04pm
how to know if you are a good leader?
walk the streets without security. rochas should try it sometime
|Re: Statues Of African Presidents Erected By Okorocha In Imo. Photos by Nawteemaxie(m): 8:04pm
He even erected a statue for himself, based on what achievement?? ...
Fada Lawd!
The person wey do Okoroawusa this thing, is still very much alive, but the wan wey suppose release am, don die throway key!
|Re: Statues Of African Presidents Erected By Okorocha In Imo. Photos by desmond2pk: 8:04pm
When imo state has the worst roads
|Re: Statues Of African Presidents Erected By Okorocha In Imo. Photos by Foodforthought(m): 8:04pm
Misplaced priority
Honestly the problem of Igbo's are Igbos themselves.
These politicians can actually take it upon themselves to develop their region but they keep fooling around. The Easterners will be transferring aggression because it is easy to do so, neglecting their own failings. Honestly I used to be among those clamouring for Independence but looking at it closely we Igbo's are no better. Until we change ourselves how can we change the society around us?
|Re: Statues Of African Presidents Erected By Okorocha In Imo. Photos by kennygee(f): 8:04pm
Misplaced priorities
|Re: Statues Of African Presidents Erected By Okorocha In Imo. Photos by Michaelpresh(m): 8:04pm
Spending millions building status, while many are there starving.
Worthless fools !
|Re: Statues Of African Presidents Erected By Okorocha In Imo. Photos by lenghtinny(m): 8:05pm
What's the need
|Re: Statues Of African Presidents Erected By Okorocha In Imo. Photos by BreezyCB(m): 8:05pm
SA pple that are killing 9ja like meat
Smh
|Re: Statues Of African Presidents Erected By Okorocha In Imo. Photos by obaataaokpaewu: 8:05pm
The same Rochas will still demolish these statues if he wants to widen the road
Screenshot of my conversation of my friend, a Rochas fan especially in his first tenure
|Re: Statues Of African Presidents Erected By Okorocha In Imo. Photos by omowolewa: 8:05pm
Maybe he is invoking the spirit of the leaders in his bid to rule Nigeria.
|Re: Statues Of African Presidents Erected By Okorocha In Imo. Photos by soledayo(m): 8:05pm
My nation called Nigeria needs to be cleansed of all these leaders. Thank God I made d decision to leave d country few weeks ago.
How can u spend such huge money on statutes of people wt no impact.
|Re: Statues Of African Presidents Erected By Okorocha In Imo. Photos by saint047(m): 8:05pm
Impunity of the highest order
|Re: Statues Of African Presidents Erected By Okorocha In Imo. Photos by anuoluwapo884: 8:05pm
He his completely insane I wonder why they voted him in, he has no single plan 4 the state all he wants was been the president how on God name would this grow the state he governs
|Re: Statues Of African Presidents Erected By Okorocha In Imo. Photos by truedemocrat(m): 8:05pm
This is the kind of slowpoke that is dreaming to be President someday. The constitution really needs to be amended to define the powers of this senile state Governors.
ROCHAS HAS GONE MAD AGAIN!
|Re: Statues Of African Presidents Erected By Okorocha In Imo. Photos by Olalan(m): 8:05pm
Is it safe to say we deserve the kind of leaders we get. Really this can't be explained in a sane society where there are pressing human and capital issues that needs to be addressed.
|Re: Statues Of African Presidents Erected By Okorocha In Imo. Photos by ElPadrino33: 8:05pm
Yahoo Boy Governor
|Re: Statues Of African Presidents Erected By Okorocha In Imo. Photos by policy12: 8:05pm
We deserve the type of leader we get..
|Re: Statues Of African Presidents Erected By Okorocha In Imo. Photos by jrusky(m): 8:06pm
Is this a joke or a reality?
|Re: Statues Of African Presidents Erected By Okorocha In Imo. Photos by Mckandre(m): 8:06pm
Nwoke'a aburo kwanu onye ibo, now I know better
