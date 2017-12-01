₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,928,213 members, 3,970,622 topics. Date: Friday, 15 December 2017 at 11:07 AM
Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Umar Bindir, Adamawa SSG Supports Fulani Herdsmen Carrying Arms (Video) (8779 Views)
Ondo Update: SSG Loses Polling Unit As Akeredolu Wins Unit / ONELGA Militants Sign Peace Deal In Rivers, Flaunt Their Guns - PICS / Adamawa's SSG, Umar Bindir's Phone Spotted At A Function (pic) (1) (2) (3) (4)
|Umar Bindir, Adamawa SSG Supports Fulani Herdsmen Carrying Arms (Video) by zoba88: 8:41pm On Dec 14
The SSG of Adamawa State, Dr Umar Bindir, justifying owing of AK 47 and other weapons by Fulani herdsmen at a media briefing at govt house, Yola has sparked outrage online.According to him,the herdsmen are nomads and should move around with their properties.
Watch the video above and see how Nigerians reacted below
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Aq3McMINV8Y
Source: http://www.trezzyhelm.com/2017/12/the-ssg-of-adamawa-state-dr-umar-bindir.html?m=1
1 Like
|Re: Umar Bindir, Adamawa SSG Supports Fulani Herdsmen Carrying Arms (Video) by BankeSmalls(f): 8:42pm On Dec 14
And I ask again, why must we live together with these people when our own people are shot by the police for the offence of carrying guns?
Nepotism has killed Nigeria.
40 Likes 3 Shares
|Re: Umar Bindir, Adamawa SSG Supports Fulani Herdsmen Carrying Arms (Video) by zoba88: 8:42pm On Dec 14
|Re: Umar Bindir, Adamawa SSG Supports Fulani Herdsmen Carrying Arms (Video) by Biggty(m): 8:44pm On Dec 14
Always knew this blood suckers has the support and backing of the Government
22 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Umar Bindir, Adamawa SSG Supports Fulani Herdsmen Carrying Arms (Video) by MrIrohKenedy: 8:44pm On Dec 14
God i need a better explanation why i am sharing the same country with these animals and gworo chewing bastard burukutu sipping gorillas and terrorists
Buhari is a terrorist
aisha is a shameless corrupt prostitute
30 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Umar Bindir, Adamawa SSG Supports Fulani Herdsmen Carrying Arms (Video) by madridguy(m): 8:45pm On Dec 14
Smh
|Re: Umar Bindir, Adamawa SSG Supports Fulani Herdsmen Carrying Arms (Video) by Biggty(m): 8:45pm On Dec 14
Always knew this blood sucking demons has the support of the Government
2 Likes
|Re: Umar Bindir, Adamawa SSG Supports Fulani Herdsmen Carrying Arms (Video) by Evablizin(f): 8:45pm On Dec 14
|Re: Umar Bindir, Adamawa SSG Supports Fulani Herdsmen Carrying Arms (Video) by MrIrohKenedy: 8:46pm On Dec 14
Buhari is a terrorist
zara Buhari is a stinking ashawo
aisha is a shameless corrupt prostitute
apc is bokoharam
quote me and die die die die die die die die die die die die die die die die die die die die die die die die die die Insha'Allah amin
21 Likes
|Re: Umar Bindir, Adamawa SSG Supports Fulani Herdsmen Carrying Arms (Video) by BankeSmalls(f): 8:47pm On Dec 14
Yoloba people are silent on this one. If one Nnamdi speaks, they will be foaming in the mouth like epileptic patients.
62 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Umar Bindir, Adamawa SSG Supports Fulani Herdsmen Carrying Arms (Video) by Duru1(m): 8:51pm On Dec 14
The Fulani elders are not the idiotic and moronic so-called elders in Igbo land who will not support the youths of Igbo land and will be the first to cast a stone of rebuke on their youths. From Muhammadu Buhrai, El Rufi to Dr. Umar Bindir have always supported the Fulani herdsmen even on the backdrop of extreme calamity which Igbo youths can only see as a bad nightmare. Any Nigerian who remotely castigate the roles of Fulani elders in Nigeria is a compound fool.
7 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Umar Bindir, Adamawa SSG Supports Fulani Herdsmen Carrying Arms (Video) by Olemabu(m): 9:03pm On Dec 14
lalasticlala mynd44 . please move this terrorist to national limelight... thank you
1 Like
|Re: Umar Bindir, Adamawa SSG Supports Fulani Herdsmen Carrying Arms (Video) by Amirullaha(m): 9:04pm On Dec 14
He is a fool... Promoting violence is a foolish man's idea...
1 Like
|Re: Umar Bindir, Adamawa SSG Supports Fulani Herdsmen Carrying Arms (Video) by nototribalist: 9:33pm On Dec 14
God please answer our prayers, we can't be in the same country with animals and murderers
18 Likes
|Re: Umar Bindir, Adamawa SSG Supports Fulani Herdsmen Carrying Arms (Video) by atiku4President: 9:40pm On Dec 14
Was he not the Director General of NOTAP a few months ago? We still have many of them in our agencies driving their evil agenda in the name of civil service. Shame to him and what he represents.
12 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Umar Bindir, Adamawa SSG Supports Fulani Herdsmen Carrying Arms (Video) by Stalwert: 9:45pm On Dec 14
Doctored video that deprives us of the point he was trying to make. The video once again confirs the average pig and idiot will believe he is a bastard of any one on the internet doctors a video of father using the word bastard.
1 Like
|Re: Umar Bindir, Adamawa SSG Supports Fulani Herdsmen Carrying Arms (Video) by authehighness: 10:05pm On Dec 14
Stalwert:you comments,in every post is always dsame,nothing to learn from it,always out of point,am not sure you are ok,if,i were you,i will retreat from this forum,atleast for sometimes weeks,because sometimes,if, you are not careful,politics section of this forum can turn brain,you seem to be there, but you are not,and remember in african culture,once you mad,enter market,no more
38 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Umar Bindir, Adamawa SSG Supports Fulani Herdsmen Carrying Arms (Video) by NaijaMutant(f): 10:31pm On Dec 14
ok
|Re: Umar Bindir, Adamawa SSG Supports Fulani Herdsmen Carrying Arms (Video) by NaijaMutant(f): 10:39pm On Dec 14
BankeSmalls:
My point exactly
9 Likes
|Re: Umar Bindir, Adamawa SSG Supports Fulani Herdsmen Carrying Arms (Video) by GoroTango: 10:44pm On Dec 14
MrIrohKenedy:Kai you still aren't out of your misery abi?
1 Like
|Re: Umar Bindir, Adamawa SSG Supports Fulani Herdsmen Carrying Arms (Video) by GoroTango: 10:45pm On Dec 14
I don't think anyone besides the armed forces should have a legitimate right to carry arms. This Adamawa politician of obvious Fulani extraction is merely taking a stand on this very sensitive issue to shore up support from his political base. The recent military operations against terrorist herdsmen in various parts of the country is an indication of the government's stance on the issue
2 Likes
|Re: Umar Bindir, Adamawa SSG Supports Fulani Herdsmen Carrying Arms (Video) by EternalTruths: 10:45pm On Dec 14
This is why the case for Biafra is justifiable.
8 Likes
|Re: Umar Bindir, Adamawa SSG Supports Fulani Herdsmen Carrying Arms (Video) by GoroTango: 10:52pm On Dec 14
EternalTruths:You are wrong. Biafra can never be Justifiable
|Re: Umar Bindir, Adamawa SSG Supports Fulani Herdsmen Carrying Arms (Video) by MrIrohKenedy: 10:53pm On Dec 14
GoroTango:
cc
mynd44 lalasticlala seun
1 Like
|Re: Umar Bindir, Adamawa SSG Supports Fulani Herdsmen Carrying Arms (Video) by powerkey: 11:09pm On Dec 14
Such a pity
|Re: Umar Bindir, Adamawa SSG Supports Fulani Herdsmen Carrying Arms (Video) by Stalwert: 3:00am
authehighness:
First learn how to write coherently, wasn't sure whether you were writing your personal problems or responding to my comment.
|Re: Umar Bindir, Adamawa SSG Supports Fulani Herdsmen Carrying Arms (Video) by BeeBeeOoh(m): 5:57am
What a love speech by "Dr. Umar Bindir
1 Like
|Re: Umar Bindir, Adamawa SSG Supports Fulani Herdsmen Carrying Arms (Video) by Optional09: 6:18am
It’s not today I have been saying it. Everybody should go and buy a gun and defend yourself from assault from the civil servants you paid with your tax to protect you.
2 Likes
|Re: Umar Bindir, Adamawa SSG Supports Fulani Herdsmen Carrying Arms (Video) by imhotep: 6:21am
zoba88:AP-Cheat has nothing to offer except recession, mediocrity, hunger, slavery and genocide.
Cc Alcatraz005, alariiwo, danladi7, python1, tsdarkside
2 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Umar Bindir, Adamawa SSG Supports Fulani Herdsmen Carrying Arms (Video) by python1: 6:44am
imhotep:You finished typing what you wanted to type, then you tagged me in the end, why exactly? What makes you think I'm interested in whatsoever you post? Why must you inform me? Or can't you simply type and allow it open for interested readers? If you must tag, can't you simply tag members with same view like you? Why tagging me? Or are you giving the impression that without me you can't survive? If the last is the case, pls survive, I can't deny you that.
5 Likes
|Re: Umar Bindir, Adamawa SSG Supports Fulani Herdsmen Carrying Arms (Video) by imhotep: 6:56am
python1:why are you abandoning your AP-Cheat members when the chips are down ?
5 Likes
|Re: Umar Bindir, Adamawa SSG Supports Fulani Herdsmen Carrying Arms (Video) by python1: 6:59am
imhotep:How does that stop you from concentrating on whatsoever you do? Pls stop mentioning/tagging me. Concentrate on whatsoever you are doing without getting me involved. Thanks.
Why Is Nigeria Always Called Our Motherland Country And Not Fatherland / Solution To Nigeria's Population Crisis / GEJ Stands By His Single Term Proposition
Viewing this topic: sakbio(m), Michaellegend(m), Excellence12(m), murraykc(m), fuckpro, toosoon(m), KINGTELLER, meldoman8773(m), chidekings(m), PurestBoy(m), stone316, smokeyupu(m), bamideleafolabi, naptu2, passwelle, afrosolomon(m), sample042(m), bjnice(m), Kayen, PerfectlyPerfect(m), dynicks(m), python1, samstels, stonefaze, olajay5, danniyal(m), grafixdon, EmoBoy(m), enny4real23(m), lustychima, yaksnet(m), bluehorizo(m), bamoski(m), dddrexjr(m), solz23(m), Ushafaiza(m), simak1(m), MrFinbarr(m), amnwa(m), edgeP(m), Flaghouse1, kulikuli45, Vicilo(m), babeicent, KwoiZabo(m), Shiko77, freedom96, hopeforcharles(m), Ricky97(m), mangala14(m), HeGeMon(m), pablo1759, NPComplete, kenjava20, humblemikel(f), Positivepoint(m), Achadu76, tobtap, MrMoney007, lawngmahan(m), Houstency(m), Dimmamaero, sunmike065(m), biobuk1(m), kaycee125, davo80(m), ddaa, Beziel(m), blackpanda, arowstev2000 and 104 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 24