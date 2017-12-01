Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Umar Bindir, Adamawa SSG Supports Fulani Herdsmen Carrying Arms (Video) (8779 Views)

The SSG of Adamawa State, Dr Umar Bindir, justifying owing of AK 47 and other weapons by Fulani herdsmen at a media briefing at govt house, Yola has sparked outrage online. According to him, the herdsmen are nomads and should move around with their properties.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Aq3McMINV8Y

Source: http://www.trezzyhelm.com/2017/12/the-ssg-of-adamawa-state-dr-umar-bindir.html?m=1

And I ask again, why must we live together with these people when our own people are shot by the police for the offence of carrying guns?



Nepotism has killed Nigeria. 40 Likes 3 Shares

Always knew this blood suckers has the support and backing of the Government 22 Likes 1 Share

Yoloba people are silent on this one. If one Nnamdi speaks, they will be foaming in the mouth like epileptic patients. 62 Likes 2 Shares

The Fulani elders are not the idiotic and moronic so-called elders in Igbo land who will not support the youths of Igbo land and will be the first to cast a stone of rebuke on their youths. From Muhammadu Buhrai, El Rufi to Dr. Umar Bindir have always supported the Fulani herdsmen even on the backdrop of extreme calamity which Igbo youths can only see as a bad nightmare. Any Nigerian who remotely castigate the roles of Fulani elders in Nigeria is a compound fool. 7 Likes 1 Share

lalasticlala mynd44 . please move this terrorist to national limelight... thank you 1 Like

He is a fool... Promoting violence is a foolish man's idea... 1 Like

God please answer our prayers, we can't be in the same country with animals and murderers 18 Likes

Was he not the Director General of NOTAP a few months ago? We still have many of them in our agencies driving their evil agenda in the name of civil service. Shame to him and what he represents. 12 Likes 1 Share

Doctored video that deprives us of the point he was trying to make. The video once again confirs the average pig and idiot will believe he is a bastard of any one on the internet doctors a video of father using the word bastard. 1 Like

My point exactly My point exactly 9 Likes

I don't think anyone besides the armed forces should have a legitimate right to carry arms. This Adamawa politician of obvious Fulani extraction is merely taking a stand on this very sensitive issue to shore up support from his political base. The recent military operations against terrorist herdsmen in various parts of the country is an indication of the government's stance on the issue 2 Likes

This is why the case for Biafra is justifiable. 8 Likes

What a love speech by "Dr. Umar Bindir 1 Like

It’s not today I have been saying it. Everybody should go and buy a gun and defend yourself from assault from the civil servants you paid with your tax to protect you. 2 Likes

Source: http://www.trezzyhelm.com/2017/12/the-ssg-of-adamawa-state-dr-umar-bindir.html?m=1 AP-Cheat has nothing to offer except recession, mediocrity, hunger, slavery and genocide.



AP-Cheat has nothing to offer except recession, mediocrity, hunger, slavery and genocide.

