Many Nigerians especially Imolites were angered after governor Rochas Okorocha unveiled a giant statue of South Africa's President Jacob Zuma in Owerri, Imo state to honour him. ‪Apparently there are also statues of Rochas Okorocha, Ellen Johnson Sirleaf and Ghana president Nana Akufo-Addo and 5 others erected at the Heroes Villa, Ikemba Ojukwu centre, Owerri.

According to reports gathered from the governor's media aides, Rochas Okorocha has gone beyond African level and is now operating on a continental level.

cc; lalasticlala





Salaries to pay and economy to build, he just get busy building the statues of money embezzling leaders...I hope he erects that of his counterparts in Nigeria.





Something tells me that, by the time he choose to erect statues for each polithiefians in Nigeria, the while IMO state would cease to have any space Is this man normal?Salaries to pay and economy to build, he just get busy building the statues of money embezzling leaders...I hope he erects that of his counterparts in Nigeria.Something tells me that, by the time he choose to erect statues for each polithiefians in Nigeria, the while IMO state would cease to have any space 15 Likes 1 Share

okorohausa has done the worst, if u agree click like, if u disagree click share 19 Likes 1 Share

The guy is using statues to rob 1 Like 1 Share

is rochas mad imagine how he has destroyed imo state and he has the mind to erect those statues with imo state money and yet he hasn't paid pensioners and the rest or even done those roads he destroyed..



ROCHAS IS JUST MAD

i just passed through somewhere in imostate and i found out that rochas named a road about jacob zuma how many roads in sa has a nigerian name on it but rochas is so stupid enough to put a statue of a man who his government have killed Nigerians and still killing Nigerians our leaders are just shameless and stupid i just imolites destroy that rubbish 6 Likes

Na wa oo.. This man is high on camel urine.... 3 Likes

and someone will say this one leg up should be voted as president

Nwaamaikpe. U are welcome.

Okorocha is really as stupìd as his people say 1 Like



how to know if you are a good leader?







walk the streets without security. rochas should try it sometime



The person wey do Okoroawusa this thing, is still very much alive, but the wan wey suppose release am, don die throway key! He even erected a statue for himself, based on what achievement?? ...Fada Lawd!The person wey do Okoroawusa this thing, is still very much alive, but the wan wey suppose release am, don die throway key! 2 Likes

When imo state has the worst roads

Misplaced priority

Honestly the problem of Igbo's are Igbos themselves.

These politicians can actually take it upon themselves to develop their region but they keep fooling around. The Easterners will be transferring aggression because it is easy to do so, neglecting their own failings. Honestly I used to be among those clamouring for Independence but looking at it closely we Igbo's are no better. Until we change ourselves how can we change the society around us? 1 Like

Misplaced priorities 1 Like

Spending millions building status, while many are there starving.



























Worthless fools !

What's the need

SA pple that are killing 9ja like meat







The same Rochas will still demolish these statues if he wants to widen the road



Screenshot of my conversation of my friend, a Rochas fan especially in his first tenure 1 Like

Maybe he is invoking the spirit of the leaders in his bid to rule Nigeria.

My nation called Nigeria needs to be cleansed of all these leaders. Thank God I made d decision to leave d country few weeks ago.



How can u spend such huge money on statutes of people wt no impact.

Impunity of the highest order

He his completely insane I wonder why they voted him in, he has no single plan 4 the state all he wants was been the president how on God name would this grow the state he governs

This is the kind of slowpoke that is dreaming to be President someday. The constitution really needs to be amended to define the powers of this senile state Governors.



ROCHAS HAS GONE MAD AGAIN!

Is it safe to say we deserve the kind of leaders we get. Really this can't be explained in a sane society where there are pressing human and capital issues that needs to be addressed.

Yahoo Boy Governor

We deserve the type of leader we get..

Is this a joke or a reality?